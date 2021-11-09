UPDATE (Tuesday, November 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/9/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,270,625 (+2,224 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2793 15047.68 95 239 Atkinson 1183 14201.68 32 177 Bacon 1942 17029.11 50 152 Baker 241 7734.27 13 44 Baldwin 5273 11868.64 167 392 Banks 2423 12125.91 59 280 Barrow 13109 15175.44 192 869 Bartow 15504 13996.44 310 1022 Ben Hill 1864 11198.56 70 180 Berrien 1539 7984.02 49 92 Bibb 20303 13344.07 578 2346 Bleckley 1095 8529.37 39 63 Brantley 1895 9868.76 75 159 Brooks 1391 8844.66 54 132 Bryan 4635 11843.01 64 323 Bulloch 7925 9972.69 98 302 Burke 2300 10294.51 48 193 Butts 3378 13418.61 111 192 Calhoun 620 9814.79 21 90 Camden 6056 11230.62 79 223 Candler 1109 10233.46 49 84 Carroll 10036 8355.05 156 388 Catoosa 8449 12285.7 92 299 Charlton 1739 13123.54 42 105 Chatham 33209 11366.09 653 2659 Chattahoochee 5207 48441.72 15 40 Chattooga 3689 14895.42 88 250 Cherokee 31684 11883.71 434 1969 Clarke 17482 13470.59 173 784 Clay 232 8126.09 4 12 Clayton 35250 11563.52 702 2160 Clinch 1006 15114.18 34 84 Cobb 85280 10786.91 1290 4146 Coffee 6327 14699.6 184 902 Colquitt 5534 12191.31 130 335 Columbia 14732 9286.96 246 668 Cook 1673 9594.54 52 129 Coweta 12801 8421.66 338 819 Crawford 834 6820.41 37 106 Crisp 1855 8322.49 64 186 Dade 1824 11285.73 17 68 Dawson 4168 15425.04 72 335 Decatur 3472 13190.49 77 224 DeKalb 80387 10135.11 1216 6354 Dodge 1526 7485.9 61 125 Dooly 1081 8067.16 38 101 Dougherty 9115 10138.48 381 1344 Douglas 17627 11603.89 245 1103 Early 1546 15237.53 51 104 Echols 411 10355.25 5 14 Effingham 7001 10934.62 150 500 Elbert 2053 10836.63 68 185 Emanuel 2692 11877.87 72 165 Evans 1118 10461.31 36 107 Fannin 3204 12173.25 91 261 Fayette 9776 8316.89 214 611 Floyd 15512 15525.04 306 1180 Forsyth 27001 10693.17 268 1247 Franklin 3287 14089.76 68 219 Fulton 111989 10188.4 1657 7351 Gilmer 3514 11185.03 119 328 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12376 14382.84 301 662 Gordon 8740 15056.25 174 431 Grady 2414 9837 66 238 Greene 2202 11764.71 64 200 Gwinnett 112650 11599.71 1390 6260 Habersham 6429 14037.12 192 629 Hall 34181 16564.66 617 3136 Hancock 1000 12205.54 75 121 Haralson 2393 7789.21 46 95 Harris 3204 9230.24 82 247 Hart 2308 8840.54 48 165 Heard 1037 8383.19 26 65 Henry 29096 12130.11 475 1265 Houston 16079 10238.86 287 1072 Irwin 901 9551.57 20 92 Jackson 12906 17277.11 204 821 Jasper 1034 7282.2 33 106 Jeff Davis 1813 11968.58 44 121 Jefferson 1860 12146.54 67 184 Jenkins 899 10482.74 43 95 Johnson 1024 10599.32 52 115 Jones 2601 9097.27 86 261 Lamar 2293 11851.97 79 185 Lanier 779 7525.84 12 35 Laurens 5822 12309.71 201 419 Lee 2625 8758.47 72 301 Liberty 6619 10692.36 98 329 Lincoln 692 8516.92 27 69 Long 1385 6954.56 20 78 Lowndes 11030 9357.13 227 535 Lumpkin 4460 13194.49 92 423 Macon 848 6529.1 37 101 Madison 4230 14017.3 68 272 Marion 662 7982.64 33 60 McDuffie 2252 10427.37 61 211 McIntosh 1394 9569.58 28 88 Meriwether 2198 10456.71 97 225 Miller 1002 17383.76 15 53 Mitchell 2178 9874.86 89 287 Monroe 2790 10062.39 118 249 Montgomery 1144 12402.43 38 62 Morgan 1894 9896.54 35 136 Murray 6286 15613.12 132 359 Muscogee 20904 10908.75 564 1756 Newton 11237 10001.42 315 1200 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32759 0 750 2144 Oconee 4447 10654.81 73 190 Oglethorpe 1707 11200.79 41 127 Paulding 16537 9584.33 249 587 Peach 2671 9757.08 90 296 Pickens 3614 10778.41 91 337 Pierce 2107 10780.25 85 235 Pike 1875 9941.68 50 127 Polk 6406 14732.53 139 531 Pulaski 887 8142.84 38 63 Putnam 2609 11921.41 78 235 Quitman 122 5318.22 3 16 Rabun 2152 12669.26 57 203 Randolph 602 8913.24 39 101 Richmond 26648 13176.42 576 1782 Rockdale 9039 9518.74 217 1412 Schley 337 6388.63 7 28 Screven 1347 9690.65 35 99 Seminole 1212 14889.43 23 96 Spalding 6811 9855.3 270 646 Stephens 4541 17247.8 106 347 Stewart 1328 21667.48 28 139 Sumter 2789 9486.72 125 366 Talbot 586 9516.08 27 61 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2679 10542.68 72 153 Taylor 758 9525.01 32 95 Telfair 963 6155.71 55 89 Terrell 825 9743.71 55 155 Thomas 6054 13625.62 162 543 Tift 4874 11937.3 139 514 Toombs 4413 16354.74 151 267 Towns 1549 12871.86 66 180 Treutlen 889 13018.01 45 63 Troup 8557 12152.41 264 639 Turner 811 10042.1 40 111 Twiggs 754 9324.76 49 133 Union 3141 12397.87 117 328 Unknown 2897 0 6 59 Upson 2739 10423.56 141 247 Walker 9615 13812.67 120 361 Walton 11099 11583.9 314 892 Ware 4554 12701.87 207 535 Warren 510 9788.87 20 58 Washington 2363 11639.25 78 134 Wayne 4383 14622.67 155 388 Webster 172 6745.1 6 21 Wheeler 613 7750.66 32 43 White 4468 14068.9 114 405 Whitfield 19311 18449.06 318 937 Wilcox 641 7292.38 32 82 Wilkes 885 8837.63 26 107 Wilkinson 1111 12456.55 40 148 Worth 1777 8822.36 77 235

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,281,022 (12,613,943 reported molecular tests; 667,079 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,270,625 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

87,465 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,189 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.