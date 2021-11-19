UPDATE (Friday, November 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases November 19
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, November 19, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 11/19/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,277,939 (+1,047*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, November 19, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2798 15074.62 96 242
Atkinson 1187 14249.7 32 179
Bacon 1951 17108.03 51 155
Baker 242 7766.37 13 44
Baldwin 5291 11909.16 169 394
Banks 2440 12210.99 60 283
Barrow 13202 15283.1 193 871
Bartow 15618 14099.36 317 1038
Ben Hill 1867 11216.58 70 181
Berrien 1542 7999.58 50 93
Bibb 20366 13385.47 585 2374
Bleckley 1100 8568.31 40 63
Brantley 1897 9879.18 75 160
Brooks 1395 8870.1 54 133
Bryan 4642 11860.9 64 327
Bulloch 7951 10005.41 98 312
Burke 2305 10316.89 48 193
Butts 3394 13482.16 113 195
Calhoun 615 9735.63 21 90
Camden 6064 11245.46 80 224
Candler 1109 10233.46 49 84
Carroll 10084 8395.01 157 390
Catoosa 8533 12407.85 94 303
Charlton 1740 13131.08 43 107
Chatham 33344 11412.3 660 2677
Chattahoochee 5268 49009.21 15 42
Chattooga 3716 15004.44 90 256
Cherokee 31829 11938.1 447 2012
Clarke 17581 13546.88 178 791
Clay 232 8126.09 4 12
Clayton 35454 11630.44 720 2201
Clinch 1010 15174.28 34 85
Cobb 86042 10883.29 1303 4203
Coffee 6352 14757.68 189 908
Colquitt 5548 12222.15 133 343
Columbia 14782 9318.48 255 672
Cook 1678 9623.22 52 129
Coweta 12911 8494.02 345 842
Crawford 837 6844.95 39 107
Crisp 1860 8344.92 65 186
Dade 1839 11378.54 17 68
Dawson 4207 15569.37 75 343
Decatur 3479 13217.08 78 224
DeKalb 81011 10213.78 1232 6443
Dodge 1532 7515.33 61 125
Dooly 1085 8097.01 38 103
Dougherty 9143 10169.62 386 1354
Douglas 17752 11686.17 250 1120
Early 1546 15237.53 52 103
Echols 412 10380.45 5 15
Effingham 7030 10979.91 152 504
Elbert 2061 10878.86 69 187
Emanuel 2698 11904.34 73 169
Evans 1121 10489.38 36 107
Fannin 3233 12283.43 91 265
Fayette 9850 8379.84 216 621
Floyd 15615 15628.13 308 1198
Forsyth 27315 10817.52 274 1272
Franklin 3305 14166.92 68 218
Fulton 112810 10263.1 1671 7468
Gilmer 3536 11255.05 119 335
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28
Glynn 12412 14424.67 303 665
Gordon 8795 15150.99 177 433
Grady 2430 9902.2 67 239
Greene 2211 11812.79 64 200
Gwinnett 113540 11691.35 1414 6353
Habersham 6471 14128.82 193 634
Hall 34423 16681.93 625 3164
Hancock 1000 12205.54 75 122
Haralson 2400 7811.99 47 95
Harris 3220 9276.33 86 248
Hart 2315 8867.35 50 166
Heard 1040 8407.44 26 65
Henry 29272 12203.48 479 1294
Houston 16207 10320.37 290 1084
Irwin 902 9562.18 21 92
Jackson 12967 17358.77 209 829
Jasper 1040 7324.46 33 107
Jeff Davis 1816 11988.38 44 122
Jefferson 1861 12153.07 67 185
Jenkins 900 10494.4 43 95
Johnson 1024 10599.32 52 116
Jones 2625 9181.21 87 267
Lamar 2305 11913.99 83 190
Lanier 783 7564.49 12 35
Laurens 5847 12362.57 203 419
Lee 2641 8811.85 73 305
Liberty 6642 10729.52 98 330
Lincoln 698 8590.77 27 71
Long 1392 6989.71 20 81
Lowndes 11077 9397 230 549
Lumpkin 4492 13289.15 93 427
Macon 849 6536.8 38 103
Madison 4242 14057.06 70 273
Marion 663 7994.69 33 61
McDuffie 2268 10501.46 62 212
McIntosh 1395 9576.44 28 88
Meriwether 2211 10518.55 100 226
Miller 1005 17435.81 15 53
Mitchell 2182 9893 89 289
Monroe 2814 10148.95 118 256
Montgomery 1147 12434.95 40 63
Morgan 1902 9938.34 35 136
Murray 6351 15774.57 133 364
Muscogee 21020 10969.28 575 1771
Newton 11331 10085.09 318 1223
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32404 0 771 2190
Oconee 4505 10793.78 73 193
Oglethorpe 1724 11312.34 42 128
Paulding 16688 9671.85 252 597
Peach 2696 9848.4 92 297
Pickens 3641 10858.93 92 343
Pierce 2112 10805.83 86 240
Pike 1888 10010.6 50 129
Polk 6456 14847.52 142 540
Pulaski 895 8216.29 38 63
Putnam 2621 11976.24 79 239
Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16
Rabun 2175 12804.66 63 206
Randolph 606 8972.46 39 103
Richmond 26761 13232.3 588 1797
Rockdale 9108 9591.41 222 1430
Schley 343 6502.37 8 28
Screven 1353 9733.81 35 101
Seminole 1214 14914 23 96
Spalding 6857 9921.86 276 652
Stephens 4572 17365.54 109 352
Stewart 1334 21765.38 29 139
Sumter 2812 9564.95 127 367
Talbot 589 9564.79 27 61
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 13
Tattnall 2693 10597.77 72 155
Taylor 762 9575.27 32 96
Telfair 968 6187.68 55 89
Terrell 825 9743.71 56 155
Thomas 6064 13648.13 163 543
Tift 4882 11956.89 139 520
Toombs 4418 16373.27 153 269
Towns 1555 12921.72 67 180
Treutlen 890 13032.65 45 63
Troup 8583 12189.34 268 643
Turner 813 10066.86 40 112
Twiggs 759 9386.59 49 135
Union 3158 12464.97 118 331
Unknown 2732 0 7 57
Upson 2746 10450.2 141 247
Walker 9734 13983.62 121 368
Walton 11167 11654.87 317 897
Ware 4561 12721.39 207 544
Warren 512 9827.26 20 58
Washington 2366 11654.02 80 134
Wayne 4390 14646.03 155 390
Webster 175 6862.75 6 23
Wheeler 612 7738.02 31 42
White 4484 14119.28 115 410
Whitfield 19398 18532.18 319 947
Wilcox 641 7292.38 32 82
Wilkes 886 8847.61 27 108
Wilkinson 1109 12434.13 41 148
Worth 1779 8832.29 77 237
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 13,534,113 (12,859,762 reported molecular tests; 674,351 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,277,939 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 88,574 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,546 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, November 19, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

