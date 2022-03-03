UPDATE (Thursday, March 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/3/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,913,823 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3531 19023.76 105 265 Atkinson 1530 18367.35 38 209 Bacon 2532 22202.74 60 203 Baker 313 10044.93 13 45 Baldwin 7285 16397.32 189 430 Banks 3334 16685.02 77 326 Barrow 19434 22497.48 235 972 Bartow 21469 19381.43 377 1201 Ben Hill 2163 12994.89 73 186 Berrien 2008 10417.1 56 108 Bibb 28688 18855.08 664 2716 Bleckley 1458 11356.91 42 73 Brantley 2486 12946.57 84 183 Brooks 1878 11941.25 62 153 Bryan 6765 17285.43 70 384 Bulloch 10551 13277.21 107 366 Burke 2955 13226.21 59 237 Butts 4708 18701.84 136 260 Calhoun 983 15561.18 21 101 Camden 8537 15831.54 94 245 Candler 1322 12198.95 51 96 Carroll 14371 11963.97 177 439 Catoosa 12360 17972.69 120 387 Charlton 2202 16617.61 47 120 Chatham 52645 18018.25 762 3149 Chattahoochee 5913 55009.77 16 51 Chattooga 5245 21178.23 110 310 Cherokee 45032 16890.15 552 2311 Clarke 26042 20066.42 206 1121 Clay 353 12364.27 6 14 Clayton 57323 18804.41 843 3060 Clinch 1382 20763.22 37 94 Cobb 133713 16913.11 1559 4698 Coffee 8438 19604.11 208 1050 Colquitt 7917 17441.02 159 395 Columbia 20237 12757.28 299 834 Cook 2055 11785.28 55 141 Coweta 20777 13668.99 415 1326 Crawford 1186 9699.05 43 118 Crisp 2545 11418.19 70 199 Dade 2508 15517.88 25 98 Dawson 6115 22630.55 93 386 Decatur 5112 19421.02 89 255 DeKalb 126625 15964.74 1453 7939 Dodge 2105 10326.22 69 131 Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 108 Dougherty 14068 15647.63 435 1550 Douglas 28042 18460.1 305 1254 Early 2087 20569.68 54 116 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10194 15921.66 163 580 Elbert 2637 13919.24 81 249 Emanuel 3409 15041.48 78 200 Evans 1492 13960.89 40 119 Fannin 4138 15721.88 121 327 Fayette 16675 14186.18 266 928 Floyd 22884 22903.24 401 1517 Forsyth 43601 17267.24 345 1477 Franklin 4365 18710.62 75 256 Fulton 182488 16602.18 1963 9685 Gilmer 4634 14749.98 139 445 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18031 20954.83 349 746 Gordon 11803 20332.82 222 484 Grady 3670 14955.18 81 268 Greene 3142 16786.88 70 264 Gwinnett 173083 17822.57 1678 7354 Habersham 8377 18290.39 231 700 Hall 46478 22523.98 754 3460 Hancock 1364 16648.36 80 130 Haralson 3443 11206.95 58 106 Harris 5120 14749.94 97 320 Hart 3157 12092.54 56 195 Heard 1469 11875.51 31 94 Henry 45315 18891.8 600 1953 Houston 22995 14642.86 320 1182 Irwin 1034 10961.52 23 100 Jackson 18492 24755.02 263 993 Jasper 1663 11712.09 36 157 Jeff Davis 2315 15282.55 46 137 Jefferson 2234 14588.91 77 206 Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 102 Johnson 1460 15112.31 56 126 Jones 3709 12972.61 97 313 Lamar 3275 16927.69 96 226 Lanier 1088 10511.06 13 41 Laurens 8571 18122.04 234 469 Lee 3836 12799.04 89 349 Liberty 10825 17486.75 104 380 Lincoln 854 10510.77 29 82 Long 2213 11112.23 25 90 Lowndes 15123 12829.37 264 635 Lumpkin 6516 19276.97 107 466 Macon 1192 9177.7 41 115 Madison 5950 19717 86 396 Marion 954 11503.68 42 90 McDuffie 2970 13751.91 75 252 McIntosh 1954 13413.88 31 104 Meriwether 3240 15413.89 115 293 Miller 1284 22276.2 20 59 Mitchell 3095 14032.46 99 320 Monroe 3883 14004.4 130 278 Montgomery 1447 15687.34 45 71 Morgan 2895 15126.97 49 191 Murray 9074 22537.94 164 409 Muscogee 31796 16592.74 664 2249 Newton 17937 15964.72 376 1962 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62961 0 935 3133 Oconee 6887 16500.95 91 259 Oglethorpe 2370 15551.18 47 187 Paulding 25845 14978.96 307 723 Peach 3668 13399.09 100 318 Pickens 5080 15150.61 125 455 Pierce 2786 14254.28 101 293 Pike 2733 14490.99 64 179 Polk 9219 21201.88 158 660 Pulaski 1215 11153.95 43 69 Putnam 3625 16563.86 95 284 Quitman 229 9982.56 3 20 Rabun 2786 16401.74 76 251 Randolph 853 12629.55 42 111 Richmond 35972 17786.79 678 2277 Rockdale 14896 15686.6 283 2044 Schley 521 9876.78 8 33 Screven 1809 13014.39 36 114 Seminole 1636 20098.28 24 109 Spalding 10410 15062.94 340 775 Stephens 5883 22345.03 124 383 Stewart 1959 31962.8 32 148 Sumter 3897 13255.55 147 431 Talbot 937 15215.98 30 76 Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17 Tattnall 3401 13383.97 81 174 Taylor 1140 14325.21 39 114 Telfair 1244 7951.93 58 94 Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171 Thomas 8811 19830.75 178 611 Tift 6261 15334.31 162 589 Toombs 5395 19994.07 165 283 Towns 2032 16885.49 80 204 Treutlen 1131 16561.72 46 69 Troup 12042 17101.71 309 704 Turner 1112 13769.19 45 126 Twiggs 1040 12861.74 54 160 Union 4270 16854.15 131 399 Unknown 8454 0 14 93 Upson 4140 15755.22 167 321 Walker 13404 19255.85 181 545 Walton 15834 16525.77 373 1393 Ware 5940 16567.65 215 616 Warren 652 12514.4 22 70 Washington 3229 15904.84 80 145 Wayne 5652 18856.34 179 450 Webster 252 9882.35 7 25 Wheeler 927 11720.82 34 44 White 6243 19658.04 134 457 Whitfield 27249 26032.75 375 1065 Wilcox 826 9397.04 33 94 Wilkes 1118 11164.37 33 132 Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 46 161 Worth 2335 11592.69 88 271

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,505,650 (16,776,810 reported molecular tests; 728,840 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,913,823 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

108,087 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



29,991 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



