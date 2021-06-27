UPDATE (Sunday, June 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 27, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 6/27/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 902,577 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1,937 10,435.86 67 190
Atkinson 801 9,615.85 20 127
Bacon 1,299 11,390.74 29 91
Baker 164 5,263.16 10 35
Baldwin 3,886 8,746.74 118 329
Banks 1,667 8,342.51 36 203
Barrow 8,991 10,408.30 142 629
Bartow 11,397 10,288.79 218 846
Ben Hill 1,505 9,041.75 62 160
Berrien 1,084 5,623.57 33 75
Bibb 13,573 8,920.80 419 1,807
Bleckley 809 6,301.60 33 50
Brantley 970 5,051.56 36 85
Brooks 962 6,116.87 37 91
Bryan 2,842 7,261.67 38 187
Bulloch 5,230 6,581.35 62 225
Burke 1,819 8,141.62 40 163
Butts 2,393 9,505.84 83 140
Calhoun 448 7,091.97 16 75
Camden 3,317 6,151.25 33 147
Candler 791 7,299.07 38 63
Carroll 7,536 6,273.78 132 327
Catoosa 5,897 8,574.84 67 266
Charlton 1,286 9,704.93 28 68
Chatham 20,670 7,074.50 435 1,668
Chattahoochee 3,821 35,547.49 13 33
Chattooga 2,256 9,109.26 67 186
Cherokee 22,850 8,570.35 318 1,383
Clarke 12,945 9,974.65 142 505
Clay 186 6,514.89 3 10
Clayton 24,633 8,080.69 494 1,447
Clinch 743 11,162.86 25 68
Cobb 62,123 7,857.82 1,012 3,477
Coffee 4,275 9,932.16 144 660
Colquitt 3,666 8,076.14 85 263
Columbia 11,245 7,088.78 168 493
Cook 1,181 6,772.95 40 107
Coweta 8,893 5,850.62 217 405
Crawford 521 4,260.71 19 72
Crisp 1,463 6,563.78 58 169
Dade 1,241 7,678.51 13 62
Dawson 2,774 10,266.09 48 252
Decatur 2,170 8,244.05 55 150
DeKalb 59,213 7,465.51 988 4,867
Dodge 1,091 5,351.97 58 109
Dooly 803 5,992.54 30 93
Dougherty 5,676 6,313.33 287 1,062
Douglas 12,318 8,108.96 186 919
Early 1,042 10,270.06 42 78
Echols 364 9,171.08 4 13
Effingham 3,910 6,106.89 70 265
Elbert 1,539 8,123.52 59 130
Emanuel 1,781 7,858.28 55 130
Evans 776 7,261.16 18 76
Fannin 2,192 8,328.27 61 188
Fayette 6,828 5,808.89 160 278
Floyd 10,081 10,089.48 194 889
Forsyth 18,337 7,261.98 197 1,000
Franklin 2,384 10,219.04 43 156
Fulton 84,108 7,651.88 1,358 5,381
Gilmer 2,570 8,180.28 77 230
Glascock 146 4,826.45 7 21
Glynn 6,839 7,947.98 159 481
Gordon 6,552 11,287.02 107 335
Grady 1,620 6,601.47 50 189
Greene 1,520 8,120.96 54 141
Gwinnett 87,954 9,056.73 1,129 5,486
Habersham 4,700 10,262.01 156 484
Hall 25,525 12,369.82 467 2,458
Hancock 844 10,301.48 66 108
Haralson 1,730 5,631.14 35 79
Harris 2,255 6,496.31 60 165
Hart 1,752 6,710.84 39 131
Heard 655 5,295.07 17 49
Henry 19,777 8,245.02 308 643
Houston 10,233 6,516.22 207 819
Irwin 760 8,056.82 19 82
Jackson 8,633 11,556.89 139 519
Jasper 688 4,845.41 19 62
Jeff Davis 1,320 8,714.02 36 95
Jefferson 1,600 10,448.64 61 162
Jenkins 735 8,570.43 39 86
Johnson 796 8,239.31 43 97
Jones 1,623 5,676.61 54 172
Lamar 1,370 7,081.20 47 127
Lanier 514 4,965.70 9 29
Laurens 3,765 7,960.50 148 360
Lee 1,621 5,408.56 51 189
Liberty 3,624 5,854.23 63 232
Lincoln 535 6,584.62 25 54
Long 699 3,509.92 11 50
Lowndes 8,005 6,790.92 146 398
Lumpkin 2,859 8,458.08 69 297
Macon 631 4,858.33 31 87
Madison 2,787 9,235.51 47 161
Marion 409 4,931.87 22 41
McDuffie 1,731 8,015.00 44 166
McIntosh 701 4,812.25 14 59
Meriwether 1,577 7,502.38 76 163
Miller 685 11,884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1,553 7,041.17 76 233
Monroe 1,923 6,935.48 89 201
Montgomery 737 7,990.03 21 43
Morgan 1,215 6,348.63 24 93
Murray 4,237 10,523.83 85 268
Muscogee 14,855 7,752.08 434 1,246
Newton 7,695 6,848.89 238 688
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,673 0 490 1,302
Oconee 3,095 7,415.48 66 131
Oglethorpe 1,222 8,018.37 30 78
Paulding 11,103 6,434.95 172 450
Peach 1,902 6,947.95 62 230
Pickens 2,596 7,742.32 64 224
Pierce 1,298 6,641.08 49 149
Pike 1,104 5,853.66 28 78
Polk 3,979 9,150.91 85 382
Pulaski 617 5,664.19 33 57
Putnam 1,824 8,334.48 59 168
Quitman 81 3,530.95 2 11
Rabun 1,586 9,337.10 42 155
Randolph 479 7,092.09 33 84
Richmond 20,455 10,114.22 437 1,400
Rockdale 6,247 6,578.56 156 911
Schley 211 4,000.00 5 21
Screven 834 6,000.00 21 72
Seminole 755 9,275.18 18 71
Spalding 4,248 6,146.72 167 497
Stephens 3,042 11,554.24 79 260
Stewart 939 15,320.61 25 128
Sumter 1,852 6,299.53 97 273
Talbot 401 6,511.85 19 43
Taliaferro 102 6,250.00 3 9
Tattnall 1,882 7,406.24 50 120
Taylor 519 6,521.74 23 74
Telfair 736 4,704.68 47 71
Terrell 585 6,909.18 48 117
Thomas 3,684 8,291.51 116 364
Tift 3,483 8,530.49 101 424
Toombs 2,980 11,043.99 103 203
Towns 1,150 9,556.26 48 142
Treutlen 642 9,401.08 31 55
Troup 6,058 8,603.40 197 541
Turner 615 7,615.16 36 88
Twiggs 512 6,331.93 39 108
Union 2,114 8,344.19 77 227
Unknown 2,254 0 4 38
Upson 1,842 7,009.93 112 185
Walker 6,756 9,705.50 82 295
Walton 8,201 8,559.29 242 523
Ware 3,089 8,615.74 152 365
Warren 393 7,543.19 17 51
Washington 1,653 8,142.05 62 118
Wayne 2,801 9,344.77 81 278
Webster 107 4,196.08 4 15
Wheeler 461 5,828.80 21 35
White 3,022 9,515.71 70 297
Whitfield 15,013 14,342.90 232 790
Wilcox 484 5,506.26 30 74
Wilkes 695 6,940.28 23 78
Wilkinson 741 8,308.11 27 123
Worth 1,202 5,967.63 62 181
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,631,314 (9,088,222 reported molecular tests; 543,092 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 902,577 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 64,907 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,469 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 27, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related