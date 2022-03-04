UPDATE (Friday, March 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases March 4
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 4, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,914,642 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3531 19023.76 105 265
Atkinson 1534 18415.37 38 209
Bacon 2532 22202.74 60 203
Baker 314 10077.02 13 45
Baldwin 7286 16399.57 189 430
Banks 3338 16705.03 77 326
Barrow 19438 22502.11 237 972
Bartow 21478 19389.55 377 1201
Ben Hill 2163 12994.89 73 186
Berrien 2009 10422.29 56 108
Bibb 28710 18869.54 666 2720
Bleckley 1458 11356.91 42 73
Brantley 2486 12946.57 86 184
Brooks 1880 11953.96 62 153
Bryan 6770 17298.21 70 386
Bulloch 10551 13277.21 107 367
Burke 2955 13226.21 59 237
Butts 4709 18705.81 136 260
Calhoun 983 15561.18 21 101
Camden 8541 15838.96 96 248
Candler 1322 12198.95 51 96
Carroll 14372 11964.8 177 439
Catoosa 12363 17977.05 120 388
Charlton 2202 16617.61 48 120
Chatham 52663 18024.41 762 3154
Chattahoochee 5932 55186.53 16 51
Chattooga 5245 21178.23 110 310
Cherokee 45052 16897.65 552 2315
Clarke 26043 20067.19 207 1123
Clay 353 12364.27 6 14
Clayton 57335 18808.35 849 3063
Clinch 1381 20748.2 37 94
Cobb 133789 16922.72 1560 4701
Coffee 8441 19611.08 208 1056
Colquitt 7919 17445.42 159 395
Columbia 20274 12780.6 299 835
Cook 2055 11785.28 55 142
Coweta 20782 13672.28 415 1330
Crawford 1187 9707.23 43 119
Crisp 2545 11418.19 70 199
Dade 2510 15530.26 25 99
Dawson 6115 22630.55 93 386
Decatur 5145 19546.39 90 257
DeKalb 126687 15972.56 1455 7947
Dodge 2105 10326.22 69 131
Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 108
Dougherty 14070 15649.85 435 1550
Douglas 28047 18463.39 306 1255
Early 2088 20579.54 54 116
Echols 466 11740.99 5 17
Effingham 10195 15923.22 163 581
Elbert 2638 13924.52 81 250
Emanuel 3408 15037.06 78 200
Evans 1492 13960.89 40 120
Fannin 4140 15729.48 121 327
Fayette 16678 14188.73 266 931
Floyd 22887 22906.24 402 1517
Forsyth 43663 17291.8 347 1479
Franklin 4365 18710.62 75 256
Fulton 182552 16608 1972 9698
Gilmer 4635 14753.16 140 445
Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28
Glynn 18045 20971.1 350 747
Gordon 11804 20334.54 222 484
Grady 3670 14955.18 81 268
Greene 3143 16792.22 70 265
Gwinnett 173161 17830.6 1680 7361
Habersham 8374 18283.84 231 701
Hall 46492 22530.76 755 3464
Hancock 1365 16660.56 80 130
Haralson 3444 11210.21 60 107
Harris 5120 14749.94 97 320
Hart 3186 12203.62 57 194
Heard 1469 11875.51 31 94
Henry 45323 18895.13 601 1955
Houston 23002 14647.32 320 1183
Irwin 1034 10961.52 23 100
Jackson 18493 24756.36 263 993
Jasper 1665 11726.18 36 157
Jeff Davis 2319 15308.95 47 137
Jefferson 2235 14595.44 77 206
Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 102
Johnson 1460 15112.31 56 126
Jones 3710 12976.11 97 313
Lamar 3278 16943.2 96 227
Lanier 1088 10511.06 14 41
Laurens 8574 18128.38 234 469
Lee 3836 12799.04 89 350
Liberty 10826 17488.37 104 380
Lincoln 854 10510.77 29 82
Long 2213 11112.23 25 92
Lowndes 15131 12836.15 264 638
Lumpkin 6518 19282.88 107 466
Macon 1192 9177.7 41 115
Madison 5950 19717 86 396
Marion 954 11503.68 42 90
McDuffie 2970 13751.91 75 253
McIntosh 1955 13420.75 31 104
Meriwether 3240 15413.89 116 293
Miller 1284 22276.2 20 59
Mitchell 3097 14041.53 99 321
Monroe 3885 14011.61 130 278
Montgomery 1450 15719.86 45 71
Morgan 2896 15132.2 49 192
Murray 9074 22537.94 165 409
Muscogee 31800 16594.83 668 2253
Newton 17943 15970.06 376 1962
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62954 0 935 3139
Oconee 6887 16500.95 92 259
Oglethorpe 2370 15551.18 47 187
Paulding 25859 14987.08 308 723
Peach 3670 13406.39 100 318
Pickens 5082 15156.58 125 455
Pierce 2789 14269.63 101 294
Pike 2733 14490.99 65 180
Polk 9220 21204.18 158 660
Pulaski 1214 11144.77 43 69
Putnam 3624 16559.29 95 284
Quitman 229 9982.56 3 21
Rabun 2788 16413.52 76 251
Randolph 853 12629.55 42 111
Richmond 36005 17803.11 679 2279
Rockdale 14901 15691.87 284 2043
Schley 521 9876.78 8 33
Screven 1809 13014.39 36 114
Seminole 1637 20110.57 24 109
Spalding 10415 15070.18 340 777
Stephens 5884 22348.83 124 383
Stewart 1980 32305.43 32 149
Sumter 3898 13258.95 147 432
Talbot 938 15232.22 30 76
Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17
Tattnall 3401 13383.97 81 174
Taylor 1140 14325.21 39 114
Telfair 1245 7958.32 58 94
Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171
Thomas 8817 19844.25 178 611
Tift 6262 15336.76 162 589
Toombs 5400 20012.6 164 283
Towns 2033 16893.8 80 204
Treutlen 1132 16576.37 46 70
Troup 12044 17104.55 309 704
Turner 1112 13769.19 45 127
Twiggs 1040 12861.74 54 160
Union 4270 16854.15 131 399
Unknown 8459 0 16 95
Upson 4141 15759.03 167 322
Walker 13416 19273.09 181 547
Walton 15836 16527.86 374 1394
Ware 5943 16576.02 215 617
Warren 652 12514.4 22 70
Washington 3230 15909.76 80 145
Wayne 5651 18853.01 178 451
Webster 251 9843.14 7 25
Wheeler 928 11733.47 34 44
White 6246 19667.49 134 459
Whitfield 27250 26033.71 377 1065
Wilcox 826 9397.04 33 94
Wilkes 1118 11164.37 33 132
Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 46 161
Worth 2335 11592.69 88 271
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,533,835 (16,804,536 reported molecular tests; 729,299 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,914,642 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 108,219 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 30,049 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

