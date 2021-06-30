UPDATE (Wednesday, June 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1942 10462.8 67 190 Atkinson 803 9639.86 20 127 Bacon 1299 11390.74 29 91 Baker 164 5263.16 10 35 Baldwin 3889 8753.49 118 329 Banks 1667 8342.51 36 203 Barrow 8996 10414.09 142 630 Bartow 11393 10285.18 218 849 Ben Hill 1505 9041.75 62 161 Berrien 1086 5633.95 33 75 Bibb 13606 8942.49 420 1808 Bleckley 810 6309.39 33 50 Brantley 972 5061.97 36 85 Brooks 962 6116.87 38 91 Bryan 2845 7269.34 38 187 Bulloch 5233 6585.12 62 225 Burke 1820 8146.09 40 163 Butts 2398 9525.7 83 141 Calhoun 448 7091.97 16 75 Camden 3330 6175.36 33 147 Candler 794 7326.75 38 63 Carroll 7538 6275.44 132 332 Catoosa 5898 8576.29 67 266 Charlton 1289 9727.57 28 68 Chatham 20703 7085.8 435 1670 Chattahoochee 3860 35910.32 13 33 Chattooga 2256 9109.26 67 186 Cherokee 22874 8579.35 318 1385 Clarke 12951 9979.27 142 506 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24665 8091.18 496 1452 Clinch 744 11177.88 25 68 Cobb 62214 7869.33 1014 3499 Coffee 4278 9939.13 144 660 Colquitt 3673 8091.56 86 264 Columbia 11253 7093.82 168 494 Cook 1181 6772.95 40 107 Coweta 8897 5853.25 217 407 Crawford 521 4260.71 19 72 Crisp 1464 6568.26 58 169 Dade 1240 7672.32 13 62 Dawson 2776 10273.49 48 252 Decatur 2177 8270.65 58 151 DeKalb 59245 7469.55 988 4879 Dodge 1091 5351.97 58 110 Dooly 803 5992.54 30 93 Dougherty 5688 6326.68 288 1064 Douglas 12327 8114.89 186 921 Early 1042 10270.06 42 78 Echols 362 9120.69 4 13 Effingham 3916 6116.27 70 266 Elbert 1539 8123.52 59 130 Emanuel 1779 7849.45 55 130 Evans 776 7261.16 18 76 Fannin 2197 8347.26 61 189 Fayette 6832 5812.29 160 279 Floyd 10085 10093.48 194 890 Forsyth 18348 7266.33 197 1002 Franklin 2384 10219.04 43 157 Fulton 84188 7659.16 1360 5388 Gilmer 2572 8186.65 77 230 Glascock 146 4826.45 7 21 Glynn 6844 7953.79 159 482 Gordon 6554 11290.46 107 335 Grady 1623 6613.69 50 189 Greene 1520 8120.96 54 141 Gwinnett 88020 9063.53 1129 5478 Habersham 4697 10255.46 156 484 Hall 25550 12381.94 467 2467 Hancock 845 10313.68 66 108 Haralson 1732 5637.65 35 79 Harris 2259 6507.84 60 165 Hart 1751 6707.01 38 131 Heard 655 5295.07 17 49 Henry 19785 8248.36 309 644 Houston 10240 6520.67 207 820 Irwin 775 8215.84 19 82 Jackson 8637 11562.25 139 520 Jasper 689 4852.45 19 62 Jeff Davis 1322 8727.22 36 95 Jefferson 1602 10461.7 61 163 Jenkins 736 8582.09 39 86 Johnson 796 8239.31 43 97 Jones 1622 5673.11 54 172 Lamar 1370 7081.2 47 127 Lanier 510 4927.06 9 29 Laurens 3768 7966.85 148 360 Lee 1624 5418.57 51 189 Liberty 3630 5863.92 63 233 Lincoln 535 6584.62 25 54 Long 699 3509.92 11 50 Lowndes 8040 6820.61 146 400 Lumpkin 2861 8464 69 297 Macon 631 4858.33 32 87 Madison 2786 9232.2 46 161 Marion 410 4943.93 22 41 McDuffie 1731 8015 45 167 McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 59 Meriwether 1578 7507.14 77 163 Miller 685 11884.11 9 41 Mitchell 1553 7041.17 76 233 Monroe 1925 6942.69 89 201 Montgomery 738 8000.87 21 43 Morgan 1215 6348.63 24 93 Murray 4238 10526.32 85 269 Muscogee 14860 7754.69 434 1255 Newton 7702 6855.12 238 690 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23687 0 494 1310 Oconee 3096 7417.88 66 131 Oglethorpe 1222 8018.37 30 79 Paulding 11117 6443.07 172 453 Peach 1903 6951.6 62 230 Pickens 2598 7748.29 65 229 Pierce 1304 6671.78 49 152 Pike 1104 5853.66 28 78 Polk 3975 9141.71 87 382 Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57 Putnam 1832 8371.03 59 168 Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11 Rabun 1591 9366.54 42 156 Randolph 479 7092.09 33 84 Richmond 20472 10122.63 438 1401 Rockdale 6258 6590.14 156 911 Schley 211 4000 5 21 Screven 835 6007.19 21 72 Seminole 755 9275.18 18 71 Spalding 4250 6149.62 168 499 Stephens 3043 11558.04 79 261 Stewart 949 15483.77 25 128 Sumter 1853 6302.94 97 273 Talbot 404 6560.57 19 43 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1886 7421.98 50 120 Taylor 519 6521.74 23 74 Telfair 735 4698.29 47 71 Terrell 586 6920.99 48 117 Thomas 3696 8318.52 116 364 Tift 3484 8532.94 101 425 Toombs 2988 11073.64 103 204 Towns 1150 9556.26 48 144 Treutlen 642 9401.08 31 55 Troup 6070 8620.44 198 543 Turner 618 7652.3 36 88 Twiggs 512 6331.93 39 108 Union 2114 8344.19 78 227 Unknown 2244 0 4 38 Upson 1842 7009.93 112 185 Walker 6756 9705.5 82 295 Walton 8206 8564.51 242 525 Ware 3095 8632.47 152 367 Warren 392 7523.99 17 51 Washington 1651 8132.2 62 119 Wayne 2802 9348.1 81 278 Webster 107 4196.08 4 15 Wheeler 461 5828.8 21 35 White 3022 9515.71 70 297 Whitfield 15020 14349.59 233 793 Wilcox 484 5506.26 30 74 Wilkes 696 6950.27 23 78 Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123 Worth 1202 5967.63 62 181

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,660,602 (9,116,499 reported molecular tests; 544,103 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 903,423 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

65,048 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,496 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



