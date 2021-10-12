UPDATE (Tuesday, October 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 10/12/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,246,100 (+5,490 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2731 14713.65 87 233
Atkinson 1155 13865.55 28 170
Bacon 1835 16090.85 46 146
Baker 240 7702.18 13 43
Baldwin 5197 11697.58 156 378
Banks 2366 11840.66 56 268
Barrow 12768 14780.69 181 827
Bartow 15228 13747.28 296 994
Ben Hill 1842 11066.39 68 176
Berrien 1521 7890.64 44 87
Bibb 20006 13148.87 541 2217
Bleckley 1092 8506 35 60
Brantley 1871 9743.78 68 149
Brooks 1382 8787.44 49 119
Bryan 4567 11669.26 56 298
Bulloch 7875 9909.77 92 284
Burke 2281 10209.47 46 190
Butts 3317 13176.29 99 178
Calhoun 608 9624.82 20 89
Camden 5881 10906.09 75 212
Candler 1104 10187.32 47 80
Carroll 9884 8228.51 148 382
Catoosa 8162 11868.37 83 289
Charlton 1709 12897.14 40 99
Chatham 32632 11168.61 605 2498
Chattahoochee 4885 45446.09 13 39
Chattooga 3615 14596.62 86 240
Cherokee 30672 11504.14 404 1842
Clarke 17175 13234.04 164 736
Clay 231 8091.07 4 12
Clayton 34498 11316.83 646 2040
Clinch 996 14963.94 33 82
Cobb 83318 10538.74 1229 3962
Coffee 6217 14444.03 172 881
Colquitt 5423 11946.78 118 319
Columbia 14486 9131.88 223 637
Cook 1660 9519.99 52 125
Coweta 12511 8230.87 300 760
Crawford 819 6697.74 35 97
Crisp 1840 8255.19 63 181
Dade 1765 10920.68 16 67
Dawson 4109 15206.69 64 318
Decatur 3442 13076.51 75 220
DeKalb 78598 9909.55 1149 6119
Dodge 1516 7436.84 59 121
Dooly 1076 8029.85 36 99
Dougherty 8949 9953.84 365 1295
Douglas 17296 11385.99 226 1052
Early 1528 15060.12 51 100
Echols 405 10204.08 5 13
Effingham 6885 10753.44 136 450
Elbert 1992 10514.65 66 178
Emanuel 2671 11785.21 67 158
Evans 1113 10414.52 33 105
Fannin 3130 11892.1 88 240
Fayette 9548 8122.92 197 571
Floyd 15185 15197.77 281 1137
Forsyth 26162 10360.9 243 1191
Franklin 3241 13892.58 65 211
Fulton 109837 9992.62 1562 6945
Gilmer 3432 10924.02 112 309
Glascock 184 6082.64 7 26
Glynn 12286 14278.24 294 643
Gordon 8573 14768.56 165 414
Grady 2371 9661.78 63 225
Greene 2160 11540.31 61 179
Gwinnett 110134 11340.63 1301 6077
Habersham 6286 13724.89 180 596
Hall 33390 16181.32 574 3022
Hancock 998 12181.13 75 120
Haralson 2335 7600.42 42 93
Harris 3109 8956.56 76 229
Hart 2257 8645.19 43 157
Heard 1025 8286.18 23 63
Henry 28494 11879.13 437 1163
Houston 15791 10055.46 268 1043
Irwin 891 9445.56 20 90
Jackson 12652 16937.08 186 766
Jasper 999 7035.71 32 97
Jeff Davis 1791 11823.34 42 116
Jefferson 1835 11983.28 65 183
Jenkins 895 10436.1 42 94
Johnson 1012 10475.11 48 110
Jones 2538 8876.92 80 228
Lamar 2255 11655.55 71 168
Lanier 764 7380.93 10 32
Laurens 5723 12100.39 190 407
Lee 2574 8588.3 70 286
Liberty 6499 10498.51 89 316
Lincoln 670 8246.15 27 64
Long 1337 6713.53 18 73
Lowndes 10845 9200.19 209 488
Lumpkin 4407 13037.69 83 401
Macon 837 6444.41 35 97
Madison 4147 13742.25 60 248
Marion 653 7874.11 32 55
McDuffie 2211 10237.53 56 206
McIntosh 1384 9500.93 25 82
Meriwether 2169 10318.74 90 212
Miller 973 16880.64 14 49
Mitchell 2155 9770.58 88 277
Monroe 2725 9827.97 114 237
Montgomery 1123 12174.76 35 55
Morgan 1822 9520.33 32 123
Murray 6107 15168.53 121 338
Muscogee 20469 10681.74 521 1674
Newton 10950 9745.98 295 1104
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33501 0 678 1995
Oconee 4325 10362.51 70 182
Oglethorpe 1663 10912.07 37 116
Paulding 16098 9329.9 230 554
Peach 2621 9574.43 80 284
Pickens 3542 10563.67 83 311
Pierce 2067 10575.59 80 218
Pike 1843 9772 46 114
Polk 6287 14458.86 127 508
Pulaski 867 7959.24 36 63
Putnam 2568 11734.06 76 222
Quitman 119 5187.45 3 14
Rabun 2063 12145.3 49 191
Randolph 590 8735.56 38 98
Richmond 26210 12959.85 518 1684
Rockdale 8819 9287.07 204 1333
Schley 315 5971.56 7 27
Screven 1338 9625.9 31 96
Seminole 1194 14668.3 23 93
Spalding 6662 9639.7 232 618
Stephens 4415 16769.22 96 330
Stewart 1325 21618.53 28 137
Sumter 2717 9241.81 115 340
Talbot 573 9304.97 24 61
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12
Tattnall 2659 10463.97 69 148
Taylor 742 9323.95 31 90
Telfair 953 6091.79 51 85
Terrell 808 9542.93 55 149
Thomas 5996 13495.08 156 504
Tift 4828 11824.64 127 491
Toombs 4326 16032.32 144 256
Towns 1529 12705.67 65 177
Treutlen 877 12842.29 39 61
Troup 8456 12008.98 246 630
Turner 794 9831.6 39 106
Twiggs 742 9176.35 48 127
Union 3085 12176.83 108 313
Unknown 3105 0 6 62
Upson 2702 10282.76 128 237
Walker 9310 13374.52 108 343
Walton 10892 11367.86 296 830
Ware 4490 12523.36 204 508
Warren 508 9750.48 19 57
Washington 2337 11511.18 76 131
Wayne 4347 14502.57 148 368
Webster 166 6509.8 6 18
Wheeler 598 7561.01 28 41
White 4416 13905.16 105 391
Whitfield 18931 18086.02 301 886
Wilcox 639 7269.62 31 81
Wilkes 875 8737.77 24 103
Wilkinson 1102 12355.65 38 140
Worth 1752 8698.24 76 227
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 12,598,042 (11,951,478 reported molecular tests; 646,564 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,246,100 (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 83,205 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 23,512 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

