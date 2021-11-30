UPDATE (Tuesday, November 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/30/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,285,265 (+931*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2805 15112.33 97 243 Atkinson 1190 14285.71 32 179 Bacon 1957 17160.65 51 157 Baker 243 7798.46 13 44 Baldwin 5302 11933.92 170 394 Banks 2462 12321.09 60 284 Barrow 13298 15394.23 193 876 Bartow 15701 14174.29 318 1043 Ben Hill 1870 11234.6 71 181 Berrien 1550 8041.09 50 96 Bibb 20409 13413.74 587 2381 Bleckley 1103 8591.68 40 63 Brantley 1902 9905.22 75 162 Brooks 1399 8895.53 54 134 Bryan 4660 11906.89 65 328 Bulloch 7972 10031.84 99 317 Burke 2314 10357.17 48 194 Butts 3413 13557.64 113 200 Calhoun 613 9703.97 21 90 Camden 6078 11271.42 80 224 Candler 1110 10242.69 49 83 Carroll 10168 8464.94 159 392 Catoosa 8587 12486.37 97 315 Charlton 1743 13153.72 43 108 Chatham 33466 11454.06 665 2683 Chattahoochee 5356 49827.89 15 42 Chattooga 3726 15044.82 90 257 Cherokee 31992 11999.23 449 2027 Clarke 17656 13604.67 178 797 Clay 233 8161.12 4 12 Clayton 35662 11698.67 725 2244 Clinch 1010 15174.28 34 86 Cobb 86810 10980.43 1314 4261 Coffee 6366 14790.2 192 911 Colquitt 5558 12244.18 135 347 Columbia 14841 9355.67 256 677 Cook 1681 9640.42 53 129 Coweta 13039 8578.23 347 874 Crawford 833 6812.23 39 107 Crisp 1862 8353.9 65 186 Dade 1850 11446.6 18 70 Dawson 4238 15684.1 75 347 Decatur 3476 13205.68 79 224 DeKalb 81537 10280.1 1242 6509 Dodge 1535 7530.05 63 125 Dooly 1085 8097.01 38 103 Dougherty 9155 10182.97 389 1355 Douglas 17852 11752 252 1131 Early 1544 15217.82 52 103 Echols 414 10430.84 5 15 Effingham 7066 11036.14 153 507 Elbert 2070 10926.37 70 190 Emanuel 2702 11921.99 73 171 Evans 1125 10526.81 36 108 Fannin 3254 12363.22 93 268 Fayette 9953 8467.47 221 639 Floyd 15689 15702.19 312 1206 Forsyth 27568 10917.72 276 1276 Franklin 3321 14235.5 68 219 Fulton 113590 10334.06 1678 7571 Gilmer 3562 11337.81 119 339 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12434 14450.24 304 671 Gordon 8819 15192.34 177 433 Grady 2436 9926.65 67 240 Greene 2226 11892.93 64 200 Gwinnett 114401 11780.01 1424 6421 Habersham 6536 14270.74 194 640 Hall 34674 16803.57 631 3183 Hancock 1005 12266.57 75 122 Haralson 2408 7838.03 47 96 Harris 3235 9319.54 86 250 Hart 2327 8913.32 50 167 Heard 1044 8439.77 26 66 Henry 29438 12272.69 483 1327 Houston 16234 10337.56 291 1086 Irwin 905 9593.98 21 93 Jackson 13070 17496.65 211 836 Jasper 1045 7359.67 33 105 Jeff Davis 1816 11988.38 44 122 Jefferson 1864 12172.66 68 186 Jenkins 900 10494.4 43 95 Johnson 1025 10609.67 52 116 Jones 2629 9195.2 89 268 Lamar 2318 11981.19 83 193 Lanier 784 7574.15 12 35 Laurens 5866 12402.74 206 424 Lee 2650 8841.88 74 307 Liberty 6662 10761.82 98 330 Lincoln 701 8627.69 27 71 Long 1400 7029.88 20 81 Lowndes 11104 9419.91 230 551 Lumpkin 4553 13469.62 93 430 Macon 849 6536.8 39 104 Madison 4263 14126.65 70 275 Marion 668 8054.99 33 65 McDuffie 2283 10570.91 62 212 McIntosh 1396 9583.3 28 90 Meriwether 2226 10589.91 100 230 Miller 1002 17383.76 15 53 Mitchell 2183 9897.53 89 290 Monroe 2822 10177.81 119 259 Montgomery 1149 12456.63 40 63 Morgan 1909 9974.92 39 136 Murray 6382 15851.57 136 367 Muscogee 21161 11042.86 583 1796 Newton 11431 10174.09 321 1245 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32362 0 769 2233 Oconee 4548 10896.81 74 194 Oglethorpe 1734 11377.95 42 127 Paulding 16849 9765.16 253 603 Peach 2707 9888.58 95 297 Pickens 3667 10936.47 92 347 Pierce 2122 10857 87 244 Pike 1901 10079.53 50 131 Polk 6478 14898.12 143 542 Pulaski 897 8234.65 38 64 Putnam 2638 12053.92 80 242 Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16 Rabun 2193 12910.63 63 210 Randolph 606 8972.46 39 103 Richmond 26878 13290.15 589 1810 Rockdale 9189 9676.71 225 1448 Schley 343 6502.37 8 28 Screven 1362 9798.56 35 101 Seminole 1219 14975.43 23 96 Spalding 6914 10004.34 278 659 Stephens 4588 17426.31 110 354 Stewart 1381 22532.22 29 140 Sumter 2822 9598.97 127 373 Talbot 590 9581.03 28 61 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 13 Tattnall 2701 10629.26 72 157 Taylor 766 9625.53 33 96 Telfair 969 6194.07 55 89 Terrell 824 9731.9 56 156 Thomas 6056 13630.12 163 544 Tift 4890 11976.49 139 521 Toombs 4420 16380.68 153 269 Towns 1566 13013.13 67 181 Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63 Troup 8608 12224.84 270 646 Turner 814 10079.25 40 114 Twiggs 759 9386.59 49 136 Union 3176 12536.02 119 335 Unknown 2759 0 7 58 Upson 2753 10476.84 141 251 Walker 9801 14079.87 123 372 Walton 11267 11759.24 317 917 Ware 4566 12735.34 209 551 Warren 517 9923.22 20 59 Washington 2369 11668.8 80 134 Wayne 4393 14656.04 156 390 Webster 175 6862.75 6 23 Wheeler 613 7750.66 31 43 White 4548 14320.8 115 412 Whitfield 19460 18591.41 324 954 Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 83 Wilkes 890 8887.56 27 111 Wilkinson 1110 12445.34 41 148 Worth 1775 8812.43 78 236

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,734,132 (13,055,362 reported molecular tests; 678,770 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,285,265 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

89,447 (+123) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,713 (+9) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



