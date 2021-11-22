UPDATE (Monday, November 22 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/22/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,279,849 (+1,963 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2798 15074.62 96 242 Atkinson 1187 14249.7 32 179 Bacon 1951 17108.03 51 155 Baker 243 7798.46 13 44 Baldwin 5293 11913.66 169 393 Banks 2442 12221 60 283 Barrow 13226 15310.88 193 872 Bartow 15639 14118.32 317 1039 Ben Hill 1867 11216.58 71 181 Berrien 1542 7999.58 50 93 Bibb 20377 13392.7 586 2377 Bleckley 1100 8568.31 40 63 Brantley 1898 9884.39 75 160 Brooks 1395 8870.1 54 133 Bryan 4648 11876.23 65 328 Bulloch 7959 10015.48 98 314 Burke 2308 10330.32 48 193 Butts 3399 13502.03 113 196 Calhoun 615 9735.63 21 90 Camden 6064 11245.46 80 224 Candler 1110 10242.69 49 84 Carroll 10111 8417.49 157 392 Catoosa 8548 12429.66 94 304 Charlton 1740 13131.08 43 107 Chatham 33373 11422.22 663 2677 Chattahoochee 5312 49418.55 15 42 Chattooga 3716 15004.44 90 256 Cherokee 31876 11955.73 448 2019 Clarke 17592 13555.35 178 794 Clay 233 8161.12 4 12 Clayton 35494 11643.56 721 2215 Clinch 1010 15174.28 34 86 Cobb 86247 10909.22 1308 4227 Coffee 6356 14766.97 189 908 Colquitt 5550 12226.55 133 343 Columbia 14799 9329.2 255 675 Cook 1678 9623.22 52 129 Coweta 12949 8519.02 345 850 Crawford 836 6836.77 39 107 Crisp 1861 8349.41 65 186 Dade 1841 11390.92 17 68 Dawson 4214 15595.28 75 346 Decatur 3482 13228.48 78 224 DeKalb 81130 10228.78 1236 6460 Dodge 1533 7520.24 62 125 Dooly 1085 8097.01 38 103 Dougherty 9152 10179.63 386 1355 Douglas 17791 11711.85 251 1124 Early 1547 15247.39 52 103 Echols 412 10380.45 5 15 Effingham 7040 10995.53 152 504 Elbert 2064 10894.7 70 189 Emanuel 2701 11917.58 73 170 Evans 1121 10489.38 36 107 Fannin 3235 12291.03 91 265 Fayette 9870 8396.86 218 624 Floyd 15631 15644.14 311 1200 Forsyth 27362 10836.14 275 1271 Franklin 3308 14179.78 68 219 Fulton 112994 10279.84 1676 7496 Gilmer 3542 11274.15 119 335 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12417 14430.49 303 666 Gordon 8801 15161.33 177 433 Grady 2432 9910.35 67 239 Greene 2212 11818.13 64 200 Gwinnett 113745 11712.46 1415 6371 Habersham 6501 14194.32 193 634 Hall 34475 16707.13 626 3169 Hancock 1000 12205.54 75 122 Haralson 2402 7818.5 47 95 Harris 3221 9279.21 86 247 Hart 2315 8867.35 50 166 Heard 1040 8407.44 26 65 Henry 29308 12218.49 479 1299 Houston 16211 10322.91 290 1084 Irwin 903 9572.78 21 92 Jackson 12993 17393.57 210 830 Jasper 1046 7366.72 33 106 Jeff Davis 1815 11981.78 44 122 Jefferson 1862 12159.6 67 185 Jenkins 900 10494.4 43 95 Johnson 1025 10609.67 52 116 Jones 2627 9188.21 88 267 Lamar 2309 11934.67 83 191 Lanier 784 7574.15 12 35 Laurens 5863 12396.4 203 421 Lee 2644 8821.86 74 306 Liberty 6643 10731.13 98 330 Lincoln 699 8603.08 27 71 Long 1392 6989.71 20 81 Lowndes 11086 9404.64 230 549 Lumpkin 4528 13395.66 93 429 Macon 849 6536.8 39 103 Madison 4245 14067 70 274 Marion 664 8006.75 33 61 McDuffie 2270 10510.72 62 212 McIntosh 1395 9576.44 28 88 Meriwether 2216 10542.34 100 227 Miller 1005 17435.81 15 53 Mitchell 2183 9897.53 89 290 Monroe 2815 10152.56 118 256 Montgomery 1147 12434.95 40 63 Morgan 1902 9938.34 35 136 Murray 6352 15777.05 133 364 Muscogee 21069 10994.85 578 1776 Newton 11366 10116.24 318 1230 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32456 0 771 2209 Oconee 4511 10808.16 73 193 Oglethorpe 1729 11345.14 42 128 Paulding 16721 9690.97 252 599 Peach 2699 9859.36 93 297 Pickens 3643 10864.9 92 344 Pierce 2113 10810.95 86 240 Pike 1891 10026.51 50 130 Polk 6459 14854.42 142 540 Pulaski 896 8225.47 38 63 Putnam 2627 12003.66 79 239 Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16 Rabun 2178 12822.32 63 207 Randolph 606 8972.46 39 103 Richmond 26791 13247.13 588 1800 Rockdale 9133 9617.73 223 1435 Schley 343 6502.37 8 28 Screven 1353 9733.81 35 101 Seminole 1214 14914 23 96 Spalding 6872 9943.57 278 653 Stephens 4576 17380.74 109 352 Stewart 1334 21765.38 29 139 Sumter 2817 9581.96 127 370 Talbot 589 9564.79 27 61 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 13 Tattnall 2694 10601.71 72 155 Taylor 764 9600.4 32 96 Telfair 968 6187.68 55 89 Terrell 825 9743.71 56 155 Thomas 6069 13659.38 163 543 Tift 4883 11959.34 139 521 Toombs 4418 16373.27 153 269 Towns 1557 12938.34 67 181 Treutlen 891 13047.3 45 63 Troup 8586 12193.6 269 643 Turner 813 10066.86 40 112 Twiggs 759 9386.59 49 135 Union 3158 12464.97 118 332 Unknown 2752 0 7 57 Upson 2749 10461.62 141 247 Walker 9741 13993.68 121 368 Walton 11195 11684.1 317 902 Ware 4563 12726.97 207 544 Warren 514 9865.64 20 58 Washington 2367 11658.95 80 134 Wayne 4390 14646.03 155 390 Webster 175 6862.75 6 23 Wheeler 613 7750.66 31 43 White 4528 14257.82 115 410 Whitfield 19397 18531.22 319 948 Wilcox 641 7292.38 32 82 Wilkes 887 8857.6 27 109 Wilkinson 1109 12434.13 41 148 Worth 1780 8837.26 77 237

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,591,747 (12,915,543 reported molecular tests; 676,204 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,279,849 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

88,802 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,591 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



