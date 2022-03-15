UPDATE (Tuesday, March 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases March 15
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,919,226 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3543 19088.41 108 266
Atkinson 1557 18691.48 39 211
Bacon 2542 22290.42 61 203
Baker 313 10044.93 13 45
Baldwin 7296 16422.08 193 432
Banks 3346 16745.07 78 329
Barrow 19451 22517.16 238 977
Bartow 21545 19450.04 379 1213
Ben Hill 2164 13000.9 73 187
Berrien 2013 10443.04 57 108
Bibb 28766 18906.34 676 2750
Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75
Brantley 2492 12977.81 86 186
Brooks 1888 12004.83 63 155
Bryan 6849 17500.06 73 390
Bulloch 10571 13302.38 108 368
Burke 2960 13248.59 61 239
Butts 4708 18701.84 136 262
Calhoun 981 15529.52 21 102
Camden 8582 15914.99 98 251
Candler 1342 12383.5 54 100
Carroll 14386 11976.46 178 444
Catoosa 12399 18029.4 124 391
Charlton 2220 16753.45 48 120
Chatham 53092 18171.24 776 3196
Chattahoochee 6052 56302.91 16 51
Chattooga 5247 21186.3 112 312
Cherokee 45057 16899.52 559 2329
Clarke 26085 20099.55 211 1132
Clay 353 12364.27 6 14
Clayton 57433 18840.5 866 3094
Clinch 1386 20823.32 38 95
Cobb 134204 16975.21 1582 4737
Coffee 8467 19671.48 220 1068
Colquitt 7924 17456.44 164 397
Columbia 20451 12892.18 305 849
Cook 2058 11802.49 55 142
Coweta 20809 13690.04 415 1351
Crawford 1192 9748.12 44 124
Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 202
Dade 2552 15790.12 25 99
Dawson 6123 22660.15 95 390
Decatur 5291 20101.06 92 262
DeKalb 127089 16023.24 1488 8024
Dodge 2109 10345.84 69 134
Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 109
Dougherty 14090 15672.1 437 1555
Douglas 28093 18493.67 313 1263
Early 2091 20609.11 54 116
Echols 466 11740.99 5 17
Effingham 10233 15982.57 164 589
Elbert 2639 13929.8 81 252
Emanuel 3413 15059.12 79 201
Evans 1496 13998.32 41 123
Fannin 4138 15721.88 125 332
Fayette 16713 14218.51 269 938
Floyd 22924 22943.27 407 1525
Forsyth 43967 17412.19 356 1492
Franklin 4369 18727.76 75 255
Fulton 182994 16648.21 2004 9785
Gilmer 4644 14781.81 142 447
Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28
Glynn 18097 21031.53 351 753
Gordon 11852 20417.23 223 486
Grady 3684 15012.22 81 270
Greene 3146 16808.25 72 266
Gwinnett 173449 17860.26 1701 7429
Habersham 8384 18305.68 235 705
Hall 46566 22566.62 767 3483
Hancock 1367 16684.97 80 131
Haralson 3446 11216.72 62 109
Harris 5128 14772.99 99 325
Hart 3194 12234.27 58 199
Heard 1471 11891.67 31 95
Henry 45394 18924.73 608 1977
Houston 23033 14667.06 321 1187
Irwin 1036 10982.72 23 102
Jackson 18511 24780.46 267 1001
Jasper 1667 11740.26 36 158
Jeff Davis 2332 15394.77 47 138
Jefferson 2236 14601.97 77 209
Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 102
Johnson 1460 15112.31 57 126
Jones 3720 13011.09 98 317
Lamar 3278 16943.2 97 228
Lanier 1091 10540.04 15 42
Laurens 8580 18141.07 237 472
Lee 3839 12809.05 90 355
Liberty 10875 17567.52 104 381
Lincoln 860 10584.62 29 83
Long 2224 11167.46 26 92
Lowndes 15173 12871.78 269 649
Lumpkin 6543 19356.84 109 471
Macon 1194 9193.1 41 116
Madison 5956 19736.89 89 399
Marion 956 11527.79 42 90
McDuffie 2973 13765.8 75 257
McIntosh 1961 13461.93 31 105
Meriwether 3247 15447.19 118 298
Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60
Mitchell 3102 14064.2 101 323
Monroe 3891 14033.25 134 278
Montgomery 1460 15828.27 45 72
Morgan 2898 15142.65 50 197
Murray 9099 22600.03 165 411
Muscogee 31877 16635.01 683 2281
Newton 17981 16003.88 383 1986
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 63037 0 949 3186
Oconee 6906 16546.47 93 262
Oglethorpe 2369 15544.62 48 188
Paulding 25909 15016.05 309 729
Peach 3677 13431.96 102 322
Pickens 5090 15180.44 126 459
Pierce 2805 14351.5 102 297
Pike 2735 14501.59 66 181
Polk 9233 21234.07 160 668
Pulaski 1217 11172.31 43 69
Putnam 3634 16604.98 97 286
Quitman 231 10069.75 3 21
Rabun 2795 16454.73 76 252
Randolph 853 12629.55 42 111
Richmond 36275 17936.61 691 2316
Rockdale 14922 15713.98 287 2051
Schley 521 9876.78 10 33
Screven 1812 13035.97 36 115
Seminole 1643 20184.28 24 110
Spalding 10433 15096.22 343 785
Stephens 5895 22390.61 126 384
Stewart 2075 33855.44 32 149
Sumter 3906 13286.17 151 437
Talbot 938 15232.22 30 80
Taliaferro 182 11151.96 3 17
Tattnall 3437 13525.64 81 175
Taylor 1139 14312.64 39 114
Telfair 1248 7977.5 58 96
Terrell 1187 14019.13 59 171
Thomas 8830 19873.51 178 618
Tift 6269 15353.91 163 591
Toombs 5447 20186.78 168 284
Towns 2037 16927.04 82 206
Treutlen 1132 16576.37 46 70
Troup 12059 17125.86 310 707
Turner 1112 13769.19 46 126
Twiggs 1041 12874.1 54 160
Union 4285 16913.36 133 402
Unknown 8441 0 19 95
Upson 4150 15793.28 169 325
Walker 13489 19377.96 182 551
Walton 15856 16548.73 378 1407
Ware 5970 16651.33 217 620
Warren 652 12514.4 23 70
Washington 3227 15894.99 80 147
Wayne 5666 18903.05 179 453
Webster 251 9843.14 8 26
Wheeler 931 11771.4 34 45
White 6257 19702.12 136 463
Whitfield 27287 26069.05 382 1069
Wilcox 826 9397.04 33 94
Wilkes 1121 11194.33 34 133
Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 48 161
Worth 2340 11617.52 90 272
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,751,371 (17,019,067 reported molecular tests; 732,304 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,919,970 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 109,206 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 30,485 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

