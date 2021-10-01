UPDATE (Friday, October 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/1/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,225,670 (+2,518*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 1, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2765 14896.83 85 227 Atkinson 1135 13625.45 26 168 Bacon 1860 16310.07 43 141 Baker 236 7573.81 13 41 Baldwin 5157 11607.54 150 373 Banks 2330 11660.49 53 264 Barrow 12512 14484.33 173 812 Bartow 14975 13518.88 284 970 Ben Hill 1833 11012.32 66 176 Berrien 1500 7781.7 43 86 Bibb 19755 12983.9 524 2160 Bleckley 1086 8459.26 35 57 Brantley 1900 9894.8 65 147 Brooks 1366 8685.7 48 113 Bryan 4514 11533.84 53 289 Bulloch 7864 9895.93 87 278 Burke 2261 10119.95 44 191 Butts 3243 12882.34 91 173 Calhoun 607 9608.99 20 89 Camden 5752 10666.86 72 207 Candler 1102 10168.87 47 82 Carroll 9769 8132.77 146 377 Catoosa 8015 11654.62 81 287 Charlton 1676 12648.1 40 98 Chatham 32178 11013.22 571 2435 Chattahoochee 4685 43585.45 13 38 Chattooga 3541 14297.83 80 234 Cherokee 30282 11357.87 385 1752 Clarke 16987 13089.17 160 710 Clay 231 8091.07 5 13 Clayton 33951 11137.39 615 1965 Clinch 1051 15790.26 31 80 Cobb 81829 10350.4 1187 3924 Coffee 6137 14258.17 168 858 Colquitt 5362 11812.39 115 316 Columbia 14338 9038.59 213 624 Cook 1651 9468.37 50 122 Coweta 12305 8095.34 285 710 Crawford 805 6583.25 34 93 Crisp 1825 8187.9 63 180 Dade 1738 10753.62 15 66 Dawson 4031 14918.03 60 311 Decatur 3348 12719.4 75 205 DeKalb 76753 9676.94 1115 5975 Dodge 1499 7353.45 59 119 Dooly 1051 7843.28 35 98 Dougherty 8724 9703.58 352 1267 Douglas 16919 11137.81 217 1044 Early 1513 14912.28 50 97 Echols 402 10128.5 4 13 Effingham 6801 10622.25 126 433 Elbert 1961 10351.02 65 167 Emanuel 2643 11661.67 62 155 Evans 1132 10592.31 31 104 Fannin 3069 11660.33 85 233 Fayette 9413 8008.07 189 535 Floyd 14974 14986.59 264 1120 Forsyth 25741 10194.17 228 1171 Franklin 3185 13652.54 63 208 Fulton 108037 9828.86 1522 6735 Gilmer 3380 10758.51 109 297 Glascock 182 6016.53 7 25 Glynn 12204 14182.95 286 636 Gordon 8449 14554.94 159 396 Grady 2326 9478.4 62 219 Greene 2137 11417.43 61 172 Gwinnett 107311 11049.95 1266 5983 Habersham 6168 13467.25 171 579 Hall 32831 15910.42 552 2975 Hancock 994 12132.31 73 120 Haralson 2299 7483.24 41 89 Harris 3047 8777.94 69 219 Hart 2221 8507.3 43 156 Heard 1019 8237.67 23 59 Henry 28055 11696.11 413 1085 Houston 15559 9907.73 255 1032 Irwin 888 9413.76 19 89 Jackson 12375 16566.27 176 745 Jasper 986 6944.15 30 92 Jeff Davis 1795 11849.75 42 114 Jefferson 1824 11911.45 64 181 Jenkins 893 10412.78 42 94 Johnson 1004 10392.3 47 107 Jones 2510 8778.99 75 219 Lamar 2226 11505.66 69 164 Lanier 754 7284.32 10 31 Laurens 5649 11943.93 182 404 Lee 2534 8454.84 68 281 Liberty 6265 10120.51 81 309 Lincoln 662 8147.69 27 64 Long 1297 6512.68 17 70 Lowndes 10742 9112.81 197 475 Lumpkin 4347 12860.19 79 394 Macon 825 6352.02 34 97 Madison 4073 13497.03 55 239 Marion 644 7765.59 31 54 McDuffie 2183 10107.89 55 201 McIntosh 1378 9459.74 25 79 Meriwether 2136 10161.75 86 207 Miller 960 16655.1 13 48 Mitchell 2128 9648.17 88 270 Monroe 2688 9694.52 114 233 Montgomery 1107 12001.3 32 55 Morgan 1787 9337.44 30 118 Murray 5943 14761.18 113 327 Muscogee 20208 10545.54 499 1615 Newton 10760 9576.87 287 1044 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32704 0 636 1924 Oconee 4232 10139.68 70 178 Oglethorpe 1631 10702.1 37 113 Paulding 15716 9108.51 224 543 Peach 2602 9505.02 77 281 Pickens 3468 10342.98 81 294 Pierce 2160 11051.42 74 214 Pike 1822 9660.66 44 111 Polk 6171 14192.08 121 502 Pulaski 858 7876.62 35 60 Putnam 2544 11624.4 72 213 Quitman 119 5187.45 3 14 Rabun 2026 11927.47 48 187 Randolph 579 8572.7 37 97 Richmond 25860 12786.79 505 1650 Rockdale 8666 9125.95 195 1278 Schley 307 5819.91 7 27 Screven 1331 9575.54 28 93 Seminole 1189 14606.88 22 89 Spalding 6541 9464.62 213 599 Stephens 4331 16450.17 93 322 Stewart 1306 21308.53 28 136 Sumter 2694 9163.58 110 331 Talbot 567 9207.53 23 59 Taliaferro 126 7720.59 3 10 Tattnall 2730 10743.38 70 146 Taylor 730 9173.16 29 86 Telfair 940 6008.69 50 83 Terrell 787 9294.91 55 145 Thomas 5947 13384.8 153 484 Tift 4774 11692.38 121 481 Toombs 4336 16069.38 138 251 Towns 1513 12572.71 62 176 Treutlen 868 12710.5 38 61 Troup 8378 11898.2 243 623 Turner 784 9707.78 39 105 Twiggs 737 9114.52 48 125 Union 3057 12066.31 98 312 Unknown 3094 0 5 66 Upson 2681 10202.84 125 235 Walker 9173 13177.7 105 341 Walton 10748 11217.57 279 781 Ware 4437 12375.53 195 496 Warren 501 9616.12 19 57 Washington 2315 11402.82 74 131 Wayne 4387 14636.02 143 358 Webster 158 6196.08 6 18 Wheeler 595 7523.07 28 40 White 4365 13744.57 100 386 Whitfield 18719 17883.48 295 883 Wilcox 629 7155.86 31 81 Wilkes 862 8607.95 24 101 Wilkinson 1089 12209.89 35 136 Worth 1728 8579.09 74 221

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 12,243,932 (11,608,552 reported molecular tests; 635,380 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,225,670 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

81,112 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



22,626 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 1, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



