UPDATE (Monday, March 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 21, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/21/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,922,983 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 21, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3547 19109.96 108 267 Atkinson 1548 18583.43 39 211 Bacon 2503 21948.44 59 197 Baker 313 10044.93 13 46 Baldwin 7295 16419.83 194 435 Banks 3350 16765.09 78 331 Barrow 19445 22510.22 239 980 Bartow 21562 19465.38 383 1220 Ben Hill 2164 13000.9 73 187 Berrien 2016 10458.6 58 109 Bibb 28788 18920.8 679 2762 Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75 Brantley 2481 12920.53 88 184 Brooks 1889 12011.19 64 156 Bryan 6871 17556.28 74 398 Bulloch 10579 13312.44 108 371 Burke 2963 13262.02 61 239 Butts 4708 18701.84 138 263 Calhoun 983 15561.18 21 102 Camden 8620 15985.46 99 251 Candler 1345 12411.18 54 100 Carroll 14396 11984.78 179 444 Catoosa 12436 18083.2 126 393 Charlton 2231 16836.47 48 120 Chatham 53456 18295.82 790 3236 Chattahoochee 6146 57177.41 17 53 Chattooga 5246 21182.27 112 313 Cherokee 45074 16905.9 563 2338 Clarke 26102 20112.65 213 1138 Clay 353 12364.27 6 14 Clayton 57479 18855.59 875 3104 Clinch 1389 20868.39 39 98 Cobb 134536 17017.21 1596 4749 Coffee 8488 19720.27 224 1081 Colquitt 7943 17498.29 166 398 Columbia 20536 12945.77 306 852 Cook 2060 11813.96 55 143 Coweta 20815 13693.99 418 1368 Crawford 1190 9731.76 44 122 Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 202 Dade 2554 15802.5 25 99 Dawson 6132 22693.46 95 392 Decatur 5294 20112.45 92 262 DeKalb 127472 16071.53 1506 8064 Dodge 2110 10350.75 69 134 Dooly 1530 11417.91 39 109 Dougherty 14098 15681 441 1560 Douglas 28108 18503.55 316 1268 Early 2092 20618.96 54 116 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10268 16037.23 166 595 Elbert 2640 13935.08 81 252 Emanuel 3414 15063.54 80 202 Evans 1499 14026.39 42 124 Fannin 4143 15740.88 127 335 Fayette 16733 14235.52 272 946 Floyd 22938 22957.28 413 1530 Forsyth 43992 17422.09 360 1499 Franklin 4370 18732.05 76 255 Fulton 183383 16683.6 2020 9828 Gilmer 4644 14781.81 142 449 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18128 21067.56 353 755 Gordon 11867 20443.07 227 490 Grady 3687 15024.45 82 271 Greene 3154 16850.99 73 268 Gwinnett 173640 17879.93 1714 7447 Habersham 8390 18318.78 238 706 Hall 46588 22577.28 770 3492 Hancock 1367 16684.97 81 131 Haralson 3447 11219.97 63 109 Harris 5130 14778.75 99 327 Hart 3199 12253.42 58 199 Heard 1472 11899.76 31 96 Henry 45430 18939.74 612 1990 Houston 23045 14674.7 323 1190 Irwin 1037 10993.32 23 102 Jackson 18510 24779.12 270 1004 Jasper 1671 11768.43 37 158 Jeff Davis 2334 15407.97 47 137 Jefferson 2237 14608.5 78 211 Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 103 Johnson 1460 15112.31 57 127 Jones 3722 13018.08 98 319 Lamar 3280 16953.53 97 231 Lanier 1093 10559.37 15 43 Laurens 8584 18149.53 237 472 Lee 3842 12819.06 91 355 Liberty 10894 17598.22 104 383 Lincoln 860 10584.62 29 83 Long 2226 11177.5 26 93 Lowndes 15200 12894.69 270 653 Lumpkin 6545 19362.76 111 473 Macon 1196 9208.5 41 116 Madison 5958 19743.51 90 402 Marion 959 11563.97 42 90 McDuffie 2978 13788.95 75 258 McIntosh 1966 13496.26 31 105 Meriwether 3251 15466.22 118 299 Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60 Mitchell 3103 14068.73 102 325 Monroe 3893 14040.47 134 280 Montgomery 1461 15839.12 45 73 Morgan 2898 15142.65 51 197 Murray 9104 22612.45 166 412 Muscogee 31924 16659.53 689 2296 Newton 17993 16014.56 393 1994 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 63115 0 956 3209 Oconee 6911 16558.45 95 265 Oglethorpe 2372 15564.3 49 189 Paulding 25942 15035.18 311 733 Peach 3679 13439.27 104 321 Pickens 5093 15189.38 128 461 Pierce 2839 14525.45 105 302 Pike 2735 14501.59 66 182 Polk 9244 21259.37 160 670 Pulaski 1220 11199.85 43 69 Putnam 3635 16609.55 97 285 Quitman 231 10069.75 3 21 Rabun 2797 16466.5 78 253 Randolph 853 12629.55 43 111 Richmond 36338 17967.76 700 2321 Rockdale 14944 15737.15 288 2057 Schley 522 9895.73 10 34 Screven 1813 13043.17 36 117 Seminole 1644 20196.56 24 111 Spalding 10442 15109.25 346 786 Stephens 5898 22402.01 127 386 Stewart 2073 33822.81 32 149 Sumter 3908 13292.97 153 438 Talbot 940 15264.7 31 80 Taliaferro 183 11213.24 3 17 Tattnall 3443 13549.25 82 176 Taylor 1140 14325.21 39 115 Telfair 1250 7990.28 58 98 Terrell 1188 14030.94 59 171 Thomas 8834 19882.51 179 622 Tift 6272 15361.25 163 591 Toombs 5454 20212.73 171 285 Towns 2042 16968.59 83 206 Treutlen 1132 16576.37 47 70 Troup 12060 17127.28 311 711 Turner 1112 13769.19 46 126 Twiggs 1041 12874.1 55 161 Union 4288 16925.2 134 403 Unknown 8521 0 12 97 Upson 4157 15819.92 169 323 Walker 13543 19455.54 185 554 Walton 15857 16549.77 384 1419 Ware 5985 16693.16 218 621 Warren 652 12514.4 23 70 Washington 3227 15894.99 80 146 Wayne 5673 18926.4 179 455 Webster 251 9843.14 8 26 Wheeler 932 11784.04 34 45 White 6259 19708.42 138 464 Whitfield 27288 26070.01 386 1071 Wilcox 828 9419.8 33 94 Wilkes 1121 11194.33 34 133 Wilkinson 1641 18398.92 48 164 Worth 2340 11617.52 91 272

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Total tests: 17,872,498 (17,138,470 reported molecular tests; 734,028 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,922,983 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

109,695 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



30,742 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, March 21, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



