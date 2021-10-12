UPDATE (Tuesday, October 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/12/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,246,100 (+5,490 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2731 14713.65 87 233 Atkinson 1155 13865.55 28 170 Bacon 1835 16090.85 46 146 Baker 240 7702.18 13 43 Baldwin 5197 11697.58 156 378 Banks 2366 11840.66 56 268 Barrow 12768 14780.69 181 827 Bartow 15228 13747.28 296 994 Ben Hill 1842 11066.39 68 176 Berrien 1521 7890.64 44 87 Bibb 20006 13148.87 541 2217 Bleckley 1092 8506 35 60 Brantley 1871 9743.78 68 149 Brooks 1382 8787.44 49 119 Bryan 4567 11669.26 56 298 Bulloch 7875 9909.77 92 284 Burke 2281 10209.47 46 190 Butts 3317 13176.29 99 178 Calhoun 608 9624.82 20 89 Camden 5881 10906.09 75 212 Candler 1104 10187.32 47 80 Carroll 9884 8228.51 148 382 Catoosa 8162 11868.37 83 289 Charlton 1709 12897.14 40 99 Chatham 32632 11168.61 605 2498 Chattahoochee 4885 45446.09 13 39 Chattooga 3615 14596.62 86 240 Cherokee 30672 11504.14 404 1842 Clarke 17175 13234.04 164 736 Clay 231 8091.07 4 12 Clayton 34498 11316.83 646 2040 Clinch 996 14963.94 33 82 Cobb 83318 10538.74 1229 3962 Coffee 6217 14444.03 172 881 Colquitt 5423 11946.78 118 319 Columbia 14486 9131.88 223 637 Cook 1660 9519.99 52 125 Coweta 12511 8230.87 300 760 Crawford 819 6697.74 35 97 Crisp 1840 8255.19 63 181 Dade 1765 10920.68 16 67 Dawson 4109 15206.69 64 318 Decatur 3442 13076.51 75 220 DeKalb 78598 9909.55 1149 6119 Dodge 1516 7436.84 59 121 Dooly 1076 8029.85 36 99 Dougherty 8949 9953.84 365 1295 Douglas 17296 11385.99 226 1052 Early 1528 15060.12 51 100 Echols 405 10204.08 5 13 Effingham 6885 10753.44 136 450 Elbert 1992 10514.65 66 178 Emanuel 2671 11785.21 67 158 Evans 1113 10414.52 33 105 Fannin 3130 11892.1 88 240 Fayette 9548 8122.92 197 571 Floyd 15185 15197.77 281 1137 Forsyth 26162 10360.9 243 1191 Franklin 3241 13892.58 65 211 Fulton 109837 9992.62 1562 6945 Gilmer 3432 10924.02 112 309 Glascock 184 6082.64 7 26 Glynn 12286 14278.24 294 643 Gordon 8573 14768.56 165 414 Grady 2371 9661.78 63 225 Greene 2160 11540.31 61 179 Gwinnett 110134 11340.63 1301 6077 Habersham 6286 13724.89 180 596 Hall 33390 16181.32 574 3022 Hancock 998 12181.13 75 120 Haralson 2335 7600.42 42 93 Harris 3109 8956.56 76 229 Hart 2257 8645.19 43 157 Heard 1025 8286.18 23 63 Henry 28494 11879.13 437 1163 Houston 15791 10055.46 268 1043 Irwin 891 9445.56 20 90 Jackson 12652 16937.08 186 766 Jasper 999 7035.71 32 97 Jeff Davis 1791 11823.34 42 116 Jefferson 1835 11983.28 65 183 Jenkins 895 10436.1 42 94 Johnson 1012 10475.11 48 110 Jones 2538 8876.92 80 228 Lamar 2255 11655.55 71 168 Lanier 764 7380.93 10 32 Laurens 5723 12100.39 190 407 Lee 2574 8588.3 70 286 Liberty 6499 10498.51 89 316 Lincoln 670 8246.15 27 64 Long 1337 6713.53 18 73 Lowndes 10845 9200.19 209 488 Lumpkin 4407 13037.69 83 401 Macon 837 6444.41 35 97 Madison 4147 13742.25 60 248 Marion 653 7874.11 32 55 McDuffie 2211 10237.53 56 206 McIntosh 1384 9500.93 25 82 Meriwether 2169 10318.74 90 212 Miller 973 16880.64 14 49 Mitchell 2155 9770.58 88 277 Monroe 2725 9827.97 114 237 Montgomery 1123 12174.76 35 55 Morgan 1822 9520.33 32 123 Murray 6107 15168.53 121 338 Muscogee 20469 10681.74 521 1674 Newton 10950 9745.98 295 1104 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33501 0 678 1995 Oconee 4325 10362.51 70 182 Oglethorpe 1663 10912.07 37 116 Paulding 16098 9329.9 230 554 Peach 2621 9574.43 80 284 Pickens 3542 10563.67 83 311 Pierce 2067 10575.59 80 218 Pike 1843 9772 46 114 Polk 6287 14458.86 127 508 Pulaski 867 7959.24 36 63 Putnam 2568 11734.06 76 222 Quitman 119 5187.45 3 14 Rabun 2063 12145.3 49 191 Randolph 590 8735.56 38 98 Richmond 26210 12959.85 518 1684 Rockdale 8819 9287.07 204 1333 Schley 315 5971.56 7 27 Screven 1338 9625.9 31 96 Seminole 1194 14668.3 23 93 Spalding 6662 9639.7 232 618 Stephens 4415 16769.22 96 330 Stewart 1325 21618.53 28 137 Sumter 2717 9241.81 115 340 Talbot 573 9304.97 24 61 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2659 10463.97 69 148 Taylor 742 9323.95 31 90 Telfair 953 6091.79 51 85 Terrell 808 9542.93 55 149 Thomas 5996 13495.08 156 504 Tift 4828 11824.64 127 491 Toombs 4326 16032.32 144 256 Towns 1529 12705.67 65 177 Treutlen 877 12842.29 39 61 Troup 8456 12008.98 246 630 Turner 794 9831.6 39 106 Twiggs 742 9176.35 48 127 Union 3085 12176.83 108 313 Unknown 3105 0 6 62 Upson 2702 10282.76 128 237 Walker 9310 13374.52 108 343 Walton 10892 11367.86 296 830 Ware 4490 12523.36 204 508 Warren 508 9750.48 19 57 Washington 2337 11511.18 76 131 Wayne 4347 14502.57 148 368 Webster 166 6509.8 6 18 Wheeler 598 7561.01 28 41 White 4416 13905.16 105 391 Whitfield 18931 18086.02 301 886 Wilcox 639 7269.62 31 81 Wilkes 875 8737.77 24 103 Wilkinson 1102 12355.65 38 140 Worth 1752 8698.24 76 227

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 12,598,042 (11,951,478 reported molecular tests; 646,564 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,246,100 (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

83,205 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



23,512 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.