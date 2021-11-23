UPDATE (Tuesday, November 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/23/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,280,748 (+939*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2799 15080.01 97 242 Atkinson 1189 14273.71 32 179 Bacon 1953 17125.57 51 156 Baker 243 7798.46 13 44 Baldwin 5296 11920.41 169 393 Banks 2443 12226 60 284 Barrow 13232 15317.83 193 872 Bartow 15647 14125.54 318 1038 Ben Hill 1869 11228.6 71 181 Berrien 1544 8009.96 50 93 Bibb 20386 13398.62 587 2378 Bleckley 1101 8576.1 40 63 Brantley 1900 9894.8 75 160 Brooks 1396 8876.45 54 134 Bryan 4649 11878.78 65 328 Bulloch 7960 10016.74 99 316 Burke 2308 10330.32 48 193 Butts 3400 13506 113 196 Calhoun 615 9735.63 21 90 Camden 6066 11249.17 80 224 Candler 1110 10242.69 49 84 Carroll 10117 8422.48 157 392 Catoosa 8562 12450.02 94 306 Charlton 1742 13146.18 43 107 Chatham 33398 11430.78 663 2680 Chattahoochee 5330 49586.01 15 42 Chattooga 3719 15016.55 90 257 Cherokee 31892 11961.73 448 2019 Clarke 17602 13563.06 178 794 Clay 233 8161.12 4 12 Clayton 35515 11650.45 721 2222 Clinch 1010 15174.28 34 86 Cobb 86341 10921.11 1309 4240 Coffee 6358 14771.62 190 908 Colquitt 5550 12226.55 135 343 Columbia 14805 9332.98 255 675 Cook 1678 9623.22 53 129 Coweta 12967 8530.86 345 852 Crawford 835 6828.59 39 107 Crisp 1861 8349.41 65 186 Dade 1844 11409.48 17 68 Dawson 4221 15621.18 75 347 Decatur 3486 13243.67 78 224 DeKalb 81202 10237.86 1236 6473 Dodge 1534 7525.14 63 125 Dooly 1085 8097.01 38 103 Dougherty 9153 10180.75 387 1355 Douglas 17798 11716.46 251 1128 Early 1547 15247.39 52 103 Echols 412 10380.45 5 15 Effingham 7041 10997.09 152 506 Elbert 2065 10899.97 70 190 Emanuel 2702 11921.99 73 170 Evans 1121 10489.38 36 107 Fannin 3237 12298.63 91 265 Fayette 9882 8407.06 220 627 Floyd 15647 15660.15 310 1201 Forsyth 27390 10847.22 275 1272 Franklin 3310 14188.35 68 219 Fulton 113092 10288.75 1676 7512 Gilmer 3543 11277.33 119 335 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12418 14431.65 303 667 Gordon 8802 15163.05 177 433 Grady 2432 9910.35 67 239 Greene 2213 11823.48 64 200 Gwinnett 113873 11725.64 1417 6386 Habersham 6507 14207.42 193 635 Hall 34488 16713.43 626 3172 Hancock 1002 12229.95 75 122 Haralson 2403 7821.76 47 94 Harris 3224 9287.85 86 248 Hart 2316 8871.18 50 166 Heard 1041 8415.52 26 65 Henry 29318 12222.66 480 1301 Houston 16215 10325.46 291 1085 Irwin 903 9572.78 21 92 Jackson 12999 17401.61 210 831 Jasper 1045 7359.67 33 106 Jeff Davis 1815 11981.78 44 122 Jefferson 1863 12166.13 67 186 Jenkins 900 10494.4 43 95 Johnson 1025 10609.67 52 116 Jones 2626 9184.71 88 268 Lamar 2311 11945 83 193 Lanier 784 7574.15 12 35 Laurens 5864 12398.51 203 421 Lee 2644 8821.86 74 306 Liberty 6646 10735.98 98 330 Lincoln 699 8603.08 27 71 Long 1394 6999.75 20 81 Lowndes 11088 9406.34 230 550 Lumpkin 4531 13404.53 93 429 Macon 849 6536.8 39 103 Madison 4250 14083.57 70 274 Marion 665 8018.81 33 62 McDuffie 2270 10510.72 62 212 McIntosh 1395 9576.44 28 88 Meriwether 2220 10561.37 100 228 Miller 1005 17435.81 15 53 Mitchell 2183 9897.53 89 290 Monroe 2816 10156.17 119 258 Montgomery 1147 12434.95 40 63 Morgan 1902 9938.34 37 136 Murray 6358 15791.96 135 364 Muscogee 21076 10998.51 579 1776 Newton 11379 10127.81 320 1234 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32465 0 771 2208 Oconee 4516 10820.14 74 193 Oglethorpe 1729 11345.14 42 128 Paulding 16745 9704.88 252 598 Peach 2703 9873.97 93 297 Pickens 3645 10870.86 92 344 Pierce 2113 10810.95 86 241 Pike 1895 10047.72 50 130 Polk 6462 14861.32 142 540 Pulaski 896 8225.47 38 63 Putnam 2625 11994.52 79 239 Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16 Rabun 2179 12828.21 63 208 Randolph 606 8972.46 39 103 Richmond 26805 13254.05 588 1802 Rockdale 9141 9626.16 224 1436 Schley 343 6502.37 8 28 Screven 1353 9733.81 35 101 Seminole 1215 14926.29 23 96 Spalding 6877 9950.8 278 653 Stephens 4578 17388.33 110 353 Stewart 1335 21781.69 29 140 Sumter 2819 9588.76 127 370 Talbot 589 9564.79 28 61 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 13 Tattnall 2696 10609.58 72 156 Taylor 764 9600.4 32 96 Telfair 967 6181.28 55 89 Terrell 825 9743.71 56 155 Thomas 6069 13659.38 163 544 Tift 4882 11956.89 139 521 Toombs 4418 16373.27 153 269 Towns 1559 12954.96 67 181 Treutlen 891 13047.3 45 63 Troup 8588 12196.44 269 643 Turner 813 10066.86 40 112 Twiggs 758 9374.23 49 135 Union 3164 12488.65 118 333 Unknown 2761 0 7 58 Upson 2749 10461.62 141 247 Walker 9755 14013.79 121 368 Walton 11209 11698.71 317 904 Ware 4563 12726.97 207 544 Warren 515 9884.84 20 59 Washington 2367 11658.95 80 134 Wayne 4390 14646.03 155 390 Webster 175 6862.75 6 23 Wheeler 613 7750.66 31 43 White 4528 14257.82 115 410 Whitfield 19404 18537.91 321 952 Wilcox 642 7303.75 32 82 Wilkes 887 8857.6 27 109 Wilkinson 1108 12422.92 41 148 Worth 1779 8832.29 77 236

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,618,196 (12,941,827 reported molecular tests; 676,369 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,280,748 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

88,929 (+127) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,621 (+30) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



