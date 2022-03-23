UPDATE (Wednesday, March 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases March 23
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 3/23/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,923,701 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3550 19126.12 109 269
Atkinson 1547 18571.43 39 211
Bacon 2408 21115.4 58 193
Baker 313 10044.93 13 46
Baldwin 7297 16424.33 195 436
Banks 3355 16790.11 78 331
Barrow 19440 22504.43 240 983
Bartow 21563 19466.29 383 1220
Ben Hill 2164 13000.9 73 189
Berrien 2016 10458.6 58 110
Bibb 28801 18929.35 683 2766
Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75
Brantley 2459 12805.96 89 182
Brooks 1890 12017.55 64 156
Bryan 6873 17561.39 74 401
Bulloch 10585 13319.99 108 373
Burke 2963 13262.02 61 239
Butts 4709 18705.81 138 264
Calhoun 983 15561.18 21 102
Camden 8629 16002.15 99 252
Candler 1348 12438.87 54 100
Carroll 14398 11986.45 180 446
Catoosa 12451 18105.02 126 393
Charlton 2233 16851.56 48 120
Chatham 53516 18316.36 792 3246
Chattahoochee 6164 57344.87 17 54
Chattooga 5249 21194.38 112 313
Cherokee 45082 16908.9 564 2345
Clarke 26102 20112.65 213 1142
Clay 353 12364.27 6 14
Clayton 57502 18863.13 880 3116
Clinch 1390 20883.41 39 98
Cobb 134614 17027.07 1597 4751
Coffee 8586 19947.96 226 1093
Colquitt 7945 17502.7 166 398
Columbia 20545 12951.44 306 854
Cook 2060 11813.96 56 143
Coweta 20821 13697.94 418 1373
Crawford 1186 9699.05 44 122
Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 202
Dade 2555 15808.69 25 99
Dawson 6131 22689.76 95 392
Decatur 5294 20112.45 92 262
DeKalb 127563 16083.01 1511 8090
Dodge 2110 10350.75 69 134
Dooly 1530 11417.91 39 109
Dougherty 14105 15688.78 441 1561
Douglas 28108 18503.55 319 1271
Early 2092 20618.96 54 116
Echols 466 11740.99 5 17
Effingham 10276 16049.73 166 596
Elbert 2641 13940.35 81 253
Emanuel 3415 15067.95 80 202
Evans 1500 14035.74 42 124
Fannin 4143 15740.88 128 335
Fayette 16740 14241.48 272 945
Floyd 22938 22957.28 413 1532
Forsyth 44009 17428.82 361 1504
Franklin 4371 18736.34 76 255
Fulton 183476 16692.06 2026 9843
Gilmer 4644 14781.81 142 449
Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28
Glynn 18132 21072.2 354 755
Gordon 11877 20460.3 227 491
Grady 3690 15036.67 82 271
Greene 3154 16850.99 73 268
Gwinnett 173709 17887.03 1718 7454
Habersham 8390 18318.78 238 706
Hall 46595 22580.68 771 3498
Hancock 1367 16684.97 81 131
Haralson 3450 11229.74 63 109
Harris 5132 14784.51 99 328
Hart 3200 12257.25 59 199
Heard 1472 11899.76 31 96
Henry 45441 18944.33 612 1997
Houston 23065 14687.43 324 1190
Irwin 1043 11056.93 23 102
Jackson 18505 24772.42 270 1005
Jasper 1671 11768.43 37 158
Jeff Davis 2336 15421.18 47 138
Jefferson 2237 14608.5 78 211
Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 103
Johnson 1461 15122.66 57 127
Jones 3726 13032.07 98 319
Lamar 3280 16953.53 97 231
Lanier 1093 10559.37 17 43
Laurens 8585 18151.64 237 472
Lee 3842 12819.06 92 355
Liberty 10904 17614.37 104 383
Lincoln 861 10596.92 29 84
Long 2227 11182.53 26 93
Lowndes 15209 12902.32 272 653
Lumpkin 6548 19371.63 111 476
Macon 1196 9208.5 41 116
Madison 5959 19746.83 91 404
Marion 959 11563.97 42 90
McDuffie 2979 13793.58 75 259
McIntosh 1967 13503.12 31 105
Meriwether 3250 15461.47 118 300
Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60
Mitchell 3104 14073.27 102 325
Monroe 3893 14040.47 134 281
Montgomery 1467 15904.16 47 74
Morgan 2897 15137.42 52 197
Murray 9101 22605 167 412
Muscogee 31957 16676.76 690 2302
Newton 18000 16020.79 393 1995
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 63084 0 958 3224
Oconee 6918 16575.22 95 265
Oglethorpe 2373 15570.87 49 189
Paulding 25952 15040.98 312 734
Peach 3683 13453.88 105 320
Pickens 5097 15201.31 128 462
Pierce 2842 14540.8 106 302
Pike 2735 14501.59 66 182
Polk 9246 21263.97 161 669
Pulaski 1220 11199.85 43 69
Putnam 3636 16614.12 97 286
Quitman 231 10069.75 3 21
Rabun 2798 16472.39 78 254
Randolph 853 12629.55 43 111
Richmond 36349 17973.2 702 2325
Rockdale 14951 15744.52 289 2061
Schley 525 9952.61 10 34
Screven 1813 13043.17 36 117
Seminole 1644 20196.56 24 111
Spalding 10441 15107.8 346 791
Stephens 5898 22402.01 127 386
Stewart 2073 33822.81 32 149
Sumter 3908 13292.97 153 438
Talbot 940 15264.7 31 81
Taliaferro 183 11213.24 3 17
Tattnall 3455 13596.47 82 177
Taylor 1141 14337.77 39 115
Telfair 1250 7990.28 58 98
Terrell 1188 14030.94 59 171
Thomas 8838 19891.52 179 622
Tift 6275 15368.6 163 591
Toombs 5431 20127.49 170 282
Towns 2043 16976.9 84 206
Treutlen 1132 16576.37 47 70
Troup 12059 17125.86 313 714
Turner 1113 13781.58 46 126
Twiggs 1041 12874.1 55 161
Union 4290 16933.1 135 404
Unknown 8500 0 12 93
Upson 4158 15823.72 170 325
Walker 13545 19458.41 185 554
Walton 15858 16550.82 384 1424
Ware 5989 16704.32 219 621
Warren 652 12514.4 23 70
Washington 3228 15899.91 80 148
Wayne 5699 19013.14 179 461
Webster 251 9843.14 8 26
Wheeler 932 11784.04 34 45
White 6260 19711.57 138 465
Whitfield 27289 26070.96 387 1072
Wilcox 828 9419.8 33 94
Wilkes 1121 11194.33 34 133
Wilkinson 1641 18398.92 48 164
Worth 2341 11622.48 91 273
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,906,488 (17,172,239 reported molecular tests; 734,249 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,923,701 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 109,907 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 30,812 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

