UPDATE (Friday, March 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/18/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,922,372 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3544 19093.8 108 266 Atkinson 1546 18559.42 39 210 Bacon 2544 22307.96 61 203 Baker 313 10044.93 13 46 Baldwin 7295 16419.83 194 435 Banks 3350 16765.09 78 331 Barrow 19448 22513.69 239 980 Bartow 21547 19451.84 383 1219 Ben Hill 2164 13000.9 73 187 Berrien 2015 10453.41 58 109 Bibb 28781 18916.2 679 2761 Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75 Brantley 2485 12941.36 86 185 Brooks 1888 12004.83 64 156 Bryan 6871 17556.28 74 397 Bulloch 10580 13313.7 108 371 Burke 2962 13257.54 61 239 Butts 4708 18701.84 137 263 Calhoun 983 15561.18 21 102 Camden 8614 15974.33 99 251 Candler 1344 12401.96 54 100 Carroll 14391 11980.62 178 444 Catoosa 12422 18062.85 126 393 Charlton 2230 16828.92 48 120 Chatham 53443 18291.37 789 3225 Chattahoochee 6120 56935.53 16 52 Chattooga 5246 21182.27 112 312 Cherokee 45065 16902.52 561 2337 Clarke 26101 20111.88 213 1137 Clay 353 12364.27 6 14 Clayton 57471 18852.96 874 3101 Clinch 1390 20883.41 38 96 Cobb 134463 17007.97 1595 4744 Coffee 8482 19706.33 224 1080 Colquitt 7937 17485.07 166 397 Columbia 20529 12941.35 306 852 Cook 2060 11813.96 55 143 Coweta 20813 13692.67 418 1365 Crawford 1190 9731.76 44 122 Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 202 Dade 2554 15802.5 25 99 Dawson 6129 22682.36 95 390 Decatur 5294 20112.45 92 262 DeKalb 127397 16062.08 1501 8045 Dodge 2110 10350.75 69 134 Dooly 1530 11417.91 39 109 Dougherty 14094 15676.55 440 1557 Douglas 28105 18501.57 316 1264 Early 2092 20618.96 54 116 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10263 16029.43 166 593 Elbert 2638 13924.52 81 252 Emanuel 3414 15063.54 80 202 Evans 1499 14026.39 42 124 Fannin 4142 15737.08 126 334 Fayette 16724 14227.86 272 944 Floyd 22934 22953.28 409 1529 Forsyth 43987 17420.11 358 1498 Franklin 4370 18732.05 76 255 Fulton 183292 16675.32 2018 9807 Gilmer 4644 14781.81 142 449 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18117 21054.77 353 753 Gordon 11858 20427.57 227 488 Grady 3685 15016.3 82 271 Greene 3149 16824.28 73 267 Gwinnett 173593 17875.09 1711 7437 Habersham 8388 18314.41 238 705 Hall 46583 22574.86 769 3491 Hancock 1367 16684.97 81 131 Haralson 3446 11216.72 63 109 Harris 5129 14775.87 99 325 Hart 3199 12253.42 58 199 Heard 1471 11891.67 31 95 Henry 45419 18935.16 611 1988 Houston 23042 14672.79 322 1190 Irwin 1037 10993.32 23 102 Jackson 18504 24771.08 270 1002 Jasper 1671 11768.43 37 159 Jeff Davis 2334 15407.97 47 137 Jefferson 2237 14608.5 77 210 Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 103 Johnson 1460 15112.31 57 127 Jones 3721 13014.59 98 319 Lamar 3280 16953.53 97 230 Lanier 1093 10559.37 15 43 Laurens 8584 18149.53 237 472 Lee 3842 12819.06 91 356 Liberty 10890 17591.75 104 382 Lincoln 860 10584.62 29 83 Long 2225 11172.48 26 93 Lowndes 15189 12885.36 270 652 Lumpkin 6544 19359.8 110 473 Macon 1196 9208.5 41 116 Madison 5957 19740.2 90 401 Marion 958 11551.91 42 90 McDuffie 2977 13784.32 75 258 McIntosh 1966 13496.26 31 105 Meriwether 3250 15461.47 118 298 Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60 Mitchell 3102 14064.2 102 324 Monroe 3892 14036.86 134 278 Montgomery 1461 15839.12 45 72 Morgan 2897 15137.42 50 197 Murray 9103 22609.97 166 411 Muscogee 31910 16652.23 688 2295 Newton 17990 16011.89 390 1990 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 63130 0 954 3201 Oconee 6908 16551.26 94 265 Oglethorpe 2371 15557.74 49 189 Paulding 25928 15027.07 311 732 Peach 3679 13439.27 104 321 Pickens 5094 15192.37 127 462 Pierce 2811 14382.19 102 297 Pike 2735 14501.59 66 182 Polk 9243 21257.07 160 669 Pulaski 1219 11190.67 43 69 Putnam 3634 16604.98 97 285 Quitman 231 10069.75 3 21 Rabun 2796 16460.61 78 252 Randolph 853 12629.55 43 111 Richmond 36331 17964.3 695 2321 Rockdale 14942 15735.05 288 2055 Schley 522 9895.73 10 34 Screven 1813 13043.17 36 117 Seminole 1644 20196.56 24 111 Spalding 10437 15102.01 345 786 Stephens 5898 22402.01 127 386 Stewart 2076 33871.76 32 149 Sumter 3907 13289.57 152 437 Talbot 940 15264.7 31 80 Taliaferro 183 11213.24 3 17 Tattnall 3441 13541.38 82 176 Taylor 1140 14325.21 39 115 Telfair 1250 7990.28 58 98 Terrell 1188 14030.94 59 171 Thomas 8833 19880.26 179 622 Tift 6271 15358.8 163 591 Toombs 5454 20212.73 171 285 Towns 2042 16968.59 83 206 Treutlen 1132 16576.37 46 70 Troup 12061 17128.7 311 710 Turner 1112 13769.19 46 126 Twiggs 1041 12874.1 55 161 Union 4288 16925.2 134 403 Unknown 8496 0 12 94 Upson 4154 15808.5 169 323 Walker 13524 19428.24 184 552 Walton 15859 16551.86 381 1415 Ware 5981 16682.01 218 620 Warren 652 12514.4 23 70 Washington 3227 15894.99 80 146 Wayne 5671 18919.73 179 454 Webster 251 9843.14 8 26 Wheeler 931 11771.4 34 45 White 6259 19708.42 137 464 Whitfield 27286 26068.1 385 1071 Wilcox 828 9419.8 33 94 Wilkes 1121 11194.33 34 133 Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 48 163 Worth 2340 11617.52 91 272

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,828,608 (17,095,333 reported molecular tests; 733,275 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,922,372 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

109,542 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



30,684 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



