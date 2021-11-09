UPDATE (Tuesday, November 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases November 9
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 11/9/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,270,625 (+2,224 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2793 15047.68 95 239
Atkinson 1183 14201.68 32 177
Bacon 1942 17029.11 50 152
Baker 241 7734.27 13 44
Baldwin 5273 11868.64 167 392
Banks 2423 12125.91 59 280
Barrow 13109 15175.44 192 869
Bartow 15504 13996.44 310 1022
Ben Hill 1864 11198.56 70 180
Berrien 1539 7984.02 49 92
Bibb 20303 13344.07 578 2346
Bleckley 1095 8529.37 39 63
Brantley 1895 9868.76 75 159
Brooks 1391 8844.66 54 132
Bryan 4635 11843.01 64 323
Bulloch 7925 9972.69 98 302
Burke 2300 10294.51 48 193
Butts 3378 13418.61 111 192
Calhoun 620 9814.79 21 90
Camden 6056 11230.62 79 223
Candler 1109 10233.46 49 84
Carroll 10036 8355.05 156 388
Catoosa 8449 12285.7 92 299
Charlton 1739 13123.54 42 105
Chatham 33209 11366.09 653 2659
Chattahoochee 5207 48441.72 15 40
Chattooga 3689 14895.42 88 250
Cherokee 31684 11883.71 434 1969
Clarke 17482 13470.59 173 784
Clay 232 8126.09 4 12
Clayton 35250 11563.52 702 2160
Clinch 1006 15114.18 34 84
Cobb 85280 10786.91 1290 4146
Coffee 6327 14699.6 184 902
Colquitt 5534 12191.31 130 335
Columbia 14732 9286.96 246 668
Cook 1673 9594.54 52 129
Coweta 12801 8421.66 338 819
Crawford 834 6820.41 37 106
Crisp 1855 8322.49 64 186
Dade 1824 11285.73 17 68
Dawson 4168 15425.04 72 335
Decatur 3472 13190.49 77 224
DeKalb 80387 10135.11 1216 6354
Dodge 1526 7485.9 61 125
Dooly 1081 8067.16 38 101
Dougherty 9115 10138.48 381 1344
Douglas 17627 11603.89 245 1103
Early 1546 15237.53 51 104
Echols 411 10355.25 5 14
Effingham 7001 10934.62 150 500
Elbert 2053 10836.63 68 185
Emanuel 2692 11877.87 72 165
Evans 1118 10461.31 36 107
Fannin 3204 12173.25 91 261
Fayette 9776 8316.89 214 611
Floyd 15512 15525.04 306 1180
Forsyth 27001 10693.17 268 1247
Franklin 3287 14089.76 68 219
Fulton 111989 10188.4 1657 7351
Gilmer 3514 11185.03 119 328
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28
Glynn 12376 14382.84 301 662
Gordon 8740 15056.25 174 431
Grady 2414 9837 66 238
Greene 2202 11764.71 64 200
Gwinnett 112650 11599.71 1390 6260
Habersham 6429 14037.12 192 629
Hall 34181 16564.66 617 3136
Hancock 1000 12205.54 75 121
Haralson 2393 7789.21 46 95
Harris 3204 9230.24 82 247
Hart 2308 8840.54 48 165
Heard 1037 8383.19 26 65
Henry 29096 12130.11 475 1265
Houston 16079 10238.86 287 1072
Irwin 901 9551.57 20 92
Jackson 12906 17277.11 204 821
Jasper 1034 7282.2 33 106
Jeff Davis 1813 11968.58 44 121
Jefferson 1860 12146.54 67 184
Jenkins 899 10482.74 43 95
Johnson 1024 10599.32 52 115
Jones 2601 9097.27 86 261
Lamar 2293 11851.97 79 185
Lanier 779 7525.84 12 35
Laurens 5822 12309.71 201 419
Lee 2625 8758.47 72 301
Liberty 6619 10692.36 98 329
Lincoln 692 8516.92 27 69
Long 1385 6954.56 20 78
Lowndes 11030 9357.13 227 535
Lumpkin 4460 13194.49 92 423
Macon 848 6529.1 37 101
Madison 4230 14017.3 68 272
Marion 662 7982.64 33 60
McDuffie 2252 10427.37 61 211
McIntosh 1394 9569.58 28 88
Meriwether 2198 10456.71 97 225
Miller 1002 17383.76 15 53
Mitchell 2178 9874.86 89 287
Monroe 2790 10062.39 118 249
Montgomery 1144 12402.43 38 62
Morgan 1894 9896.54 35 136
Murray 6286 15613.12 132 359
Muscogee 20904 10908.75 564 1756
Newton 11237 10001.42 315 1200
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32759 0 750 2144
Oconee 4447 10654.81 73 190
Oglethorpe 1707 11200.79 41 127
Paulding 16537 9584.33 249 587
Peach 2671 9757.08 90 296
Pickens 3614 10778.41 91 337
Pierce 2107 10780.25 85 235
Pike 1875 9941.68 50 127
Polk 6406 14732.53 139 531
Pulaski 887 8142.84 38 63
Putnam 2609 11921.41 78 235
Quitman 122 5318.22 3 16
Rabun 2152 12669.26 57 203
Randolph 602 8913.24 39 101
Richmond 26648 13176.42 576 1782
Rockdale 9039 9518.74 217 1412
Schley 337 6388.63 7 28
Screven 1347 9690.65 35 99
Seminole 1212 14889.43 23 96
Spalding 6811 9855.3 270 646
Stephens 4541 17247.8 106 347
Stewart 1328 21667.48 28 139
Sumter 2789 9486.72 125 366
Talbot 586 9516.08 27 61
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12
Tattnall 2679 10542.68 72 153
Taylor 758 9525.01 32 95
Telfair 963 6155.71 55 89
Terrell 825 9743.71 55 155
Thomas 6054 13625.62 162 543
Tift 4874 11937.3 139 514
Toombs 4413 16354.74 151 267
Towns 1549 12871.86 66 180
Treutlen 889 13018.01 45 63
Troup 8557 12152.41 264 639
Turner 811 10042.1 40 111
Twiggs 754 9324.76 49 133
Union 3141 12397.87 117 328
Unknown 2897 0 6 59
Upson 2739 10423.56 141 247
Walker 9615 13812.67 120 361
Walton 11099 11583.9 314 892
Ware 4554 12701.87 207 535
Warren 510 9788.87 20 58
Washington 2363 11639.25 78 134
Wayne 4383 14622.67 155 388
Webster 172 6745.1 6 21
Wheeler 613 7750.66 32 43
White 4468 14068.9 114 405
Whitfield 19311 18449.06 318 937
Wilcox 641 7292.38 32 82
Wilkes 885 8837.63 26 107
Wilkinson 1111 12456.55 40 148
Worth 1777 8822.36 77 235
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 13,281,022 (12,613,943 reported molecular tests; 667,079 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,270,625 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 87,465  across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,189 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

