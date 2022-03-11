UPDATE (Friday, March 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases March 11
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 11, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 3/11/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,918,383 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 11, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3539 19066.86 107 267
Atkinson 1555 18667.47 39 211
Bacon 2541 22281.66 61 203
Baker 314 10077.02 13 45
Baldwin 7294 16417.57 191 430
Banks 3341 16720.05 78 327
Barrow 19447 22512.53 238 976
Bartow 21523 19430.18 379 1211
Ben Hill 2163 12994.89 73 187
Berrien 2013 10443.04 57 108
Bibb 28750 18895.83 672 2746
Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75
Brantley 2487 12951.78 86 186
Brooks 1885 11985.76 62 153
Bryan 6805 17387.64 73 390
Bulloch 10566 13296.09 108 368
Burke 2958 13239.64 61 238
Butts 4707 18697.86 136 262
Calhoun 980 15513.69 21 101
Camden 8563 15879.76 96 249
Candler 1341 12374.27 53 100
Carroll 14383 11973.96 178 443
Catoosa 12386 18010.5 124 390
Charlton 2210 16677.99 48 120
Chatham 52849 18088.07 775 3181
Chattahoochee 6010 55912.18 16 51
Chattooga 5250 21198.42 111 310
Cherokee 45049 16896.52 559 2323
Clarke 26079 20094.93 209 1128
Clay 353 12364.27 6 14
Clayton 57402 18830.33 865 3084
Clinch 1386 20823.32 38 95
Cobb 134116 16964.08 1578 4736
Coffee 8463 19662.19 219 1066
Colquitt 7924 17456.44 163 396
Columbia 20386 12851.21 304 846
Cook 2057 11796.75 55 142
Coweta 20806 13688.07 415 1348
Crawford 1190 9731.76 43 122
Crisp 2545 11418.19 71 201
Dade 2538 15703.5 25 99
Dawson 6121 22652.75 94 389
Decatur 5289 20093.46 92 262
DeKalb 126970 16008.24 1478 7997
Dodge 2108 10340.94 69 134
Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 109
Dougherty 14085 15666.54 436 1554
Douglas 28083 18487.09 312 1261
Early 2091 20609.11 54 116
Echols 466 11740.99 5 17
Effingham 10213 15951.33 163 585
Elbert 2640 13935.08 81 251
Emanuel 3412 15054.71 79 201
Evans 1495 13988.96 40 122
Fannin 4138 15721.88 123 332
Fayette 16699 14206.59 268 935
Floyd 22913 22932.26 406 1522
Forsyth 43879 17377.34 353 1487
Franklin 4367 18719.19 75 256
Fulton 182859 16635.93 1996 9781
Gilmer 4642 14775.44 141 447
Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28
Glynn 18073 21003.64 351 751
Gordon 11848 20410.34 223 486
Grady 3682 15004.07 81 269
Greene 3145 16802.91 71 266
Gwinnett 173354 17850.48 1698 7404
Habersham 8381 18299.13 235 705
Hall 46545 22556.45 765 3480
Hancock 1368 16697.18 80 131
Haralson 3445 11213.46 62 109
Harris 5125 14764.35 99 323
Hart 3193 12230.44 58 198
Heard 1471 11891.67 31 94
Henry 45370 18914.73 607 1968
Houston 23028 14663.87 321 1186
Irwin 1035 10972.12 23 102
Jackson 18509 24777.78 267 998
Jasper 1666 11733.22 36 158
Jeff Davis 2326 15355.16 47 138
Jefferson 2238 14615.03 77 209
Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 102
Johnson 1460 15112.31 57 126
Jones 3716 12997.1 98 316
Lamar 3278 16943.2 97 227
Lanier 1091 10540.04 15 42
Laurens 8578 18136.84 237 470
Lee 3839 12809.05 90 354
Liberty 10859 17541.68 104 380
Lincoln 857 10547.69 29 83
Long 2219 11142.36 26 92
Lowndes 15161 12861.6 269 645
Lumpkin 6537 19339.09 108 470
Macon 1193 9185.4 41 116
Madison 5956 19736.89 89 398
Marion 955 11515.74 42 90
McDuffie 2972 13761.17 75 255
McIntosh 1958 13441.34 31 105
Meriwether 3246 15442.44 118 295
Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60
Mitchell 3101 14059.67 101 322
Monroe 3891 14033.25 132 278
Montgomery 1460 15828.27 45 72
Morgan 2899 15147.87 50 195
Murray 9095 22590.1 165 411
Muscogee 31846 16618.83 681 2271
Newton 17971 15994.98 382 1974
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62976 0 945 3164
Oconee 6899 16529.7 93 260
Oglethorpe 2368 15538.06 47 187
Paulding 25896 15008.52 309 727
Peach 3675 13424.66 102 320
Pickens 5088 15174.47 126 458
Pierce 2801 14331.03 102 295
Pike 2734 14496.29 66 180
Polk 9228 21222.57 160 664
Pulaski 1216 11163.13 43 69
Putnam 3631 16591.27 96 286
Quitman 231 10069.75 3 21
Rabun 2791 16431.18 76 252
Randolph 853 12629.55 42 111
Richmond 36201 17900.02 687 2308
Rockdale 14915 15706.61 287 2050
Schley 521 9876.78 9 33
Screven 1811 13028.78 36 114
Seminole 1643 20184.28 24 110
Spalding 10427 15087.54 343 781
Stephens 5893 22383.01 125 385
Stewart 2073 33822.81 32 149
Sumter 3903 13275.96 151 436
Talbot 937 15215.98 30 77
Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17
Tattnall 3435 13517.77 81 174
Taylor 1139 14312.64 39 114
Telfair 1248 7977.5 58 96
Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171
Thomas 8826 19864.51 178 617
Tift 6266 15346.56 163 591
Toombs 5441 20164.55 166 283
Towns 2036 16918.73 82 204
Treutlen 1132 16576.37 46 70
Troup 12056 17121.6 310 707
Turner 1112 13769.19 45 126
Twiggs 1041 12874.1 54 160
Union 4283 16905.47 132 401
Unknown 8485 0 19 99
Upson 4148 15785.67 167 324
Walker 13478 19362.16 182 552
Walton 15848 16540.38 378 1403
Ware 5963 16631.8 216 620
Warren 652 12514.4 23 70
Washington 3233 15924.54 80 147
Wayne 5664 18896.38 179 453
Webster 251 9843.14 8 25
Wheeler 931 11771.4 34 45
White 6253 19689.53 136 462
Whitfield 27277 26059.5 382 1069
Wilcox 826 9397.04 33 94
Wilkes 1119 11174.36 34 133
Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 47 161
Worth 2341 11622.48 91 272
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,684,041 (16,952,647 reported molecular tests; 731,394 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,918,383 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 108,935 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 30,397 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, March 11, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related