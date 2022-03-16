UPDATE (Wednesday, March 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/16/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,920,842 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3544 19093.8 108 266 Atkinson 1557 18691.48 39 211 Bacon 2542 22290.42 61 203 Baker 313 10044.93 13 45 Baldwin 7296 16422.08 193 432 Banks 3349 16760.08 78 330 Barrow 19450 22516 239 978 Bartow 21547 19451.84 380 1216 Ben Hill 2164 13000.9 73 187 Berrien 2013 10443.04 58 108 Bibb 28769 18908.31 677 2754 Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75 Brantley 2493 12983.02 86 186 Brooks 1888 12004.83 64 156 Bryan 6871 17556.28 74 392 Bulloch 10575 13307.41 108 371 Burke 2960 13248.59 61 239 Butts 4708 18701.84 136 262 Calhoun 982 15545.35 21 102 Camden 8602 15952.08 98 251 Candler 1343 12392.73 54 100 Carroll 14388 11978.12 178 444 Catoosa 12404 18036.67 126 393 Charlton 2223 16776.09 48 120 Chatham 53354 18260.91 778 3206 Chattahoochee 6066 56433.16 16 51 Chattooga 5246 21182.27 112 312 Cherokee 45060 16900.65 559 2335 Clarke 26090 20103.41 212 1133 Clay 353 12364.27 6 14 Clayton 57444 18844.11 868 3098 Clinch 1386 20823.32 38 95 Cobb 134256 16981.79 1585 4740 Coffee 8465 19666.84 220 1070 Colquitt 7926 17460.84 165 397 Columbia 20478 12909.2 305 850 Cook 2059 11808.22 55 142 Coweta 20810 13690.7 416 1356 Crawford 1191 9739.94 44 122 Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 202 Dade 2552 15790.12 25 99 Dawson 6126 22671.26 95 390 Decatur 5291 20101.06 92 262 DeKalb 127126 16027.91 1494 8031 Dodge 2109 10345.84 69 134 Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 109 Dougherty 14091 15673.21 437 1557 Douglas 28095 18494.99 314 1263 Early 2091 20609.11 54 116 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10260 16024.74 164 592 Elbert 2638 13924.52 81 252 Emanuel 3414 15063.54 79 202 Evans 1499 14026.39 42 124 Fannin 4140 15729.48 126 332 Fayette 16713 14218.51 270 942 Floyd 22928 22947.28 409 1527 Forsyth 43972 17414.17 356 1494 Franklin 4368 18723.48 75 255 Fulton 183054 16653.67 2006 9791 Gilmer 4644 14781.81 142 448 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18108 21044.31 352 753 Gordon 11854 20420.68 224 486 Grady 3684 15012.22 81 270 Greene 3146 16808.25 72 266 Gwinnett 173495 17864.99 1707 7431 Habersham 8386 18310.04 236 705 Hall 46572 22569.53 769 3485 Hancock 1367 16684.97 80 131 Haralson 3446 11216.72 62 109 Harris 5128 14772.99 99 325 Hart 3196 12241.93 58 199 Heard 1471 11891.67 31 95 Henry 45400 18927.23 609 1983 Houston 23038 14670.24 321 1187 Irwin 1036 10982.72 23 102 Jackson 18504 24771.08 268 1000 Jasper 1667 11740.26 36 158 Jeff Davis 2332 15394.77 47 137 Jefferson 2236 14601.97 77 209 Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 102 Johnson 1460 15112.31 57 126 Jones 3722 13018.08 98 317 Lamar 3278 16943.2 97 228 Lanier 1092 10549.71 15 42 Laurens 8580 18141.07 237 472 Lee 3839 12809.05 90 355 Liberty 10883 17580.45 104 382 Lincoln 860 10584.62 29 83 Long 2225 11172.48 26 92 Lowndes 15174 12872.63 270 651 Lumpkin 6545 19362.76 109 471 Macon 1196 9208.5 41 116 Madison 5958 19743.51 89 399 Marion 958 11551.91 42 90 McDuffie 2975 13775.06 75 257 McIntosh 1965 13489.39 31 105 Meriwether 3248 15451.95 118 298 Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60 Mitchell 3102 14064.2 101 323 Monroe 3891 14033.25 134 278 Montgomery 1460 15828.27 45 72 Morgan 2897 15137.42 50 197 Murray 9096 22592.58 165 411 Muscogee 31899 16646.49 686 2284 Newton 17984 16006.55 387 1986 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 63080 0 953 3192 Oconee 6908 16551.26 93 263 Oglethorpe 2368 15538.06 48 188 Paulding 25915 15019.53 309 730 Peach 3677 13431.96 102 322 Pickens 5093 15189.38 126 461 Pierce 2806 14356.61 102 297 Pike 2735 14501.59 66 181 Polk 9234 21236.37 160 669 Pulaski 1217 11172.31 43 69 Putnam 3633 16600.41 97 286 Quitman 231 10069.75 3 21 Rabun 2796 16460.61 76 252 Randolph 853 12629.55 43 111 Richmond 36291 17944.52 692 2321 Rockdale 14926 15718.2 288 2054 Schley 522 9895.73 10 34 Screven 1812 13035.97 36 115 Seminole 1643 20184.28 24 110 Spalding 10436 15100.56 344 785 Stephens 5896 22394.41 126 385 Stewart 2075 33855.44 32 149 Sumter 3907 13289.57 152 437 Talbot 939 15248.46 30 80 Taliaferro 182 11151.96 3 17 Tattnall 3439 13533.51 82 176 Taylor 1140 14325.21 39 114 Telfair 1250 7990.28 58 98 Terrell 1187 14019.13 59 171 Thomas 8832 19878.01 178 620 Tift 6271 15358.8 163 591 Toombs 5448 20190.49 169 285 Towns 2041 16960.28 82 206 Treutlen 1132 16576.37 46 70 Troup 12059 17125.86 311 708 Turner 1112 13769.19 46 126 Twiggs 1041 12874.1 55 160 Union 4288 16925.2 133 403 Unknown 8486 0 19 95 Upson 4154 15808.5 169 324 Walker 13504 19399.51 183 552 Walton 15856 16548.73 380 1409 Ware 5972 16656.9 217 620 Warren 652 12514.4 23 70 Washington 3227 15894.99 80 147 Wayne 5667 18906.39 179 454 Webster 251 9843.14 8 26 Wheeler 931 11771.4 34 45 White 6258 19705.27 136 463 Whitfield 27285 26067.14 384 1069 Wilcox 827 9408.42 33 94 Wilkes 1121 11194.33 34 133 Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 48 162 Worth 2340 11617.52 90 272

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,777,703 (17,045,190 reported molecular tests; 732,513 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,920,842 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

109,329 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



30,556 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



