UPDATE (Wednesday, November 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/3/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,266,880 (+685*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2785 15004.58 94 239 Atkinson 1179 14153.66 32 175 Bacon 1937 16985.27 50 152 Baker 242 7766.37 13 44 Baldwin 5260 11839.38 167 389 Banks 2411 12065.86 58 278 Barrow 13067 15126.82 192 858 Bartow 15461 13957.62 308 1017 Ben Hill 1858 11162.51 68 180 Berrien 1533 7952.89 48 91 Bibb 20221 13290.17 574 2305 Bleckley 1096 8537.16 39 63 Brantley 1888 9832.31 75 158 Brooks 1387 8819.23 53 129 Bryan 4616 11794.47 63 319 Bulloch 7913 9957.59 98 298 Burke 2299 10290.04 48 193 Butts 3362 13355.05 107 191 Calhoun 619 9798.96 21 89 Camden 5960 11052.59 79 221 Candler 1109 10233.46 49 82 Carroll 10018 8340.06 156 387 Catoosa 8393 12204.27 92 300 Charlton 1736 13100.9 42 103 Chatham 33086 11324 646 2638 Chattahoochee 5167 48069.59 14 40 Chattooga 3676 14842.93 88 248 Cherokee 31601 11852.58 428 1938 Clarke 17425 13426.67 171 778 Clay 232 8126.09 4 12 Clayton 35134 11525.47 694 2143 Clinch 1004 15084.13 33 84 Cobb 84911 10740.23 1285 4101 Coffee 6307 14653.13 184 901 Colquitt 5515 12149.45 129 333 Columbia 14703 9268.68 242 662 Cook 1667 9560.13 52 127 Coweta 12752 8389.42 336 812 Crawford 832 6804.06 37 101 Crisp 1853 8313.52 64 184 Dade 1818 11248.61 17 68 Dawson 4161 15399.13 70 333 Decatur 3467 13171.49 77 222 DeKalb 80090 10097.66 1209 6301 Dodge 1525 7480.99 60 124 Dooly 1081 8067.16 37 101 Dougherty 9096 10117.35 380 1338 Douglas 17572 11567.68 242 1089 Early 1546 15237.53 51 104 Echols 408 10279.67 5 13 Effingham 6979 10900.26 149 490 Elbert 2041 10773.29 68 183 Emanuel 2689 11864.63 72 164 Evans 1118 10461.31 36 106 Fannin 3180 12082.07 90 257 Fayette 9739 8285.41 212 610 Floyd 15471 15484.01 305 1173 Forsyth 26893 10650.4 266 1237 Franklin 3281 14064.04 67 219 Fulton 111668 10159.2 1648 7308 Gilmer 3508 11165.93 119 325 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 27 Glynn 12357 14360.76 301 661 Gordon 8713 15009.73 173 429 Grady 2402 9788.1 64 235 Greene 2199 11748.68 61 197 Gwinnett 112231 11556.56 1373 6235 Habersham 6416 14008.73 191 624 Hall 34057 16504.56 607 3125 Hancock 1000 12205.54 75 121 Haralson 2387 7769.68 46 95 Harris 3193 9198.55 80 244 Hart 2303 8821.39 47 162 Heard 1035 8367.02 24 63 Henry 29006 12092.59 472 1244 Houston 16014 10197.47 282 1063 Irwin 900 9540.97 20 92 Jackson 12886 17250.33 200 809 Jasper 1025 7218.82 33 103 Jeff Davis 1808 11935.57 44 120 Jefferson 1859 12140.01 67 183 Jenkins 898 10471.08 43 95 Johnson 1024 10599.32 52 115 Jones 2580 9023.82 86 257 Lamar 2284 11805.45 77 183 Lanier 777 7506.52 12 34 Laurens 5818 12301.25 197 419 Lee 2615 8725.1 72 299 Liberty 6579 10627.75 96 327 Lincoln 689 8480 27 69 Long 1376 6909.36 20 78 Lowndes 10987 9320.65 225 527 Lumpkin 4451 13167.86 92 417 Macon 844 6498.31 37 100 Madison 4220 13984.16 67 270 Marion 659 7946.46 33 60 McDuffie 2242 10381.07 61 210 McIntosh 1390 9542.12 28 88 Meriwether 2193 10432.92 97 223 Miller 994 17244.97 15 53 Mitchell 2177 9870.33 89 288 Monroe 2765 9972.23 118 247 Montgomery 1143 12391.59 37 59 Morgan 1892 9886.09 34 134 Murray 6265 15560.96 130 359 Muscogee 20846 10878.48 560 1745 Newton 11166 9938.23 313 1188 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33194 0 736 2121 Oconee 4424 10599.71 73 189 Oglethorpe 1702 11167.98 40 125 Paulding 16466 9543.18 246 584 Peach 2658 9709.59 89 291 Pickens 3606 10754.55 90 332 Pierce 2093 10708.62 85 232 Pike 1861 9867.44 49 120 Polk 6383 14679.64 139 529 Pulaski 886 8133.66 38 63 Putnam 2599 11875.71 77 231 Quitman 120 5231.04 3 16 Rabun 2138 12586.84 56 200 Randolph 602 8913.24 39 101 Richmond 26564 13134.89 571 1748 Rockdale 8995 9472.41 216 1402 Schley 331 6274.88 7 27 Screven 1344 9669.06 34 98 Seminole 1209 14852.58 23 96 Spalding 6768 9793.08 268 642 Stephens 4531 17209.81 104 344 Stewart 1328 21667.48 28 138 Sumter 2769 9418.69 125 357 Talbot 585 9499.84 27 60 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2675 10526.94 71 153 Taylor 754 9474.74 32 95 Telfair 962 6149.32 55 86 Terrell 825 9743.71 55 155 Thomas 6044 13603.11 162 532 Tift 4865 11915.26 135 512 Toombs 4402 16313.98 150 260 Towns 1542 12813.69 66 178 Treutlen 888 13003.37 45 62 Troup 8539 12126.85 262 638 Turner 806 9980.19 40 110 Twiggs 752 9300.02 49 133 Union 3124 12330.77 116 326 Unknown 2998 0 6 65 Upson 2728 10381.7 139 246 Walker 9548 13716.42 119 358 Walton 11063 11546.33 311 883 Ware 4530 12634.93 207 525 Warren 510 9788.87 20 58 Washington 2362 11634.32 78 133 Wayne 4380 14612.66 155 388 Webster 171 6705.88 6 21 Wheeler 612 7738.02 31 43 White 4465 14059.45 112 404 Whitfield 19252 18392.69 315 927 Wilcox 640 7281 31 82 Wilkes 883 8817.66 26 107 Wilkinson 1105 12389.28 40 146 Worth 1773 8802.5 76 235

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,148,882 (12,484,315 reported molecular tests; 664,567 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,266,880 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

86,723 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



24,974 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



