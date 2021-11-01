UPDATE (Monday, November 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases November 1
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 1, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 11/1/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,265,539 (+1,847 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 1, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2777 14961.48 94 237
Atkinson 1178 14141.66 32 175
Bacon 1916 16801.12 50 152
Baker 242 7766.37 13 44
Baldwin 5256 11830.38 166 388
Banks 2410 12060.85 58 277
Barrow 13039 15094.41 193 856
Bartow 15446 13944.08 308 1016
Ben Hill 1854 11138.48 68 180
Berrien 1530 7937.33 47 89
Bibb 20177 13261.26 569 2298
Bleckley 1094 8521.58 39 62
Brantley 1888 9832.31 75 157
Brooks 1384 8800.15 53 129
Bryan 4606 11768.91 62 315
Bulloch 7909 9952.56 98 297
Burke 2296 10276.61 48 193
Butts 3359 13343.13 105 190
Calhoun 618 9783.12 21 89
Camden 5955 11043.32 79 221
Candler 1109 10233.46 49 82
Carroll 10003 8327.58 156 387
Catoosa 8355 12149.02 91 298
Charlton 1736 13100.9 42 103
Chatham 33037 11307.23 643 2630
Chattahoochee 5160 48004.47 14 39
Chattooga 3673 14830.82 88 247
Cherokee 31572 11841.71 426 1932
Clarke 17385 13395.85 171 777
Clay 232 8126.09 4 12
Clayton 35085 11509.39 689 2136
Clinch 1004 15084.13 33 83
Cobb 84817 10728.34 1284 4075
Coffee 6297 14629.9 184 898
Colquitt 5508 12134.03 129 331
Columbia 14695 9263.64 241 660
Cook 1665 9548.66 52 127
Coweta 12729 8374.29 334 808
Crawford 832 6804.06 37 101
Crisp 1852 8309.03 64 184
Dade 1807 11180.55 17 68
Dawson 4158 15388.03 69 332
Decatur 3462 13152.5 77 222
DeKalb 79959 10081.14 1208 6285
Dodge 1525 7480.99 60 123
Dooly 1080 8059.7 37 101
Dougherty 9087 10107.34 380 1336
Douglas 17556 11557.15 240 1082
Early 1544 15217.82 51 104
Echols 406 10229.28 5 13
Effingham 6960 10870.58 149 485
Elbert 2037 10752.18 68 183
Emanuel 2684 11842.57 72 164
Evans 1117 10451.95 36 106
Fannin 3178 12074.47 90 254
Fayette 9721 8270.09 211 607
Floyd 15451 15463.99 304 1170
Forsyth 26800 10613.57 264 1230
Franklin 3277 14046.89 67 218
Fulton 111525 10146.19 1638 7289
Gilmer 3507 11162.75 118 324
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 27
Glynn 12353 14356.11 301 660
Gordon 8701 14989.06 172 426
Grady 2399 9775.88 64 235
Greene 2196 11732.65 61 195
Gwinnett 112098 11542.87 1369 6224
Habersham 6408 13991.27 191 616
Hall 34018 16485.66 607 3107
Hancock 998 12181.13 75 121
Haralson 2386 7766.42 46 95
Harris 3181 9163.98 79 241
Hart 2302 8817.56 47 162
Heard 1033 8350.85 24 62
Henry 28977 12080.49 470 1240
Houston 15983 10177.73 281 1061
Irwin 898 9519.77 20 92
Jackson 12867 17224.9 200 806
Jasper 1026 7225.86 33 103
Jeff Davis 1808 11935.57 44 120
Jefferson 1856 12120.42 67 183
Jenkins 898 10471.08 43 95
Johnson 1024 10599.32 52 115
Jones 2572 8995.84 84 252
Lamar 2282 11795.11 77 182
Lanier 775 7487.2 12 33
Laurens 5812 12288.57 197 417
Lee 2614 8721.76 72 298
Liberty 6575 10621.28 95 324
Lincoln 688 8467.69 27 69
Long 1373 6894.3 20 77
Lowndes 10965 9301.99 222 522
Lumpkin 4445 13150.11 92 416
Macon 841 6475.21 37 99
Madison 4217 13974.22 65 270
Marion 658 7934.4 33 59
McDuffie 2241 10376.44 61 210
McIntosh 1389 9535.25 28 88
Meriwether 2190 10418.65 97 222
Miller 985 17088.83 15 53
Mitchell 2177 9870.33 89 288
Monroe 2762 9961.41 118 247
Montgomery 1143 12391.59 37 59
Morgan 1883 9839.06 34 133
Murray 6259 15546.06 128 358
Muscogee 20803 10856.04 555 1740
Newton 11153 9926.66 312 1181
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33486 0 732 2113
Oconee 4412 10570.96 73 187
Oglethorpe 1701 11161.42 39 125
Paulding 16442 9529.27 246 581
Peach 2652 9687.67 88 291
Pickens 3602 10742.62 90 330
Pierce 2091 10698.39 84 232
Pike 1861 9867.44 49 120
Polk 6373 14656.64 139 526
Pulaski 886 8133.66 37 63
Putnam 2595 11857.44 77 231
Quitman 120 5231.04 3 16
Rabun 2134 12563.29 56 199
Randolph 602 8913.24 39 101
Richmond 26543 13124.51 564 1746
Rockdale 8983 9459.77 215 1396
Schley 329 6236.97 7 27
Screven 1344 9669.06 34 98
Seminole 1209 14852.58 23 96
Spalding 6759 9780.06 265 638
Stephens 4528 17198.42 104 343
Stewart 1328 21667.48 28 138
Sumter 2760 9388.07 124 350
Talbot 585 9499.84 27 60
Taliaferro 128 7843.14 3 12
Tattnall 2674 10523 70 152
Taylor 753 9462.18 32 94
Telfair 961 6142.93 54 86
Terrell 824 9731.9 55 153
Thomas 6038 13589.61 162 529
Tift 4863 11910.36 135 511
Toombs 4399 16302.86 150 259
Towns 1540 12797.07 66 178
Treutlen 888 13003.37 45 62
Troup 8532 12116.91 260 638
Turner 806 9980.19 40 110
Twiggs 748 9250.56 49 133
Union 3120 12314.98 116 325
Unknown 3092 0 6 70
Upson 2726 10374.09 137 246
Walker 9508 13658.96 119 357
Walton 11047 11529.63 310 879
Ware 4522 12612.61 207 524
Warren 510 9788.87 20 58
Washington 2361 11629.4 78 133
Wayne 4376 14599.32 155 386
Webster 171 6705.88 6 21
Wheeler 609 7700.09 30 43
White 4463 14053.15 112 404
Whitfield 19239 18380.27 314 924
Wilcox 640 7281 31 82
Wilkes 883 8817.66 26 106
Wilkinson 1105 12389.28 39 146
Worth 1768 8777.68 76 235
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 13,109,199 (12,446,036 reported molecular tests; 663,163 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,265,539 (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 86,417 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 24,876 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 1, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

