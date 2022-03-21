UPDATE (Monday, March 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases March 21
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 21, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,922,983 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 21, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3547 19109.96 108 267
Atkinson 1548 18583.43 39 211
Bacon 2503 21948.44 59 197
Baker 313 10044.93 13 46
Baldwin 7295 16419.83 194 435
Banks 3350 16765.09 78 331
Barrow 19445 22510.22 239 980
Bartow 21562 19465.38 383 1220
Ben Hill 2164 13000.9 73 187
Berrien 2016 10458.6 58 109
Bibb 28788 18920.8 679 2762
Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75
Brantley 2481 12920.53 88 184
Brooks 1889 12011.19 64 156
Bryan 6871 17556.28 74 398
Bulloch 10579 13312.44 108 371
Burke 2963 13262.02 61 239
Butts 4708 18701.84 138 263
Calhoun 983 15561.18 21 102
Camden 8620 15985.46 99 251
Candler 1345 12411.18 54 100
Carroll 14396 11984.78 179 444
Catoosa 12436 18083.2 126 393
Charlton 2231 16836.47 48 120
Chatham 53456 18295.82 790 3236
Chattahoochee 6146 57177.41 17 53
Chattooga 5246 21182.27 112 313
Cherokee 45074 16905.9 563 2338
Clarke 26102 20112.65 213 1138
Clay 353 12364.27 6 14
Clayton 57479 18855.59 875 3104
Clinch 1389 20868.39 39 98
Cobb 134536 17017.21 1596 4749
Coffee 8488 19720.27 224 1081
Colquitt 7943 17498.29 166 398
Columbia 20536 12945.77 306 852
Cook 2060 11813.96 55 143
Coweta 20815 13693.99 418 1368
Crawford 1190 9731.76 44 122
Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 202
Dade 2554 15802.5 25 99
Dawson 6132 22693.46 95 392
Decatur 5294 20112.45 92 262
DeKalb 127472 16071.53 1506 8064
Dodge 2110 10350.75 69 134
Dooly 1530 11417.91 39 109
Dougherty 14098 15681 441 1560
Douglas 28108 18503.55 316 1268
Early 2092 20618.96 54 116
Echols 466 11740.99 5 17
Effingham 10268 16037.23 166 595
Elbert 2640 13935.08 81 252
Emanuel 3414 15063.54 80 202
Evans 1499 14026.39 42 124
Fannin 4143 15740.88 127 335
Fayette 16733 14235.52 272 946
Floyd 22938 22957.28 413 1530
Forsyth 43992 17422.09 360 1499
Franklin 4370 18732.05 76 255
Fulton 183383 16683.6 2020 9828
Gilmer 4644 14781.81 142 449
Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28
Glynn 18128 21067.56 353 755
Gordon 11867 20443.07 227 490
Grady 3687 15024.45 82 271
Greene 3154 16850.99 73 268
Gwinnett 173640 17879.93 1714 7447
Habersham 8390 18318.78 238 706
Hall 46588 22577.28 770 3492
Hancock 1367 16684.97 81 131
Haralson 3447 11219.97 63 109
Harris 5130 14778.75 99 327
Hart 3199 12253.42 58 199
Heard 1472 11899.76 31 96
Henry 45430 18939.74 612 1990
Houston 23045 14674.7 323 1190
Irwin 1037 10993.32 23 102
Jackson 18510 24779.12 270 1004
Jasper 1671 11768.43 37 158
Jeff Davis 2334 15407.97 47 137
Jefferson 2237 14608.5 78 211
Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 103
Johnson 1460 15112.31 57 127
Jones 3722 13018.08 98 319
Lamar 3280 16953.53 97 231
Lanier 1093 10559.37 15 43
Laurens 8584 18149.53 237 472
Lee 3842 12819.06 91 355
Liberty 10894 17598.22 104 383
Lincoln 860 10584.62 29 83
Long 2226 11177.5 26 93
Lowndes 15200 12894.69 270 653
Lumpkin 6545 19362.76 111 473
Macon 1196 9208.5 41 116
Madison 5958 19743.51 90 402
Marion 959 11563.97 42 90
McDuffie 2978 13788.95 75 258
McIntosh 1966 13496.26 31 105
Meriwether 3251 15466.22 118 299
Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60
Mitchell 3103 14068.73 102 325
Monroe 3893 14040.47 134 280
Montgomery 1461 15839.12 45 73
Morgan 2898 15142.65 51 197
Murray 9104 22612.45 166 412
Muscogee 31924 16659.53 689 2296
Newton 17993 16014.56 393 1994
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 63115 0 956 3209
Oconee 6911 16558.45 95 265
Oglethorpe 2372 15564.3 49 189
Paulding 25942 15035.18 311 733
Peach 3679 13439.27 104 321
Pickens 5093 15189.38 128 461
Pierce 2839 14525.45 105 302
Pike 2735 14501.59 66 182
Polk 9244 21259.37 160 670
Pulaski 1220 11199.85 43 69
Putnam 3635 16609.55 97 285
Quitman 231 10069.75 3 21
Rabun 2797 16466.5 78 253
Randolph 853 12629.55 43 111
Richmond 36338 17967.76 700 2321
Rockdale 14944 15737.15 288 2057
Schley 522 9895.73 10 34
Screven 1813 13043.17 36 117
Seminole 1644 20196.56 24 111
Spalding 10442 15109.25 346 786
Stephens 5898 22402.01 127 386
Stewart 2073 33822.81 32 149
Sumter 3908 13292.97 153 438
Talbot 940 15264.7 31 80
Taliaferro 183 11213.24 3 17
Tattnall 3443 13549.25 82 176
Taylor 1140 14325.21 39 115
Telfair 1250 7990.28 58 98
Terrell 1188 14030.94 59 171
Thomas 8834 19882.51 179 622
Tift 6272 15361.25 163 591
Toombs 5454 20212.73 171 285
Towns 2042 16968.59 83 206
Treutlen 1132 16576.37 47 70
Troup 12060 17127.28 311 711
Turner 1112 13769.19 46 126
Twiggs 1041 12874.1 55 161
Union 4288 16925.2 134 403
Unknown 8521 0 12 97
Upson 4157 15819.92 169 323
Walker 13543 19455.54 185 554
Walton 15857 16549.77 384 1419
Ware 5985 16693.16 218 621
Warren 652 12514.4 23 70
Washington 3227 15894.99 80 146
Wayne 5673 18926.4 179 455
Webster 251 9843.14 8 26
Wheeler 932 11784.04 34 45
White 6259 19708.42 138 464
Whitfield 27288 26070.01 386 1071
Wilcox 828 9419.8 33 94
Wilkes 1121 11194.33 34 133
Wilkinson 1641 18398.92 48 164
Worth 2340 11617.52 91 272
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,872,498 (17,138,470 reported molecular tests; 734,028 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,922,983 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 109,695 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 30,742 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, March 21, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

