UPDATE (Monday, November 29 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 29, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/29/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,284,354 (+2,945 since Wednesday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 29, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2803 15101.56 97 242 Atkinson 1190 14285.71 32 179 Bacon 1956 17151.88 51 157 Baker 243 7798.46 13 44 Baldwin 5301 11931.66 170 393 Banks 2458 12301.07 60 284 Barrow 13287 15381.5 193 873 Bartow 15694 14167.97 318 1042 Ben Hill 1870 11234.6 71 181 Berrien 1550 8041.09 50 95 Bibb 20403 13409.79 587 2380 Bleckley 1103 8591.68 40 63 Brantley 1902 9905.22 75 162 Brooks 1399 8895.53 54 134 Bryan 4659 11904.34 65 328 Bulloch 7971 10030.58 99 316 Burke 2314 10357.17 48 194 Butts 3412 13553.67 113 199 Calhoun 613 9703.97 21 90 Camden 6074 11264 80 224 Candler 1110 10242.69 49 84 Carroll 10163 8460.78 159 392 Catoosa 8581 12477.64 96 311 Charlton 1743 13153.72 43 108 Chatham 33452 11449.26 665 2682 Chattahoochee 5351 49781.38 15 42 Chattooga 3727 15048.86 90 257 Cherokee 31982 11995.48 449 2026 Clarke 17655 13603.9 178 796 Clay 233 8161.12 4 12 Clayton 35636 11690.14 725 2243 Clinch 1010 15174.28 34 86 Cobb 86721 10969.18 1313 4258 Coffee 6362 14780.91 192 910 Colquitt 5558 12244.18 135 347 Columbia 14832 9350 256 677 Cook 1680 9634.68 53 129 Coweta 13031 8572.97 347 869 Crawford 833 6812.23 39 107 Crisp 1862 8353.9 65 186 Dade 1847 11428.04 18 70 Dawson 4237 15680.4 75 348 Decatur 3474 13198.09 78 224 DeKalb 81466 10271.15 1242 6501 Dodge 1535 7530.05 63 125 Dooly 1085 8097.01 38 103 Dougherty 9155 10182.97 389 1355 Douglas 17841 11744.76 252 1131 Early 1544 15217.82 52 103 Echols 413 10405.64 5 15 Effingham 7064 11033.02 153 506 Elbert 2070 10926.37 70 190 Emanuel 2702 11921.99 73 171 Evans 1127 10545.52 36 108 Fannin 3247 12336.63 93 267 Fayette 9940 8456.41 221 638 Floyd 15677 15690.18 312 1202 Forsyth 27545 10908.61 276 1274 Franklin 3318 14222.64 68 219 Fulton 113514 10327.14 1678 7560 Gilmer 3555 11315.53 119 337 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12431 14446.76 303 669 Gordon 8814 15183.72 177 433 Grady 2436 9926.65 67 240 Greene 2221 11866.22 64 200 Gwinnett 114276 11767.14 1424 6415 Habersham 6530 14257.64 193 638 Hall 34634 16784.19 631 3182 Hancock 1005 12266.57 75 122 Haralson 2408 7838.03 47 96 Harris 3231 9308.02 86 250 Hart 2326 8909.49 50 166 Heard 1042 8423.61 26 65 Henry 29411 12261.43 482 1320 Houston 16234 10337.56 291 1086 Irwin 905 9593.98 21 93 Jackson 13066 17491.3 211 835 Jasper 1045 7359.67 33 106 Jeff Davis 1816 11988.38 44 122 Jefferson 1864 12172.66 68 186 Jenkins 900 10494.4 43 95 Johnson 1025 10609.67 52 116 Jones 2629 9195.2 89 268 Lamar 2316 11970.85 83 194 Lanier 784 7574.15 12 35 Laurens 5865 12400.63 206 424 Lee 2645 8825.2 74 307 Liberty 6658 10755.36 98 330 Lincoln 700 8615.38 27 71 Long 1399 7024.86 20 81 Lowndes 11103 9419.06 230 551 Lumpkin 4548 13454.83 93 430 Macon 849 6536.8 39 104 Madison 4261 14120.03 70 275 Marion 666 8030.87 33 64 McDuffie 2282 10566.28 62 212 McIntosh 1396 9583.3 28 89 Meriwether 2226 10589.91 100 229 Miller 1002 17383.76 15 53 Mitchell 2183 9897.53 89 290 Monroe 2822 10177.81 119 259 Montgomery 1149 12456.63 40 63 Morgan 1910 9980.14 39 137 Murray 6380 15846.6 136 366 Muscogee 21137 11030.34 583 1791 Newton 11422 10166.08 321 1242 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32352 0 770 2226 Oconee 4548 10896.81 74 194 Oglethorpe 1735 11384.51 42 127 Paulding 16834 9756.47 252 600 Peach 2707 9888.58 95 297 Pickens 3666 10933.49 92 347 Pierce 2121 10851.88 87 244 Pike 1898 10063.63 50 131 Polk 6477 14895.82 143 540 Pulaski 897 8234.65 38 64 Putnam 2634 12035.64 79 240 Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16 Rabun 2188 12881.2 63 209 Randolph 606 8972.46 39 103 Richmond 26855 13278.78 589 1806 Rockdale 9180 9667.23 225 1445 Schley 343 6502.37 8 28 Screven 1362 9798.56 35 101 Seminole 1219 14975.43 23 96 Spalding 6910 9998.55 278 657 Stephens 4587 17422.52 110 354 Stewart 1367 22303.8 29 140 Sumter 2822 9598.97 127 373 Talbot 590 9581.03 28 61 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 13 Tattnall 2699 10621.38 72 157 Taylor 766 9625.53 33 96 Telfair 969 6194.07 55 89 Terrell 824 9731.9 56 156 Thomas 6055 13627.87 163 544 Tift 4890 11976.49 139 521 Toombs 4419 16376.98 153 269 Towns 1566 13013.13 67 181 Treutlen 891 13047.3 45 63 Troup 8604 12219.16 270 644 Turner 813 10066.86 40 113 Twiggs 759 9386.59 49 136 Union 3176 12536.02 119 334 Unknown 2722 0 7 56 Upson 2753 10476.84 141 249 Walker 9792 14066.94 123 372 Walton 11261 11752.98 317 916 Ware 4567 12738.13 208 548 Warren 517 9923.22 20 59 Washington 2369 11668.8 80 134 Wayne 4393 14656.04 156 390 Webster 175 6862.75 6 23 Wheeler 613 7750.66 31 43 White 4540 14295.61 115 411 Whitfield 19438 18570.39 323 954 Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 83 Wilkes 889 8877.57 27 110 Wilkinson 1109 12434.13 41 148 Worth 1774 8807.47 78 236

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,717,600 (13,038,907 reported molecular tests; 678,693 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,284,354 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

89,324 (+395 since Wednesday) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,704 (+83) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 29, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.