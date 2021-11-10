UPDATE (Wednesday, November 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases November 10
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 11/10/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,271,271 (+683*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2793 15047.68 95 240
Atkinson 1183 14201.68 32 177
Bacon 1942 17029.11 50 153
Baker 241 7734.27 13 44
Baldwin 5278 11879.9 167 392
Banks 2422 12120.91 59 280
Barrow 13116 15183.54 192 869
Bartow 15511 14002.76 314 1026
Ben Hill 1864 11198.56 70 180
Berrien 1539 7984.02 50 92
Bibb 20317 13353.27 578 2351
Bleckley 1095 8529.37 40 63
Brantley 1895 9868.76 75 159
Brooks 1391 8844.66 54 132
Bryan 4638 11850.68 64 323
Bulloch 7926 9973.95 98 303
Burke 2301 10298.99 48 193
Butts 3385 13446.41 113 192
Calhoun 620 9814.79 21 90
Camden 6056 11230.62 79 223
Candler 1109 10233.46 49 84
Carroll 10039 8357.55 156 389
Catoosa 8457 12297.33 93 301
Charlton 1739 13123.54 42 105
Chatham 33228 11372.6 653 2661
Chattahoochee 5221 48571.96 15 40
Chattooga 3692 14907.53 89 252
Cherokee 31697 11888.59 437 1975
Clarke 17492 13478.3 175 784
Clay 232 8126.09 4 12
Clayton 35268 11569.42 703 2166
Clinch 1007 15129.21 34 84
Cobb 85358 10796.77 1294 4158
Coffee 6328 14701.92 184 903
Colquitt 5536 12195.71 131 335
Columbia 14735 9288.85 250 668
Cook 1673 9594.54 52 129
Coweta 12806 8424.94 338 819
Crawford 836 6836.77 37 106
Crisp 1856 8326.98 64 186
Dade 1825 11291.92 17 68
Dawson 4168 15425.04 72 335
Decatur 3473 13194.29 77 224
DeKalb 80442 10142.04 1218 6371
Dodge 1526 7485.9 61 125
Dooly 1082 8074.63 38 101
Dougherty 9116 10139.59 382 1344
Douglas 17645 11615.74 245 1106
Early 1545 15227.68 51 103
Echols 411 10355.25 5 14
Effingham 7003 10937.74 150 501
Elbert 2054 10841.91 68 185
Emanuel 2692 11877.87 72 165
Evans 1118 10461.31 36 107
Fannin 3204 12173.25 91 261
Fayette 9781 8321.14 216 613
Floyd 15517 15530.05 306 1184
Forsyth 27023 10701.88 268 1249
Franklin 3289 14098.33 68 219
Fulton 112060 10194.86 1659 7365
Gilmer 3517 11194.58 119 330
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28
Glynn 12380 14387.49 301 662
Gordon 8742 15059.69 175 431
Grady 2414 9837 66 239
Greene 2203 11770.05 64 200
Gwinnett 112717 11606.61 1393 6268
Habersham 6432 14043.67 192 629
Hall 34215 16581.13 618 3140
Hancock 1000 12205.54 75 122
Haralson 2393 7789.21 46 95
Harris 3204 9230.24 83 247
Hart 2309 8844.37 48 164
Heard 1037 8383.19 26 65
Henry 29106 12134.27 476 1269
Houston 16124 10267.51 287 1073
Irwin 901 9551.57 20 92
Jackson 12913 17286.48 204 822
Jasper 1035 7289.25 33 106
Jeff Davis 1813 11968.58 44 121
Jefferson 1861 12153.07 67 184
Jenkins 899 10482.74 43 95
Johnson 1024 10599.32 52 115
Jones 2608 9121.75 86 262
Lamar 2298 11877.81 81 187
Lanier 779 7525.84 12 35
Laurens 5822 12309.71 201 419
Lee 2626 8761.8 72 301
Liberty 6620 10693.98 98 329
Lincoln 692 8516.92 27 69
Long 1386 6959.58 20 78
Lowndes 11038 9363.92 227 535
Lumpkin 4462 13200.4 92 423
Macon 848 6529.1 38 103
Madison 4231 14020.61 69 273
Marion 662 7982.64 33 60
McDuffie 2263 10478.31 61 211
McIntosh 1394 9569.58 28 88
Meriwether 2201 10470.98 97 224
Miller 1002 17383.76 15 53
Mitchell 2178 9874.86 89 288
Monroe 2791 10066 118 250
Montgomery 1145 12413.27 38 63
Morgan 1896 9906.99 35 136
Murray 6296 15637.96 132 360
Muscogee 20911 10912.4 567 1758
Newton 11253 10015.66 317 1200
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32609 0 753 2146
Oconee 4453 10669.19 73 190
Oglethorpe 1710 11220.47 42 127
Paulding 16548 9590.71 250 587
Peach 2676 9775.34 90 296
Pickens 3613 10775.42 91 337
Pierce 2108 10785.37 86 235
Pike 1887 10005.3 50 128
Polk 6408 14737.13 139 533
Pulaski 887 8142.84 38 63
Putnam 2610 11925.98 78 236
Quitman 122 5318.22 3 16
Rabun 2155 12686.92 57 204
Randolph 602 8913.24 39 101
Richmond 26659 13181.86 579 1782
Rockdale 9041 9520.85 219 1412
Schley 339 6426.54 7 28
Screven 1348 9697.84 35 99
Seminole 1213 14901.72 23 96
Spalding 6826 9877.01 271 647
Stephens 4544 17259.19 106 347
Stewart 1328 21667.48 28 139
Sumter 2794 9503.72 126 365
Talbot 586 9516.08 27 61
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12
Tattnall 2680 10546.61 72 153
Taylor 758 9525.01 32 95
Telfair 964 6162.11 55 89
Terrell 825 9743.71 55 155
Thomas 6054 13625.62 162 543
Tift 4874 11937.3 139 515
Toombs 4413 16354.74 152 267
Towns 1550 12880.17 66 180
Treutlen 889 13018.01 45 63
Troup 8559 12155.25 264 640
Turner 812 10054.48 40 111
Twiggs 756 9349.49 49 133
Union 3142 12401.82 118 329
Unknown 2888 0 6 57
Upson 2739 10423.56 141 247
Walker 9632 13837.09 120 361
Walton 11102 11587.03 315 894
Ware 4554 12701.87 208 536
Warren 510 9788.87 20 58
Washington 2365 11649.1 79 134
Wayne 4384 14626.01 155 388
Webster 172 6745.1 6 21
Wheeler 613 7750.66 32 43
White 4469 14072.04 114 406
Whitfield 19335 18471.99 318 939
Wilcox 641 7292.38 32 82
Wilkes 885 8837.63 26 108
Wilkinson 1111 12456.55 40 149
Worth 1777 8822.36 77 235
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 13,300,178 (12,632,244 reported molecular tests; 667,934 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,271,271 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 87,599  across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,255 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

