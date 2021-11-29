UPDATE (Monday, November 29 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases November 29
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 29, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 11/29/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,284,354 (+2,945 since Wednesday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 29, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2803 15101.56 97 242
Atkinson 1190 14285.71 32 179
Bacon 1956 17151.88 51 157
Baker 243 7798.46 13 44
Baldwin 5301 11931.66 170 393
Banks 2458 12301.07 60 284
Barrow 13287 15381.5 193 873
Bartow 15694 14167.97 318 1042
Ben Hill 1870 11234.6 71 181
Berrien 1550 8041.09 50 95
Bibb 20403 13409.79 587 2380
Bleckley 1103 8591.68 40 63
Brantley 1902 9905.22 75 162
Brooks 1399 8895.53 54 134
Bryan 4659 11904.34 65 328
Bulloch 7971 10030.58 99 316
Burke 2314 10357.17 48 194
Butts 3412 13553.67 113 199
Calhoun 613 9703.97 21 90
Camden 6074 11264 80 224
Candler 1110 10242.69 49 84
Carroll 10163 8460.78 159 392
Catoosa 8581 12477.64 96 311
Charlton 1743 13153.72 43 108
Chatham 33452 11449.26 665 2682
Chattahoochee 5351 49781.38 15 42
Chattooga 3727 15048.86 90 257
Cherokee 31982 11995.48 449 2026
Clarke 17655 13603.9 178 796
Clay 233 8161.12 4 12
Clayton 35636 11690.14 725 2243
Clinch 1010 15174.28 34 86
Cobb 86721 10969.18 1313 4258
Coffee 6362 14780.91 192 910
Colquitt 5558 12244.18 135 347
Columbia 14832 9350 256 677
Cook 1680 9634.68 53 129
Coweta 13031 8572.97 347 869
Crawford 833 6812.23 39 107
Crisp 1862 8353.9 65 186
Dade 1847 11428.04 18 70
Dawson 4237 15680.4 75 348
Decatur 3474 13198.09 78 224
DeKalb 81466 10271.15 1242 6501
Dodge 1535 7530.05 63 125
Dooly 1085 8097.01 38 103
Dougherty 9155 10182.97 389 1355
Douglas 17841 11744.76 252 1131
Early 1544 15217.82 52 103
Echols 413 10405.64 5 15
Effingham 7064 11033.02 153 506
Elbert 2070 10926.37 70 190
Emanuel 2702 11921.99 73 171
Evans 1127 10545.52 36 108
Fannin 3247 12336.63 93 267
Fayette 9940 8456.41 221 638
Floyd 15677 15690.18 312 1202
Forsyth 27545 10908.61 276 1274
Franklin 3318 14222.64 68 219
Fulton 113514 10327.14 1678 7560
Gilmer 3555 11315.53 119 337
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28
Glynn 12431 14446.76 303 669
Gordon 8814 15183.72 177 433
Grady 2436 9926.65 67 240
Greene 2221 11866.22 64 200
Gwinnett 114276 11767.14 1424 6415
Habersham 6530 14257.64 193 638
Hall 34634 16784.19 631 3182
Hancock 1005 12266.57 75 122
Haralson 2408 7838.03 47 96
Harris 3231 9308.02 86 250
Hart 2326 8909.49 50 166
Heard 1042 8423.61 26 65
Henry 29411 12261.43 482 1320
Houston 16234 10337.56 291 1086
Irwin 905 9593.98 21 93
Jackson 13066 17491.3 211 835
Jasper 1045 7359.67 33 106
Jeff Davis 1816 11988.38 44 122
Jefferson 1864 12172.66 68 186
Jenkins 900 10494.4 43 95
Johnson 1025 10609.67 52 116
Jones 2629 9195.2 89 268
Lamar 2316 11970.85 83 194
Lanier 784 7574.15 12 35
Laurens 5865 12400.63 206 424
Lee 2645 8825.2 74 307
Liberty 6658 10755.36 98 330
Lincoln 700 8615.38 27 71
Long 1399 7024.86 20 81
Lowndes 11103 9419.06 230 551
Lumpkin 4548 13454.83 93 430
Macon 849 6536.8 39 104
Madison 4261 14120.03 70 275
Marion 666 8030.87 33 64
McDuffie 2282 10566.28 62 212
McIntosh 1396 9583.3 28 89
Meriwether 2226 10589.91 100 229
Miller 1002 17383.76 15 53
Mitchell 2183 9897.53 89 290
Monroe 2822 10177.81 119 259
Montgomery 1149 12456.63 40 63
Morgan 1910 9980.14 39 137
Murray 6380 15846.6 136 366
Muscogee 21137 11030.34 583 1791
Newton 11422 10166.08 321 1242
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32352 0 770 2226
Oconee 4548 10896.81 74 194
Oglethorpe 1735 11384.51 42 127
Paulding 16834 9756.47 252 600
Peach 2707 9888.58 95 297
Pickens 3666 10933.49 92 347
Pierce 2121 10851.88 87 244
Pike 1898 10063.63 50 131
Polk 6477 14895.82 143 540
Pulaski 897 8234.65 38 64
Putnam 2634 12035.64 79 240
Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16
Rabun 2188 12881.2 63 209
Randolph 606 8972.46 39 103
Richmond 26855 13278.78 589 1806
Rockdale 9180 9667.23 225 1445
Schley 343 6502.37 8 28
Screven 1362 9798.56 35 101
Seminole 1219 14975.43 23 96
Spalding 6910 9998.55 278 657
Stephens 4587 17422.52 110 354
Stewart 1367 22303.8 29 140
Sumter 2822 9598.97 127 373
Talbot 590 9581.03 28 61
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 13
Tattnall 2699 10621.38 72 157
Taylor 766 9625.53 33 96
Telfair 969 6194.07 55 89
Terrell 824 9731.9 56 156
Thomas 6055 13627.87 163 544
Tift 4890 11976.49 139 521
Toombs 4419 16376.98 153 269
Towns 1566 13013.13 67 181
Treutlen 891 13047.3 45 63
Troup 8604 12219.16 270 644
Turner 813 10066.86 40 113
Twiggs 759 9386.59 49 136
Union 3176 12536.02 119 334
Unknown 2722 0 7 56
Upson 2753 10476.84 141 249
Walker 9792 14066.94 123 372
Walton 11261 11752.98 317 916
Ware 4567 12738.13 208 548
Warren 517 9923.22 20 59
Washington 2369 11668.8 80 134
Wayne 4393 14656.04 156 390
Webster 175 6862.75 6 23
Wheeler 613 7750.66 31 43
White 4540 14295.61 115 411
Whitfield 19438 18570.39 323 954
Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 83
Wilkes 889 8877.57 27 110
Wilkinson 1109 12434.13 41 148
Worth 1774 8807.47 78 236
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 13,717,600 (13,038,907 reported molecular tests; 678,693 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,284,354 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 89,324 (+395 since Wednesday) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,704 (+83) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 29, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related