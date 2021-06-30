UPDATE (Tuesday, June 29 at 9:30 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases reported per 100,000 people as of 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 6/29/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 903,017 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1,937 10,435.86 67 190
Atkinson 801 9,615.85 20 127
Bacon 1,300 11,399.51 29 91
Baker 164 5,263.16 10 35
Baldwin 3,889 8,753.49 118 329
Banks 1,667 8,342.51 36 203
Barrow 8,995 10,412.93 142 630
Bartow 11,388 10,280.67 218 848
Ben Hill 1,504 9,035.75 62 160
Berrien 1,085 5,628.76 33 75
Bibb 13,598 8,937.23 420 1,808
Bleckley 809 6,301.60 33 50
Brantley 971 5,056.76 36 85
Brooks 960 6,104.15 37 91
Bryan 2,844 7,266.78 38 187
Bulloch 5,231 6,582.61 62 225
Burke 1,820 8,146.09 40 163
Butts 2,397 9,521.73 83 141
Calhoun 448 7,091.97 16 75
Camden 3,319 6,154.96 33 147
Candler 792 7,308.30 38 63
Carroll 7,538 6,275.44 132 330
Catoosa 5,897 8,574.84 67 266
Charlton 1,288 9,720.02 28 68
Chatham 20,681 7,078.27 435 1,667
Chattahoochee 3,850 35,817.29 13 33
Chattooga 2,256 9,109.26 67 186
Cherokee 22,862 8,574.85 318 1,384
Clarke 12,947 9,976.19 142 506
Clay 186 6,514.89 3 10
Clayton 24,650 8,086.26 494 1,450
Clinch 744 11,177.88 25 68
Cobb 62,171 7,863.89 1,014 3,490
Coffee 4,277 9,936.81 144 660
Colquitt 3,672 8,089.35 86 263
Columbia 11,251 7,092.56 168 493
Cook 1,181 6,772.95 40 107
Coweta 8,894 5,851.28 217 407
Crawford 521 4,260.71 19 72
Crisp 1,464 6,568.26 58 169
Dade 1,241 7,678.51 13 62
Dawson 2,774 10,266.09 48 252
Decatur 2,175 8,263.05 56 151
DeKalb 59,228 7,467.40 988 4,875
Dodge 1,091 5,351.97 58 109
Dooly 803 5,992.54 30 93
Dougherty 5,686 6,324.45 288 1,064
Douglas 12,322 8,111.60 186 920
Early 1,042 10,270.06 42 78
Echols 361 9,095.49 4 13
Effingham 3,914 6,113.14 70 265
Elbert 1,539 8,123.52 59 130
Emanuel 1,779 7,849.45 55 130
Evans 776 7,261.16 18 76
Fannin 2,195 8,339.67 61 189
Fayette 6,830 5,810.59 160 278
Floyd 10,081 10,089.48 194 889
Forsyth 18,339 7,262.77 197 1,000
Franklin 2,384 10,219.04 43 157
Fulton 84,164 7,656.97 1,358 5,388
Gilmer 2,571 8,183.47 77 230
Glascock 146 4,826.45 7 21
Glynn 6,841 7,950.31 159 482
Gordon 6,551 11,285.29 107 335
Grady 1,621 6,605.54 50 189
Greene 1,520 8,120.96 54 141
Gwinnett 87,982 9,059.62 1,129 5,483
Habersham 4,698 10,257.64 156 484
Hall 25,540 12,377.09 466 2,462
Hancock 844 10,301.48 66 108
Haralson 1,730 5,631.14 35 79
Harris 2,257 6,502.07 60 165
Hart 1,752 6,710.84 39 131
Heard 655 5,295.07 17 49
Henry 19,780 8,246.27 309 644
Houston 10,238 6,519.40 207 820
Irwin 772 8,184.03 19 82
Jackson 8,634 11,558.23 139 520
Jasper 688 4,845.41 19 62
Jeff Davis 1,320 8,714.02 36 95
Jefferson 1,602 10,461.70 61 163
Jenkins 736 8,582.09 39 86
Johnson 796 8,239.31 43 97
Jones 1,622 5,673.11 54 172
Lamar 1,370 7,081.20 47 127
Lanier 511 4,936.72 9 29
Laurens 3,766 7,962.62 148 360
Lee 1,622 5,411.90 51 189
Liberty 3,624 5,854.23 63 232
Lincoln 535 6,584.62 25 54
Long 699 3,509.92 11 50
Lowndes 8,016 6,800.25 146 399
Lumpkin 2,859 8,458.08 69 297
Macon 631 4,858.33 32 87
Madison 2,786 9,232.20 46 161
Marion 410 4,943.93 22 41
McDuffie 1,731 8,015.00 44 166
McIntosh 701 4,812.25 14 59
Meriwether 1,577 7,502.38 77 163
Miller 685 11,884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1,553 7,041.17 76 233
Monroe 1,924 6,939.08 89 201
Montgomery 738 8,000.87 21 43
Morgan 1,215 6,348.63 24 93
Murray 4,239 10,528.80 85 268
Muscogee 14,858 7,753.65 434 1,251
Newton 7,698 6,851.56 238 690
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,705 0 492 1,307
Oconee 3,095 7,415.48 66 131
Oglethorpe 1,222 8,018.37 30 79
Paulding 11,110 6,439.01 172 452
Peach 1,901 6,944.29 62 230
Pickens 2,597 7,745.30 64 228
Pierce 1,300 6,651.32 49 151
Pike 1,104 5,853.66 28 78
Polk 3,977 9,146.31 85 382
Pulaski 617 5,664.19 33 57
Putnam 1,825 8,339.05 59 168
Quitman 81 3,530.95 2 11
Rabun 1,589 9,354.76 42 156
Randolph 479 7,092.09 33 84
Richmond 20,463 10,118.18 438 1,401
Rockdale 6,252 6,583.82 156 911
Schley 211 4,000.00 5 21
Screven 834 6,000.00 21 72
Seminole 755 9,275.18 18 71
Spalding 4,249 6,148.17 168 499
Stephens 3,042 11,554.24 79 260
Stewart 939 15,320.61 25 128
Sumter 1,853 6,302.94 97 273
Talbot 404 6,560.57 19 43
Taliaferro 102 6,250.00 3 9
Tattnall 1,882 7,406.24 50 120
Taylor 519 6,521.74 23 74
Telfair 736 4,704.68 47 71
Terrell 585 6,909.18 48 117
Thomas 3,691 8,307.26 116 364
Tift 3,484 8,532.94 101 425
Toombs 2,982 11,051.40 103 203
Towns 1,150 9,556.26 48 144
Treutlen 642 9,401.08 31 55
Troup 6,063 8,610.50 198 543
Turner 615 7,615.16 36 88
Twiggs 512 6,331.93 39 108
Union 2,114 8,344.19 78 227
Unknown 2,249 0 4 38
Upson 1,842 7,009.93 112 185
Walker 6,757 9,706.94 82 295
Walton 8,204 8,562.42 242 525
Ware 3,093 8,626.89 152 366
Warren 392 7,523.99 17 51
Washington 1,651 8,132.20 62 119
Wayne 2,801 9,344.77 81 278
Webster 107 4,196.08 4 15
Wheeler 461 5,828.80 21 35
White 3,022 9,515.71 70 297
Whitfield 15,018 14,347.68 232 793
Wilcox 484 5,506.26 30 74
Wilkes 695 6,940.28 23 78
Wilkinson 741 8,308.11 27 123
Worth 1,202 5,967.63 62 181
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,645,469 (9,101,667 reported molecular tests; 543,802 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 903,017 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 64,999 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,482 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

