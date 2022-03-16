UPDATE (Wednesday, March 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases March 16
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 3/16/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,920,842 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3544 19093.8 108 266
Atkinson 1557 18691.48 39 211
Bacon 2542 22290.42 61 203
Baker 313 10044.93 13 45
Baldwin 7296 16422.08 193 432
Banks 3349 16760.08 78 330
Barrow 19450 22516 239 978
Bartow 21547 19451.84 380 1216
Ben Hill 2164 13000.9 73 187
Berrien 2013 10443.04 58 108
Bibb 28769 18908.31 677 2754
Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75
Brantley 2493 12983.02 86 186
Brooks 1888 12004.83 64 156
Bryan 6871 17556.28 74 392
Bulloch 10575 13307.41 108 371
Burke 2960 13248.59 61 239
Butts 4708 18701.84 136 262
Calhoun 982 15545.35 21 102
Camden 8602 15952.08 98 251
Candler 1343 12392.73 54 100
Carroll 14388 11978.12 178 444
Catoosa 12404 18036.67 126 393
Charlton 2223 16776.09 48 120
Chatham 53354 18260.91 778 3206
Chattahoochee 6066 56433.16 16 51
Chattooga 5246 21182.27 112 312
Cherokee 45060 16900.65 559 2335
Clarke 26090 20103.41 212 1133
Clay 353 12364.27 6 14
Clayton 57444 18844.11 868 3098
Clinch 1386 20823.32 38 95
Cobb 134256 16981.79 1585 4740
Coffee 8465 19666.84 220 1070
Colquitt 7926 17460.84 165 397
Columbia 20478 12909.2 305 850
Cook 2059 11808.22 55 142
Coweta 20810 13690.7 416 1356
Crawford 1191 9739.94 44 122
Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 202
Dade 2552 15790.12 25 99
Dawson 6126 22671.26 95 390
Decatur 5291 20101.06 92 262
DeKalb 127126 16027.91 1494 8031
Dodge 2109 10345.84 69 134
Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 109
Dougherty 14091 15673.21 437 1557
Douglas 28095 18494.99 314 1263
Early 2091 20609.11 54 116
Echols 466 11740.99 5 17
Effingham 10260 16024.74 164 592
Elbert 2638 13924.52 81 252
Emanuel 3414 15063.54 79 202
Evans 1499 14026.39 42 124
Fannin 4140 15729.48 126 332
Fayette 16713 14218.51 270 942
Floyd 22928 22947.28 409 1527
Forsyth 43972 17414.17 356 1494
Franklin 4368 18723.48 75 255
Fulton 183054 16653.67 2006 9791
Gilmer 4644 14781.81 142 448
Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28
Glynn 18108 21044.31 352 753
Gordon 11854 20420.68 224 486
Grady 3684 15012.22 81 270
Greene 3146 16808.25 72 266
Gwinnett 173495 17864.99 1707 7431
Habersham 8386 18310.04 236 705
Hall 46572 22569.53 769 3485
Hancock 1367 16684.97 80 131
Haralson 3446 11216.72 62 109
Harris 5128 14772.99 99 325
Hart 3196 12241.93 58 199
Heard 1471 11891.67 31 95
Henry 45400 18927.23 609 1983
Houston 23038 14670.24 321 1187
Irwin 1036 10982.72 23 102
Jackson 18504 24771.08 268 1000
Jasper 1667 11740.26 36 158
Jeff Davis 2332 15394.77 47 137
Jefferson 2236 14601.97 77 209
Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 102
Johnson 1460 15112.31 57 126
Jones 3722 13018.08 98 317
Lamar 3278 16943.2 97 228
Lanier 1092 10549.71 15 42
Laurens 8580 18141.07 237 472
Lee 3839 12809.05 90 355
Liberty 10883 17580.45 104 382
Lincoln 860 10584.62 29 83
Long 2225 11172.48 26 92
Lowndes 15174 12872.63 270 651
Lumpkin 6545 19362.76 109 471
Macon 1196 9208.5 41 116
Madison 5958 19743.51 89 399
Marion 958 11551.91 42 90
McDuffie 2975 13775.06 75 257
McIntosh 1965 13489.39 31 105
Meriwether 3248 15451.95 118 298
Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60
Mitchell 3102 14064.2 101 323
Monroe 3891 14033.25 134 278
Montgomery 1460 15828.27 45 72
Morgan 2897 15137.42 50 197
Murray 9096 22592.58 165 411
Muscogee 31899 16646.49 686 2284
Newton 17984 16006.55 387 1986
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 63080 0 953 3192
Oconee 6908 16551.26 93 263
Oglethorpe 2368 15538.06 48 188
Paulding 25915 15019.53 309 730
Peach 3677 13431.96 102 322
Pickens 5093 15189.38 126 461
Pierce 2806 14356.61 102 297
Pike 2735 14501.59 66 181
Polk 9234 21236.37 160 669
Pulaski 1217 11172.31 43 69
Putnam 3633 16600.41 97 286
Quitman 231 10069.75 3 21
Rabun 2796 16460.61 76 252
Randolph 853 12629.55 43 111
Richmond 36291 17944.52 692 2321
Rockdale 14926 15718.2 288 2054
Schley 522 9895.73 10 34
Screven 1812 13035.97 36 115
Seminole 1643 20184.28 24 110
Spalding 10436 15100.56 344 785
Stephens 5896 22394.41 126 385
Stewart 2075 33855.44 32 149
Sumter 3907 13289.57 152 437
Talbot 939 15248.46 30 80
Taliaferro 182 11151.96 3 17
Tattnall 3439 13533.51 82 176
Taylor 1140 14325.21 39 114
Telfair 1250 7990.28 58 98
Terrell 1187 14019.13 59 171
Thomas 8832 19878.01 178 620
Tift 6271 15358.8 163 591
Toombs 5448 20190.49 169 285
Towns 2041 16960.28 82 206
Treutlen 1132 16576.37 46 70
Troup 12059 17125.86 311 708
Turner 1112 13769.19 46 126
Twiggs 1041 12874.1 55 160
Union 4288 16925.2 133 403
Unknown 8486 0 19 95
Upson 4154 15808.5 169 324
Walker 13504 19399.51 183 552
Walton 15856 16548.73 380 1409
Ware 5972 16656.9 217 620
Warren 652 12514.4 23 70
Washington 3227 15894.99 80 147
Wayne 5667 18906.39 179 454
Webster 251 9843.14 8 26
Wheeler 931 11771.4 34 45
White 6258 19705.27 136 463
Whitfield 27285 26067.14 384 1069
Wilcox 827 9408.42 33 94
Wilkes 1121 11194.33 34 133
Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 48 162
Worth 2340 11617.52 90 272
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,777,703 (17,045,190 reported molecular tests; 732,513 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,920,842 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 109,329 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 30,556 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

