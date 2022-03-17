UPDATE (Thursday, March 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases March 17
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 3/17/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,921,472 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3544 19093.8 108 266
Atkinson 1553 18643.46 39 212
Bacon 2543 22299.19 61 203
Baker 313 10044.93 13 45
Baldwin 7295 16419.83 194 435
Banks 3349 16760.08 78 331
Barrow 19447 22512.53 239 978
Bartow 21548 19452.74 381 1219
Ben Hill 2164 13000.9 73 187
Berrien 2015 10453.41 58 108
Bibb 28776 18912.91 678 2758
Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75
Brantley 2493 12983.02 86 186
Brooks 1888 12004.83 64 156
Bryan 6873 17561.39 74 393
Bulloch 10577 13309.93 108 371
Burke 2961 13253.07 61 239
Butts 4708 18701.84 137 262
Calhoun 983 15561.18 21 102
Camden 8609 15965.06 99 251
Candler 1344 12401.96 54 100
Carroll 14389 11978.95 178 444
Catoosa 12415 18052.67 126 393
Charlton 2226 16798.73 48 120
Chatham 53434 18288.29 782 3211
Chattahoochee 6095 56702.95 16 52
Chattooga 5247 21186.3 112 312
Cherokee 45059 16900.27 560 2337
Clarke 26098 20109.57 212 1137
Clay 353 12364.27 6 14
Clayton 57455 18847.72 871 3098
Clinch 1387 20838.34 38 95
Cobb 134301 16987.48 1588 4741
Coffee 8474 19687.75 223 1078
Colquitt 7936 17482.87 166 397
Columbia 20511 12930.01 306 850
Cook 2060 11813.96 55 143
Coweta 20811 13691.36 417 1360
Crawford 1190 9731.76 44 122
Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 202
Dade 2552 15790.12 25 99
Dawson 6127 22674.96 95 390
Decatur 5291 20101.06 92 262
DeKalb 127176 16034.21 1498 8037
Dodge 2110 10350.75 69 134
Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 109
Dougherty 14093 15675.44 439 1557
Douglas 28103 18500.26 316 1264
Early 2092 20618.96 54 116
Echols 466 11740.99 5 17
Effingham 10262 16027.86 166 592
Elbert 2638 13924.52 81 252
Emanuel 3414 15063.54 79 202
Evans 1499 14026.39 42 124
Fannin 4140 15729.48 126 334
Fayette 16717 14221.91 270 944
Floyd 22933 22952.28 409 1528
Forsyth 43982 17418.13 358 1497
Franklin 4368 18723.48 76 255
Fulton 183110 16658.77 2013 9799
Gilmer 4644 14781.81 142 449
Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28
Glynn 18115 21052.45 353 753
Gordon 11859 20429.29 225 487
Grady 3686 15020.37 81 271
Greene 3148 16818.93 73 267
Gwinnett 173536 17869.22 1707 7435
Habersham 8387 18312.23 238 705
Hall 46576 22571.47 769 3486
Hancock 1367 16684.97 81 131
Haralson 3446 11216.72 63 109
Harris 5129 14775.87 99 325
Hart 3197 12245.76 58 199
Heard 1471 11891.67 31 95
Henry 45408 18930.57 610 1985
Houston 23040 14671.51 322 1189
Irwin 1036 10982.72 23 102
Jackson 18504 24771.08 269 1001
Jasper 1669 11754.35 37 159
Jeff Davis 2334 15407.97 47 137
Jefferson 2237 14608.5 77 210
Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 103
Johnson 1460 15112.31 57 127
Jones 3722 13018.08 98 318
Lamar 3279 16948.36 97 228
Lanier 1092 10549.71 15 43
Laurens 8582 18145.3 237 472
Lee 3840 12812.39 91 355
Liberty 10889 17590.14 104 382
Lincoln 860 10584.62 29 83
Long 2225 11172.48 26 93
Lowndes 15180 12877.72 270 651
Lumpkin 6544 19359.8 110 473
Macon 1196 9208.5 41 116
Madison 5956 19736.89 90 400
Marion 958 11551.91 42 90
McDuffie 2977 13784.32 75 258
McIntosh 1966 13496.26 31 105
Meriwether 3248 15451.95 118 298
Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60
Mitchell 3102 14064.2 102 324
Monroe 3892 14036.86 134 278
Montgomery 1461 15839.12 45 72
Morgan 2897 15137.42 50 197
Murray 9099 22600.03 166 411
Muscogee 31906 16650.14 687 2288
Newton 17981 16003.88 388 1986
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 63114 0 956 3196
Oconee 6908 16551.26 93 264
Oglethorpe 2370 15551.18 49 189
Paulding 25924 15024.75 309 731
Peach 3678 13435.62 102 321
Pickens 5094 15192.37 126 462
Pierce 2810 14377.08 102 297
Pike 2735 14501.59 66 182
Polk 9238 21245.57 160 669
Pulaski 1218 11181.49 43 69
Putnam 3634 16604.98 97 285
Quitman 231 10069.75 3 21
Rabun 2796 16460.61 77 252
Randolph 853 12629.55 43 111
Richmond 36319 17958.37 694 2321
Rockdale 14928 15720.3 288 2054
Schley 522 9895.73 10 34
Screven 1813 13043.17 36 117
Seminole 1643 20184.28 24 110
Spalding 10436 15100.56 345 786
Stephens 5898 22402.01 126 386
Stewart 2075 33855.44 32 149
Sumter 3907 13289.57 152 437
Talbot 940 15264.7 30 80
Taliaferro 183 11213.24 3 17
Tattnall 3441 13541.38 82 176
Taylor 1140 14325.21 39 114
Telfair 1250 7990.28 58 98
Terrell 1187 14019.13 59 171
Thomas 8833 19880.26 178 622
Tift 6271 15358.8 163 591
Toombs 5451 20201.61 169 285
Towns 2041 16960.28 83 206
Treutlen 1132 16576.37 46 70
Troup 12060 17127.28 311 709
Turner 1112 13769.19 46 126
Twiggs 1041 12874.1 55 161
Union 4288 16925.2 134 403
Unknown 8494 0 19 97
Upson 4154 15808.5 169 324
Walker 13513 19412.44 183 552
Walton 15854 16546.64 380 1412
Ware 5977 16670.85 217 619
Warren 652 12514.4 23 70
Washington 3227 15894.99 80 146
Wayne 5668 18909.72 179 454
Webster 251 9843.14 8 26
Wheeler 931 11771.4 34 45
White 6258 19705.27 138 464
Whitfield 27291 26072.88 385 1071
Wilcox 828 9419.8 33 94
Wilkes 1121 11194.33 34 133
Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 48 162
Worth 2340 11617.52 91 272
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,799,516 (17,066,595 reported molecular tests; 732,921 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,921,472 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 109,442 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 30,630 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

