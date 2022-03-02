UPDATE (Wednesday, March 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/2/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,913,171 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3530 19018.37 105 265 Atkinson 1530 18367.35 36 208 Bacon 2534 22220.27 59 203 Baker 313 10044.93 13 45 Baldwin 7285 16397.32 188 430 Banks 3330 16665 76 326 Barrow 19434 22497.48 235 972 Bartow 21452 19366.08 376 1200 Ben Hill 2163 12994.89 73 186 Berrien 2008 10417.1 56 108 Bibb 28683 18851.79 662 2712 Bleckley 1459 11364.7 42 73 Brantley 2486 12946.57 84 182 Brooks 1877 11934.89 62 153 Bryan 6764 17282.88 70 383 Bulloch 10548 13273.43 107 366 Burke 2954 13221.73 58 237 Butts 4705 18689.92 136 260 Calhoun 984 15577.01 21 101 Camden 8535 15827.83 92 245 Candler 1322 12198.95 51 96 Carroll 14367 11960.64 177 438 Catoosa 12345 17950.88 120 387 Charlton 2202 16617.61 47 120 Chatham 52627 18012.09 759 3140 Chattahoochee 5910 54981.86 16 51 Chattooga 5244 21174.19 110 310 Cherokee 45018 16884.89 549 2307 Clarke 26037 20062.57 206 1120 Clay 353 12364.27 5 14 Clayton 57311 18800.48 841 3055 Clinch 1382 20763.22 36 94 Cobb 133665 16907.04 1554 4692 Coffee 8437 19601.78 206 1048 Colquitt 7912 17430 159 395 Columbia 20234 12755.39 296 834 Cook 2056 11791.02 55 141 Coweta 20774 13667.02 415 1321 Crawford 1186 9699.05 43 117 Crisp 2545 11418.19 70 199 Dade 2506 15505.51 25 98 Dawson 6111 22615.74 93 386 Decatur 5073 19272.85 89 254 DeKalb 126570 15957.81 1446 7928 Dodge 2106 10331.13 68 131 Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 108 Dougherty 14068 15647.63 434 1549 Douglas 28039 18458.13 304 1253 Early 2087 20569.68 54 116 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10192 15918.53 162 580 Elbert 2636 13913.96 81 249 Emanuel 3408 15037.06 78 200 Evans 1492 13960.89 40 119 Fannin 4135 15710.49 120 325 Fayette 16673 14184.48 265 927 Floyd 22881 22900.24 401 1514 Forsyth 43557 17249.82 344 1473 Franklin 4363 18702.04 75 255 Fulton 182428 16596.72 1956 9684 Gilmer 4632 14743.61 139 444 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18023 20945.53 349 745 Gordon 11796 20320.76 222 484 Grady 3667 14942.95 79 268 Greene 3142 16786.88 70 263 Gwinnett 173050 17819.17 1675 7348 Habersham 8375 18286.03 227 700 Hall 46466 22518.16 750 3457 Hancock 1364 16648.36 80 130 Haralson 3442 11203.7 58 106 Harris 5116 14738.42 97 320 Hart 3151 12069.56 55 195 Heard 1469 11875.51 31 94 Henry 45302 18886.38 599 1947 Houston 22990 14639.68 317 1182 Irwin 1034 10961.52 23 100 Jackson 18492 24755.02 262 991 Jasper 1660 11690.96 36 156 Jeff Davis 2313 15269.34 46 137 Jefferson 2234 14588.91 77 206 Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 102 Johnson 1460 15112.31 56 126 Jones 3708 12969.12 97 313 Lamar 3274 16922.52 96 226 Lanier 1088 10511.06 13 41 Laurens 8570 18119.93 233 469 Lee 3837 12802.38 88 349 Liberty 10822 17481.91 103 379 Lincoln 854 10510.77 29 82 Long 2213 11112.23 25 90 Lowndes 15118 12825.12 263 634 Lumpkin 6517 19279.92 106 466 Macon 1192 9177.7 41 115 Madison 5949 19713.69 86 396 Marion 954 11503.68 42 90 McDuffie 2970 13751.91 75 252 McIntosh 1954 13413.88 31 104 Meriwether 3239 15409.13 114 291 Miller 1284 22276.2 20 59 Mitchell 3095 14032.46 99 320 Monroe 3881 13997.19 129 278 Montgomery 1445 15665.65 45 71 Morgan 2897 15137.42 49 191 Murray 9073 22535.46 164 409 Muscogee 31793 16591.17 662 2244 Newton 17935 15962.94 376 1960 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62946 0 931 3128 Oconee 6885 16496.15 91 259 Oglethorpe 2371 15557.74 47 188 Paulding 25839 14975.48 306 722 Peach 3667 13395.43 100 318 Pickens 5078 15144.65 125 455 Pierce 2782 14233.82 101 291 Pike 2732 14485.68 64 178 Polk 9217 21197.28 157 657 Pulaski 1215 11153.95 43 69 Putnam 3623 16554.72 95 283 Quitman 229 9982.56 3 20 Rabun 2786 16401.74 76 251 Randolph 853 12629.55 42 111 Richmond 35963 17782.34 676 2272 Rockdale 14885 15675.02 282 2042 Schley 521 9876.78 8 33 Screven 1809 13014.39 36 114 Seminole 1634 20073.71 24 109 Spalding 10404 15054.26 337 773 Stephens 5880 22333.64 124 383 Stewart 1925 31408.06 32 147 Sumter 3896 13252.15 147 430 Talbot 937 15215.98 30 76 Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17 Tattnall 3401 13383.97 80 174 Taylor 1140 14325.21 39 114 Telfair 1245 7958.32 58 94 Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171 Thomas 8807 19821.75 178 610 Tift 6259 15329.41 160 588 Toombs 5391 19979.25 165 282 Towns 2029 16860.56 80 204 Treutlen 1131 16561.72 46 69 Troup 12041 17100.29 307 704 Turner 1112 13769.19 45 126 Twiggs 1040 12861.74 54 160 Union 4266 16838.37 130 397 Unknown 8443 0 16 92 Upson 4139 15751.42 167 321 Walker 13396 19244.36 180 543 Walton 15829 16520.55 371 1392 Ware 5937 16559.28 215 616 Warren 652 12514.4 22 70 Washington 3226 15890.06 80 145 Wayne 5652 18856.34 179 446 Webster 252 9882.35 7 25 Wheeler 927 11720.82 34 44 White 6242 19654.89 134 457 Whitfield 27251 26034.66 375 1063 Wilcox 826 9397.04 33 94 Wilkes 1118 11164.37 33 132 Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 46 161 Worth 2335 11592.69 88 271

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,485,581 (16,716,487 reported molecular tests; 728,398 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,913,171 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

107,949 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



29,892 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



