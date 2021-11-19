UPDATE (Friday, November 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, November 19, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/19/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,277,939 (+1,047*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, November 19, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2798 15074.62 96 242 Atkinson 1187 14249.7 32 179 Bacon 1951 17108.03 51 155 Baker 242 7766.37 13 44 Baldwin 5291 11909.16 169 394 Banks 2440 12210.99 60 283 Barrow 13202 15283.1 193 871 Bartow 15618 14099.36 317 1038 Ben Hill 1867 11216.58 70 181 Berrien 1542 7999.58 50 93 Bibb 20366 13385.47 585 2374 Bleckley 1100 8568.31 40 63 Brantley 1897 9879.18 75 160 Brooks 1395 8870.1 54 133 Bryan 4642 11860.9 64 327 Bulloch 7951 10005.41 98 312 Burke 2305 10316.89 48 193 Butts 3394 13482.16 113 195 Calhoun 615 9735.63 21 90 Camden 6064 11245.46 80 224 Candler 1109 10233.46 49 84 Carroll 10084 8395.01 157 390 Catoosa 8533 12407.85 94 303 Charlton 1740 13131.08 43 107 Chatham 33344 11412.3 660 2677 Chattahoochee 5268 49009.21 15 42 Chattooga 3716 15004.44 90 256 Cherokee 31829 11938.1 447 2012 Clarke 17581 13546.88 178 791 Clay 232 8126.09 4 12 Clayton 35454 11630.44 720 2201 Clinch 1010 15174.28 34 85 Cobb 86042 10883.29 1303 4203 Coffee 6352 14757.68 189 908 Colquitt 5548 12222.15 133 343 Columbia 14782 9318.48 255 672 Cook 1678 9623.22 52 129 Coweta 12911 8494.02 345 842 Crawford 837 6844.95 39 107 Crisp 1860 8344.92 65 186 Dade 1839 11378.54 17 68 Dawson 4207 15569.37 75 343 Decatur 3479 13217.08 78 224 DeKalb 81011 10213.78 1232 6443 Dodge 1532 7515.33 61 125 Dooly 1085 8097.01 38 103 Dougherty 9143 10169.62 386 1354 Douglas 17752 11686.17 250 1120 Early 1546 15237.53 52 103 Echols 412 10380.45 5 15 Effingham 7030 10979.91 152 504 Elbert 2061 10878.86 69 187 Emanuel 2698 11904.34 73 169 Evans 1121 10489.38 36 107 Fannin 3233 12283.43 91 265 Fayette 9850 8379.84 216 621 Floyd 15615 15628.13 308 1198 Forsyth 27315 10817.52 274 1272 Franklin 3305 14166.92 68 218 Fulton 112810 10263.1 1671 7468 Gilmer 3536 11255.05 119 335 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12412 14424.67 303 665 Gordon 8795 15150.99 177 433 Grady 2430 9902.2 67 239 Greene 2211 11812.79 64 200 Gwinnett 113540 11691.35 1414 6353 Habersham 6471 14128.82 193 634 Hall 34423 16681.93 625 3164 Hancock 1000 12205.54 75 122 Haralson 2400 7811.99 47 95 Harris 3220 9276.33 86 248 Hart 2315 8867.35 50 166 Heard 1040 8407.44 26 65 Henry 29272 12203.48 479 1294 Houston 16207 10320.37 290 1084 Irwin 902 9562.18 21 92 Jackson 12967 17358.77 209 829 Jasper 1040 7324.46 33 107 Jeff Davis 1816 11988.38 44 122 Jefferson 1861 12153.07 67 185 Jenkins 900 10494.4 43 95 Johnson 1024 10599.32 52 116 Jones 2625 9181.21 87 267 Lamar 2305 11913.99 83 190 Lanier 783 7564.49 12 35 Laurens 5847 12362.57 203 419 Lee 2641 8811.85 73 305 Liberty 6642 10729.52 98 330 Lincoln 698 8590.77 27 71 Long 1392 6989.71 20 81 Lowndes 11077 9397 230 549 Lumpkin 4492 13289.15 93 427 Macon 849 6536.8 38 103 Madison 4242 14057.06 70 273 Marion 663 7994.69 33 61 McDuffie 2268 10501.46 62 212 McIntosh 1395 9576.44 28 88 Meriwether 2211 10518.55 100 226 Miller 1005 17435.81 15 53 Mitchell 2182 9893 89 289 Monroe 2814 10148.95 118 256 Montgomery 1147 12434.95 40 63 Morgan 1902 9938.34 35 136 Murray 6351 15774.57 133 364 Muscogee 21020 10969.28 575 1771 Newton 11331 10085.09 318 1223 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32404 0 771 2190 Oconee 4505 10793.78 73 193 Oglethorpe 1724 11312.34 42 128 Paulding 16688 9671.85 252 597 Peach 2696 9848.4 92 297 Pickens 3641 10858.93 92 343 Pierce 2112 10805.83 86 240 Pike 1888 10010.6 50 129 Polk 6456 14847.52 142 540 Pulaski 895 8216.29 38 63 Putnam 2621 11976.24 79 239 Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16 Rabun 2175 12804.66 63 206 Randolph 606 8972.46 39 103 Richmond 26761 13232.3 588 1797 Rockdale 9108 9591.41 222 1430 Schley 343 6502.37 8 28 Screven 1353 9733.81 35 101 Seminole 1214 14914 23 96 Spalding 6857 9921.86 276 652 Stephens 4572 17365.54 109 352 Stewart 1334 21765.38 29 139 Sumter 2812 9564.95 127 367 Talbot 589 9564.79 27 61 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 13 Tattnall 2693 10597.77 72 155 Taylor 762 9575.27 32 96 Telfair 968 6187.68 55 89 Terrell 825 9743.71 56 155 Thomas 6064 13648.13 163 543 Tift 4882 11956.89 139 520 Toombs 4418 16373.27 153 269 Towns 1555 12921.72 67 180 Treutlen 890 13032.65 45 63 Troup 8583 12189.34 268 643 Turner 813 10066.86 40 112 Twiggs 759 9386.59 49 135 Union 3158 12464.97 118 331 Unknown 2732 0 7 57 Upson 2746 10450.2 141 247 Walker 9734 13983.62 121 368 Walton 11167 11654.87 317 897 Ware 4561 12721.39 207 544 Warren 512 9827.26 20 58 Washington 2366 11654.02 80 134 Wayne 4390 14646.03 155 390 Webster 175 6862.75 6 23 Wheeler 612 7738.02 31 42 White 4484 14119.28 115 410 Whitfield 19398 18532.18 319 947 Wilcox 641 7292.38 32 82 Wilkes 886 8847.61 27 108 Wilkinson 1109 12434.13 41 148 Worth 1779 8832.29 77 237

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,534,113 (12,859,762 reported molecular tests; 674,351 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,277,939 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

88,574 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,546 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, November 19, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



