UPDATE (Wednesday, October 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/13/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,247,631 (+1,549*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2737 14745.97 87 235 Atkinson 1158 13901.56 28 170 Bacon 1839 16125.92 46 146 Baker 240 7702.18 13 43 Baldwin 5198 11699.83 156 378 Banks 2368 11850.67 56 270 Barrow 12802 14820.05 181 829 Bartow 15251 13768.04 298 997 Ben Hill 1843 11072.39 68 176 Berrien 1522 7895.83 44 87 Bibb 20022 13159.38 542 2219 Bleckley 1092 8506 35 60 Brantley 1874 9759.4 68 150 Brooks 1382 8787.44 50 119 Bryan 4570 11676.93 57 298 Bulloch 7876 9911.03 92 284 Burke 2282 10213.95 46 190 Butts 3321 13192.18 99 178 Calhoun 608 9624.82 20 89 Camden 5886 10915.36 76 213 Candler 1104 10187.32 47 80 Carroll 9888 8231.84 148 382 Catoosa 8174 11885.82 84 290 Charlton 1711 12912.23 40 99 Chatham 32671 11181.96 606 2508 Chattahoochee 4936 45920.55 13 39 Chattooga 3619 14612.78 86 245 Cherokee 30700 11514.64 406 1847 Clarke 17190 13245.59 164 736 Clay 232 8126.09 4 12 Clayton 34546 11332.58 647 2045 Clinch 996 14963.94 33 82 Cobb 83400 10549.11 1231 3968 Coffee 6221 14453.32 172 881 Colquitt 5426 11953.38 118 318 Columbia 14501 9141.34 223 640 Cook 1660 9519.99 52 125 Coweta 12526 8240.74 302 764 Crawford 821 6714.1 35 98 Crisp 1843 8268.65 63 183 Dade 1766 10926.87 16 67 Dawson 4115 15228.9 64 318 Decatur 3443 13080.31 75 220 DeKalb 78705 9923.04 1149 6134 Dodge 1517 7441.75 59 121 Dooly 1076 8029.85 36 99 Dougherty 8960 9966.08 368 1297 Douglas 17319 11401.13 226 1055 Early 1528 15060.12 51 100 Echols 405 10204.08 5 13 Effingham 6888 10758.13 136 452 Elbert 1993 10519.93 66 178 Emanuel 2671 11785.21 67 158 Evans 1114 10423.88 33 105 Fannin 3135 11911.09 88 241 Fayette 9559 8132.27 198 573 Floyd 15232 15244.81 285 1151 Forsyth 26247 10394.56 245 1193 Franklin 3246 13914.01 65 211 Fulton 109962 10003.99 1562 6963 Gilmer 3435 10933.57 112 310 Glascock 184 6082.64 7 26 Glynn 12289 14281.73 295 644 Gordon 8578 14777.17 167 416 Grady 2376 9682.15 63 228 Greene 2162 11551 61 180 Gwinnett 110303 11358.04 1309 6085 Habersham 6295 13744.54 180 598 Hall 33441 16206.04 574 3027 Hancock 998 12181.13 75 120 Haralson 2337 7606.93 42 93 Harris 3114 8970.96 76 230 Hart 2260 8656.68 43 157 Heard 1025 8286.18 23 63 Henry 28519 11889.56 440 1164 Houston 15801 10061.83 268 1044 Irwin 891 9445.56 20 91 Jackson 12677 16970.55 187 768 Jasper 1002 7056.83 32 97 Jeff Davis 1791 11823.34 42 116 Jefferson 1836 11989.81 65 183 Jenkins 895 10436.1 42 94 Johnson 1016 10516.51 49 110 Jones 2539 8880.42 80 229 Lamar 2256 11660.72 71 170 Lanier 767 7409.91 10 32 Laurens 5723 12100.39 190 409 Lee 2577 8598.31 70 286 Liberty 6510 10516.28 90 317 Lincoln 671 8258.46 27 64 Long 1342 6738.64 18 73 Lowndes 10857 9210.37 210 489 Lumpkin 4410 13046.57 84 403 Macon 837 6444.41 35 97 Madison 4152 13758.82 61 249 Marion 653 7874.11 32 55 McDuffie 2214 10251.42 56 207 McIntosh 1384 9500.93 25 83 Meriwether 2169 10318.74 91 212 Miller 975 16915.34 14 49 Mitchell 2155 9770.58 88 277 Monroe 2726 9831.57 114 237 Montgomery 1124 12185.6 35 56 Morgan 1823 9525.55 32 123 Murray 6121 15203.3 121 340 Muscogee 20495 10695.31 522 1678 Newton 10962 9756.66 296 1110 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33519 0 680 2002 Oconee 4334 10384.07 70 182 Oglethorpe 1668 10944.88 37 118 Paulding 16119 9342.07 232 554 Peach 2620 9570.78 80 285 Pickens 3542 10563.67 83 311 Pierce 2067 10575.59 80 219 Pike 1844 9777.31 46 115 Polk 6297 14481.85 129 517 Pulaski 867 7959.24 36 63 Putnam 2571 11747.77 77 222 Quitman 119 5187.45 3 15 Rabun 2063 12145.3 49 191 Randolph 591 8750.37 38 99 Richmond 26237 12973.2 520 1698 Rockdale 8826 9294.44 205 1334 Schley 318 6028.44 7 27 Screven 1338 9625.9 31 96 Seminole 1195 14680.59 23 94 Spalding 6667 9646.94 233 622 Stephens 4432 16833.79 98 332 Stewart 1324 21602.22 28 137 Sumter 2719 9248.61 115 344 Talbot 573 9304.97 24 60 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2658 10460.04 69 148 Taylor 742 9323.95 31 90 Telfair 953 6091.79 51 85 Terrell 810 9566.55 55 149 Thomas 5999 13501.83 156 504 Tift 4830 11829.54 127 494 Toombs 4331 16050.85 144 257 Towns 1529 12705.67 65 177 Treutlen 877 12842.29 39 61 Troup 8461 12016.08 247 631 Turner 795 9843.98 39 106 Twiggs 743 9188.72 48 127 Union 3086 12180.78 108 314 Unknown 3134 0 6 70 Upson 2702 10282.76 129 238 Walker 9316 13383.13 108 343 Walton 10900 11376.21 296 833 Ware 4491 12526.15 204 508 Warren 509 9769.67 19 57 Washington 2341 11530.88 76 131 Wayne 4350 14512.58 148 372 Webster 168 6588.24 6 19 Wheeler 599 7573.65 28 41 White 4423 13927.2 105 393 Whitfield 18951 18105.13 301 888 Wilcox 639 7269.62 31 81 Wilkes 875 8737.77 24 103 Wilkinson 1102 12355.65 38 140 Worth 1755 8713.14 76 227

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 12,622,450 (11,951,478 reported molecular tests; 647,500 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,247,631 (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

83,447 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



23,575 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



