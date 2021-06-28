UPDATE (Monday, June 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1937 10435.86 67 190 Atkinson 801 9615.85 20 127 Bacon 1299 11390.74 29 91 Baker 164 5263.16 10 35 Baldwin 3887 8748.99 118 329 Banks 1667 8342.51 36 203 Barrow 8991 10408.3 142 629 Bartow 11398 10289.7 218 846 Ben Hill 1506 9047.76 62 160 Berrien 1084 5623.57 33 75 Bibb 13573 8920.8 419 1807 Bleckley 809 6301.6 33 50 Brantley 970 5051.56 36 85 Brooks 962 6116.87 37 91 Bryan 2842 7261.67 38 187 Bulloch 5230 6581.35 62 225 Burke 1819 8141.62 40 163 Butts 2394 9509.81 83 140 Calhoun 448 7091.97 16 75 Camden 3319 6154.96 33 147 Candler 791 7299.07 38 63 Carroll 7536 6273.78 132 327 Catoosa 5896 8573.38 67 266 Charlton 1286 9704.93 28 68 Chatham 20671 7074.85 435 1668 Chattahoochee 3822 35556.8 13 33 Chattooga 2256 9109.26 67 186 Cherokee 22854 8571.85 318 1383 Clarke 12945 9974.65 142 505 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24640 8082.98 494 1448 Clinch 743 11162.86 25 68 Cobb 62133 7859.09 1012 3478 Coffee 4275 9932.16 144 660 Colquitt 3666 8076.14 85 263 Columbia 11245 7088.78 168 493 Cook 1182 6778.69 40 107 Coweta 8894 5851.28 217 406 Crawford 521 4260.71 19 72 Crisp 1463 6563.78 58 169 Dade 1241 7678.51 13 62 Dawson 2774 10266.09 48 252 Decatur 2171 8247.85 55 150 DeKalb 59222 7466.65 988 4867 Dodge 1091 5351.97 58 109 Dooly 803 5992.54 30 93 Dougherty 5677 6314.44 287 1063 Douglas 12321 8110.94 186 919 Early 1042 10270.06 42 78 Echols 364 9171.08 4 13 Effingham 3910 6106.89 70 265 Elbert 1539 8123.52 59 130 Emanuel 1781 7858.28 55 130 Evans 776 7261.16 18 76 Fannin 2194 8335.87 61 188 Fayette 6830 5810.59 160 278 Floyd 10083 10091.48 194 889 Forsyth 18338 7262.37 197 1000 Franklin 2384 10219.04 43 156 Fulton 84129 7653.79 1358 5381 Gilmer 2570 8180.28 77 230 Glascock 146 4826.45 7 21 Glynn 6840 7949.14 159 481 Gordon 6551 11285.29 107 335 Grady 1620 6601.47 50 189 Greene 1520 8120.96 54 141 Gwinnett 87965 9057.86 1129 5486 Habersham 4700 10262.01 156 484 Hall 25526 12370.3 467 2458 Hancock 844 10301.48 66 108 Haralson 1730 5631.14 35 79 Harris 2256 6499.19 60 165 Hart 1752 6710.84 39 131 Heard 655 5295.07 17 49 Henry 19780 8246.27 308 643 Houston 10233 6516.22 207 819 Irwin 761 8067.42 19 82 Jackson 8633 11556.89 139 519 Jasper 688 4845.41 19 62 Jeff Davis 1320 8714.02 36 95 Jefferson 1601 10455.17 61 163 Jenkins 735 8570.43 39 86 Johnson 796 8239.31 43 97 Jones 1623 5676.61 54 172 Lamar 1370 7081.2 47 127 Lanier 514 4965.7 9 29 Laurens 3765 7960.5 148 360 Lee 1621 5408.56 51 189 Liberty 3624 5854.23 63 232 Lincoln 535 6584.62 25 54 Long 699 3509.92 11 50 Lowndes 8005 6790.92 146 398 Lumpkin 2859 8458.08 69 297 Macon 631 4858.33 31 87 Madison 2787 9235.51 47 161 Marion 409 4931.87 22 41 McDuffie 1731 8015 44 166 McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 59 Meriwether 1577 7502.38 76 163 Miller 685 11884.11 9 41 Mitchell 1553 7041.17 76 233 Monroe 1923 6935.48 89 201 Montgomery 737 7990.03 21 43 Morgan 1215 6348.63 24 93 Murray 4237 10523.83 85 268 Muscogee 14857 7753.12 434 1247 Newton 7696 6849.78 238 688 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23683 0 490 1302 Oconee 3095 7415.48 66 131 Oglethorpe 1222 8018.37 30 78 Paulding 11107 6437.27 172 450 Peach 1902 6947.95 62 230 Pickens 2597 7745.3 64 227 Pierce 1298 6641.08 49 149 Pike 1104 5853.66 28 78 Polk 3979 9150.91 85 382 Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57 Putnam 1824 8334.48 59 168 Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11 Rabun 1586 9337.1 42 155 Randolph 479 7092.09 33 84 Richmond 20458 10115.7 437 1400 Rockdale 6250 6581.72 156 912 Schley 211 4000 5 21 Screven 834 6000 21 72 Seminole 755 9275.18 18 71 Spalding 4248 6146.72 167 497 Stephens 3042 11554.24 79 260 Stewart 939 15320.61 25 128 Sumter 1852 6299.53 97 273 Talbot 401 6511.85 19 43 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1882 7406.24 50 120 Taylor 519 6521.74 23 74 Telfair 736 4704.68 47 71 Terrell 585 6909.18 48 117 Thomas 3684 8291.51 116 364 Tift 3484 8532.94 101 424 Toombs 2980 11043.99 103 203 Towns 1150 9556.26 48 142 Treutlen 642 9401.08 31 55 Troup 6063 8610.5 197 541 Turner 615 7615.16 36 88 Twiggs 512 6331.93 39 108 Union 2114 8344.19 77 227 Unknown 2257 0 4 38 Upson 1842 7009.93 112 185 Walker 6756 9705.5 82 295 Walton 8203 8561.38 242 523 Ware 3090 8618.53 152 365 Warren 393 7543.19 17 51 Washington 1653 8142.05 62 118 Wayne 2801 9344.77 81 278 Webster 107 4196.08 4 15 Wheeler 461 5828.8 21 35 White 3022 9515.71 70 297 Whitfield 15017 14346.72 232 791 Wilcox 484 5506.26 30 74 Wilkes 695 6940.28 23 78 Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123 Worth 1202 5967.63 62 181

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,638,629 (9,094,959 reported molecular tests; 543,670 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 902,707 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

64,918 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,469 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, June 28, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



