UPDATE (Thursday, March 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/17/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,921,472 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3544 19093.8 108 266 Atkinson 1553 18643.46 39 212 Bacon 2543 22299.19 61 203 Baker 313 10044.93 13 45 Baldwin 7295 16419.83 194 435 Banks 3349 16760.08 78 331 Barrow 19447 22512.53 239 978 Bartow 21548 19452.74 381 1219 Ben Hill 2164 13000.9 73 187 Berrien 2015 10453.41 58 108 Bibb 28776 18912.91 678 2758 Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75 Brantley 2493 12983.02 86 186 Brooks 1888 12004.83 64 156 Bryan 6873 17561.39 74 393 Bulloch 10577 13309.93 108 371 Burke 2961 13253.07 61 239 Butts 4708 18701.84 137 262 Calhoun 983 15561.18 21 102 Camden 8609 15965.06 99 251 Candler 1344 12401.96 54 100 Carroll 14389 11978.95 178 444 Catoosa 12415 18052.67 126 393 Charlton 2226 16798.73 48 120 Chatham 53434 18288.29 782 3211 Chattahoochee 6095 56702.95 16 52 Chattooga 5247 21186.3 112 312 Cherokee 45059 16900.27 560 2337 Clarke 26098 20109.57 212 1137 Clay 353 12364.27 6 14 Clayton 57455 18847.72 871 3098 Clinch 1387 20838.34 38 95 Cobb 134301 16987.48 1588 4741 Coffee 8474 19687.75 223 1078 Colquitt 7936 17482.87 166 397 Columbia 20511 12930.01 306 850 Cook 2060 11813.96 55 143 Coweta 20811 13691.36 417 1360 Crawford 1190 9731.76 44 122 Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 202 Dade 2552 15790.12 25 99 Dawson 6127 22674.96 95 390 Decatur 5291 20101.06 92 262 DeKalb 127176 16034.21 1498 8037 Dodge 2110 10350.75 69 134 Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 109 Dougherty 14093 15675.44 439 1557 Douglas 28103 18500.26 316 1264 Early 2092 20618.96 54 116 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10262 16027.86 166 592 Elbert 2638 13924.52 81 252 Emanuel 3414 15063.54 79 202 Evans 1499 14026.39 42 124 Fannin 4140 15729.48 126 334 Fayette 16717 14221.91 270 944 Floyd 22933 22952.28 409 1528 Forsyth 43982 17418.13 358 1497 Franklin 4368 18723.48 76 255 Fulton 183110 16658.77 2013 9799 Gilmer 4644 14781.81 142 449 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18115 21052.45 353 753 Gordon 11859 20429.29 225 487 Grady 3686 15020.37 81 271 Greene 3148 16818.93 73 267 Gwinnett 173536 17869.22 1707 7435 Habersham 8387 18312.23 238 705 Hall 46576 22571.47 769 3486 Hancock 1367 16684.97 81 131 Haralson 3446 11216.72 63 109 Harris 5129 14775.87 99 325 Hart 3197 12245.76 58 199 Heard 1471 11891.67 31 95 Henry 45408 18930.57 610 1985 Houston 23040 14671.51 322 1189 Irwin 1036 10982.72 23 102 Jackson 18504 24771.08 269 1001 Jasper 1669 11754.35 37 159 Jeff Davis 2334 15407.97 47 137 Jefferson 2237 14608.5 77 210 Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 103 Johnson 1460 15112.31 57 127 Jones 3722 13018.08 98 318 Lamar 3279 16948.36 97 228 Lanier 1092 10549.71 15 43 Laurens 8582 18145.3 237 472 Lee 3840 12812.39 91 355 Liberty 10889 17590.14 104 382 Lincoln 860 10584.62 29 83 Long 2225 11172.48 26 93 Lowndes 15180 12877.72 270 651 Lumpkin 6544 19359.8 110 473 Macon 1196 9208.5 41 116 Madison 5956 19736.89 90 400 Marion 958 11551.91 42 90 McDuffie 2977 13784.32 75 258 McIntosh 1966 13496.26 31 105 Meriwether 3248 15451.95 118 298 Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60 Mitchell 3102 14064.2 102 324 Monroe 3892 14036.86 134 278 Montgomery 1461 15839.12 45 72 Morgan 2897 15137.42 50 197 Murray 9099 22600.03 166 411 Muscogee 31906 16650.14 687 2288 Newton 17981 16003.88 388 1986 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 63114 0 956 3196 Oconee 6908 16551.26 93 264 Oglethorpe 2370 15551.18 49 189 Paulding 25924 15024.75 309 731 Peach 3678 13435.62 102 321 Pickens 5094 15192.37 126 462 Pierce 2810 14377.08 102 297 Pike 2735 14501.59 66 182 Polk 9238 21245.57 160 669 Pulaski 1218 11181.49 43 69 Putnam 3634 16604.98 97 285 Quitman 231 10069.75 3 21 Rabun 2796 16460.61 77 252 Randolph 853 12629.55 43 111 Richmond 36319 17958.37 694 2321 Rockdale 14928 15720.3 288 2054 Schley 522 9895.73 10 34 Screven 1813 13043.17 36 117 Seminole 1643 20184.28 24 110 Spalding 10436 15100.56 345 786 Stephens 5898 22402.01 126 386 Stewart 2075 33855.44 32 149 Sumter 3907 13289.57 152 437 Talbot 940 15264.7 30 80 Taliaferro 183 11213.24 3 17 Tattnall 3441 13541.38 82 176 Taylor 1140 14325.21 39 114 Telfair 1250 7990.28 58 98 Terrell 1187 14019.13 59 171 Thomas 8833 19880.26 178 622 Tift 6271 15358.8 163 591 Toombs 5451 20201.61 169 285 Towns 2041 16960.28 83 206 Treutlen 1132 16576.37 46 70 Troup 12060 17127.28 311 709 Turner 1112 13769.19 46 126 Twiggs 1041 12874.1 55 161 Union 4288 16925.2 134 403 Unknown 8494 0 19 97 Upson 4154 15808.5 169 324 Walker 13513 19412.44 183 552 Walton 15854 16546.64 380 1412 Ware 5977 16670.85 217 619 Warren 652 12514.4 23 70 Washington 3227 15894.99 80 146 Wayne 5668 18909.72 179 454 Webster 251 9843.14 8 26 Wheeler 931 11771.4 34 45 White 6258 19705.27 138 464 Whitfield 27291 26072.88 385 1071 Wilcox 828 9419.8 33 94 Wilkes 1121 11194.33 34 133 Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 48 162 Worth 2340 11617.52 91 272

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,799,516 (17,066,595 reported molecular tests; 732,921 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,921,472 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

109,442 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



30,630 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



