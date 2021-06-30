UPDATE (Wednesday, June 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 6/30/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 903,423 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1942 10462.8 67 190
Atkinson 803 9639.86 20 127
Bacon 1299 11390.74 29 91
Baker 164 5263.16 10 35
Baldwin 3889 8753.49 118 329
Banks 1667 8342.51 36 203
Barrow 8996 10414.09 142 630
Bartow 11393 10285.18 218 849
Ben Hill 1505 9041.75 62 161
Berrien 1086 5633.95 33 75
Bibb 13606 8942.49 420 1808
Bleckley 810 6309.39 33 50
Brantley 972 5061.97 36 85
Brooks 962 6116.87 38 91
Bryan 2845 7269.34 38 187
Bulloch 5233 6585.12 62 225
Burke 1820 8146.09 40 163
Butts 2398 9525.7 83 141
Calhoun 448 7091.97 16 75
Camden 3330 6175.36 33 147
Candler 794 7326.75 38 63
Carroll 7538 6275.44 132 332
Catoosa 5898 8576.29 67 266
Charlton 1289 9727.57 28 68
Chatham 20703 7085.8 435 1670
Chattahoochee 3860 35910.32 13 33
Chattooga 2256 9109.26 67 186
Cherokee 22874 8579.35 318 1385
Clarke 12951 9979.27 142 506
Clay 186 6514.89 3 10
Clayton 24665 8091.18 496 1452
Clinch 744 11177.88 25 68
Cobb 62214 7869.33 1014 3499
Coffee 4278 9939.13 144 660
Colquitt 3673 8091.56 86 264
Columbia 11253 7093.82 168 494
Cook 1181 6772.95 40 107
Coweta 8897 5853.25 217 407
Crawford 521 4260.71 19 72
Crisp 1464 6568.26 58 169
Dade 1240 7672.32 13 62
Dawson 2776 10273.49 48 252
Decatur 2177 8270.65 58 151
DeKalb 59245 7469.55 988 4879
Dodge 1091 5351.97 58 110
Dooly 803 5992.54 30 93
Dougherty 5688 6326.68 288 1064
Douglas 12327 8114.89 186 921
Early 1042 10270.06 42 78
Echols 362 9120.69 4 13
Effingham 3916 6116.27 70 266
Elbert 1539 8123.52 59 130
Emanuel 1779 7849.45 55 130
Evans 776 7261.16 18 76
Fannin 2197 8347.26 61 189
Fayette 6832 5812.29 160 279
Floyd 10085 10093.48 194 890
Forsyth 18348 7266.33 197 1002
Franklin 2384 10219.04 43 157
Fulton 84188 7659.16 1360 5388
Gilmer 2572 8186.65 77 230
Glascock 146 4826.45 7 21
Glynn 6844 7953.79 159 482
Gordon 6554 11290.46 107 335
Grady 1623 6613.69 50 189
Greene 1520 8120.96 54 141
Gwinnett 88020 9063.53 1129 5478
Habersham 4697 10255.46 156 484
Hall 25550 12381.94 467 2467
Hancock 845 10313.68 66 108
Haralson 1732 5637.65 35 79
Harris 2259 6507.84 60 165
Hart 1751 6707.01 38 131
Heard 655 5295.07 17 49
Henry 19785 8248.36 309 644
Houston 10240 6520.67 207 820
Irwin 775 8215.84 19 82
Jackson 8637 11562.25 139 520
Jasper 689 4852.45 19 62
Jeff Davis 1322 8727.22 36 95
Jefferson 1602 10461.7 61 163
Jenkins 736 8582.09 39 86
Johnson 796 8239.31 43 97
Jones 1622 5673.11 54 172
Lamar 1370 7081.2 47 127
Lanier 510 4927.06 9 29
Laurens 3768 7966.85 148 360
Lee 1624 5418.57 51 189
Liberty 3630 5863.92 63 233
Lincoln 535 6584.62 25 54
Long 699 3509.92 11 50
Lowndes 8040 6820.61 146 400
Lumpkin 2861 8464 69 297
Macon 631 4858.33 32 87
Madison 2786 9232.2 46 161
Marion 410 4943.93 22 41
McDuffie 1731 8015 45 167
McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 59
Meriwether 1578 7507.14 77 163
Miller 685 11884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1553 7041.17 76 233
Monroe 1925 6942.69 89 201
Montgomery 738 8000.87 21 43
Morgan 1215 6348.63 24 93
Murray 4238 10526.32 85 269
Muscogee 14860 7754.69 434 1255
Newton 7702 6855.12 238 690
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23687 0 494 1310
Oconee 3096 7417.88 66 131
Oglethorpe 1222 8018.37 30 79
Paulding 11117 6443.07 172 453
Peach 1903 6951.6 62 230
Pickens 2598 7748.29 65 229
Pierce 1304 6671.78 49 152
Pike 1104 5853.66 28 78
Polk 3975 9141.71 87 382
Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57
Putnam 1832 8371.03 59 168
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1591 9366.54 42 156
Randolph 479 7092.09 33 84
Richmond 20472 10122.63 438 1401
Rockdale 6258 6590.14 156 911
Schley 211 4000 5 21
Screven 835 6007.19 21 72
Seminole 755 9275.18 18 71
Spalding 4250 6149.62 168 499
Stephens 3043 11558.04 79 261
Stewart 949 15483.77 25 128
Sumter 1853 6302.94 97 273
Talbot 404 6560.57 19 43
Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9
Tattnall 1886 7421.98 50 120
Taylor 519 6521.74 23 74
Telfair 735 4698.29 47 71
Terrell 586 6920.99 48 117
Thomas 3696 8318.52 116 364
Tift 3484 8532.94 101 425
Toombs 2988 11073.64 103 204
Towns 1150 9556.26 48 144
Treutlen 642 9401.08 31 55
Troup 6070 8620.44 198 543
Turner 618 7652.3 36 88
Twiggs 512 6331.93 39 108
Union 2114 8344.19 78 227
Unknown 2244 0 4 38
Upson 1842 7009.93 112 185
Walker 6756 9705.5 82 295
Walton 8206 8564.51 242 525
Ware 3095 8632.47 152 367
Warren 392 7523.99 17 51
Washington 1651 8132.2 62 119
Wayne 2802 9348.1 81 278
Webster 107 4196.08 4 15
Wheeler 461 5828.8 21 35
White 3022 9515.71 70 297
Whitfield 15020 14349.59 233 793
Wilcox 484 5506.26 30 74
Wilkes 696 6950.27 23 78
Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123
Worth 1202 5967.63 62 181
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,660,602 (9,116,499 reported molecular tests; 544,103 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 903,423 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 65,048 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,496 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

