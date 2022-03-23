UPDATE (Wednesday, March 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/23/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,923,701 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3550 19126.12 109 269 Atkinson 1547 18571.43 39 211 Bacon 2408 21115.4 58 193 Baker 313 10044.93 13 46 Baldwin 7297 16424.33 195 436 Banks 3355 16790.11 78 331 Barrow 19440 22504.43 240 983 Bartow 21563 19466.29 383 1220 Ben Hill 2164 13000.9 73 189 Berrien 2016 10458.6 58 110 Bibb 28801 18929.35 683 2766 Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75 Brantley 2459 12805.96 89 182 Brooks 1890 12017.55 64 156 Bryan 6873 17561.39 74 401 Bulloch 10585 13319.99 108 373 Burke 2963 13262.02 61 239 Butts 4709 18705.81 138 264 Calhoun 983 15561.18 21 102 Camden 8629 16002.15 99 252 Candler 1348 12438.87 54 100 Carroll 14398 11986.45 180 446 Catoosa 12451 18105.02 126 393 Charlton 2233 16851.56 48 120 Chatham 53516 18316.36 792 3246 Chattahoochee 6164 57344.87 17 54 Chattooga 5249 21194.38 112 313 Cherokee 45082 16908.9 564 2345 Clarke 26102 20112.65 213 1142 Clay 353 12364.27 6 14 Clayton 57502 18863.13 880 3116 Clinch 1390 20883.41 39 98 Cobb 134614 17027.07 1597 4751 Coffee 8586 19947.96 226 1093 Colquitt 7945 17502.7 166 398 Columbia 20545 12951.44 306 854 Cook 2060 11813.96 56 143 Coweta 20821 13697.94 418 1373 Crawford 1186 9699.05 44 122 Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 202 Dade 2555 15808.69 25 99 Dawson 6131 22689.76 95 392 Decatur 5294 20112.45 92 262 DeKalb 127563 16083.01 1511 8090 Dodge 2110 10350.75 69 134 Dooly 1530 11417.91 39 109 Dougherty 14105 15688.78 441 1561 Douglas 28108 18503.55 319 1271 Early 2092 20618.96 54 116 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10276 16049.73 166 596 Elbert 2641 13940.35 81 253 Emanuel 3415 15067.95 80 202 Evans 1500 14035.74 42 124 Fannin 4143 15740.88 128 335 Fayette 16740 14241.48 272 945 Floyd 22938 22957.28 413 1532 Forsyth 44009 17428.82 361 1504 Franklin 4371 18736.34 76 255 Fulton 183476 16692.06 2026 9843 Gilmer 4644 14781.81 142 449 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18132 21072.2 354 755 Gordon 11877 20460.3 227 491 Grady 3690 15036.67 82 271 Greene 3154 16850.99 73 268 Gwinnett 173709 17887.03 1718 7454 Habersham 8390 18318.78 238 706 Hall 46595 22580.68 771 3498 Hancock 1367 16684.97 81 131 Haralson 3450 11229.74 63 109 Harris 5132 14784.51 99 328 Hart 3200 12257.25 59 199 Heard 1472 11899.76 31 96 Henry 45441 18944.33 612 1997 Houston 23065 14687.43 324 1190 Irwin 1043 11056.93 23 102 Jackson 18505 24772.42 270 1005 Jasper 1671 11768.43 37 158 Jeff Davis 2336 15421.18 47 138 Jefferson 2237 14608.5 78 211 Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 103 Johnson 1461 15122.66 57 127 Jones 3726 13032.07 98 319 Lamar 3280 16953.53 97 231 Lanier 1093 10559.37 17 43 Laurens 8585 18151.64 237 472 Lee 3842 12819.06 92 355 Liberty 10904 17614.37 104 383 Lincoln 861 10596.92 29 84 Long 2227 11182.53 26 93 Lowndes 15209 12902.32 272 653 Lumpkin 6548 19371.63 111 476 Macon 1196 9208.5 41 116 Madison 5959 19746.83 91 404 Marion 959 11563.97 42 90 McDuffie 2979 13793.58 75 259 McIntosh 1967 13503.12 31 105 Meriwether 3250 15461.47 118 300 Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60 Mitchell 3104 14073.27 102 325 Monroe 3893 14040.47 134 281 Montgomery 1467 15904.16 47 74 Morgan 2897 15137.42 52 197 Murray 9101 22605 167 412 Muscogee 31957 16676.76 690 2302 Newton 18000 16020.79 393 1995 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 63084 0 958 3224 Oconee 6918 16575.22 95 265 Oglethorpe 2373 15570.87 49 189 Paulding 25952 15040.98 312 734 Peach 3683 13453.88 105 320 Pickens 5097 15201.31 128 462 Pierce 2842 14540.8 106 302 Pike 2735 14501.59 66 182 Polk 9246 21263.97 161 669 Pulaski 1220 11199.85 43 69 Putnam 3636 16614.12 97 286 Quitman 231 10069.75 3 21 Rabun 2798 16472.39 78 254 Randolph 853 12629.55 43 111 Richmond 36349 17973.2 702 2325 Rockdale 14951 15744.52 289 2061 Schley 525 9952.61 10 34 Screven 1813 13043.17 36 117 Seminole 1644 20196.56 24 111 Spalding 10441 15107.8 346 791 Stephens 5898 22402.01 127 386 Stewart 2073 33822.81 32 149 Sumter 3908 13292.97 153 438 Talbot 940 15264.7 31 81 Taliaferro 183 11213.24 3 17 Tattnall 3455 13596.47 82 177 Taylor 1141 14337.77 39 115 Telfair 1250 7990.28 58 98 Terrell 1188 14030.94 59 171 Thomas 8838 19891.52 179 622 Tift 6275 15368.6 163 591 Toombs 5431 20127.49 170 282 Towns 2043 16976.9 84 206 Treutlen 1132 16576.37 47 70 Troup 12059 17125.86 313 714 Turner 1113 13781.58 46 126 Twiggs 1041 12874.1 55 161 Union 4290 16933.1 135 404 Unknown 8500 0 12 93 Upson 4158 15823.72 170 325 Walker 13545 19458.41 185 554 Walton 15858 16550.82 384 1424 Ware 5989 16704.32 219 621 Warren 652 12514.4 23 70 Washington 3228 15899.91 80 148 Wayne 5699 19013.14 179 461 Webster 251 9843.14 8 26 Wheeler 932 11784.04 34 45 White 6260 19711.57 138 465 Whitfield 27289 26070.96 387 1072 Wilcox 828 9419.8 33 94 Wilkes 1121 11194.33 34 133 Wilkinson 1641 18398.92 48 164 Worth 2341 11622.48 91 273

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,906,488 (17,172,239 reported molecular tests; 734,249 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,923,701 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

109,907 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



30,812 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



