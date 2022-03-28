UPDATE (Monday, March 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 28, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/28/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,925,754 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 28, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3522 18975.27 109 268 Atkinson 1545 18547.42 39 212 Bacon 2411 21141.7 58 193 Baker 313 10044.93 13 46 Baldwin 7301 16433.33 197 436 Banks 3359 16810.13 78 334 Barrow 19450 22516 240 987 Bartow 21570 19472.61 384 1220 Ben Hill 2164 13000.9 74 189 Berrien 2021 10484.54 58 110 Bibb 28812 18936.58 685 2768 Bleckley 1459 11364.7 43 75 Brantley 2445 12733.05 89 182 Brooks 1890 12017.55 64 156 Bryan 6880 17579.27 75 403 Bulloch 10563 13292.31 108 372 Burke 2966 13275.45 61 239 Butts 4711 18713.75 138 265 Calhoun 985 15592.84 21 102 Camden 8734 16196.87 100 252 Candler 1353 12485.01 54 100 Carroll 14401 11988.94 180 447 Catoosa 12473 18137.01 126 393 Charlton 2230 16828.92 48 120 Chatham 53581 18338.6 796 3258 Chattahoochee 6231 57968.18 17 55 Chattooga 5250 21198.42 114 315 Cherokee 45109 16919.03 568 2350 Clarke 26117 20124.21 214 1155 Clay 363 12714.54 6 14 Clayton 57525 18870.68 882 3127 Clinch 1390 20883.41 39 98 Cobb 134743 17043.39 1613 4759 Coffee 8598 19975.84 228 1097 Colquitt 7952 17518.12 168 399 Columbia 20595 12982.96 307 857 Cook 2061 11819.69 56 143 Coweta 20834 13706.49 418 1390 Crawford 1186 9699.05 45 122 Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 202 Dade 2571 15907.68 25 99 Dawson 6133 22697.16 96 393 Decatur 5302 20142.85 92 262 DeKalb 127801 16113.01 1517 8125 Dodge 2112 10360.56 69 134 Dooly 1532 11432.84 39 109 Dougherty 14108 15692.12 441 1563 Douglas 28121 18512.11 320 1274 Early 2103 20727.38 54 116 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10288 16068.47 166 596 Elbert 2642 13945.63 81 255 Emanuel 3415 15067.95 80 201 Evans 1507 14101.24 42 125 Fannin 4143 15740.88 130 336 Fayette 16788 14282.31 274 949 Floyd 22940 22959.29 414 1532 Forsyth 44051 17445.46 365 1512 Franklin 4375 18753.48 77 258 Fulton 183748 16716.81 2041 9865 Gilmer 4640 14769.07 143 450 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18142 21083.83 356 757 Gordon 11878 20462.02 227 492 Grady 3688 15028.52 83 271 Greene 3160 16883.05 73 270 Gwinnett 173847 17901.24 1726 7464 Habersham 8396 18331.88 238 710 Hall 46649 22606.85 779 3506 Hancock 1368 16697.18 82 131 Haralson 3450 11229.74 63 109 Harris 5134 14790.27 99 330 Hart 3201 12261.08 59 199 Heard 1472 11899.76 32 97 Henry 45468 18955.58 615 2023 Houston 23078 14695.71 326 1190 Irwin 1042 11046.33 24 102 Jackson 18502 24768.41 270 1010 Jasper 1671 11768.43 38 158 Jeff Davis 2342 15460.79 47 139 Jefferson 2237 14608.5 78 211 Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 104 Johnson 1471 15226.17 57 129 Jones 3730 13046.06 98 319 Lamar 3280 16953.53 97 231 Lanier 1094 10569.03 17 43 Laurens 8589 18160.1 238 473 Lee 3843 12822.39 92 355 Liberty 10926 17649.91 104 383 Lincoln 862 10609.23 29 84 Long 2230 11197.59 26 93 Lowndes 15216 12908.26 275 656 Lumpkin 6553 19386.43 111 478 Macon 1199 9231.6 41 116 Madison 5960 19750.14 92 407 Marion 959 11563.97 42 91 McDuffie 2980 13798.21 74 260 McIntosh 1969 13516.85 31 105 Meriwether 3250 15461.47 118 301 Miller 1289 22362.94 20 60 Mitchell 3105 14077.8 102 325 Monroe 3895 14047.68 134 281 Montgomery 1478 16023.42 47 75 Morgan 2901 15158.32 52 199 Murray 9100 22602.52 168 415 Muscogee 31966 16681.45 698 2324 Newton 18017 16035.92 394 2004 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 63129 0 963 3241 Oconee 6917 16572.83 95 266 Oglethorpe 2375 15583.99 50 193 Paulding 25971 15051.99 312 736 Peach 3683 13453.88 107 321 Pickens 5102 15216.22 128 465 Pierce 2844 14551.04 107 304 Pike 2740 14528.1 69 183 Polk 9253 21280.07 162 672 Pulaski 1220 11199.85 43 69 Putnam 3652 16687.23 98 290 Quitman 245 10680.03 3 21 Rabun 2803 16501.83 78 254 Randolph 857 12688.78 43 111 Richmond 36379 17988.03 708 2326 Rockdale 14958 15751.9 289 2064 Schley 526 9971.56 10 35 Screven 1822 13107.91 36 117 Seminole 1648 20245.7 24 111 Spalding 10450 15120.82 348 795 Stephens 5899 22405.8 128 386 Stewart 2081 33953.34 32 150 Sumter 3913 13309.98 154 440 Talbot 940 15264.7 31 81 Taliaferro 183 11213.24 3 17 Tattnall 3463 13627.96 82 178 Taylor 1142 14350.34 39 115 Telfair 1250 7990.28 58 98 Terrell 1188 14030.94 60 171 Thomas 8843 19902.77 179 623 Tift 6279 15378.4 163 591 Toombs 5420 20086.72 170 282 Towns 2044 16985.21 84 206 Treutlen 1135 16620.3 47 71 Troup 12064 17132.96 314 716 Turner 1113 13781.58 46 127 Twiggs 1041 12874.1 55 161 Union 4291 16937.04 136 404 Unknown 8678 0 12 97 Upson 4162 15838.95 170 326 Walker 13574 19500.07 185 556 Walton 15849 16541.42 384 1432 Ware 5989 16704.32 219 624 Warren 653 12533.59 23 70 Washington 3228 15899.91 80 148 Wayne 5727 19106.56 181 466 Webster 252 9882.35 8 26 Wheeler 933 11796.69 34 45 White 6260 19711.57 138 465 Whitfield 27301 26082.43 391 1073 Wilcox 828 9419.8 33 94 Wilkes 1125 11234.27 34 137 Wilkinson 1641 18398.92 48 164 Worth 2341 11622.48 91 273

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,984,597 (17,248,686 reported molecular tests; 734,249 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,925,754 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

110,276 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



30,965 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, March 28, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



