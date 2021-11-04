UPDATE (Thursday, November 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/4/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,267,762 (+907*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2786 15009.97 95 239 Atkinson 1179 14153.66 32 176 Bacon 1937 16985.27 50 152 Baker 242 7766.37 13 44 Baldwin 5268 11857.39 167 391 Banks 2412 12070.86 58 278 Barrow 13074 15134.92 192 862 Bartow 15471 13966.65 308 1017 Ben Hill 1860 11174.53 68 180 Berrien 1536 7968.46 48 91 Bibb 20246 13306.61 576 2311 Bleckley 1096 8537.16 39 63 Brantley 1890 9842.72 75 158 Brooks 1391 8844.66 53 130 Bryan 4621 11807.24 64 320 Bulloch 7916 9961.37 98 299 Burke 2301 10298.99 48 193 Butts 3363 13359.02 109 191 Calhoun 619 9798.96 21 90 Camden 5979 11087.83 79 221 Candler 1108 10224.23 49 82 Carroll 10021 8342.56 156 387 Catoosa 8421 12244.99 92 300 Charlton 1736 13100.9 42 104 Chatham 33128 11338.37 650 2645 Chattahoochee 5167 48069.59 14 40 Chattooga 3681 14863.12 88 249 Cherokee 31613 11857.08 432 1945 Clarke 17443 13440.54 172 780 Clay 232 8126.09 4 12 Clayton 35154 11532.03 699 2147 Clinch 1005 15099.16 33 84 Cobb 84986 10749.72 1289 4106 Coffee 6311 14662.42 184 901 Colquitt 5521 12162.67 129 334 Columbia 14708 9271.83 245 664 Cook 1670 9577.34 52 128 Coweta 12760 8394.68 336 814 Crawford 832 6804.06 37 102 Crisp 1853 8313.52 64 184 Dade 1820 11260.98 17 68 Dawson 4163 15406.54 70 333 Decatur 3468 13175.29 77 223 DeKalb 80161 10106.61 1212 6312 Dodge 1525 7480.99 60 124 Dooly 1081 8067.16 37 101 Dougherty 9104 10126.24 380 1341 Douglas 17585 11576.24 244 1094 Early 1546 15237.53 51 104 Echols 410 10330.06 5 13 Effingham 6983 10906.51 150 491 Elbert 2046 10799.68 68 183 Emanuel 2690 11869.04 72 164 Evans 1118 10461.31 36 106 Fannin 3186 12104.86 91 258 Fayette 9750 8294.77 213 607 Floyd 15483 15496.02 305 1176 Forsyth 26918 10660.3 266 1237 Franklin 3285 14081.19 67 219 Fulton 111749 10166.57 1649 7317 Gilmer 3508 11165.93 119 325 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 27 Glynn 12365 14370.05 301 661 Gordon 8720 15021.79 174 429 Grady 2406 9804.4 64 235 Greene 2201 11759.36 63 198 Gwinnett 112345 11568.3 1376 6246 Habersham 6417 14010.92 191 624 Hall 34076 16513.77 607 3129 Hancock 1000 12205.54 75 121 Haralson 2389 7776.19 46 95 Harris 3196 9207.19 80 244 Hart 2305 8829.05 47 163 Heard 1035 8367.02 25 63 Henry 29017 12097.17 472 1250 Houston 16030 10207.66 283 1064 Irwin 900 9540.97 20 92 Jackson 12892 17258.37 202 815 Jasper 1028 7239.95 33 103 Jeff Davis 1809 11942.17 44 121 Jefferson 1859 12140.01 67 183 Jenkins 898 10471.08 43 95 Johnson 1024 10599.32 52 115 Jones 2587 9048.3 86 257 Lamar 2285 11810.62 79 183 Lanier 777 7506.52 12 35 Laurens 5819 12303.37 198 419 Lee 2617 8731.77 72 300 Liberty 6604 10668.13 97 328 Lincoln 689 8480 27 69 Long 1382 6939.49 20 78 Lowndes 10994 9326.59 225 532 Lumpkin 4453 13173.78 92 418 Macon 846 6513.7 37 100 Madison 4225 14000.73 67 270 Marion 660 7958.52 33 60 McDuffie 2243 10385.7 61 210 McIntosh 1390 9542.12 28 88 Meriwether 2195 10442.44 97 222 Miller 995 17262.32 15 53 Mitchell 2176 9865.8 89 287 Monroe 2773 10001.08 118 247 Montgomery 1144 12402.43 37 59 Morgan 1894 9896.54 34 134 Murray 6268 15568.42 131 359 Muscogee 20854 10882.66 561 1745 Newton 11181 9951.58 313 1195 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33086 0 740 2122 Oconee 4429 10611.69 73 189 Oglethorpe 1703 11174.54 40 125 Paulding 16485 9554.2 247 585 Peach 2663 9727.85 89 292 Pickens 3607 10757.53 91 333 Pierce 2096 10723.97 85 234 Pike 1862 9872.75 49 120 Polk 6390 14695.74 139 529 Pulaski 887 8142.84 38 63 Putnam 2601 11884.85 77 233 Quitman 121 5274.63 3 16 Rabun 2140 12598.61 56 200 Randolph 602 8913.24 39 101 Richmond 26584 13144.78 572 1754 Rockdale 9000 9477.67 216 1403 Schley 332 6293.84 7 27 Screven 1344 9669.06 35 98 Seminole 1211 14877.15 23 96 Spalding 6773 9800.32 269 643 Stephens 4534 17221.21 105 345 Stewart 1328 21667.48 28 138 Sumter 2776 9442.5 125 361 Talbot 586 9516.08 27 61 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2675 10526.94 71 153 Taylor 756 9499.87 32 95 Telfair 962 6149.32 55 87 Terrell 825 9743.71 55 155 Thomas 6048 13612.12 162 534 Tift 4868 11922.61 136 512 Toombs 4405 16325.09 150 261 Towns 1543 12822 66 178 Treutlen 889 13018.01 45 63 Troup 8548 12139.63 263 638 Turner 807 9992.57 40 110 Twiggs 754 9324.76 49 133 Union 3126 12338.66 116 326 Unknown 2950 0 6 62 Upson 2731 10393.12 140 246 Walker 9568 13745.15 119 359 Walton 11070 11553.64 312 884 Ware 4532 12640.5 207 532 Warren 510 9788.87 20 58 Washington 2361 11629.4 78 134 Wayne 4381 14616 155 388 Webster 172 6745.1 6 21 Wheeler 612 7738.02 31 43 White 4466 14062.6 113 405 Whitfield 19266 18406.07 316 929 Wilcox 640 7281 31 82 Wilkes 883 8817.66 26 107 Wilkinson 1106 12400.49 40 146 Worth 1774 8807.47 76 235

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,194,672 (12,529,203 reported molecular tests; 665,469 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,267,762 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

86,887 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,042 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



