UPDATE (Thursday, November 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases November 4
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 11/4/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,267,762 (+907*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2786 15009.97 95 239
Atkinson 1179 14153.66 32 176
Bacon 1937 16985.27 50 152
Baker 242 7766.37 13 44
Baldwin 5268 11857.39 167 391
Banks 2412 12070.86 58 278
Barrow 13074 15134.92 192 862
Bartow 15471 13966.65 308 1017
Ben Hill 1860 11174.53 68 180
Berrien 1536 7968.46 48 91
Bibb 20246 13306.61 576 2311
Bleckley 1096 8537.16 39 63
Brantley 1890 9842.72 75 158
Brooks 1391 8844.66 53 130
Bryan 4621 11807.24 64 320
Bulloch 7916 9961.37 98 299
Burke 2301 10298.99 48 193
Butts 3363 13359.02 109 191
Calhoun 619 9798.96 21 90
Camden 5979 11087.83 79 221
Candler 1108 10224.23 49 82
Carroll 10021 8342.56 156 387
Catoosa 8421 12244.99 92 300
Charlton 1736 13100.9 42 104
Chatham 33128 11338.37 650 2645
Chattahoochee 5167 48069.59 14 40
Chattooga 3681 14863.12 88 249
Cherokee 31613 11857.08 432 1945
Clarke 17443 13440.54 172 780
Clay 232 8126.09 4 12
Clayton 35154 11532.03 699 2147
Clinch 1005 15099.16 33 84
Cobb 84986 10749.72 1289 4106
Coffee 6311 14662.42 184 901
Colquitt 5521 12162.67 129 334
Columbia 14708 9271.83 245 664
Cook 1670 9577.34 52 128
Coweta 12760 8394.68 336 814
Crawford 832 6804.06 37 102
Crisp 1853 8313.52 64 184
Dade 1820 11260.98 17 68
Dawson 4163 15406.54 70 333
Decatur 3468 13175.29 77 223
DeKalb 80161 10106.61 1212 6312
Dodge 1525 7480.99 60 124
Dooly 1081 8067.16 37 101
Dougherty 9104 10126.24 380 1341
Douglas 17585 11576.24 244 1094
Early 1546 15237.53 51 104
Echols 410 10330.06 5 13
Effingham 6983 10906.51 150 491
Elbert 2046 10799.68 68 183
Emanuel 2690 11869.04 72 164
Evans 1118 10461.31 36 106
Fannin 3186 12104.86 91 258
Fayette 9750 8294.77 213 607
Floyd 15483 15496.02 305 1176
Forsyth 26918 10660.3 266 1237
Franklin 3285 14081.19 67 219
Fulton 111749 10166.57 1649 7317
Gilmer 3508 11165.93 119 325
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 27
Glynn 12365 14370.05 301 661
Gordon 8720 15021.79 174 429
Grady 2406 9804.4 64 235
Greene 2201 11759.36 63 198
Gwinnett 112345 11568.3 1376 6246
Habersham 6417 14010.92 191 624
Hall 34076 16513.77 607 3129
Hancock 1000 12205.54 75 121
Haralson 2389 7776.19 46 95
Harris 3196 9207.19 80 244
Hart 2305 8829.05 47 163
Heard 1035 8367.02 25 63
Henry 29017 12097.17 472 1250
Houston 16030 10207.66 283 1064
Irwin 900 9540.97 20 92
Jackson 12892 17258.37 202 815
Jasper 1028 7239.95 33 103
Jeff Davis 1809 11942.17 44 121
Jefferson 1859 12140.01 67 183
Jenkins 898 10471.08 43 95
Johnson 1024 10599.32 52 115
Jones 2587 9048.3 86 257
Lamar 2285 11810.62 79 183
Lanier 777 7506.52 12 35
Laurens 5819 12303.37 198 419
Lee 2617 8731.77 72 300
Liberty 6604 10668.13 97 328
Lincoln 689 8480 27 69
Long 1382 6939.49 20 78
Lowndes 10994 9326.59 225 532
Lumpkin 4453 13173.78 92 418
Macon 846 6513.7 37 100
Madison 4225 14000.73 67 270
Marion 660 7958.52 33 60
McDuffie 2243 10385.7 61 210
McIntosh 1390 9542.12 28 88
Meriwether 2195 10442.44 97 222
Miller 995 17262.32 15 53
Mitchell 2176 9865.8 89 287
Monroe 2773 10001.08 118 247
Montgomery 1144 12402.43 37 59
Morgan 1894 9896.54 34 134
Murray 6268 15568.42 131 359
Muscogee 20854 10882.66 561 1745
Newton 11181 9951.58 313 1195
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33086 0 740 2122
Oconee 4429 10611.69 73 189
Oglethorpe 1703 11174.54 40 125
Paulding 16485 9554.2 247 585
Peach 2663 9727.85 89 292
Pickens 3607 10757.53 91 333
Pierce 2096 10723.97 85 234
Pike 1862 9872.75 49 120
Polk 6390 14695.74 139 529
Pulaski 887 8142.84 38 63
Putnam 2601 11884.85 77 233
Quitman 121 5274.63 3 16
Rabun 2140 12598.61 56 200
Randolph 602 8913.24 39 101
Richmond 26584 13144.78 572 1754
Rockdale 9000 9477.67 216 1403
Schley 332 6293.84 7 27
Screven 1344 9669.06 35 98
Seminole 1211 14877.15 23 96
Spalding 6773 9800.32 269 643
Stephens 4534 17221.21 105 345
Stewart 1328 21667.48 28 138
Sumter 2776 9442.5 125 361
Talbot 586 9516.08 27 61
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12
Tattnall 2675 10526.94 71 153
Taylor 756 9499.87 32 95
Telfair 962 6149.32 55 87
Terrell 825 9743.71 55 155
Thomas 6048 13612.12 162 534
Tift 4868 11922.61 136 512
Toombs 4405 16325.09 150 261
Towns 1543 12822 66 178
Treutlen 889 13018.01 45 63
Troup 8548 12139.63 263 638
Turner 807 9992.57 40 110
Twiggs 754 9324.76 49 133
Union 3126 12338.66 116 326
Unknown 2950 0 6 62
Upson 2731 10393.12 140 246
Walker 9568 13745.15 119 359
Walton 11070 11553.64 312 884
Ware 4532 12640.5 207 532
Warren 510 9788.87 20 58
Washington 2361 11629.4 78 134
Wayne 4381 14616 155 388
Webster 172 6745.1 6 21
Wheeler 612 7738.02 31 43
White 4466 14062.6 113 405
Whitfield 19266 18406.07 316 929
Wilcox 640 7281 31 82
Wilkes 883 8817.66 26 107
Wilkinson 1106 12400.49 40 146
Worth 1774 8807.47 76 235
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 13,194,672 (12,529,203 reported molecular tests; 665,469 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,267,762 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 86,887 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,042 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related