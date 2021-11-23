UPDATE (Tuesday, November 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases November 23
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,280,748 (+939*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2799 15080.01 97 242
Atkinson 1189 14273.71 32 179
Bacon 1953 17125.57 51 156
Baker 243 7798.46 13 44
Baldwin 5296 11920.41 169 393
Banks 2443 12226 60 284
Barrow 13232 15317.83 193 872
Bartow 15647 14125.54 318 1038
Ben Hill 1869 11228.6 71 181
Berrien 1544 8009.96 50 93
Bibb 20386 13398.62 587 2378
Bleckley 1101 8576.1 40 63
Brantley 1900 9894.8 75 160
Brooks 1396 8876.45 54 134
Bryan 4649 11878.78 65 328
Bulloch 7960 10016.74 99 316
Burke 2308 10330.32 48 193
Butts 3400 13506 113 196
Calhoun 615 9735.63 21 90
Camden 6066 11249.17 80 224
Candler 1110 10242.69 49 84
Carroll 10117 8422.48 157 392
Catoosa 8562 12450.02 94 306
Charlton 1742 13146.18 43 107
Chatham 33398 11430.78 663 2680
Chattahoochee 5330 49586.01 15 42
Chattooga 3719 15016.55 90 257
Cherokee 31892 11961.73 448 2019
Clarke 17602 13563.06 178 794
Clay 233 8161.12 4 12
Clayton 35515 11650.45 721 2222
Clinch 1010 15174.28 34 86
Cobb 86341 10921.11 1309 4240
Coffee 6358 14771.62 190 908
Colquitt 5550 12226.55 135 343
Columbia 14805 9332.98 255 675
Cook 1678 9623.22 53 129
Coweta 12967 8530.86 345 852
Crawford 835 6828.59 39 107
Crisp 1861 8349.41 65 186
Dade 1844 11409.48 17 68
Dawson 4221 15621.18 75 347
Decatur 3486 13243.67 78 224
DeKalb 81202 10237.86 1236 6473
Dodge 1534 7525.14 63 125
Dooly 1085 8097.01 38 103
Dougherty 9153 10180.75 387 1355
Douglas 17798 11716.46 251 1128
Early 1547 15247.39 52 103
Echols 412 10380.45 5 15
Effingham 7041 10997.09 152 506
Elbert 2065 10899.97 70 190
Emanuel 2702 11921.99 73 170
Evans 1121 10489.38 36 107
Fannin 3237 12298.63 91 265
Fayette 9882 8407.06 220 627
Floyd 15647 15660.15 310 1201
Forsyth 27390 10847.22 275 1272
Franklin 3310 14188.35 68 219
Fulton 113092 10288.75 1676 7512
Gilmer 3543 11277.33 119 335
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28
Glynn 12418 14431.65 303 667
Gordon 8802 15163.05 177 433
Grady 2432 9910.35 67 239
Greene 2213 11823.48 64 200
Gwinnett 113873 11725.64 1417 6386
Habersham 6507 14207.42 193 635
Hall 34488 16713.43 626 3172
Hancock 1002 12229.95 75 122
Haralson 2403 7821.76 47 94
Harris 3224 9287.85 86 248
Hart 2316 8871.18 50 166
Heard 1041 8415.52 26 65
Henry 29318 12222.66 480 1301
Houston 16215 10325.46 291 1085
Irwin 903 9572.78 21 92
Jackson 12999 17401.61 210 831
Jasper 1045 7359.67 33 106
Jeff Davis 1815 11981.78 44 122
Jefferson 1863 12166.13 67 186
Jenkins 900 10494.4 43 95
Johnson 1025 10609.67 52 116
Jones 2626 9184.71 88 268
Lamar 2311 11945 83 193
Lanier 784 7574.15 12 35
Laurens 5864 12398.51 203 421
Lee 2644 8821.86 74 306
Liberty 6646 10735.98 98 330
Lincoln 699 8603.08 27 71
Long 1394 6999.75 20 81
Lowndes 11088 9406.34 230 550
Lumpkin 4531 13404.53 93 429
Macon 849 6536.8 39 103
Madison 4250 14083.57 70 274
Marion 665 8018.81 33 62
McDuffie 2270 10510.72 62 212
McIntosh 1395 9576.44 28 88
Meriwether 2220 10561.37 100 228
Miller 1005 17435.81 15 53
Mitchell 2183 9897.53 89 290
Monroe 2816 10156.17 119 258
Montgomery 1147 12434.95 40 63
Morgan 1902 9938.34 37 136
Murray 6358 15791.96 135 364
Muscogee 21076 10998.51 579 1776
Newton 11379 10127.81 320 1234
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32465 0 771 2208
Oconee 4516 10820.14 74 193
Oglethorpe 1729 11345.14 42 128
Paulding 16745 9704.88 252 598
Peach 2703 9873.97 93 297
Pickens 3645 10870.86 92 344
Pierce 2113 10810.95 86 241
Pike 1895 10047.72 50 130
Polk 6462 14861.32 142 540
Pulaski 896 8225.47 38 63
Putnam 2625 11994.52 79 239
Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16
Rabun 2179 12828.21 63 208
Randolph 606 8972.46 39 103
Richmond 26805 13254.05 588 1802
Rockdale 9141 9626.16 224 1436
Schley 343 6502.37 8 28
Screven 1353 9733.81 35 101
Seminole 1215 14926.29 23 96
Spalding 6877 9950.8 278 653
Stephens 4578 17388.33 110 353
Stewart 1335 21781.69 29 140
Sumter 2819 9588.76 127 370
Talbot 589 9564.79 28 61
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 13
Tattnall 2696 10609.58 72 156
Taylor 764 9600.4 32 96
Telfair 967 6181.28 55 89
Terrell 825 9743.71 56 155
Thomas 6069 13659.38 163 544
Tift 4882 11956.89 139 521
Toombs 4418 16373.27 153 269
Towns 1559 12954.96 67 181
Treutlen 891 13047.3 45 63
Troup 8588 12196.44 269 643
Turner 813 10066.86 40 112
Twiggs 758 9374.23 49 135
Union 3164 12488.65 118 333
Unknown 2761 0 7 58
Upson 2749 10461.62 141 247
Walker 9755 14013.79 121 368
Walton 11209 11698.71 317 904
Ware 4563 12726.97 207 544
Warren 515 9884.84 20 59
Washington 2367 11658.95 80 134
Wayne 4390 14646.03 155 390
Webster 175 6862.75 6 23
Wheeler 613 7750.66 31 43
White 4528 14257.82 115 410
Whitfield 19404 18537.91 321 952
Wilcox 642 7303.75 32 82
Wilkes 887 8857.6 27 109
Wilkinson 1108 12422.92 41 148
Worth 1779 8832.29 77 236
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 13,618,196 (12,941,827 reported molecular tests; 676,369 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,280,748 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 88,929 (+127) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,621 (+30) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

