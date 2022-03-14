UPDATE (Monday, March 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 14, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/14/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,919,226 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 14, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3542 19083.02 107 267 Atkinson 1555 18667.47 39 211 Bacon 2542 22290.42 61 203 Baker 314 10077.02 13 45 Baldwin 7295 16419.83 192 431 Banks 3344 16735.06 78 327 Barrow 19453 22519.48 238 976 Bartow 21540 19445.52 379 1212 Ben Hill 2163 12994.89 73 187 Berrien 2013 10443.04 57 108 Bibb 28761 18903.06 672 2747 Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75 Brantley 2489 12962.19 86 186 Brooks 1887 11998.47 62 155 Bryan 6816 17415.74 73 390 Bulloch 10566 13296.09 108 368 Burke 2959 13244.11 61 239 Butts 4707 18697.86 136 262 Calhoun 980 15513.69 21 102 Camden 8572 15896.45 97 249 Candler 1342 12383.5 54 100 Carroll 14387 11977.29 178 443 Catoosa 12395 18023.59 124 390 Charlton 2212 16693.08 48 120 Chatham 52879 18098.34 775 3183 Chattahoochee 6034 56135.45 16 51 Chattooga 5250 21198.42 112 310 Cherokee 45063 16901.77 559 2328 Clarke 26082 20097.24 210 1130 Clay 353 12364.27 6 14 Clayton 57424 18837.55 866 3090 Clinch 1386 20823.32 38 95 Cobb 134170 16970.91 1581 4737 Coffee 8467 19671.48 219 1067 Colquitt 7924 17456.44 164 397 Columbia 20415 12869.49 305 847 Cook 2057 11796.75 55 142 Coweta 20809 13690.04 415 1349 Crawford 1192 9748.12 43 123 Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 201 Dade 2546 15753 25 99 Dawson 6122 22656.45 94 390 Decatur 5290 20097.26 92 262 DeKalb 127043 16017.44 1481 8015 Dodge 2108 10340.94 69 134 Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 109 Dougherty 14089 15670.99 436 1554 Douglas 28090 18491.7 313 1261 Early 2091 20609.11 54 116 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10220 15962.27 164 585 Elbert 2640 13935.08 81 252 Emanuel 3413 15059.12 79 201 Evans 1495 13988.96 40 122 Fannin 4138 15721.88 124 332 Fayette 16711 14216.8 268 937 Floyd 22925 22944.27 406 1523 Forsyth 43940 17401.5 355 1488 Franklin 4369 18727.76 75 255 Fulton 182954 16644.57 2004 9785 Gilmer 4645 14784.99 142 447 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18086 21018.75 351 752 Gordon 11850 20413.79 223 486 Grady 3683 15008.15 81 270 Greene 3146 16808.25 72 266 Gwinnett 173443 17859.64 1700 7421 Habersham 8383 18303.49 235 705 Hall 46563 22565.17 767 3481 Hancock 1368 16697.18 80 131 Haralson 3446 11216.72 62 109 Harris 5125 14764.35 99 324 Hart 3193 12230.44 58 198 Heard 1471 11891.67 31 95 Henry 45384 18920.56 607 1977 Houston 23034 14667.69 321 1187 Irwin 1036 10982.72 23 102 Jackson 18511 24780.46 267 1001 Jasper 1667 11740.26 36 158 Jeff Davis 2330 15381.57 47 138 Jefferson 2237 14608.5 77 210 Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 102 Johnson 1460 15112.31 57 126 Jones 3718 13004.09 98 316 Lamar 3278 16943.2 97 227 Lanier 1091 10540.04 15 42 Laurens 8580 18141.07 237 471 Lee 3839 12809.05 90 355 Liberty 10862 17546.52 104 380 Lincoln 857 10547.69 29 83 Long 2222 11157.42 26 92 Lowndes 15168 12867.54 269 646 Lumpkin 6542 19353.88 108 470 Macon 1194 9193.1 41 116 Madison 5957 19740.2 89 400 Marion 956 11527.79 42 90 McDuffie 2972 13761.17 75 257 McIntosh 1960 13455.07 31 105 Meriwether 3247 15447.19 118 297 Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60 Mitchell 3101 14059.67 101 323 Monroe 3891 14033.25 132 278 Montgomery 1460 15828.27 45 72 Morgan 2900 15153.1 50 197 Murray 9096 22592.58 165 410 Muscogee 31850 16620.92 681 2276 Newton 17976 15999.43 383 1978 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62972 0 946 3173 Oconee 6904 16541.68 93 262 Oglethorpe 2368 15538.06 48 187 Paulding 25905 15013.74 309 728 Peach 3675 13424.66 102 321 Pickens 5089 15177.45 126 459 Pierce 2803 14341.26 102 297 Pike 2735 14501.59 66 181 Polk 9232 21231.77 160 666 Pulaski 1216 11163.13 43 69 Putnam 3633 16600.41 97 286 Quitman 231 10069.75 3 21 Rabun 2793 16442.95 76 252 Randolph 853 12629.55 42 111 Richmond 36229 17913.86 689 2314 Rockdale 14922 15713.98 287 2052 Schley 521 9876.78 10 33 Screven 1812 13035.97 36 115 Seminole 1643 20184.28 24 110 Spalding 10433 15096.22 343 784 Stephens 5895 22390.61 125 384 Stewart 2075 33855.44 32 149 Sumter 3906 13286.17 151 437 Talbot 937 15215.98 30 79 Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17 Tattnall 3436 13521.7 81 175 Taylor 1139 14312.64 39 114 Telfair 1248 7977.5 58 96 Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171 Thomas 8826 19864.51 178 618 Tift 6269 15353.91 163 591 Toombs 5444 20175.67 167 283 Towns 2037 16927.04 82 205 Treutlen 1132 16576.37 46 70 Troup 12058 17124.44 310 707 Turner 1112 13769.19 46 126 Twiggs 1041 12874.1 54 160 Union 4284 16909.41 133 401 Unknown 8472 0 19 99 Upson 4149 15789.47 168 325 Walker 13483 19369.34 182 551 Walton 15853 16545.6 378 1406 Ware 5969 16648.54 217 620 Warren 652 12514.4 23 70 Washington 3226 15890.06 80 147 Wayne 5666 18903.05 179 453 Webster 251 9843.14 8 25 Wheeler 931 11771.4 34 45 White 6255 19695.82 136 462 Whitfield 27289 26070.96 382 1069 Wilcox 826 9397.04 33 94 Wilkes 1120 11184.34 34 133 Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 47 161 Worth 2340 11617.52 90 271

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,732,078 (16,999,816 reported molecular tests; 732,262 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,919,226 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

109,084 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



30,441 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, March 14, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.