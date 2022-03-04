UPDATE (Friday, March 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 4, 2022

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/4/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,914,642 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3531 19023.76 105 265 Atkinson 1534 18415.37 38 209 Bacon 2532 22202.74 60 203 Baker 314 10077.02 13 45 Baldwin 7286 16399.57 189 430 Banks 3338 16705.03 77 326 Barrow 19438 22502.11 237 972 Bartow 21478 19389.55 377 1201 Ben Hill 2163 12994.89 73 186 Berrien 2009 10422.29 56 108 Bibb 28710 18869.54 666 2720 Bleckley 1458 11356.91 42 73 Brantley 2486 12946.57 86 184 Brooks 1880 11953.96 62 153 Bryan 6770 17298.21 70 386 Bulloch 10551 13277.21 107 367 Burke 2955 13226.21 59 237 Butts 4709 18705.81 136 260 Calhoun 983 15561.18 21 101 Camden 8541 15838.96 96 248 Candler 1322 12198.95 51 96 Carroll 14372 11964.8 177 439 Catoosa 12363 17977.05 120 388 Charlton 2202 16617.61 48 120 Chatham 52663 18024.41 762 3154 Chattahoochee 5932 55186.53 16 51 Chattooga 5245 21178.23 110 310 Cherokee 45052 16897.65 552 2315 Clarke 26043 20067.19 207 1123 Clay 353 12364.27 6 14 Clayton 57335 18808.35 849 3063 Clinch 1381 20748.2 37 94 Cobb 133789 16922.72 1560 4701 Coffee 8441 19611.08 208 1056 Colquitt 7919 17445.42 159 395 Columbia 20274 12780.6 299 835 Cook 2055 11785.28 55 142 Coweta 20782 13672.28 415 1330 Crawford 1187 9707.23 43 119 Crisp 2545 11418.19 70 199 Dade 2510 15530.26 25 99 Dawson 6115 22630.55 93 386 Decatur 5145 19546.39 90 257 DeKalb 126687 15972.56 1455 7947 Dodge 2105 10326.22 69 131 Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 108 Dougherty 14070 15649.85 435 1550 Douglas 28047 18463.39 306 1255 Early 2088 20579.54 54 116 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10195 15923.22 163 581 Elbert 2638 13924.52 81 250 Emanuel 3408 15037.06 78 200 Evans 1492 13960.89 40 120 Fannin 4140 15729.48 121 327 Fayette 16678 14188.73 266 931 Floyd 22887 22906.24 402 1517 Forsyth 43663 17291.8 347 1479 Franklin 4365 18710.62 75 256 Fulton 182552 16608 1972 9698 Gilmer 4635 14753.16 140 445 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18045 20971.1 350 747 Gordon 11804 20334.54 222 484 Grady 3670 14955.18 81 268 Greene 3143 16792.22 70 265 Gwinnett 173161 17830.6 1680 7361 Habersham 8374 18283.84 231 701 Hall 46492 22530.76 755 3464 Hancock 1365 16660.56 80 130 Haralson 3444 11210.21 60 107 Harris 5120 14749.94 97 320 Hart 3186 12203.62 57 194 Heard 1469 11875.51 31 94 Henry 45323 18895.13 601 1955 Houston 23002 14647.32 320 1183 Irwin 1034 10961.52 23 100 Jackson 18493 24756.36 263 993 Jasper 1665 11726.18 36 157 Jeff Davis 2319 15308.95 47 137 Jefferson 2235 14595.44 77 206 Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 102 Johnson 1460 15112.31 56 126 Jones 3710 12976.11 97 313 Lamar 3278 16943.2 96 227 Lanier 1088 10511.06 14 41 Laurens 8574 18128.38 234 469 Lee 3836 12799.04 89 350 Liberty 10826 17488.37 104 380 Lincoln 854 10510.77 29 82 Long 2213 11112.23 25 92 Lowndes 15131 12836.15 264 638 Lumpkin 6518 19282.88 107 466 Macon 1192 9177.7 41 115 Madison 5950 19717 86 396 Marion 954 11503.68 42 90 McDuffie 2970 13751.91 75 253 McIntosh 1955 13420.75 31 104 Meriwether 3240 15413.89 116 293 Miller 1284 22276.2 20 59 Mitchell 3097 14041.53 99 321 Monroe 3885 14011.61 130 278 Montgomery 1450 15719.86 45 71 Morgan 2896 15132.2 49 192 Murray 9074 22537.94 165 409 Muscogee 31800 16594.83 668 2253 Newton 17943 15970.06 376 1962 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62954 0 935 3139 Oconee 6887 16500.95 92 259 Oglethorpe 2370 15551.18 47 187 Paulding 25859 14987.08 308 723 Peach 3670 13406.39 100 318 Pickens 5082 15156.58 125 455 Pierce 2789 14269.63 101 294 Pike 2733 14490.99 65 180 Polk 9220 21204.18 158 660 Pulaski 1214 11144.77 43 69 Putnam 3624 16559.29 95 284 Quitman 229 9982.56 3 21 Rabun 2788 16413.52 76 251 Randolph 853 12629.55 42 111 Richmond 36005 17803.11 679 2279 Rockdale 14901 15691.87 284 2043 Schley 521 9876.78 8 33 Screven 1809 13014.39 36 114 Seminole 1637 20110.57 24 109 Spalding 10415 15070.18 340 777 Stephens 5884 22348.83 124 383 Stewart 1980 32305.43 32 149 Sumter 3898 13258.95 147 432 Talbot 938 15232.22 30 76 Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17 Tattnall 3401 13383.97 81 174 Taylor 1140 14325.21 39 114 Telfair 1245 7958.32 58 94 Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171 Thomas 8817 19844.25 178 611 Tift 6262 15336.76 162 589 Toombs 5400 20012.6 164 283 Towns 2033 16893.8 80 204 Treutlen 1132 16576.37 46 70 Troup 12044 17104.55 309 704 Turner 1112 13769.19 45 127 Twiggs 1040 12861.74 54 160 Union 4270 16854.15 131 399 Unknown 8459 0 16 95 Upson 4141 15759.03 167 322 Walker 13416 19273.09 181 547 Walton 15836 16527.86 374 1394 Ware 5943 16576.02 215 617 Warren 652 12514.4 22 70 Washington 3230 15909.76 80 145 Wayne 5651 18853.01 178 451 Webster 251 9843.14 7 25 Wheeler 928 11733.47 34 44 White 6246 19667.49 134 459 Whitfield 27250 26033.71 377 1065 Wilcox 826 9397.04 33 94 Wilkes 1118 11164.37 33 132 Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 46 161 Worth 2335 11592.69 88 271

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,533,835 (16,804,536 reported molecular tests; 729,299 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,914,642 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

108,219 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



30,049 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



