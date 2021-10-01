UPDATE (Friday, October 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases October 1

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 1, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/1/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,225,670 (+2,518*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 1, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2765 14896.83 85 227
Atkinson 1135 13625.45 26 168
Bacon 1860 16310.07 43 141
Baker 236 7573.81 13 41
Baldwin 5157 11607.54 150 373
Banks 2330 11660.49 53 264
Barrow 12512 14484.33 173 812
Bartow 14975 13518.88 284 970
Ben Hill 1833 11012.32 66 176
Berrien 1500 7781.7 43 86
Bibb 19755 12983.9 524 2160
Bleckley 1086 8459.26 35 57
Brantley 1900 9894.8 65 147
Brooks 1366 8685.7 48 113
Bryan 4514 11533.84 53 289
Bulloch 7864 9895.93 87 278
Burke 2261 10119.95 44 191
Butts 3243 12882.34 91 173
Calhoun 607 9608.99 20 89
Camden 5752 10666.86 72 207
Candler 1102 10168.87 47 82
Carroll 9769 8132.77 146 377
Catoosa 8015 11654.62 81 287
Charlton 1676 12648.1 40 98
Chatham 32178 11013.22 571 2435
Chattahoochee 4685 43585.45 13 38
Chattooga 3541 14297.83 80 234
Cherokee 30282 11357.87 385 1752
Clarke 16987 13089.17 160 710
Clay 231 8091.07 5 13
Clayton 33951 11137.39 615 1965
Clinch 1051 15790.26 31 80
Cobb 81829 10350.4 1187 3924
Coffee 6137 14258.17 168 858
Colquitt 5362 11812.39 115 316
Columbia 14338 9038.59 213 624
Cook 1651 9468.37 50 122
Coweta 12305 8095.34 285 710
Crawford 805 6583.25 34 93
Crisp 1825 8187.9 63 180
Dade 1738 10753.62 15 66
Dawson 4031 14918.03 60 311
Decatur 3348 12719.4 75 205
DeKalb 76753 9676.94 1115 5975
Dodge 1499 7353.45 59 119
Dooly 1051 7843.28 35 98
Dougherty 8724 9703.58 352 1267
Douglas 16919 11137.81 217 1044
Early 1513 14912.28 50 97
Echols 402 10128.5 4 13
Effingham 6801 10622.25 126 433
Elbert 1961 10351.02 65 167
Emanuel 2643 11661.67 62 155
Evans 1132 10592.31 31 104
Fannin 3069 11660.33 85 233
Fayette 9413 8008.07 189 535
Floyd 14974 14986.59 264 1120
Forsyth 25741 10194.17 228 1171
Franklin 3185 13652.54 63 208
Fulton 108037 9828.86 1522 6735
Gilmer 3380 10758.51 109 297
Glascock 182 6016.53 7 25
Glynn 12204 14182.95 286 636
Gordon 8449 14554.94 159 396
Grady 2326 9478.4 62 219
Greene 2137 11417.43 61 172
Gwinnett 107311 11049.95 1266 5983
Habersham 6168 13467.25 171 579
Hall 32831 15910.42 552 2975
Hancock 994 12132.31 73 120
Haralson 2299 7483.24 41 89
Harris 3047 8777.94 69 219
Hart 2221 8507.3 43 156
Heard 1019 8237.67 23 59
Henry 28055 11696.11 413 1085
Houston 15559 9907.73 255 1032
Irwin 888 9413.76 19 89
Jackson 12375 16566.27 176 745
Jasper 986 6944.15 30 92
Jeff Davis 1795 11849.75 42 114
Jefferson 1824 11911.45 64 181
Jenkins 893 10412.78 42 94
Johnson 1004 10392.3 47 107
Jones 2510 8778.99 75 219
Lamar 2226 11505.66 69 164
Lanier 754 7284.32 10 31
Laurens 5649 11943.93 182 404
Lee 2534 8454.84 68 281
Liberty 6265 10120.51 81 309
Lincoln 662 8147.69 27 64
Long 1297 6512.68 17 70
Lowndes 10742 9112.81 197 475
Lumpkin 4347 12860.19 79 394
Macon 825 6352.02 34 97
Madison 4073 13497.03 55 239
Marion 644 7765.59 31 54
McDuffie 2183 10107.89 55 201
McIntosh 1378 9459.74 25 79
Meriwether 2136 10161.75 86 207
Miller 960 16655.1 13 48
Mitchell 2128 9648.17 88 270
Monroe 2688 9694.52 114 233
Montgomery 1107 12001.3 32 55
Morgan 1787 9337.44 30 118
Murray 5943 14761.18 113 327
Muscogee 20208 10545.54 499 1615
Newton 10760 9576.87 287 1044
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32704 0 636 1924
Oconee 4232 10139.68 70 178
Oglethorpe 1631 10702.1 37 113
Paulding 15716 9108.51 224 543
Peach 2602 9505.02 77 281
Pickens 3468 10342.98 81 294
Pierce 2160 11051.42 74 214
Pike 1822 9660.66 44 111
Polk 6171 14192.08 121 502
Pulaski 858 7876.62 35 60
Putnam 2544 11624.4 72 213
Quitman 119 5187.45 3 14
Rabun 2026 11927.47 48 187
Randolph 579 8572.7 37 97
Richmond 25860 12786.79 505 1650
Rockdale 8666 9125.95 195 1278
Schley 307 5819.91 7 27
Screven 1331 9575.54 28 93
Seminole 1189 14606.88 22 89
Spalding 6541 9464.62 213 599
Stephens 4331 16450.17 93 322
Stewart 1306 21308.53 28 136
Sumter 2694 9163.58 110 331
Talbot 567 9207.53 23 59
Taliaferro 126 7720.59 3 10
Tattnall 2730 10743.38 70 146
Taylor 730 9173.16 29 86
Telfair 940 6008.69 50 83
Terrell 787 9294.91 55 145
Thomas 5947 13384.8 153 484
Tift 4774 11692.38 121 481
Toombs 4336 16069.38 138 251
Towns 1513 12572.71 62 176
Treutlen 868 12710.5 38 61
Troup 8378 11898.2 243 623
Turner 784 9707.78 39 105
Twiggs 737 9114.52 48 125
Union 3057 12066.31 98 312
Unknown 3094 0 5 66
Upson 2681 10202.84 125 235
Walker 9173 13177.7 105 341
Walton 10748 11217.57 279 781
Ware 4437 12375.53 195 496
Warren 501 9616.12 19 57
Washington 2315 11402.82 74 131
Wayne 4387 14636.02 143 358
Webster 158 6196.08 6 18
Wheeler 595 7523.07 28 40
White 4365 13744.57 100 386
Whitfield 18719 17883.48 295 883
Wilcox 629 7155.86 31 81
Wilkes 862 8607.95 24 101
Wilkinson 1089 12209.89 35 136
Worth 1728 8579.09 74 221
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 12,243,932 (11,608,552 reported molecular tests; 635,380 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,225,670 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 81,112 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 22,626 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 1, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

