UPDATE (Friday, March 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases March 18
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 3/18/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,922,372 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3544 19093.8 108 266
Atkinson 1546 18559.42 39 210
Bacon 2544 22307.96 61 203
Baker 313 10044.93 13 46
Baldwin 7295 16419.83 194 435
Banks 3350 16765.09 78 331
Barrow 19448 22513.69 239 980
Bartow 21547 19451.84 383 1219
Ben Hill 2164 13000.9 73 187
Berrien 2015 10453.41 58 109
Bibb 28781 18916.2 679 2761
Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75
Brantley 2485 12941.36 86 185
Brooks 1888 12004.83 64 156
Bryan 6871 17556.28 74 397
Bulloch 10580 13313.7 108 371
Burke 2962 13257.54 61 239
Butts 4708 18701.84 137 263
Calhoun 983 15561.18 21 102
Camden 8614 15974.33 99 251
Candler 1344 12401.96 54 100
Carroll 14391 11980.62 178 444
Catoosa 12422 18062.85 126 393
Charlton 2230 16828.92 48 120
Chatham 53443 18291.37 789 3225
Chattahoochee 6120 56935.53 16 52
Chattooga 5246 21182.27 112 312
Cherokee 45065 16902.52 561 2337
Clarke 26101 20111.88 213 1137
Clay 353 12364.27 6 14
Clayton 57471 18852.96 874 3101
Clinch 1390 20883.41 38 96
Cobb 134463 17007.97 1595 4744
Coffee 8482 19706.33 224 1080
Colquitt 7937 17485.07 166 397
Columbia 20529 12941.35 306 852
Cook 2060 11813.96 55 143
Coweta 20813 13692.67 418 1365
Crawford 1190 9731.76 44 122
Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 202
Dade 2554 15802.5 25 99
Dawson 6129 22682.36 95 390
Decatur 5294 20112.45 92 262
DeKalb 127397 16062.08 1501 8045
Dodge 2110 10350.75 69 134
Dooly 1530 11417.91 39 109
Dougherty 14094 15676.55 440 1557
Douglas 28105 18501.57 316 1264
Early 2092 20618.96 54 116
Echols 466 11740.99 5 17
Effingham 10263 16029.43 166 593
Elbert 2638 13924.52 81 252
Emanuel 3414 15063.54 80 202
Evans 1499 14026.39 42 124
Fannin 4142 15737.08 126 334
Fayette 16724 14227.86 272 944
Floyd 22934 22953.28 409 1529
Forsyth 43987 17420.11 358 1498
Franklin 4370 18732.05 76 255
Fulton 183292 16675.32 2018 9807
Gilmer 4644 14781.81 142 449
Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28
Glynn 18117 21054.77 353 753
Gordon 11858 20427.57 227 488
Grady 3685 15016.3 82 271
Greene 3149 16824.28 73 267
Gwinnett 173593 17875.09 1711 7437
Habersham 8388 18314.41 238 705
Hall 46583 22574.86 769 3491
Hancock 1367 16684.97 81 131
Haralson 3446 11216.72 63 109
Harris 5129 14775.87 99 325
Hart 3199 12253.42 58 199
Heard 1471 11891.67 31 95
Henry 45419 18935.16 611 1988
Houston 23042 14672.79 322 1190
Irwin 1037 10993.32 23 102
Jackson 18504 24771.08 270 1002
Jasper 1671 11768.43 37 159
Jeff Davis 2334 15407.97 47 137
Jefferson 2237 14608.5 77 210
Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 103
Johnson 1460 15112.31 57 127
Jones 3721 13014.59 98 319
Lamar 3280 16953.53 97 230
Lanier 1093 10559.37 15 43
Laurens 8584 18149.53 237 472
Lee 3842 12819.06 91 356
Liberty 10890 17591.75 104 382
Lincoln 860 10584.62 29 83
Long 2225 11172.48 26 93
Lowndes 15189 12885.36 270 652
Lumpkin 6544 19359.8 110 473
Macon 1196 9208.5 41 116
Madison 5957 19740.2 90 401
Marion 958 11551.91 42 90
McDuffie 2977 13784.32 75 258
McIntosh 1966 13496.26 31 105
Meriwether 3250 15461.47 118 298
Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60
Mitchell 3102 14064.2 102 324
Monroe 3892 14036.86 134 278
Montgomery 1461 15839.12 45 72
Morgan 2897 15137.42 50 197
Murray 9103 22609.97 166 411
Muscogee 31910 16652.23 688 2295
Newton 17990 16011.89 390 1990
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 63130 0 954 3201
Oconee 6908 16551.26 94 265
Oglethorpe 2371 15557.74 49 189
Paulding 25928 15027.07 311 732
Peach 3679 13439.27 104 321
Pickens 5094 15192.37 127 462
Pierce 2811 14382.19 102 297
Pike 2735 14501.59 66 182
Polk 9243 21257.07 160 669
Pulaski 1219 11190.67 43 69
Putnam 3634 16604.98 97 285
Quitman 231 10069.75 3 21
Rabun 2796 16460.61 78 252
Randolph 853 12629.55 43 111
Richmond 36331 17964.3 695 2321
Rockdale 14942 15735.05 288 2055
Schley 522 9895.73 10 34
Screven 1813 13043.17 36 117
Seminole 1644 20196.56 24 111
Spalding 10437 15102.01 345 786
Stephens 5898 22402.01 127 386
Stewart 2076 33871.76 32 149
Sumter 3907 13289.57 152 437
Talbot 940 15264.7 31 80
Taliaferro 183 11213.24 3 17
Tattnall 3441 13541.38 82 176
Taylor 1140 14325.21 39 115
Telfair 1250 7990.28 58 98
Terrell 1188 14030.94 59 171
Thomas 8833 19880.26 179 622
Tift 6271 15358.8 163 591
Toombs 5454 20212.73 171 285
Towns 2042 16968.59 83 206
Treutlen 1132 16576.37 46 70
Troup 12061 17128.7 311 710
Turner 1112 13769.19 46 126
Twiggs 1041 12874.1 55 161
Union 4288 16925.2 134 403
Unknown 8496 0 12 94
Upson 4154 15808.5 169 323
Walker 13524 19428.24 184 552
Walton 15859 16551.86 381 1415
Ware 5981 16682.01 218 620
Warren 652 12514.4 23 70
Washington 3227 15894.99 80 146
Wayne 5671 18919.73 179 454
Webster 251 9843.14 8 26
Wheeler 931 11771.4 34 45
White 6259 19708.42 137 464
Whitfield 27286 26068.1 385 1071
Wilcox 828 9419.8 33 94
Wilkes 1121 11194.33 34 133
Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 48 163
Worth 2340 11617.52 91 272
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,828,608 (17,095,333 reported molecular tests; 733,275 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,922,372 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 109,542 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 30,684 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

