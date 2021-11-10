UPDATE (Wednesday, November 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/10/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,271,271 (+683*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2793 15047.68 95 240 Atkinson 1183 14201.68 32 177 Bacon 1942 17029.11 50 153 Baker 241 7734.27 13 44 Baldwin 5278 11879.9 167 392 Banks 2422 12120.91 59 280 Barrow 13116 15183.54 192 869 Bartow 15511 14002.76 314 1026 Ben Hill 1864 11198.56 70 180 Berrien 1539 7984.02 50 92 Bibb 20317 13353.27 578 2351 Bleckley 1095 8529.37 40 63 Brantley 1895 9868.76 75 159 Brooks 1391 8844.66 54 132 Bryan 4638 11850.68 64 323 Bulloch 7926 9973.95 98 303 Burke 2301 10298.99 48 193 Butts 3385 13446.41 113 192 Calhoun 620 9814.79 21 90 Camden 6056 11230.62 79 223 Candler 1109 10233.46 49 84 Carroll 10039 8357.55 156 389 Catoosa 8457 12297.33 93 301 Charlton 1739 13123.54 42 105 Chatham 33228 11372.6 653 2661 Chattahoochee 5221 48571.96 15 40 Chattooga 3692 14907.53 89 252 Cherokee 31697 11888.59 437 1975 Clarke 17492 13478.3 175 784 Clay 232 8126.09 4 12 Clayton 35268 11569.42 703 2166 Clinch 1007 15129.21 34 84 Cobb 85358 10796.77 1294 4158 Coffee 6328 14701.92 184 903 Colquitt 5536 12195.71 131 335 Columbia 14735 9288.85 250 668 Cook 1673 9594.54 52 129 Coweta 12806 8424.94 338 819 Crawford 836 6836.77 37 106 Crisp 1856 8326.98 64 186 Dade 1825 11291.92 17 68 Dawson 4168 15425.04 72 335 Decatur 3473 13194.29 77 224 DeKalb 80442 10142.04 1218 6371 Dodge 1526 7485.9 61 125 Dooly 1082 8074.63 38 101 Dougherty 9116 10139.59 382 1344 Douglas 17645 11615.74 245 1106 Early 1545 15227.68 51 103 Echols 411 10355.25 5 14 Effingham 7003 10937.74 150 501 Elbert 2054 10841.91 68 185 Emanuel 2692 11877.87 72 165 Evans 1118 10461.31 36 107 Fannin 3204 12173.25 91 261 Fayette 9781 8321.14 216 613 Floyd 15517 15530.05 306 1184 Forsyth 27023 10701.88 268 1249 Franklin 3289 14098.33 68 219 Fulton 112060 10194.86 1659 7365 Gilmer 3517 11194.58 119 330 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12380 14387.49 301 662 Gordon 8742 15059.69 175 431 Grady 2414 9837 66 239 Greene 2203 11770.05 64 200 Gwinnett 112717 11606.61 1393 6268 Habersham 6432 14043.67 192 629 Hall 34215 16581.13 618 3140 Hancock 1000 12205.54 75 122 Haralson 2393 7789.21 46 95 Harris 3204 9230.24 83 247 Hart 2309 8844.37 48 164 Heard 1037 8383.19 26 65 Henry 29106 12134.27 476 1269 Houston 16124 10267.51 287 1073 Irwin 901 9551.57 20 92 Jackson 12913 17286.48 204 822 Jasper 1035 7289.25 33 106 Jeff Davis 1813 11968.58 44 121 Jefferson 1861 12153.07 67 184 Jenkins 899 10482.74 43 95 Johnson 1024 10599.32 52 115 Jones 2608 9121.75 86 262 Lamar 2298 11877.81 81 187 Lanier 779 7525.84 12 35 Laurens 5822 12309.71 201 419 Lee 2626 8761.8 72 301 Liberty 6620 10693.98 98 329 Lincoln 692 8516.92 27 69 Long 1386 6959.58 20 78 Lowndes 11038 9363.92 227 535 Lumpkin 4462 13200.4 92 423 Macon 848 6529.1 38 103 Madison 4231 14020.61 69 273 Marion 662 7982.64 33 60 McDuffie 2263 10478.31 61 211 McIntosh 1394 9569.58 28 88 Meriwether 2201 10470.98 97 224 Miller 1002 17383.76 15 53 Mitchell 2178 9874.86 89 288 Monroe 2791 10066 118 250 Montgomery 1145 12413.27 38 63 Morgan 1896 9906.99 35 136 Murray 6296 15637.96 132 360 Muscogee 20911 10912.4 567 1758 Newton 11253 10015.66 317 1200 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32609 0 753 2146 Oconee 4453 10669.19 73 190 Oglethorpe 1710 11220.47 42 127 Paulding 16548 9590.71 250 587 Peach 2676 9775.34 90 296 Pickens 3613 10775.42 91 337 Pierce 2108 10785.37 86 235 Pike 1887 10005.3 50 128 Polk 6408 14737.13 139 533 Pulaski 887 8142.84 38 63 Putnam 2610 11925.98 78 236 Quitman 122 5318.22 3 16 Rabun 2155 12686.92 57 204 Randolph 602 8913.24 39 101 Richmond 26659 13181.86 579 1782 Rockdale 9041 9520.85 219 1412 Schley 339 6426.54 7 28 Screven 1348 9697.84 35 99 Seminole 1213 14901.72 23 96 Spalding 6826 9877.01 271 647 Stephens 4544 17259.19 106 347 Stewart 1328 21667.48 28 139 Sumter 2794 9503.72 126 365 Talbot 586 9516.08 27 61 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2680 10546.61 72 153 Taylor 758 9525.01 32 95 Telfair 964 6162.11 55 89 Terrell 825 9743.71 55 155 Thomas 6054 13625.62 162 543 Tift 4874 11937.3 139 515 Toombs 4413 16354.74 152 267 Towns 1550 12880.17 66 180 Treutlen 889 13018.01 45 63 Troup 8559 12155.25 264 640 Turner 812 10054.48 40 111 Twiggs 756 9349.49 49 133 Union 3142 12401.82 118 329 Unknown 2888 0 6 57 Upson 2739 10423.56 141 247 Walker 9632 13837.09 120 361 Walton 11102 11587.03 315 894 Ware 4554 12701.87 208 536 Warren 510 9788.87 20 58 Washington 2365 11649.1 79 134 Wayne 4384 14626.01 155 388 Webster 172 6745.1 6 21 Wheeler 613 7750.66 32 43 White 4469 14072.04 114 406 Whitfield 19335 18471.99 318 939 Wilcox 641 7292.38 32 82 Wilkes 885 8837.63 26 108 Wilkinson 1111 12456.55 40 149 Worth 1777 8822.36 77 235

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,300,178 (12,632,244 reported molecular tests; 667,934 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,271,271 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

87,599 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,255 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



