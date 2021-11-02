UPDATE (Tuesday, November 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/2/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,266,216 (+715*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2784 14999.19 94 239 Atkinson 1179 14153.66 32 175 Bacon 1934 16958.96 50 152 Baker 242 7766.37 13 44 Baldwin 5260 11839.38 166 388 Banks 2409 12055.85 58 278 Barrow 13055 15112.93 192 857 Bartow 15453 13950.4 308 1017 Ben Hill 1855 11144.49 68 180 Berrien 1530 7937.33 48 90 Bibb 20200 13276.37 574 2300 Bleckley 1094 8521.58 39 62 Brantley 1888 9832.31 75 157 Brooks 1384 8800.15 53 129 Bryan 4613 11786.8 63 318 Bulloch 7914 9958.85 98 296 Burke 2298 10285.56 48 193 Butts 3359 13343.13 106 190 Calhoun 619 9798.96 21 89 Camden 5956 11045.17 79 221 Candler 1109 10233.46 49 82 Carroll 10015 8337.57 156 387 Catoosa 8371 12172.28 91 298 Charlton 1736 13100.9 42 103 Chatham 33062 11315.78 644 2632 Chattahoochee 5164 48041.68 14 39 Chattooga 3675 14838.89 88 247 Cherokee 31579 11844.33 426 1937 Clarke 17393 13402.01 171 777 Clay 232 8126.09 4 12 Clayton 35112 11518.25 689 2141 Clinch 1004 15084.13 33 83 Cobb 84865 10734.42 1284 4086 Coffee 6300 14636.87 184 899 Colquitt 5510 12138.44 129 332 Columbia 14698 9265.53 241 661 Cook 1665 9548.66 52 127 Coweta 12737 8379.55 335 812 Crawford 832 6804.06 37 101 Crisp 1852 8309.03 64 184 Dade 1814 11223.86 17 68 Dawson 4158 15388.03 69 332 Decatur 3463 13156.3 77 222 DeKalb 80031 10090.22 1209 6293 Dodge 1525 7480.99 60 124 Dooly 1081 8067.16 37 101 Dougherty 9092 10112.9 380 1336 Douglas 17562 11561.1 240 1085 Early 1544 15217.82 51 104 Echols 406 10229.28 5 13 Effingham 6971 10887.76 149 488 Elbert 2039 10762.73 68 183 Emanuel 2685 11846.98 72 164 Evans 1118 10461.31 36 106 Fannin 3179 12078.27 90 255 Fayette 9730 8277.75 211 609 Floyd 15466 15479 304 1170 Forsyth 26868 10640.5 264 1233 Franklin 3279 14055.47 67 218 Fulton 111587 10151.83 1644 7298 Gilmer 3507 11162.75 119 325 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 27 Glynn 12354 14357.27 301 661 Gordon 8708 15001.12 172 427 Grady 2400 9779.95 64 235 Greene 2197 11737.99 61 196 Gwinnett 112189 11552.24 1373 6232 Habersham 6414 14004.37 191 619 Hall 34040 16496.32 607 3117 Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121 Haralson 2387 7769.68 46 95 Harris 3188 9184.14 80 242 Hart 2302 8817.56 47 162 Heard 1035 8367.02 24 62 Henry 28990 12085.91 470 1240 Houston 16001 10189.19 281 1062 Irwin 899 9530.37 20 92 Jackson 12883 17246.32 200 807 Jasper 1026 7225.86 33 103 Jeff Davis 1808 11935.57 44 120 Jefferson 1858 12133.48 67 183 Jenkins 898 10471.08 43 95 Johnson 1024 10599.32 52 115 Jones 2574 9002.83 86 255 Lamar 2283 11800.28 77 183 Lanier 775 7487.2 12 34 Laurens 5815 12294.91 197 418 Lee 2615 8725.1 72 298 Liberty 6580 10629.36 96 327 Lincoln 689 8480 27 69 Long 1374 6899.32 20 78 Lowndes 10970 9306.23 224 524 Lumpkin 4449 13161.94 92 416 Macon 842 6482.91 37 100 Madison 4220 13984.16 66 270 Marion 658 7934.4 33 59 McDuffie 2241 10376.44 61 210 McIntosh 1390 9542.12 28 88 Meriwether 2191 10423.41 97 223 Miller 994 17244.97 15 53 Mitchell 2177 9870.33 89 288 Monroe 2762 9961.41 118 247 Montgomery 1143 12391.59 37 59 Morgan 1883 9839.06 34 133 Murray 6263 15556 129 358 Muscogee 20825 10867.52 558 1742 Newton 11162 9934.67 313 1186 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33313 0 732 2117 Oconee 4417 10582.94 73 187 Oglethorpe 1699 11148.29 40 125 Paulding 16452 9535.07 246 582 Peach 2653 9691.32 88 291 Pickens 3601 10739.64 90 330 Pierce 2092 10703.5 84 232 Pike 1862 9872.75 49 120 Polk 6378 14668.14 139 527 Pulaski 886 8133.66 38 63 Putnam 2597 11866.58 77 231 Quitman 120 5231.04 3 16 Rabun 2139 12592.72 56 200 Randolph 602 8913.24 39 101 Richmond 26550 13127.97 567 1746 Rockdale 8990 9467.14 216 1400 Schley 329 6236.97 7 27 Screven 1344 9669.06 34 98 Seminole 1209 14852.58 23 96 Spalding 6762 9784.4 265 642 Stephens 4530 17206.02 104 344 Stewart 1328 21667.48 28 138 Sumter 2763 9398.28 124 355 Talbot 585 9499.84 27 60 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2674 10523 70 152 Taylor 754 9474.74 32 95 Telfair 962 6149.32 54 86 Terrell 824 9731.9 55 153 Thomas 6042 13598.61 162 531 Tift 4864 11912.81 135 512 Toombs 4401 16310.27 150 259 Towns 1541 12805.38 66 178 Treutlen 888 13003.37 45 62 Troup 8535 12121.17 262 638 Turner 806 9980.19 40 110 Twiggs 749 9262.92 49 133 Union 3123 12326.82 116 325 Unknown 3049 0 6 66 Upson 2727 10377.9 138 246 Walker 9525 13683.38 119 357 Walton 11054 11536.94 310 881 Ware 4528 12629.35 207 524 Warren 510 9788.87 20 58 Washington 2362 11634.32 78 133 Wayne 4380 14612.66 155 387 Webster 171 6705.88 6 21 Wheeler 611 7725.38 31 43 White 4463 14053.15 112 404 Whitfield 19243 18384.1 315 926 Wilcox 640 7281 31 82 Wilkes 883 8817.66 26 106 Wilkinson 1105 12389.28 40 146 Worth 1770 8787.61 76 235

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,127,775 (12,464,414 reported molecular tests; 663,361 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,266,216 (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

86,562 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



24,921 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



