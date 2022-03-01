UPDATE (Tuesday, March 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases March 1
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 3/1/22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,912,239 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 3529 19012.98 105 265
Atkinson 1526 18319.33 36 206
Bacon 2532 22202.74 59 203
Baker 313 10044.93 13 45
Baldwin 7281 16388.31 188 430
Banks 3329 16659.99 76 326
Barrow 19428 22490.54 235 970
Bartow 21440 19355.25 376 1198
Ben Hill 2162 12988.89 73 185
Berrien 2007 10411.91 56 108
Bibb 28680 18849.82 662 2710
Bleckley 1459 11364.7 42 73
Brantley 2483 12930.94 84 181
Brooks 1877 11934.89 62 152
Bryan 6764 17282.88 70 384
Bulloch 10543 13267.14 107 363
Burke 2954 13221.73 58 237
Butts 4702 18678 134 258
Calhoun 984 15577.01 21 101
Camden 8530 15818.56 92 244
Candler 1322 12198.95 51 96
Carroll 14366 11959.81 177 438
Catoosa 12337 17939.25 120 386
Charlton 2198 16587.43 47 120
Chatham 52613 18007.3 757 3138
Chattahoochee 5909 54972.56 16 49
Chattooga 5240 21158.04 110 310
Cherokee 45020 16885.64 547 2305
Clarke 26034 20060.26 206 1120
Clay 353 12364.27 5 14
Clayton 57282 18790.96 840 3052
Clinch 1382 20763.22 36 94
Cobb 133610 16900.08 1552 4689
Coffee 8432 19590.17 205 1045
Colquitt 7907 17418.99 158 395
Columbia 20223 12748.45 295 832
Cook 2056 11791.02 55 141
Coweta 20772 13665.7 414 1320
Crawford 1187 9707.23 43 117
Crisp 2545 11418.19 70 198
Dade 2500 15468.38 25 97
Dawson 6103 22586.14 93 386
Decatur 5026 19094.29 88 254
DeKalb 126473 15945.58 1439 7905
Dodge 2106 10331.13 68 132
Dooly 1529 11410.45 39 108
Dougherty 14066 15645.4 433 1549
Douglas 28033 18454.18 304 1250
Early 2085 20549.97 54 116
Echols 467 11766.19 5 17
Effingham 10190 15915.41 161 580
Elbert 2636 13913.96 81 249
Emanuel 3408 15037.06 78 200
Evans 1492 13960.89 39 118
Fannin 4138 15721.88 119 323
Fayette 16668 14180.22 265 925
Floyd 22859 22878.22 401 1511
Forsyth 43475 17217.34 344 1472
Franklin 4362 18697.76 75 254
Fulton 182329 16587.71 1952 9674
Gilmer 4629 14734.06 138 444
Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28
Glynn 18017 20938.56 349 745
Gordon 11785 20301.81 221 484
Grady 3665 14934.8 79 268
Greene 3141 16781.54 70 263
Gwinnett 172966 17810.52 1669 7337
Habersham 8373 18281.66 227 700
Hall 46457 22513.8 748 3452
Hancock 1364 16648.36 80 130
Haralson 3440 11197.19 57 106
Harris 5116 14738.42 97 320
Hart 3151 12069.56 55 194
Heard 1469 11875.51 31 94
Henry 45289 18880.96 599 1945
Houston 22984 14635.85 316 1182
Irwin 1034 10961.52 23 100
Jackson 18476 24733.6 262 990
Jasper 1660 11690.96 36 156
Jeff Davis 2313 15269.34 46 137
Jefferson 2231 14569.32 77 206
Jenkins 1070 12476.68 45 102
Johnson 1460 15112.31 56 126
Jones 3706 12962.12 97 313
Lamar 3275 16927.69 96 226
Lanier 1088 10511.06 13 41
Laurens 8569 18117.81 233 469
Lee 3836 12799.04 88 349
Liberty 10819 17477.06 103 379
Lincoln 853 10498.46 29 82
Long 2214 11117.25 25 89
Lowndes 15110 12818.34 262 634
Lumpkin 6515 19274.01 106 464
Macon 1190 9162.3 41 115
Madison 5948 19710.38 85 397
Marion 953 11491.62 42 90
McDuffie 2969 13747.28 75 252
McIntosh 1952 13400.15 31 103
Meriwether 3237 15399.62 113 291
Miller 1284 22276.2 20 59
Mitchell 3092 14018.86 99 320
Monroe 3877 13982.76 129 278
Montgomery 1445 15665.65 45 71
Morgan 2896 15132.2 48 193
Murray 9070 22528 164 409
Muscogee 31784 16586.48 662 2236
Newton 17938 15965.61 376 1956
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62869 0 926 3122
Oconee 6881 16486.57 90 259
Oglethorpe 2369 15544.62 47 186
Paulding 25828 14969.11 305 721
Peach 3664 13384.47 100 318
Pickens 5077 15141.66 125 455
Pierce 2781 14228.7 100 290
Pike 2729 14469.78 64 178
Polk 9216 21194.98 157 657
Pulaski 1212 11126.41 43 69
Putnam 3619 16536.44 95 282
Quitman 228 9938.97 3 19
Rabun 2784 16389.97 76 250
Randolph 853 12629.55 42 111
Richmond 35949 17775.42 676 2270
Rockdale 14880 15669.76 281 2038
Schley 520 9857.82 8 33
Screven 1809 13014.39 36 114
Seminole 1630 20024.57 24 109
Spalding 10398 15045.58 337 770
Stephens 5879 22329.84 124 382
Stewart 1900 31000.16 31 147
Sumter 3896 13252.15 146 430
Talbot 937 15215.98 30 76
Taliaferro 181 11090.69 3 17
Tattnall 3401 13383.97 80 174
Taylor 1139 14312.64 39 113
Telfair 1243 7945.54 58 94
Terrell 1187 14019.13 58 171
Thomas 8803 19812.74 178 610
Tift 6260 15331.86 160 588
Toombs 5389 19971.83 164 282
Towns 2028 16852.25 80 204
Treutlen 1131 16561.72 46 68
Troup 12040 17098.87 307 704
Turner 1112 13769.19 44 126
Twiggs 1037 12824.64 54 158
Union 4262 16822.58 129 397
Unknown 8498 0 17 101
Upson 4138 15747.61 167 321
Walker 13382 19224.25 179 543
Walton 15827 16518.46 371 1392
Ware 5935 16553.71 214 613
Warren 652 12514.4 22 70
Washington 3224 15880.21 80 145
Wayne 5650 18849.67 179 443
Webster 252 9882.35 7 25
Wheeler 927 11720.82 34 44
White 6238 19642.29 134 455
Whitfield 27245 26028.93 375 1063
Wilcox 825 9385.67 33 93
Wilkes 1119 11174.36 33 133
Wilkinson 1640 18387.71 46 161
Worth 2332 11577.8 88 271
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 17,444,581 (16,716,487 reported molecular tests; 728,094 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,912,239 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 107,808 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 29,832 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related