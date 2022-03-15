UPDATE (Tuesday, March 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/15/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,919,226 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3543 19088.41 108 266 Atkinson 1557 18691.48 39 211 Bacon 2542 22290.42 61 203 Baker 313 10044.93 13 45 Baldwin 7296 16422.08 193 432 Banks 3346 16745.07 78 329 Barrow 19451 22517.16 238 977 Bartow 21545 19450.04 379 1213 Ben Hill 2164 13000.9 73 187 Berrien 2013 10443.04 57 108 Bibb 28766 18906.34 676 2750 Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75 Brantley 2492 12977.81 86 186 Brooks 1888 12004.83 63 155 Bryan 6849 17500.06 73 390 Bulloch 10571 13302.38 108 368 Burke 2960 13248.59 61 239 Butts 4708 18701.84 136 262 Calhoun 981 15529.52 21 102 Camden 8582 15914.99 98 251 Candler 1342 12383.5 54 100 Carroll 14386 11976.46 178 444 Catoosa 12399 18029.4 124 391 Charlton 2220 16753.45 48 120 Chatham 53092 18171.24 776 3196 Chattahoochee 6052 56302.91 16 51 Chattooga 5247 21186.3 112 312 Cherokee 45057 16899.52 559 2329 Clarke 26085 20099.55 211 1132 Clay 353 12364.27 6 14 Clayton 57433 18840.5 866 3094 Clinch 1386 20823.32 38 95 Cobb 134204 16975.21 1582 4737 Coffee 8467 19671.48 220 1068 Colquitt 7924 17456.44 164 397 Columbia 20451 12892.18 305 849 Cook 2058 11802.49 55 142 Coweta 20809 13690.04 415 1351 Crawford 1192 9748.12 44 124 Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 202 Dade 2552 15790.12 25 99 Dawson 6123 22660.15 95 390 Decatur 5291 20101.06 92 262 DeKalb 127089 16023.24 1488 8024 Dodge 2109 10345.84 69 134 Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 109 Dougherty 14090 15672.1 437 1555 Douglas 28093 18493.67 313 1263 Early 2091 20609.11 54 116 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10233 15982.57 164 589 Elbert 2639 13929.8 81 252 Emanuel 3413 15059.12 79 201 Evans 1496 13998.32 41 123 Fannin 4138 15721.88 125 332 Fayette 16713 14218.51 269 938 Floyd 22924 22943.27 407 1525 Forsyth 43967 17412.19 356 1492 Franklin 4369 18727.76 75 255 Fulton 182994 16648.21 2004 9785 Gilmer 4644 14781.81 142 447 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18097 21031.53 351 753 Gordon 11852 20417.23 223 486 Grady 3684 15012.22 81 270 Greene 3146 16808.25 72 266 Gwinnett 173449 17860.26 1701 7429 Habersham 8384 18305.68 235 705 Hall 46566 22566.62 767 3483 Hancock 1367 16684.97 80 131 Haralson 3446 11216.72 62 109 Harris 5128 14772.99 99 325 Hart 3194 12234.27 58 199 Heard 1471 11891.67 31 95 Henry 45394 18924.73 608 1977 Houston 23033 14667.06 321 1187 Irwin 1036 10982.72 23 102 Jackson 18511 24780.46 267 1001 Jasper 1667 11740.26 36 158 Jeff Davis 2332 15394.77 47 138 Jefferson 2236 14601.97 77 209 Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 102 Johnson 1460 15112.31 57 126 Jones 3720 13011.09 98 317 Lamar 3278 16943.2 97 228 Lanier 1091 10540.04 15 42 Laurens 8580 18141.07 237 472 Lee 3839 12809.05 90 355 Liberty 10875 17567.52 104 381 Lincoln 860 10584.62 29 83 Long 2224 11167.46 26 92 Lowndes 15173 12871.78 269 649 Lumpkin 6543 19356.84 109 471 Macon 1194 9193.1 41 116 Madison 5956 19736.89 89 399 Marion 956 11527.79 42 90 McDuffie 2973 13765.8 75 257 McIntosh 1961 13461.93 31 105 Meriwether 3247 15447.19 118 298 Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60 Mitchell 3102 14064.2 101 323 Monroe 3891 14033.25 134 278 Montgomery 1460 15828.27 45 72 Morgan 2898 15142.65 50 197 Murray 9099 22600.03 165 411 Muscogee 31877 16635.01 683 2281 Newton 17981 16003.88 383 1986 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 63037 0 949 3186 Oconee 6906 16546.47 93 262 Oglethorpe 2369 15544.62 48 188 Paulding 25909 15016.05 309 729 Peach 3677 13431.96 102 322 Pickens 5090 15180.44 126 459 Pierce 2805 14351.5 102 297 Pike 2735 14501.59 66 181 Polk 9233 21234.07 160 668 Pulaski 1217 11172.31 43 69 Putnam 3634 16604.98 97 286 Quitman 231 10069.75 3 21 Rabun 2795 16454.73 76 252 Randolph 853 12629.55 42 111 Richmond 36275 17936.61 691 2316 Rockdale 14922 15713.98 287 2051 Schley 521 9876.78 10 33 Screven 1812 13035.97 36 115 Seminole 1643 20184.28 24 110 Spalding 10433 15096.22 343 785 Stephens 5895 22390.61 126 384 Stewart 2075 33855.44 32 149 Sumter 3906 13286.17 151 437 Talbot 938 15232.22 30 80 Taliaferro 182 11151.96 3 17 Tattnall 3437 13525.64 81 175 Taylor 1139 14312.64 39 114 Telfair 1248 7977.5 58 96 Terrell 1187 14019.13 59 171 Thomas 8830 19873.51 178 618 Tift 6269 15353.91 163 591 Toombs 5447 20186.78 168 284 Towns 2037 16927.04 82 206 Treutlen 1132 16576.37 46 70 Troup 12059 17125.86 310 707 Turner 1112 13769.19 46 126 Twiggs 1041 12874.1 54 160 Union 4285 16913.36 133 402 Unknown 8441 0 19 95 Upson 4150 15793.28 169 325 Walker 13489 19377.96 182 551 Walton 15856 16548.73 378 1407 Ware 5970 16651.33 217 620 Warren 652 12514.4 23 70 Washington 3227 15894.99 80 147 Wayne 5666 18903.05 179 453 Webster 251 9843.14 8 26 Wheeler 931 11771.4 34 45 White 6257 19702.12 136 463 Whitfield 27287 26069.05 382 1069 Wilcox 826 9397.04 33 94 Wilkes 1121 11194.33 34 133 Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 48 161 Worth 2340 11617.52 90 272

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,751,371 (17,019,067 reported molecular tests; 732,304 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,919,970 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

109,206 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



30,485 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



