UPDATE (Tuesday, June 29 at 9:30 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people as of 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1,937 10,435.86 67 190 Atkinson 801 9,615.85 20 127 Bacon 1,300 11,399.51 29 91 Baker 164 5,263.16 10 35 Baldwin 3,889 8,753.49 118 329 Banks 1,667 8,342.51 36 203 Barrow 8,995 10,412.93 142 630 Bartow 11,388 10,280.67 218 848 Ben Hill 1,504 9,035.75 62 160 Berrien 1,085 5,628.76 33 75 Bibb 13,598 8,937.23 420 1,808 Bleckley 809 6,301.60 33 50 Brantley 971 5,056.76 36 85 Brooks 960 6,104.15 37 91 Bryan 2,844 7,266.78 38 187 Bulloch 5,231 6,582.61 62 225 Burke 1,820 8,146.09 40 163 Butts 2,397 9,521.73 83 141 Calhoun 448 7,091.97 16 75 Camden 3,319 6,154.96 33 147 Candler 792 7,308.30 38 63 Carroll 7,538 6,275.44 132 330 Catoosa 5,897 8,574.84 67 266 Charlton 1,288 9,720.02 28 68 Chatham 20,681 7,078.27 435 1,667 Chattahoochee 3,850 35,817.29 13 33 Chattooga 2,256 9,109.26 67 186 Cherokee 22,862 8,574.85 318 1,384 Clarke 12,947 9,976.19 142 506 Clay 186 6,514.89 3 10 Clayton 24,650 8,086.26 494 1,450 Clinch 744 11,177.88 25 68 Cobb 62,171 7,863.89 1,014 3,490 Coffee 4,277 9,936.81 144 660 Colquitt 3,672 8,089.35 86 263 Columbia 11,251 7,092.56 168 493 Cook 1,181 6,772.95 40 107 Coweta 8,894 5,851.28 217 407 Crawford 521 4,260.71 19 72 Crisp 1,464 6,568.26 58 169 Dade 1,241 7,678.51 13 62 Dawson 2,774 10,266.09 48 252 Decatur 2,175 8,263.05 56 151 DeKalb 59,228 7,467.40 988 4,875 Dodge 1,091 5,351.97 58 109 Dooly 803 5,992.54 30 93 Dougherty 5,686 6,324.45 288 1,064 Douglas 12,322 8,111.60 186 920 Early 1,042 10,270.06 42 78 Echols 361 9,095.49 4 13 Effingham 3,914 6,113.14 70 265 Elbert 1,539 8,123.52 59 130 Emanuel 1,779 7,849.45 55 130 Evans 776 7,261.16 18 76 Fannin 2,195 8,339.67 61 189 Fayette 6,830 5,810.59 160 278 Floyd 10,081 10,089.48 194 889 Forsyth 18,339 7,262.77 197 1,000 Franklin 2,384 10,219.04 43 157 Fulton 84,164 7,656.97 1,358 5,388 Gilmer 2,571 8,183.47 77 230 Glascock 146 4,826.45 7 21 Glynn 6,841 7,950.31 159 482 Gordon 6,551 11,285.29 107 335 Grady 1,621 6,605.54 50 189 Greene 1,520 8,120.96 54 141 Gwinnett 87,982 9,059.62 1,129 5,483 Habersham 4,698 10,257.64 156 484 Hall 25,540 12,377.09 466 2,462 Hancock 844 10,301.48 66 108 Haralson 1,730 5,631.14 35 79 Harris 2,257 6,502.07 60 165 Hart 1,752 6,710.84 39 131 Heard 655 5,295.07 17 49 Henry 19,780 8,246.27 309 644 Houston 10,238 6,519.40 207 820 Irwin 772 8,184.03 19 82 Jackson 8,634 11,558.23 139 520 Jasper 688 4,845.41 19 62 Jeff Davis 1,320 8,714.02 36 95 Jefferson 1,602 10,461.70 61 163 Jenkins 736 8,582.09 39 86 Johnson 796 8,239.31 43 97 Jones 1,622 5,673.11 54 172 Lamar 1,370 7,081.20 47 127 Lanier 511 4,936.72 9 29 Laurens 3,766 7,962.62 148 360 Lee 1,622 5,411.90 51 189 Liberty 3,624 5,854.23 63 232 Lincoln 535 6,584.62 25 54 Long 699 3,509.92 11 50 Lowndes 8,016 6,800.25 146 399 Lumpkin 2,859 8,458.08 69 297 Macon 631 4,858.33 32 87 Madison 2,786 9,232.20 46 161 Marion 410 4,943.93 22 41 McDuffie 1,731 8,015.00 44 166 McIntosh 701 4,812.25 14 59 Meriwether 1,577 7,502.38 77 163 Miller 685 11,884.11 9 41 Mitchell 1,553 7,041.17 76 233 Monroe 1,924 6,939.08 89 201 Montgomery 738 8,000.87 21 43 Morgan 1,215 6,348.63 24 93 Murray 4,239 10,528.80 85 268 Muscogee 14,858 7,753.65 434 1,251 Newton 7,698 6,851.56 238 690 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,705 0 492 1,307 Oconee 3,095 7,415.48 66 131 Oglethorpe 1,222 8,018.37 30 79 Paulding 11,110 6,439.01 172 452 Peach 1,901 6,944.29 62 230 Pickens 2,597 7,745.30 64 228 Pierce 1,300 6,651.32 49 151 Pike 1,104 5,853.66 28 78 Polk 3,977 9,146.31 85 382 Pulaski 617 5,664.19 33 57 Putnam 1,825 8,339.05 59 168 Quitman 81 3,530.95 2 11 Rabun 1,589 9,354.76 42 156 Randolph 479 7,092.09 33 84 Richmond 20,463 10,118.18 438 1,401 Rockdale 6,252 6,583.82 156 911 Schley 211 4,000.00 5 21 Screven 834 6,000.00 21 72 Seminole 755 9,275.18 18 71 Spalding 4,249 6,148.17 168 499 Stephens 3,042 11,554.24 79 260 Stewart 939 15,320.61 25 128 Sumter 1,853 6,302.94 97 273 Talbot 404 6,560.57 19 43 Taliaferro 102 6,250.00 3 9 Tattnall 1,882 7,406.24 50 120 Taylor 519 6,521.74 23 74 Telfair 736 4,704.68 47 71 Terrell 585 6,909.18 48 117 Thomas 3,691 8,307.26 116 364 Tift 3,484 8,532.94 101 425 Toombs 2,982 11,051.40 103 203 Towns 1,150 9,556.26 48 144 Treutlen 642 9,401.08 31 55 Troup 6,063 8,610.50 198 543 Turner 615 7,615.16 36 88 Twiggs 512 6,331.93 39 108 Union 2,114 8,344.19 78 227 Unknown 2,249 0 4 38 Upson 1,842 7,009.93 112 185 Walker 6,757 9,706.94 82 295 Walton 8,204 8,562.42 242 525 Ware 3,093 8,626.89 152 366 Warren 392 7,523.99 17 51 Washington 1,651 8,132.20 62 119 Wayne 2,801 9,344.77 81 278 Webster 107 4,196.08 4 15 Wheeler 461 5,828.80 21 35 White 3,022 9,515.71 70 297 Whitfield 15,018 14,347.68 232 793 Wilcox 484 5,506.26 30 74 Wilkes 695 6,940.28 23 78 Wilkinson 741 8,308.11 27 123 Worth 1,202 5,967.63 62 181

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,645,469 (9,101,667 reported molecular tests; 543,802 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 903,017 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

64,999 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,482 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



