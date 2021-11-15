UPDATE (Monday, November 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases November 15
Cases reported per 100,000 people as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 15, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,274,491 (+1,737 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 15, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2794 15053.07 95 242
Atkinson 1187 14249.7 32 179
Bacon 1944 17046.65 50 154
Baker 241 7734.27 13 44
Baldwin 5287 11900.15 167 394
Banks 2429 12155.94 59 280
Barrow 13156 15229.85 192 870
Bartow 15542 14030.75 315 1030
Ben Hill 1867 11216.58 70 180
Berrien 1541 7994.4 50 93
Bibb 20351 13375.62 578 2358
Bleckley 1098 8552.73 40 63
Brantley 1896 9873.97 75 160
Brooks 1393 8857.38 54 134
Bryan 4643 11863.45 64 324
Bulloch 7930 9978.98 98 307
Burke 2305 10316.89 48 193
Butts 3391 13470.25 113 192
Calhoun 615 9735.63 21 90
Camden 6059 11236.18 79 223
Candler 1109 10233.46 49 84
Carroll 10065 8379.19 156 390
Catoosa 8501 12361.32 93 301
Charlton 1741 13138.63 43 107
Chatham 33292 11394.5 657 2668
Chattahoochee 5254 48878.97 15 41
Chattooga 3701 14943.87 89 253
Cherokee 31784 11921.22 442 1988
Clarke 17546 13519.91 176 790
Clay 232 8126.09 4 12
Clayton 35378 11605.51 711 2195
Clinch 1010 15174.28 34 85
Cobb 85733 10844.21 1296 4171
Coffee 6345 14741.42 185 907
Colquitt 5545 12215.54 131 340
Columbia 14761 9305.24 251 670
Cook 1679 9628.95 52 129
Coweta 12858 8459.15 340 831
Crawford 837 6844.95 37 106
Crisp 1857 8331.46 65 186
Dade 1830 11322.86 17 68
Dawson 4182 15476.85 73 336
Decatur 3477 13209.48 78 223
DeKalb 80713 10176.21 1222 6415
Dodge 1531 7510.42 61 125
Dooly 1082 8074.63 38 102
Dougherty 9134 10159.61 385 1348
Douglas 17707 11656.55 246 1111
Early 1545 15227.68 51 103
Echols 412 10380.45 5 15
Effingham 7021 10965.86 151 503
Elbert 2057 10857.75 68 187
Emanuel 2697 11899.93 72 169
Evans 1119 10470.67 36 107
Fannin 3227 12260.64 91 262
Fayette 9814 8349.21 216 616
Floyd 15550 15563.07 306 1187
Forsyth 27161 10756.53 269 1259
Franklin 3295 14124.05 68 218
Fulton 112428 10228.34 1663 7417
Gilmer 3530 11235.96 119 335
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28
Glynn 12397 14407.24 302 663
Gordon 8768 15104.48 175 432
Grady 2421 9865.53 67 239
Greene 2205 11780.73 64 200
Gwinnett 113102 11646.25 1396 6312
Habersham 6448 14078.6 193 629
Hall 34308 16626.2 619 3144
Hancock 1000 12205.54 75 122
Haralson 2395 7795.72 47 95
Harris 3210 9247.52 84 247
Hart 2314 8863.52 50 165
Heard 1038 8391.27 26 65
Henry 29193 12170.55 478 1285
Houston 16175 10299.99 289 1079
Irwin 901 9551.57 20 92
Jackson 12933 17313.25 206 826
Jasper 1036 7296.29 33 106
Jeff Davis 1815 11981.78 44 122
Jefferson 1861 12153.07 67 185
Jenkins 899 10482.74 43 95
Johnson 1024 10599.32 52 115
Jones 2625 9181.21 87 263
Lamar 2305 11913.99 82 187
Lanier 779 7525.84 12 35
Laurens 5839 12345.65 203 419
Lee 2633 8785.16 72 303
Liberty 6637 10721.44 99 330
Lincoln 695 8553.85 27 70
Long 1391 6984.68 20 79
Lowndes 11062 9384.28 228 540
Lumpkin 4470 13224.07 93 424
Macon 849 6536.8 38 103
Madison 4239 14047.12 69 273
Marion 663 7994.69 33 60
McDuffie 2268 10501.46 61 212
McIntosh 1395 9576.44 28 88
Meriwether 2207 10499.52 99 224
Miller 1004 17418.46 15 53
Mitchell 2182 9893 89 288
Monroe 2810 10134.53 118 252
Montgomery 1146 12424.11 39 63
Morgan 1897 9912.22 35 136
Murray 6332 15727.38 132 361
Muscogee 20959 10937.45 568 1764
Newton 11298 10055.72 318 1212
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32330 0 759 2157
Oconee 4478 10729.09 73 191
Oglethorpe 1715 11253.28 42 127
Paulding 16617 9630.7 252 592
Peach 2691 9830.14 92 297
Pickens 3628 10820.16 91 339
Pierce 2110 10795.6 86 238
Pike 1889 10015.91 50 129
Polk 6437 14803.83 141 533
Pulaski 894 8207.11 38 63
Putnam 2615 11948.82 79 237
Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16
Rabun 2161 12722.24 59 205
Randolph 603 8928.04 39 102
Richmond 26710 13207.08 585 1786
Rockdale 9077 9558.76 221 1422
Schley 342 6483.41 7 28
Screven 1350 9712.23 35 100
Seminole 1214 14914 23 96
Spalding 6851 9913.18 273 649
Stephens 4557 17308.57 108 348
Stewart 1331 21716.43 28 139
Sumter 2803 9534.34 127 366
Talbot 588 9548.55 27 61
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12
Tattnall 2689 10582.03 72 154
Taylor 760 9550.14 32 95
Telfair 967 6181.28 55 89
Terrell 825 9743.71 56 155
Thomas 6058 13634.62 163 543
Tift 4876 11942.2 139 519
Toombs 4417 16369.57 152 269
Towns 1552 12896.79 67 180
Treutlen 890 13032.65 45 63
Troup 8572 12173.72 265 640
Turner 812 10054.48 40 111
Twiggs 759 9386.59 49 133
Union 3149 12429.45 118 330
Unknown 2750 0 6 55
Upson 2742 10434.98 141 247
Walker 9694 13926.16 120 367
Walton 11138 11624.61 315 896
Ware 4562 12724.18 208 541
Warren 512 9827.26 20 58
Washington 2365 11649.1 79 134
Wayne 4386 14632.68 155 388
Webster 174 6823.53 6 21
Wheeler 612 7738.02 31 42
White 4471 14078.34 114 406
Whitfield 19377 18512.11 320 941
Wilcox 641 7292.38 32 82
Wilkes 886 8847.61 27 108
Wilkinson 1110 12445.34 41 149
Worth 1779 8832.29 77 236
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 13,416, (12,745,018 reported molecular tests; 671,108 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,274,491 (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 88,040 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,362 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 15, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

