UPDATE (Tuesday, March 22 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/22/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,923,335 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3547 19109.96 109 267 Atkinson 1547 18571.43 39 211 Bacon 2419 21211.86 59 193 Baker 313 10044.93 13 46 Baldwin 7297 16424.33 195 435 Banks 3349 16760.08 78 331 Barrow 19443 22507.9 240 981 Bartow 21562 19465.38 383 1220 Ben Hill 2164 13000.9 73 187 Berrien 2016 10458.6 58 110 Bibb 28798 18927.37 680 2765 Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75 Brantley 2476 12894.49 89 184 Brooks 1890 12017.55 64 156 Bryan 6869 17551.17 74 399 Bulloch 10580 13313.7 108 372 Burke 2963 13262.02 61 239 Butts 4709 18705.81 138 263 Calhoun 984 15577.01 21 102 Camden 8628 16000.3 99 251 Candler 1346 12420.41 54 100 Carroll 14396 11984.78 179 445 Catoosa 12445 18096.29 126 393 Charlton 2233 16851.56 48 120 Chatham 53476 18302.67 791 3237 Chattahoochee 6163 57335.57 17 53 Chattooga 5249 21194.38 112 313 Cherokee 45079 16907.77 564 2340 Clarke 26104 20114.19 213 1138 Clay 353 12364.27 6 14 Clayton 57495 18860.84 878 3111 Clinch 1390 20883.41 39 98 Cobb 134569 17021.38 1596 4751 Coffee 8574 19920.08 225 1090 Colquitt 7944 17500.5 166 398 Columbia 20542 12949.55 306 854 Cook 2060 11813.96 56 143 Coweta 20817 13695.3 418 1370 Crawford 1190 9731.76 44 122 Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 202 Dade 2555 15808.69 25 99 Dawson 6132 22693.46 95 392 Decatur 5294 20112.45 92 262 DeKalb 127514 16076.83 1509 8077 Dodge 2110 10350.75 69 134 Dooly 1530 11417.91 39 109 Dougherty 14099 15682.11 441 1561 Douglas 28107 18502.89 317 1269 Early 2092 20618.96 54 116 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10273 16045.04 166 596 Elbert 2641 13940.35 81 252 Emanuel 3415 15067.95 80 202 Evans 1499 14026.39 42 124 Fannin 4144 15744.68 127 335 Fayette 16738 14239.77 272 946 Floyd 22937 22956.28 413 1532 Forsyth 43996 17423.68 361 1501 Franklin 4371 18736.34 76 255 Fulton 183419 16686.88 2022 9834 Gilmer 4643 14778.62 142 449 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18128 21067.56 353 755 Gordon 11871 20449.96 227 490 Grady 3687 15024.45 82 271 Greene 3154 16850.99 73 268 Gwinnett 173684 17884.46 1716 7450 Habersham 8388 18314.41 238 706 Hall 46592 22579.22 771 3493 Hancock 1367 16684.97 81 131 Haralson 3449 11226.48 63 109 Harris 5131 14781.63 99 328 Hart 3199 12253.42 58 199 Heard 1472 11899.76 31 96 Henry 45440 18943.91 612 1994 Houston 23059 14683.61 324 1190 Irwin 1043 11056.93 23 102 Jackson 18512 24781.79 270 1004 Jasper 1671 11768.43 37 158 Jeff Davis 2335 15414.58 47 138 Jefferson 2237 14608.5 78 211 Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 103 Johnson 1460 15112.31 57 127 Jones 3726 13032.07 98 319 Lamar 3280 16953.53 97 231 Lanier 1093 10559.37 15 43 Laurens 8585 18151.64 237 472 Lee 3842 12819.06 92 355 Liberty 10898 17604.68 104 383 Lincoln 860 10584.62 29 83 Long 2225 11172.48 26 93 Lowndes 15203 12897.23 271 653 Lumpkin 6545 19362.76 111 476 Macon 1196 9208.5 41 116 Madison 5957 19740.2 91 402 Marion 959 11563.97 42 90 McDuffie 2978 13788.95 75 259 McIntosh 1966 13496.26 31 105 Meriwether 3250 15461.47 118 299 Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60 Mitchell 3104 14073.27 102 325 Monroe 3893 14040.47 134 281 Montgomery 1461 15839.12 46 73 Morgan 2898 15142.65 51 197 Murray 9106 22617.42 166 412 Muscogee 31952 16674.15 690 2301 Newton 17999 16019.9 393 1994 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 63080 0 957 3218 Oconee 6914 16565.64 95 265 Oglethorpe 2373 15570.87 49 189 Paulding 25945 15036.92 311 733 Peach 3679 13439.27 105 321 Pickens 5095 15195.35 128 462 Pierce 2839 14525.45 105 302 Pike 2735 14501.59 66 182 Polk 9246 21263.97 160 670 Pulaski 1220 11199.85 43 69 Putnam 3636 16614.12 97 286 Quitman 231 10069.75 3 21 Rabun 2798 16472.39 78 254 Randolph 853 12629.55 43 111 Richmond 36343 17970.23 701 2323 Rockdale 14950 15743.47 289 2061 Schley 523 9914.69 10 34 Screven 1814 13050.36 36 117 Seminole 1644 20196.56 24 111 Spalding 10442 15109.25 346 790 Stephens 5897 22398.21 127 386 Stewart 2073 33822.81 32 149 Sumter 3908 13292.97 153 438 Talbot 940 15264.7 31 80 Taliaferro 183 11213.24 3 17 Tattnall 3444 13553.19 82 176 Taylor 1140 14325.21 39 115 Telfair 1250 7990.28 58 98 Terrell 1188 14030.94 59 171 Thomas 8836 19887.02 179 622 Tift 6273 15363.7 163 591 Toombs 5456 20220.14 171 286 Towns 2043 16976.9 83 206 Treutlen 1132 16576.37 47 70 Troup 12059 17125.86 311 711 Turner 1113 13781.58 46 126 Twiggs 1041 12874.1 55 161 Union 4289 16929.15 134 404 Unknown 8504 0 12 93 Upson 4158 15823.72 169 323 Walker 13546 19459.85 185 554 Walton 15852 16544.56 384 1420 Ware 5988 16701.53 218 621 Warren 652 12514.4 23 70 Washington 3227 15894.99 80 147 Wayne 5682 18956.43 179 458 Webster 251 9843.14 8 26 Wheeler 932 11784.04 34 45 White 6260 19711.57 138 464 Whitfield 27287 26069.05 387 1072 Wilcox 828 9419.8 33 94 Wilkes 1121 11194.33 34 133 Wilkinson 1641 18398.92 48 164 Worth 2340 11617.52 91 272

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,883,528 (17,149,448 reported molecular tests; 734,080 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,923,335 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

109,796 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



30,775 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.