UPDATE (Monday, November 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 15, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/15/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,274,491 (+1,737 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 15, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2794 15053.07 95 242 Atkinson 1187 14249.7 32 179 Bacon 1944 17046.65 50 154 Baker 241 7734.27 13 44 Baldwin 5287 11900.15 167 394 Banks 2429 12155.94 59 280 Barrow 13156 15229.85 192 870 Bartow 15542 14030.75 315 1030 Ben Hill 1867 11216.58 70 180 Berrien 1541 7994.4 50 93 Bibb 20351 13375.62 578 2358 Bleckley 1098 8552.73 40 63 Brantley 1896 9873.97 75 160 Brooks 1393 8857.38 54 134 Bryan 4643 11863.45 64 324 Bulloch 7930 9978.98 98 307 Burke 2305 10316.89 48 193 Butts 3391 13470.25 113 192 Calhoun 615 9735.63 21 90 Camden 6059 11236.18 79 223 Candler 1109 10233.46 49 84 Carroll 10065 8379.19 156 390 Catoosa 8501 12361.32 93 301 Charlton 1741 13138.63 43 107 Chatham 33292 11394.5 657 2668 Chattahoochee 5254 48878.97 15 41 Chattooga 3701 14943.87 89 253 Cherokee 31784 11921.22 442 1988 Clarke 17546 13519.91 176 790 Clay 232 8126.09 4 12 Clayton 35378 11605.51 711 2195 Clinch 1010 15174.28 34 85 Cobb 85733 10844.21 1296 4171 Coffee 6345 14741.42 185 907 Colquitt 5545 12215.54 131 340 Columbia 14761 9305.24 251 670 Cook 1679 9628.95 52 129 Coweta 12858 8459.15 340 831 Crawford 837 6844.95 37 106 Crisp 1857 8331.46 65 186 Dade 1830 11322.86 17 68 Dawson 4182 15476.85 73 336 Decatur 3477 13209.48 78 223 DeKalb 80713 10176.21 1222 6415 Dodge 1531 7510.42 61 125 Dooly 1082 8074.63 38 102 Dougherty 9134 10159.61 385 1348 Douglas 17707 11656.55 246 1111 Early 1545 15227.68 51 103 Echols 412 10380.45 5 15 Effingham 7021 10965.86 151 503 Elbert 2057 10857.75 68 187 Emanuel 2697 11899.93 72 169 Evans 1119 10470.67 36 107 Fannin 3227 12260.64 91 262 Fayette 9814 8349.21 216 616 Floyd 15550 15563.07 306 1187 Forsyth 27161 10756.53 269 1259 Franklin 3295 14124.05 68 218 Fulton 112428 10228.34 1663 7417 Gilmer 3530 11235.96 119 335 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12397 14407.24 302 663 Gordon 8768 15104.48 175 432 Grady 2421 9865.53 67 239 Greene 2205 11780.73 64 200 Gwinnett 113102 11646.25 1396 6312 Habersham 6448 14078.6 193 629 Hall 34308 16626.2 619 3144 Hancock 1000 12205.54 75 122 Haralson 2395 7795.72 47 95 Harris 3210 9247.52 84 247 Hart 2314 8863.52 50 165 Heard 1038 8391.27 26 65 Henry 29193 12170.55 478 1285 Houston 16175 10299.99 289 1079 Irwin 901 9551.57 20 92 Jackson 12933 17313.25 206 826 Jasper 1036 7296.29 33 106 Jeff Davis 1815 11981.78 44 122 Jefferson 1861 12153.07 67 185 Jenkins 899 10482.74 43 95 Johnson 1024 10599.32 52 115 Jones 2625 9181.21 87 263 Lamar 2305 11913.99 82 187 Lanier 779 7525.84 12 35 Laurens 5839 12345.65 203 419 Lee 2633 8785.16 72 303 Liberty 6637 10721.44 99 330 Lincoln 695 8553.85 27 70 Long 1391 6984.68 20 79 Lowndes 11062 9384.28 228 540 Lumpkin 4470 13224.07 93 424 Macon 849 6536.8 38 103 Madison 4239 14047.12 69 273 Marion 663 7994.69 33 60 McDuffie 2268 10501.46 61 212 McIntosh 1395 9576.44 28 88 Meriwether 2207 10499.52 99 224 Miller 1004 17418.46 15 53 Mitchell 2182 9893 89 288 Monroe 2810 10134.53 118 252 Montgomery 1146 12424.11 39 63 Morgan 1897 9912.22 35 136 Murray 6332 15727.38 132 361 Muscogee 20959 10937.45 568 1764 Newton 11298 10055.72 318 1212 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32330 0 759 2157 Oconee 4478 10729.09 73 191 Oglethorpe 1715 11253.28 42 127 Paulding 16617 9630.7 252 592 Peach 2691 9830.14 92 297 Pickens 3628 10820.16 91 339 Pierce 2110 10795.6 86 238 Pike 1889 10015.91 50 129 Polk 6437 14803.83 141 533 Pulaski 894 8207.11 38 63 Putnam 2615 11948.82 79 237 Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16 Rabun 2161 12722.24 59 205 Randolph 603 8928.04 39 102 Richmond 26710 13207.08 585 1786 Rockdale 9077 9558.76 221 1422 Schley 342 6483.41 7 28 Screven 1350 9712.23 35 100 Seminole 1214 14914 23 96 Spalding 6851 9913.18 273 649 Stephens 4557 17308.57 108 348 Stewart 1331 21716.43 28 139 Sumter 2803 9534.34 127 366 Talbot 588 9548.55 27 61 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2689 10582.03 72 154 Taylor 760 9550.14 32 95 Telfair 967 6181.28 55 89 Terrell 825 9743.71 56 155 Thomas 6058 13634.62 163 543 Tift 4876 11942.2 139 519 Toombs 4417 16369.57 152 269 Towns 1552 12896.79 67 180 Treutlen 890 13032.65 45 63 Troup 8572 12173.72 265 640 Turner 812 10054.48 40 111 Twiggs 759 9386.59 49 133 Union 3149 12429.45 118 330 Unknown 2750 0 6 55 Upson 2742 10434.98 141 247 Walker 9694 13926.16 120 367 Walton 11138 11624.61 315 896 Ware 4562 12724.18 208 541 Warren 512 9827.26 20 58 Washington 2365 11649.1 79 134 Wayne 4386 14632.68 155 388 Webster 174 6823.53 6 21 Wheeler 612 7738.02 31 42 White 4471 14078.34 114 406 Whitfield 19377 18512.11 320 941 Wilcox 641 7292.38 32 82 Wilkes 886 8847.61 27 108 Wilkinson 1110 12445.34 41 149 Worth 1779 8832.29 77 236

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,416, (12,745,018 reported molecular tests; 671,108 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,274,491 (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

88,040 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,362 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 15, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.