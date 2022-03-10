UPDATE (Thursday, March 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases March 10
Cases reported in per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 10, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 3/10/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,917,820 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3535 19045.31 107 267
Atkinson 1555 18667.47 39 211
Bacon 2538 22255.35 61 203
Baker 314 10077.02 13 45
Baldwin 7291 16410.82 191 430
Banks 3342 16725.05 77 326
Barrow 19444 22509.06 238 976
Bartow 21519 19426.56 379 1210
Ben Hill 2163 12994.89 73 188
Berrien 2012 10437.85 57 108
Bibb 28748 18894.51 670 2743
Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75
Brantley 2486 12946.57 86 186
Brooks 1882 11966.68 62 153
Bryan 6798 17369.75 72 389
Bulloch 10564 13293.57 108 368
Burke 2957 13235.16 61 238
Butts 4706 18693.89 136 262
Calhoun 983 15561.18 21 101
Camden 8556 15866.78 96 249
Candler 1336 12328.14 52 97
Carroll 14383 11973.96 178 443
Catoosa 12380 18001.77 122 389
Charlton 2205 16640.25 48 120
Chatham 52797 18070.27 772 3173
Chattahoochee 5996 55781.93 16 51
Chattooga 5250 21198.42 111 310
Cherokee 45036 16891.65 559 2321
Clarke 26074 20091.08 208 1125
Clay 353 12364.27 6 14
Clayton 57397 18828.69 861 3082
Clinch 1386 20823.32 38 95
Cobb 134066 16957.76 1575 4729
Coffee 8462 19659.87 219 1066
Colquitt 7923 17454.23 163 396
Columbia 20360 12834.82 302 843
Cook 2056 11791.02 55 142
Coweta 20800 13684.12 415 1344
Crawford 1189 9723.59 43 122
Crisp 2544 11413.7 71 200
Dade 2535 15684.94 25 99
Dawson 6119 22645.35 94 387
Decatur 5287 20085.86 92 261
DeKalb 126937 16004.08 1477 7989
Dodge 2107 10336.03 69 134
Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 108
Dougherty 14083 15664.31 436 1554
Douglas 28080 18485.12 312 1260
Early 2091 20609.11 54 116
Echols 466 11740.99 5 17
Effingham 10209 15945.08 163 584
Elbert 2640 13935.08 81 250
Emanuel 3411 15050.3 78 201
Evans 1493 13970.24 40 121
Fannin 4137 15718.09 123 332
Fayette 16698 14205.74 267 934
Floyd 22910 22929.26 406 1522
Forsyth 43838 17361.1 352 1486
Franklin 4368 18723.48 75 256
Fulton 182832 16633.48 1993 9770
Gilmer 4642 14775.44 141 445
Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28
Glynn 18068 20997.83 351 749
Gordon 11844 20403.45 223 485
Grady 3681 15000 81 269
Greene 3145 16802.91 71 266
Gwinnett 173329 17847.9 1695 7400
Habersham 8380 18296.94 235 703
Hall 46542 22554.99 763 3476
Hancock 1368 16697.18 80 131
Haralson 3445 11213.46 62 109
Harris 5124 14761.47 98 323
Hart 3193 12230.44 58 198
Heard 1471 11891.67 31 94
Henry 45363 18911.81 607 1968
Houston 23026 14662.6 320 1186
Irwin 1035 10972.12 23 102
Jackson 18506 24773.76 266 997
Jasper 1666 11733.22 36 157
Jeff Davis 2326 15355.16 47 138
Jefferson 2238 14615.03 77 208
Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 102
Johnson 1460 15112.31 57 126
Jones 3716 12997.1 98 316
Lamar 3278 16943.2 96 227
Lanier 1091 10540.04 15 42
Laurens 8579 18138.95 237 470
Lee 3839 12809.05 89 353
Liberty 10856 17536.83 104 380
Lincoln 858 10560 29 83
Long 2219 11142.36 26 92
Lowndes 15157 12858.21 265 644
Lumpkin 6534 19330.22 108 469
Macon 1193 9185.4 41 115
Madison 5956 19736.89 88 398
Marion 955 11515.74 42 90
McDuffie 2972 13761.17 75 255
McIntosh 1958 13441.34 31 104
Meriwether 3246 15442.44 118 295
Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60
Mitchell 3101 14059.67 99 322
Monroe 3891 14033.25 132 278
Montgomery 1461 15839.12 45 72
Morgan 2898 15142.65 50 195
Murray 9093 22585.13 165 411
Muscogee 31836 16613.61 678 2270
Newton 17967 15991.42 382 1973
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62944 0 945 3160
Oconee 6900 16532.09 93 260
Oglethorpe 2369 15544.62 47 187
Paulding 25891 15005.62 309 725
Peach 3673 13417.35 102 319
Pickens 5087 15171.49 126 458
Pierce 2797 14310.57 102 295
Pike 2734 14496.29 66 180
Polk 9225 21215.68 160 663
Pulaski 1215 11153.95 43 69
Putnam 3631 16591.27 96 286
Quitman 230 10026.16 3 21
Rabun 2791 16431.18 76 252
Randolph 853 12629.55 42 111
Richmond 36160 17879.75 687 2295
Rockdale 14913 15704.51 287 2050
Schley 521 9876.78 9 33
Screven 1811 13028.78 36 114
Seminole 1643 20184.28 24 110
Spalding 10425 15084.65 343 781
Stephens 5891 22375.42 125 385
Stewart 2073 33822.81 32 149
Sumter 3903 13275.96 150 435
Talbot 937 15215.98 30 77
Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17
Tattnall 3432 13505.96 81 174
Taylor 1139 14312.64 39 114
Telfair 1248 7977.5 58 96
Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171
Thomas 8826 19864.51 178 616
Tift 6266 15346.56 163 591
Toombs 5434 20138.61 166 283
Towns 2036 16918.73 81 204
Treutlen 1132 16576.37 46 70
Troup 12052 17115.91 310 707
Turner 1112 13769.19 45 127
Twiggs 1041 12874.1 54 160
Union 4284 16909.41 132 400
Unknown 8489 0 19 100
Upson 4148 15785.67 167 324
Walker 13463 19340.61 182 549
Walton 15848 16540.38 377 1402
Ware 5957 16615.07 216 620
Warren 652 12514.4 23 70
Washington 3232 15919.61 80 147
Wayne 5661 18886.37 179 452
Webster 251 9843.14 8 25
Wheeler 931 11771.4 34 45
White 6252 19686.38 135 462
Whitfield 27276 26058.54 381 1067
Wilcox 826 9397.04 33 94
Wilkes 1118 11164.37 34 132
Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 47 161
Worth 2340 11617.52 91 272
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,642,140 (16,921,121 reported molecular tests; 731,019 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,917,820 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 108,812 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 30,345 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

