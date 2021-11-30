UPDATE (Tuesday, November 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases November 30
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 11/30/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,285,265 (+931*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2805 15112.33 97 243
Atkinson 1190 14285.71 32 179
Bacon 1957 17160.65 51 157
Baker 243 7798.46 13 44
Baldwin 5302 11933.92 170 394
Banks 2462 12321.09 60 284
Barrow 13298 15394.23 193 876
Bartow 15701 14174.29 318 1043
Ben Hill 1870 11234.6 71 181
Berrien 1550 8041.09 50 96
Bibb 20409 13413.74 587 2381
Bleckley 1103 8591.68 40 63
Brantley 1902 9905.22 75 162
Brooks 1399 8895.53 54 134
Bryan 4660 11906.89 65 328
Bulloch 7972 10031.84 99 317
Burke 2314 10357.17 48 194
Butts 3413 13557.64 113 200
Calhoun 613 9703.97 21 90
Camden 6078 11271.42 80 224
Candler 1110 10242.69 49 83
Carroll 10168 8464.94 159 392
Catoosa 8587 12486.37 97 315
Charlton 1743 13153.72 43 108
Chatham 33466 11454.06 665 2683
Chattahoochee 5356 49827.89 15 42
Chattooga 3726 15044.82 90 257
Cherokee 31992 11999.23 449 2027
Clarke 17656 13604.67 178 797
Clay 233 8161.12 4 12
Clayton 35662 11698.67 725 2244
Clinch 1010 15174.28 34 86
Cobb 86810 10980.43 1314 4261
Coffee 6366 14790.2 192 911
Colquitt 5558 12244.18 135 347
Columbia 14841 9355.67 256 677
Cook 1681 9640.42 53 129
Coweta 13039 8578.23 347 874
Crawford 833 6812.23 39 107
Crisp 1862 8353.9 65 186
Dade 1850 11446.6 18 70
Dawson 4238 15684.1 75 347
Decatur 3476 13205.68 79 224
DeKalb 81537 10280.1 1242 6509
Dodge 1535 7530.05 63 125
Dooly 1085 8097.01 38 103
Dougherty 9155 10182.97 389 1355
Douglas 17852 11752 252 1131
Early 1544 15217.82 52 103
Echols 414 10430.84 5 15
Effingham 7066 11036.14 153 507
Elbert 2070 10926.37 70 190
Emanuel 2702 11921.99 73 171
Evans 1125 10526.81 36 108
Fannin 3254 12363.22 93 268
Fayette 9953 8467.47 221 639
Floyd 15689 15702.19 312 1206
Forsyth 27568 10917.72 276 1276
Franklin 3321 14235.5 68 219
Fulton 113590 10334.06 1678 7571
Gilmer 3562 11337.81 119 339
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28
Glynn 12434 14450.24 304 671
Gordon 8819 15192.34 177 433
Grady 2436 9926.65 67 240
Greene 2226 11892.93 64 200
Gwinnett 114401 11780.01 1424 6421
Habersham 6536 14270.74 194 640
Hall 34674 16803.57 631 3183
Hancock 1005 12266.57 75 122
Haralson 2408 7838.03 47 96
Harris 3235 9319.54 86 250
Hart 2327 8913.32 50 167
Heard 1044 8439.77 26 66
Henry 29438 12272.69 483 1327
Houston 16234 10337.56 291 1086
Irwin 905 9593.98 21 93
Jackson 13070 17496.65 211 836
Jasper 1045 7359.67 33 105
Jeff Davis 1816 11988.38 44 122
Jefferson 1864 12172.66 68 186
Jenkins 900 10494.4 43 95
Johnson 1025 10609.67 52 116
Jones 2629 9195.2 89 268
Lamar 2318 11981.19 83 193
Lanier 784 7574.15 12 35
Laurens 5866 12402.74 206 424
Lee 2650 8841.88 74 307
Liberty 6662 10761.82 98 330
Lincoln 701 8627.69 27 71
Long 1400 7029.88 20 81
Lowndes 11104 9419.91 230 551
Lumpkin 4553 13469.62 93 430
Macon 849 6536.8 39 104
Madison 4263 14126.65 70 275
Marion 668 8054.99 33 65
McDuffie 2283 10570.91 62 212
McIntosh 1396 9583.3 28 90
Meriwether 2226 10589.91 100 230
Miller 1002 17383.76 15 53
Mitchell 2183 9897.53 89 290
Monroe 2822 10177.81 119 259
Montgomery 1149 12456.63 40 63
Morgan 1909 9974.92 39 136
Murray 6382 15851.57 136 367
Muscogee 21161 11042.86 583 1796
Newton 11431 10174.09 321 1245
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32362 0 769 2233
Oconee 4548 10896.81 74 194
Oglethorpe 1734 11377.95 42 127
Paulding 16849 9765.16 253 603
Peach 2707 9888.58 95 297
Pickens 3667 10936.47 92 347
Pierce 2122 10857 87 244
Pike 1901 10079.53 50 131
Polk 6478 14898.12 143 542
Pulaski 897 8234.65 38 64
Putnam 2638 12053.92 80 242
Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16
Rabun 2193 12910.63 63 210
Randolph 606 8972.46 39 103
Richmond 26878 13290.15 589 1810
Rockdale 9189 9676.71 225 1448
Schley 343 6502.37 8 28
Screven 1362 9798.56 35 101
Seminole 1219 14975.43 23 96
Spalding 6914 10004.34 278 659
Stephens 4588 17426.31 110 354
Stewart 1381 22532.22 29 140
Sumter 2822 9598.97 127 373
Talbot 590 9581.03 28 61
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 13
Tattnall 2701 10629.26 72 157
Taylor 766 9625.53 33 96
Telfair 969 6194.07 55 89
Terrell 824 9731.9 56 156
Thomas 6056 13630.12 163 544
Tift 4890 11976.49 139 521
Toombs 4420 16380.68 153 269
Towns 1566 13013.13 67 181
Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63
Troup 8608 12224.84 270 646
Turner 814 10079.25 40 114
Twiggs 759 9386.59 49 136
Union 3176 12536.02 119 335
Unknown 2759 0 7 58
Upson 2753 10476.84 141 251
Walker 9801 14079.87 123 372
Walton 11267 11759.24 317 917
Ware 4566 12735.34 209 551
Warren 517 9923.22 20 59
Washington 2369 11668.8 80 134
Wayne 4393 14656.04 156 390
Webster 175 6862.75 6 23
Wheeler 613 7750.66 31 43
White 4548 14320.8 115 412
Whitfield 19460 18591.41 324 954
Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 83
Wilkes 890 8887.56 27 111
Wilkinson 1110 12445.34 41 148
Worth 1775 8812.43 78 236
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 13,734,132 (13,055,362 reported molecular tests; 678,770 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,285,265 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 89,447 (+123) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,713 (+9) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

