UPDATE (Friday, March 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 11, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/11/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,918,383 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 11, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3539 19066.86 107 267 Atkinson 1555 18667.47 39 211 Bacon 2541 22281.66 61 203 Baker 314 10077.02 13 45 Baldwin 7294 16417.57 191 430 Banks 3341 16720.05 78 327 Barrow 19447 22512.53 238 976 Bartow 21523 19430.18 379 1211 Ben Hill 2163 12994.89 73 187 Berrien 2013 10443.04 57 108 Bibb 28750 18895.83 672 2746 Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75 Brantley 2487 12951.78 86 186 Brooks 1885 11985.76 62 153 Bryan 6805 17387.64 73 390 Bulloch 10566 13296.09 108 368 Burke 2958 13239.64 61 238 Butts 4707 18697.86 136 262 Calhoun 980 15513.69 21 101 Camden 8563 15879.76 96 249 Candler 1341 12374.27 53 100 Carroll 14383 11973.96 178 443 Catoosa 12386 18010.5 124 390 Charlton 2210 16677.99 48 120 Chatham 52849 18088.07 775 3181 Chattahoochee 6010 55912.18 16 51 Chattooga 5250 21198.42 111 310 Cherokee 45049 16896.52 559 2323 Clarke 26079 20094.93 209 1128 Clay 353 12364.27 6 14 Clayton 57402 18830.33 865 3084 Clinch 1386 20823.32 38 95 Cobb 134116 16964.08 1578 4736 Coffee 8463 19662.19 219 1066 Colquitt 7924 17456.44 163 396 Columbia 20386 12851.21 304 846 Cook 2057 11796.75 55 142 Coweta 20806 13688.07 415 1348 Crawford 1190 9731.76 43 122 Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 201 Dade 2538 15703.5 25 99 Dawson 6121 22652.75 94 389 Decatur 5289 20093.46 92 262 DeKalb 126970 16008.24 1478 7997 Dodge 2108 10340.94 69 134 Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 109 Dougherty 14085 15666.54 436 1554 Douglas 28083 18487.09 312 1261 Early 2091 20609.11 54 116 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10213 15951.33 163 585 Elbert 2640 13935.08 81 251 Emanuel 3412 15054.71 79 201 Evans 1495 13988.96 40 122 Fannin 4138 15721.88 123 332 Fayette 16699 14206.59 268 935 Floyd 22913 22932.26 406 1522 Forsyth 43879 17377.34 353 1487 Franklin 4367 18719.19 75 256 Fulton 182859 16635.93 1996 9781 Gilmer 4642 14775.44 141 447 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18073 21003.64 351 751 Gordon 11848 20410.34 223 486 Grady 3682 15004.07 81 269 Greene 3145 16802.91 71 266 Gwinnett 173354 17850.48 1698 7404 Habersham 8381 18299.13 235 705 Hall 46545 22556.45 765 3480 Hancock 1368 16697.18 80 131 Haralson 3445 11213.46 62 109 Harris 5125 14764.35 99 323 Hart 3193 12230.44 58 198 Heard 1471 11891.67 31 94 Henry 45370 18914.73 607 1968 Houston 23028 14663.87 321 1186 Irwin 1035 10972.12 23 102 Jackson 18509 24777.78 267 998 Jasper 1666 11733.22 36 158 Jeff Davis 2326 15355.16 47 138 Jefferson 2238 14615.03 77 209 Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 102 Johnson 1460 15112.31 57 126 Jones 3716 12997.1 98 316 Lamar 3278 16943.2 97 227 Lanier 1091 10540.04 15 42 Laurens 8578 18136.84 237 470 Lee 3839 12809.05 90 354 Liberty 10859 17541.68 104 380 Lincoln 857 10547.69 29 83 Long 2219 11142.36 26 92 Lowndes 15161 12861.6 269 645 Lumpkin 6537 19339.09 108 470 Macon 1193 9185.4 41 116 Madison 5956 19736.89 89 398 Marion 955 11515.74 42 90 McDuffie 2972 13761.17 75 255 McIntosh 1958 13441.34 31 105 Meriwether 3246 15442.44 118 295 Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60 Mitchell 3101 14059.67 101 322 Monroe 3891 14033.25 132 278 Montgomery 1460 15828.27 45 72 Morgan 2899 15147.87 50 195 Murray 9095 22590.1 165 411 Muscogee 31846 16618.83 681 2271 Newton 17971 15994.98 382 1974 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62976 0 945 3164 Oconee 6899 16529.7 93 260 Oglethorpe 2368 15538.06 47 187 Paulding 25896 15008.52 309 727 Peach 3675 13424.66 102 320 Pickens 5088 15174.47 126 458 Pierce 2801 14331.03 102 295 Pike 2734 14496.29 66 180 Polk 9228 21222.57 160 664 Pulaski 1216 11163.13 43 69 Putnam 3631 16591.27 96 286 Quitman 231 10069.75 3 21 Rabun 2791 16431.18 76 252 Randolph 853 12629.55 42 111 Richmond 36201 17900.02 687 2308 Rockdale 14915 15706.61 287 2050 Schley 521 9876.78 9 33 Screven 1811 13028.78 36 114 Seminole 1643 20184.28 24 110 Spalding 10427 15087.54 343 781 Stephens 5893 22383.01 125 385 Stewart 2073 33822.81 32 149 Sumter 3903 13275.96 151 436 Talbot 937 15215.98 30 77 Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17 Tattnall 3435 13517.77 81 174 Taylor 1139 14312.64 39 114 Telfair 1248 7977.5 58 96 Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171 Thomas 8826 19864.51 178 617 Tift 6266 15346.56 163 591 Toombs 5441 20164.55 166 283 Towns 2036 16918.73 82 204 Treutlen 1132 16576.37 46 70 Troup 12056 17121.6 310 707 Turner 1112 13769.19 45 126 Twiggs 1041 12874.1 54 160 Union 4283 16905.47 132 401 Unknown 8485 0 19 99 Upson 4148 15785.67 167 324 Walker 13478 19362.16 182 552 Walton 15848 16540.38 378 1403 Ware 5963 16631.8 216 620 Warren 652 12514.4 23 70 Washington 3233 15924.54 80 147 Wayne 5664 18896.38 179 453 Webster 251 9843.14 8 25 Wheeler 931 11771.4 34 45 White 6253 19689.53 136 462 Whitfield 27277 26059.5 382 1069 Wilcox 826 9397.04 33 94 Wilkes 1119 11174.36 34 133 Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 47 161 Worth 2341 11622.48 91 272

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,684,041 (16,952,647 reported molecular tests; 731,394 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,918,383 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

108,935 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



30,397 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, March 11, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



