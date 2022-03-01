UPDATE (Tuesday, March 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/1/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,912,239 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3529 19012.98 105 265 Atkinson 1526 18319.33 36 206 Bacon 2532 22202.74 59 203 Baker 313 10044.93 13 45 Baldwin 7281 16388.31 188 430 Banks 3329 16659.99 76 326 Barrow 19428 22490.54 235 970 Bartow 21440 19355.25 376 1198 Ben Hill 2162 12988.89 73 185 Berrien 2007 10411.91 56 108 Bibb 28680 18849.82 662 2710 Bleckley 1459 11364.7 42 73 Brantley 2483 12930.94 84 181 Brooks 1877 11934.89 62 152 Bryan 6764 17282.88 70 384 Bulloch 10543 13267.14 107 363 Burke 2954 13221.73 58 237 Butts 4702 18678 134 258 Calhoun 984 15577.01 21 101 Camden 8530 15818.56 92 244 Candler 1322 12198.95 51 96 Carroll 14366 11959.81 177 438 Catoosa 12337 17939.25 120 386 Charlton 2198 16587.43 47 120 Chatham 52613 18007.3 757 3138 Chattahoochee 5909 54972.56 16 49 Chattooga 5240 21158.04 110 310 Cherokee 45020 16885.64 547 2305 Clarke 26034 20060.26 206 1120 Clay 353 12364.27 5 14 Clayton 57282 18790.96 840 3052 Clinch 1382 20763.22 36 94 Cobb 133610 16900.08 1552 4689 Coffee 8432 19590.17 205 1045 Colquitt 7907 17418.99 158 395 Columbia 20223 12748.45 295 832 Cook 2056 11791.02 55 141 Coweta 20772 13665.7 414 1320 Crawford 1187 9707.23 43 117 Crisp 2545 11418.19 70 198 Dade 2500 15468.38 25 97 Dawson 6103 22586.14 93 386 Decatur 5026 19094.29 88 254 DeKalb 126473 15945.58 1439 7905 Dodge 2106 10331.13 68 132 Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 108 Dougherty 14066 15645.4 433 1549 Douglas 28033 18454.18 304 1250 Early 2085 20549.97 54 116 Echols 467 11766.19 5 17 Effingham 10190 15915.41 161 580 Elbert 2636 13913.96 81 249 Emanuel 3408 15037.06 78 200 Evans 1492 13960.89 39 118 Fannin 4138 15721.88 119 323 Fayette 16668 14180.22 265 925 Floyd 22859 22878.22 401 1511 Forsyth 43475 17217.34 344 1472 Franklin 4362 18697.76 75 254 Fulton 182329 16587.71 1952 9674 Gilmer 4629 14734.06 138 444 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18017 20938.56 349 745 Gordon 11785 20301.81 221 484 Grady 3665 14934.8 79 268 Greene 3141 16781.54 70 263 Gwinnett 172966 17810.52 1669 7337 Habersham 8373 18281.66 227 700 Hall 46457 22513.8 748 3452 Hancock 1364 16648.36 80 130 Haralson 3440 11197.19 57 106 Harris 5116 14738.42 97 320 Hart 3151 12069.56 55 194 Heard 1469 11875.51 31 94 Henry 45289 18880.96 599 1945 Houston 22984 14635.85 316 1182 Irwin 1034 10961.52 23 100 Jackson 18476 24733.6 262 990 Jasper 1660 11690.96 36 156 Jeff Davis 2313 15269.34 46 137 Jefferson 2231 14569.32 77 206 Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 102 Johnson 1460 15112.31 56 126 Jones 3706 12962.12 97 313 Lamar 3275 16927.69 96 226 Lanier 1088 10511.06 13 41 Laurens 8569 18117.81 233 469 Lee 3836 12799.04 88 349 Liberty 10819 17477.06 103 379 Lincoln 853 10498.46 29 82 Long 2214 11117.25 25 89 Lowndes 15110 12818.34 262 634 Lumpkin 6515 19274.01 106 464 Macon 1190 9162.3 41 115 Madison 5948 19710.38 85 397 Marion 953 11491.62 42 90 McDuffie 2969 13747.28 75 252 McIntosh 1952 13400.15 31 103 Meriwether 3237 15399.62 113 291 Miller 1284 22276.2 20 59 Mitchell 3092 14018.86 99 320 Monroe 3877 13982.76 129 278 Montgomery 1445 15665.65 45 71 Morgan 2896 15132.2 48 193 Murray 9070 22528 164 409 Muscogee 31784 16586.48 662 2236 Newton 17938 15965.61 376 1956 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62869 0 926 3122 Oconee 6881 16486.57 90 259 Oglethorpe 2369 15544.62 47 186 Paulding 25828 14969.11 305 721 Peach 3664 13384.47 100 318 Pickens 5077 15141.66 125 455 Pierce 2781 14228.7 100 290 Pike 2729 14469.78 64 178 Polk 9216 21194.98 157 657 Pulaski 1212 11126.41 43 69 Putnam 3619 16536.44 95 282 Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19 Rabun 2784 16389.97 76 250 Randolph 853 12629.55 42 111 Richmond 35949 17775.42 676 2270 Rockdale 14880 15669.76 281 2038 Schley 520 9857.82 8 33 Screven 1809 13014.39 36 114 Seminole 1630 20024.57 24 109 Spalding 10398 15045.58 337 770 Stephens 5879 22329.84 124 382 Stewart 1900 31000.16 31 147 Sumter 3896 13252.15 146 430 Talbot 937 15215.98 30 76 Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17 Tattnall 3401 13383.97 80 174 Taylor 1139 14312.64 39 113 Telfair 1243 7945.54 58 94 Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171 Thomas 8803 19812.74 178 610 Tift 6260 15331.86 160 588 Toombs 5389 19971.83 164 282 Towns 2028 16852.25 80 204 Treutlen 1131 16561.72 46 68 Troup 12040 17098.87 307 704 Turner 1112 13769.19 44 126 Twiggs 1037 12824.64 54 158 Union 4262 16822.58 129 397 Unknown 8498 0 17 101 Upson 4138 15747.61 167 321 Walker 13382 19224.25 179 543 Walton 15827 16518.46 371 1392 Ware 5935 16553.71 214 613 Warren 652 12514.4 22 70 Washington 3224 15880.21 80 145 Wayne 5650 18849.67 179 443 Webster 252 9882.35 7 25 Wheeler 927 11720.82 34 44 White 6238 19642.29 134 455 Whitfield 27245 26028.93 375 1063 Wilcox 825 9385.67 33 93 Wilkes 1119 11174.36 33 133 Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 46 161 Worth 2332 11577.8 88 271

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,444,581 (16,716,487 reported molecular tests; 728,094 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,912,239 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

107,808 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



29,832 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



