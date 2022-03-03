UPDATE (Thursday, March 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases March 3
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 3/3/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,913,823 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3531 19023.76 105 265
Atkinson 1530 18367.35 38 209
Bacon 2532 22202.74 60 203
Baker 313 10044.93 13 45
Baldwin 7285 16397.32 189 430
Banks 3334 16685.02 77 326
Barrow 19434 22497.48 235 972
Bartow 21469 19381.43 377 1201
Ben Hill 2163 12994.89 73 186
Berrien 2008 10417.1 56 108
Bibb 28688 18855.08 664 2716
Bleckley 1458 11356.91 42 73
Brantley 2486 12946.57 84 183
Brooks 1878 11941.25 62 153
Bryan 6765 17285.43 70 384
Bulloch 10551 13277.21 107 366
Burke 2955 13226.21 59 237
Butts 4708 18701.84 136 260
Calhoun 983 15561.18 21 101
Camden 8537 15831.54 94 245
Candler 1322 12198.95 51 96
Carroll 14371 11963.97 177 439
Catoosa 12360 17972.69 120 387
Charlton 2202 16617.61 47 120
Chatham 52645 18018.25 762 3149
Chattahoochee 5913 55009.77 16 51
Chattooga 5245 21178.23 110 310
Cherokee 45032 16890.15 552 2311
Clarke 26042 20066.42 206 1121
Clay 353 12364.27 6 14
Clayton 57323 18804.41 843 3060
Clinch 1382 20763.22 37 94
Cobb 133713 16913.11 1559 4698
Coffee 8438 19604.11 208 1050
Colquitt 7917 17441.02 159 395
Columbia 20237 12757.28 299 834
Cook 2055 11785.28 55 141
Coweta 20777 13668.99 415 1326
Crawford 1186 9699.05 43 118
Crisp 2545 11418.19 70 199
Dade 2508 15517.88 25 98
Dawson 6115 22630.55 93 386
Decatur 5112 19421.02 89 255
DeKalb 126625 15964.74 1453 7939
Dodge 2105 10326.22 69 131
Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 108
Dougherty 14068 15647.63 435 1550
Douglas 28042 18460.1 305 1254
Early 2087 20569.68 54 116
Echols 466 11740.99 5 17
Effingham 10194 15921.66 163 580
Elbert 2637 13919.24 81 249
Emanuel 3409 15041.48 78 200
Evans 1492 13960.89 40 119
Fannin 4138 15721.88 121 327
Fayette 16675 14186.18 266 928
Floyd 22884 22903.24 401 1517
Forsyth 43601 17267.24 345 1477
Franklin 4365 18710.62 75 256
Fulton 182488 16602.18 1963 9685
Gilmer 4634 14749.98 139 445
Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28
Glynn 18031 20954.83 349 746
Gordon 11803 20332.82 222 484
Grady 3670 14955.18 81 268
Greene 3142 16786.88 70 264
Gwinnett 173083 17822.57 1678 7354
Habersham 8377 18290.39 231 700
Hall 46478 22523.98 754 3460
Hancock 1364 16648.36 80 130
Haralson 3443 11206.95 58 106
Harris 5120 14749.94 97 320
Hart 3157 12092.54 56 195
Heard 1469 11875.51 31 94
Henry 45315 18891.8 600 1953
Houston 22995 14642.86 320 1182
Irwin 1034 10961.52 23 100
Jackson 18492 24755.02 263 993
Jasper 1663 11712.09 36 157
Jeff Davis 2315 15282.55 46 137
Jefferson 2234 14588.91 77 206
Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 102
Johnson 1460 15112.31 56 126
Jones 3709 12972.61 97 313
Lamar 3275 16927.69 96 226
Lanier 1088 10511.06 13 41
Laurens 8571 18122.04 234 469
Lee 3836 12799.04 89 349
Liberty 10825 17486.75 104 380
Lincoln 854 10510.77 29 82
Long 2213 11112.23 25 90
Lowndes 15123 12829.37 264 635
Lumpkin 6516 19276.97 107 466
Macon 1192 9177.7 41 115
Madison 5950 19717 86 396
Marion 954 11503.68 42 90
McDuffie 2970 13751.91 75 252
McIntosh 1954 13413.88 31 104
Meriwether 3240 15413.89 115 293
Miller 1284 22276.2 20 59
Mitchell 3095 14032.46 99 320
Monroe 3883 14004.4 130 278
Montgomery 1447 15687.34 45 71
Morgan 2895 15126.97 49 191
Murray 9074 22537.94 164 409
Muscogee 31796 16592.74 664 2249
Newton 17937 15964.72 376 1962
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62961 0 935 3133
Oconee 6887 16500.95 91 259
Oglethorpe 2370 15551.18 47 187
Paulding 25845 14978.96 307 723
Peach 3668 13399.09 100 318
Pickens 5080 15150.61 125 455
Pierce 2786 14254.28 101 293
Pike 2733 14490.99 64 179
Polk 9219 21201.88 158 660
Pulaski 1215 11153.95 43 69
Putnam 3625 16563.86 95 284
Quitman 229 9982.56 3 20
Rabun 2786 16401.74 76 251
Randolph 853 12629.55 42 111
Richmond 35972 17786.79 678 2277
Rockdale 14896 15686.6 283 2044
Schley 521 9876.78 8 33
Screven 1809 13014.39 36 114
Seminole 1636 20098.28 24 109
Spalding 10410 15062.94 340 775
Stephens 5883 22345.03 124 383
Stewart 1959 31962.8 32 148
Sumter 3897 13255.55 147 431
Talbot 937 15215.98 30 76
Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17
Tattnall 3401 13383.97 81 174
Taylor 1140 14325.21 39 114
Telfair 1244 7951.93 58 94
Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171
Thomas 8811 19830.75 178 611
Tift 6261 15334.31 162 589
Toombs 5395 19994.07 165 283
Towns 2032 16885.49 80 204
Treutlen 1131 16561.72 46 69
Troup 12042 17101.71 309 704
Turner 1112 13769.19 45 126
Twiggs 1040 12861.74 54 160
Union 4270 16854.15 131 399
Unknown 8454 0 14 93
Upson 4140 15755.22 167 321
Walker 13404 19255.85 181 545
Walton 15834 16525.77 373 1393
Ware 5940 16567.65 215 616
Warren 652 12514.4 22 70
Washington 3229 15904.84 80 145
Wayne 5652 18856.34 179 450
Webster 252 9882.35 7 25
Wheeler 927 11720.82 34 44
White 6243 19658.04 134 457
Whitfield 27249 26032.75 375 1065
Wilcox 826 9397.04 33 94
Wilkes 1118 11164.37 33 132
Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 46 161
Worth 2335 11592.69 88 271
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,505,650 (16,776,810 reported molecular tests; 728,840 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,913,823 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 108,087 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,991 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related