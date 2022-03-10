UPDATE (Thursday, March 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported in per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 10, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/10/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,917,820 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3535 19045.31 107 267 Atkinson 1555 18667.47 39 211 Bacon 2538 22255.35 61 203 Baker 314 10077.02 13 45 Baldwin 7291 16410.82 191 430 Banks 3342 16725.05 77 326 Barrow 19444 22509.06 238 976 Bartow 21519 19426.56 379 1210 Ben Hill 2163 12994.89 73 188 Berrien 2012 10437.85 57 108 Bibb 28748 18894.51 670 2743 Bleckley 1460 11372.49 42 75 Brantley 2486 12946.57 86 186 Brooks 1882 11966.68 62 153 Bryan 6798 17369.75 72 389 Bulloch 10564 13293.57 108 368 Burke 2957 13235.16 61 238 Butts 4706 18693.89 136 262 Calhoun 983 15561.18 21 101 Camden 8556 15866.78 96 249 Candler 1336 12328.14 52 97 Carroll 14383 11973.96 178 443 Catoosa 12380 18001.77 122 389 Charlton 2205 16640.25 48 120 Chatham 52797 18070.27 772 3173 Chattahoochee 5996 55781.93 16 51 Chattooga 5250 21198.42 111 310 Cherokee 45036 16891.65 559 2321 Clarke 26074 20091.08 208 1125 Clay 353 12364.27 6 14 Clayton 57397 18828.69 861 3082 Clinch 1386 20823.32 38 95 Cobb 134066 16957.76 1575 4729 Coffee 8462 19659.87 219 1066 Colquitt 7923 17454.23 163 396 Columbia 20360 12834.82 302 843 Cook 2056 11791.02 55 142 Coweta 20800 13684.12 415 1344 Crawford 1189 9723.59 43 122 Crisp 2544 11413.7 71 200 Dade 2535 15684.94 25 99 Dawson 6119 22645.35 94 387 Decatur 5287 20085.86 92 261 DeKalb 126937 16004.08 1477 7989 Dodge 2107 10336.03 69 134 Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 108 Dougherty 14083 15664.31 436 1554 Douglas 28080 18485.12 312 1260 Early 2091 20609.11 54 116 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10209 15945.08 163 584 Elbert 2640 13935.08 81 250 Emanuel 3411 15050.3 78 201 Evans 1493 13970.24 40 121 Fannin 4137 15718.09 123 332 Fayette 16698 14205.74 267 934 Floyd 22910 22929.26 406 1522 Forsyth 43838 17361.1 352 1486 Franklin 4368 18723.48 75 256 Fulton 182832 16633.48 1993 9770 Gilmer 4642 14775.44 141 445 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18068 20997.83 351 749 Gordon 11844 20403.45 223 485 Grady 3681 15000 81 269 Greene 3145 16802.91 71 266 Gwinnett 173329 17847.9 1695 7400 Habersham 8380 18296.94 235 703 Hall 46542 22554.99 763 3476 Hancock 1368 16697.18 80 131 Haralson 3445 11213.46 62 109 Harris 5124 14761.47 98 323 Hart 3193 12230.44 58 198 Heard 1471 11891.67 31 94 Henry 45363 18911.81 607 1968 Houston 23026 14662.6 320 1186 Irwin 1035 10972.12 23 102 Jackson 18506 24773.76 266 997 Jasper 1666 11733.22 36 157 Jeff Davis 2326 15355.16 47 138 Jefferson 2238 14615.03 77 208 Jenkins 1071 12488.34 45 102 Johnson 1460 15112.31 57 126 Jones 3716 12997.1 98 316 Lamar 3278 16943.2 96 227 Lanier 1091 10540.04 15 42 Laurens 8579 18138.95 237 470 Lee 3839 12809.05 89 353 Liberty 10856 17536.83 104 380 Lincoln 858 10560 29 83 Long 2219 11142.36 26 92 Lowndes 15157 12858.21 265 644 Lumpkin 6534 19330.22 108 469 Macon 1193 9185.4 41 115 Madison 5956 19736.89 88 398 Marion 955 11515.74 42 90 McDuffie 2972 13761.17 75 255 McIntosh 1958 13441.34 31 104 Meriwether 3246 15442.44 118 295 Miller 1288 22345.59 20 60 Mitchell 3101 14059.67 99 322 Monroe 3891 14033.25 132 278 Montgomery 1461 15839.12 45 72 Morgan 2898 15142.65 50 195 Murray 9093 22585.13 165 411 Muscogee 31836 16613.61 678 2270 Newton 17967 15991.42 382 1973 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62944 0 945 3160 Oconee 6900 16532.09 93 260 Oglethorpe 2369 15544.62 47 187 Paulding 25891 15005.62 309 725 Peach 3673 13417.35 102 319 Pickens 5087 15171.49 126 458 Pierce 2797 14310.57 102 295 Pike 2734 14496.29 66 180 Polk 9225 21215.68 160 663 Pulaski 1215 11153.95 43 69 Putnam 3631 16591.27 96 286 Quitman 230 10026.16 3 21 Rabun 2791 16431.18 76 252 Randolph 853 12629.55 42 111 Richmond 36160 17879.75 687 2295 Rockdale 14913 15704.51 287 2050 Schley 521 9876.78 9 33 Screven 1811 13028.78 36 114 Seminole 1643 20184.28 24 110 Spalding 10425 15084.65 343 781 Stephens 5891 22375.42 125 385 Stewart 2073 33822.81 32 149 Sumter 3903 13275.96 150 435 Talbot 937 15215.98 30 77 Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17 Tattnall 3432 13505.96 81 174 Taylor 1139 14312.64 39 114 Telfair 1248 7977.5 58 96 Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171 Thomas 8826 19864.51 178 616 Tift 6266 15346.56 163 591 Toombs 5434 20138.61 166 283 Towns 2036 16918.73 81 204 Treutlen 1132 16576.37 46 70 Troup 12052 17115.91 310 707 Turner 1112 13769.19 45 127 Twiggs 1041 12874.1 54 160 Union 4284 16909.41 132 400 Unknown 8489 0 19 100 Upson 4148 15785.67 167 324 Walker 13463 19340.61 182 549 Walton 15848 16540.38 377 1402 Ware 5957 16615.07 216 620 Warren 652 12514.4 23 70 Washington 3232 15919.61 80 147 Wayne 5661 18886.37 179 452 Webster 251 9843.14 8 25 Wheeler 931 11771.4 34 45 White 6252 19686.38 135 462 Whitfield 27276 26058.54 381 1067 Wilcox 826 9397.04 33 94 Wilkes 1118 11164.37 34 132 Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 47 161 Worth 2340 11617.52 91 272

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,642,140 (16,921,121 reported molecular tests; 731,019 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,917,820 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

108,812 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



30,345 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



