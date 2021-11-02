UPDATE (Tuesday, November 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases November 2
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 11/2/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,266,216 (+715*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2784 14999.19 94 239
Atkinson 1179 14153.66 32 175
Bacon 1934 16958.96 50 152
Baker 242 7766.37 13 44
Baldwin 5260 11839.38 166 388
Banks 2409 12055.85 58 278
Barrow 13055 15112.93 192 857
Bartow 15453 13950.4 308 1017
Ben Hill 1855 11144.49 68 180
Berrien 1530 7937.33 48 90
Bibb 20200 13276.37 574 2300
Bleckley 1094 8521.58 39 62
Brantley 1888 9832.31 75 157
Brooks 1384 8800.15 53 129
Bryan 4613 11786.8 63 318
Bulloch 7914 9958.85 98 296
Burke 2298 10285.56 48 193
Butts 3359 13343.13 106 190
Calhoun 619 9798.96 21 89
Camden 5956 11045.17 79 221
Candler 1109 10233.46 49 82
Carroll 10015 8337.57 156 387
Catoosa 8371 12172.28 91 298
Charlton 1736 13100.9 42 103
Chatham 33062 11315.78 644 2632
Chattahoochee 5164 48041.68 14 39
Chattooga 3675 14838.89 88 247
Cherokee 31579 11844.33 426 1937
Clarke 17393 13402.01 171 777
Clay 232 8126.09 4 12
Clayton 35112 11518.25 689 2141
Clinch 1004 15084.13 33 83
Cobb 84865 10734.42 1284 4086
Coffee 6300 14636.87 184 899
Colquitt 5510 12138.44 129 332
Columbia 14698 9265.53 241 661
Cook 1665 9548.66 52 127
Coweta 12737 8379.55 335 812
Crawford 832 6804.06 37 101
Crisp 1852 8309.03 64 184
Dade 1814 11223.86 17 68
Dawson 4158 15388.03 69 332
Decatur 3463 13156.3 77 222
DeKalb 80031 10090.22 1209 6293
Dodge 1525 7480.99 60 124
Dooly 1081 8067.16 37 101
Dougherty 9092 10112.9 380 1336
Douglas 17562 11561.1 240 1085
Early 1544 15217.82 51 104
Echols 406 10229.28 5 13
Effingham 6971 10887.76 149 488
Elbert 2039 10762.73 68 183
Emanuel 2685 11846.98 72 164
Evans 1118 10461.31 36 106
Fannin 3179 12078.27 90 255
Fayette 9730 8277.75 211 609
Floyd 15466 15479 304 1170
Forsyth 26868 10640.5 264 1233
Franklin 3279 14055.47 67 218
Fulton 111587 10151.83 1644 7298
Gilmer 3507 11162.75 119 325
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 27
Glynn 12354 14357.27 301 661
Gordon 8708 15001.12 172 427
Grady 2400 9779.95 64 235
Greene 2197 11737.99 61 196
Gwinnett 112189 11552.24 1373 6232
Habersham 6414 14004.37 191 619
Hall 34040 16496.32 607 3117
Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121
Haralson 2387 7769.68 46 95
Harris 3188 9184.14 80 242
Hart 2302 8817.56 47 162
Heard 1035 8367.02 24 62
Henry 28990 12085.91 470 1240
Houston 16001 10189.19 281 1062
Irwin 899 9530.37 20 92
Jackson 12883 17246.32 200 807
Jasper 1026 7225.86 33 103
Jeff Davis 1808 11935.57 44 120
Jefferson 1858 12133.48 67 183
Jenkins 898 10471.08 43 95
Johnson 1024 10599.32 52 115
Jones 2574 9002.83 86 255
Lamar 2283 11800.28 77 183
Lanier 775 7487.2 12 34
Laurens 5815 12294.91 197 418
Lee 2615 8725.1 72 298
Liberty 6580 10629.36 96 327
Lincoln 689 8480 27 69
Long 1374 6899.32 20 78
Lowndes 10970 9306.23 224 524
Lumpkin 4449 13161.94 92 416
Macon 842 6482.91 37 100
Madison 4220 13984.16 66 270
Marion 658 7934.4 33 59
McDuffie 2241 10376.44 61 210
McIntosh 1390 9542.12 28 88
Meriwether 2191 10423.41 97 223
Miller 994 17244.97 15 53
Mitchell 2177 9870.33 89 288
Monroe 2762 9961.41 118 247
Montgomery 1143 12391.59 37 59
Morgan 1883 9839.06 34 133
Murray 6263 15556 129 358
Muscogee 20825 10867.52 558 1742
Newton 11162 9934.67 313 1186
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33313 0 732 2117
Oconee 4417 10582.94 73 187
Oglethorpe 1699 11148.29 40 125
Paulding 16452 9535.07 246 582
Peach 2653 9691.32 88 291
Pickens 3601 10739.64 90 330
Pierce 2092 10703.5 84 232
Pike 1862 9872.75 49 120
Polk 6378 14668.14 139 527
Pulaski 886 8133.66 38 63
Putnam 2597 11866.58 77 231
Quitman 120 5231.04 3 16
Rabun 2139 12592.72 56 200
Randolph 602 8913.24 39 101
Richmond 26550 13127.97 567 1746
Rockdale 8990 9467.14 216 1400
Schley 329 6236.97 7 27
Screven 1344 9669.06 34 98
Seminole 1209 14852.58 23 96
Spalding 6762 9784.4 265 642
Stephens 4530 17206.02 104 344
Stewart 1328 21667.48 28 138
Sumter 2763 9398.28 124 355
Talbot 585 9499.84 27 60
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12
Tattnall 2674 10523 70 152
Taylor 754 9474.74 32 95
Telfair 962 6149.32 54 86
Terrell 824 9731.9 55 153
Thomas 6042 13598.61 162 531
Tift 4864 11912.81 135 512
Toombs 4401 16310.27 150 259
Towns 1541 12805.38 66 178
Treutlen 888 13003.37 45 62
Troup 8535 12121.17 262 638
Turner 806 9980.19 40 110
Twiggs 749 9262.92 49 133
Union 3123 12326.82 116 325
Unknown 3049 0 6 66
Upson 2727 10377.9 138 246
Walker 9525 13683.38 119 357
Walton 11054 11536.94 310 881
Ware 4528 12629.35 207 524
Warren 510 9788.87 20 58
Washington 2362 11634.32 78 133
Wayne 4380 14612.66 155 387
Webster 171 6705.88 6 21
Wheeler 611 7725.38 31 43
White 4463 14053.15 112 404
Whitfield 19243 18384.1 315 926
Wilcox 640 7281 31 82
Wilkes 883 8817.66 26 106
Wilkinson 1105 12389.28 40 146
Worth 1770 8787.61 76 235
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 13,127,775 (12,464,414 reported molecular tests; 663,361 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,266,216 (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 86,562 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 24,921 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

