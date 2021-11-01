UPDATE (Monday, November 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 1, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/1/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,265,539 (+1,847 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 1, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2777 14961.48 94 237 Atkinson 1178 14141.66 32 175 Bacon 1916 16801.12 50 152 Baker 242 7766.37 13 44 Baldwin 5256 11830.38 166 388 Banks 2410 12060.85 58 277 Barrow 13039 15094.41 193 856 Bartow 15446 13944.08 308 1016 Ben Hill 1854 11138.48 68 180 Berrien 1530 7937.33 47 89 Bibb 20177 13261.26 569 2298 Bleckley 1094 8521.58 39 62 Brantley 1888 9832.31 75 157 Brooks 1384 8800.15 53 129 Bryan 4606 11768.91 62 315 Bulloch 7909 9952.56 98 297 Burke 2296 10276.61 48 193 Butts 3359 13343.13 105 190 Calhoun 618 9783.12 21 89 Camden 5955 11043.32 79 221 Candler 1109 10233.46 49 82 Carroll 10003 8327.58 156 387 Catoosa 8355 12149.02 91 298 Charlton 1736 13100.9 42 103 Chatham 33037 11307.23 643 2630 Chattahoochee 5160 48004.47 14 39 Chattooga 3673 14830.82 88 247 Cherokee 31572 11841.71 426 1932 Clarke 17385 13395.85 171 777 Clay 232 8126.09 4 12 Clayton 35085 11509.39 689 2136 Clinch 1004 15084.13 33 83 Cobb 84817 10728.34 1284 4075 Coffee 6297 14629.9 184 898 Colquitt 5508 12134.03 129 331 Columbia 14695 9263.64 241 660 Cook 1665 9548.66 52 127 Coweta 12729 8374.29 334 808 Crawford 832 6804.06 37 101 Crisp 1852 8309.03 64 184 Dade 1807 11180.55 17 68 Dawson 4158 15388.03 69 332 Decatur 3462 13152.5 77 222 DeKalb 79959 10081.14 1208 6285 Dodge 1525 7480.99 60 123 Dooly 1080 8059.7 37 101 Dougherty 9087 10107.34 380 1336 Douglas 17556 11557.15 240 1082 Early 1544 15217.82 51 104 Echols 406 10229.28 5 13 Effingham 6960 10870.58 149 485 Elbert 2037 10752.18 68 183 Emanuel 2684 11842.57 72 164 Evans 1117 10451.95 36 106 Fannin 3178 12074.47 90 254 Fayette 9721 8270.09 211 607 Floyd 15451 15463.99 304 1170 Forsyth 26800 10613.57 264 1230 Franklin 3277 14046.89 67 218 Fulton 111525 10146.19 1638 7289 Gilmer 3507 11162.75 118 324 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 27 Glynn 12353 14356.11 301 660 Gordon 8701 14989.06 172 426 Grady 2399 9775.88 64 235 Greene 2196 11732.65 61 195 Gwinnett 112098 11542.87 1369 6224 Habersham 6408 13991.27 191 616 Hall 34018 16485.66 607 3107 Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121 Haralson 2386 7766.42 46 95 Harris 3181 9163.98 79 241 Hart 2302 8817.56 47 162 Heard 1033 8350.85 24 62 Henry 28977 12080.49 470 1240 Houston 15983 10177.73 281 1061 Irwin 898 9519.77 20 92 Jackson 12867 17224.9 200 806 Jasper 1026 7225.86 33 103 Jeff Davis 1808 11935.57 44 120 Jefferson 1856 12120.42 67 183 Jenkins 898 10471.08 43 95 Johnson 1024 10599.32 52 115 Jones 2572 8995.84 84 252 Lamar 2282 11795.11 77 182 Lanier 775 7487.2 12 33 Laurens 5812 12288.57 197 417 Lee 2614 8721.76 72 298 Liberty 6575 10621.28 95 324 Lincoln 688 8467.69 27 69 Long 1373 6894.3 20 77 Lowndes 10965 9301.99 222 522 Lumpkin 4445 13150.11 92 416 Macon 841 6475.21 37 99 Madison 4217 13974.22 65 270 Marion 658 7934.4 33 59 McDuffie 2241 10376.44 61 210 McIntosh 1389 9535.25 28 88 Meriwether 2190 10418.65 97 222 Miller 985 17088.83 15 53 Mitchell 2177 9870.33 89 288 Monroe 2762 9961.41 118 247 Montgomery 1143 12391.59 37 59 Morgan 1883 9839.06 34 133 Murray 6259 15546.06 128 358 Muscogee 20803 10856.04 555 1740 Newton 11153 9926.66 312 1181 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33486 0 732 2113 Oconee 4412 10570.96 73 187 Oglethorpe 1701 11161.42 39 125 Paulding 16442 9529.27 246 581 Peach 2652 9687.67 88 291 Pickens 3602 10742.62 90 330 Pierce 2091 10698.39 84 232 Pike 1861 9867.44 49 120 Polk 6373 14656.64 139 526 Pulaski 886 8133.66 37 63 Putnam 2595 11857.44 77 231 Quitman 120 5231.04 3 16 Rabun 2134 12563.29 56 199 Randolph 602 8913.24 39 101 Richmond 26543 13124.51 564 1746 Rockdale 8983 9459.77 215 1396 Schley 329 6236.97 7 27 Screven 1344 9669.06 34 98 Seminole 1209 14852.58 23 96 Spalding 6759 9780.06 265 638 Stephens 4528 17198.42 104 343 Stewart 1328 21667.48 28 138 Sumter 2760 9388.07 124 350 Talbot 585 9499.84 27 60 Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12 Tattnall 2674 10523 70 152 Taylor 753 9462.18 32 94 Telfair 961 6142.93 54 86 Terrell 824 9731.9 55 153 Thomas 6038 13589.61 162 529 Tift 4863 11910.36 135 511 Toombs 4399 16302.86 150 259 Towns 1540 12797.07 66 178 Treutlen 888 13003.37 45 62 Troup 8532 12116.91 260 638 Turner 806 9980.19 40 110 Twiggs 748 9250.56 49 133 Union 3120 12314.98 116 325 Unknown 3092 0 6 70 Upson 2726 10374.09 137 246 Walker 9508 13658.96 119 357 Walton 11047 11529.63 310 879 Ware 4522 12612.61 207 524 Warren 510 9788.87 20 58 Washington 2361 11629.4 78 133 Wayne 4376 14599.32 155 386 Webster 171 6705.88 6 21 Wheeler 609 7700.09 30 43 White 4463 14053.15 112 404 Whitfield 19239 18380.27 314 924 Wilcox 640 7281 31 82 Wilkes 883 8817.66 26 106 Wilkinson 1105 12389.28 39 146 Worth 1768 8777.68 76 235

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 13,109,199 (12,446,036 reported molecular tests; 663,163 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,265,539 (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

86,417 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



24,876 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 1, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



