UPDATE (Saturday, June 26 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 26, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1,937 10,435.86 67 190 Atkinson 801 9,615.85 20 127 Bacon 1,299 11,390.74 29 91 Baker 164 5,263.16 10 35 Baldwin 3,886 8,746.74 118 329 Banks 1,667 8,342.51 36 203 Barrow 8,991 10,408.30 142 629 Bartow 11,396 10,287.89 218 846 Ben Hill 1,505 9,041.75 62 160 Berrien 1,084 5,623.57 33 75 Bibb 13,571 8,919.49 419 1,807 Bleckley 809 6,301.60 33 50 Brantley 969 5,046.35 36 85 Brooks 962 6,116.87 37 91 Bryan 2,841 7,259.12 38 187 Bulloch 5,229 6,580.09 62 225 Burke 1,819 8,141.62 40 163 Butts 2,392 9,501.87 83 140 Calhoun 448 7,091.97 16 75 Camden 3,313 6,143.83 33 146 Candler 791 7,299.07 38 63 Carroll 7,533 6,271.28 132 327 Catoosa 5,898 8,576.29 67 266 Charlton 1,284 9,689.83 28 68 Chatham 20,669 7,074.16 435 1,668 Chattahoochee 3,821 35,547.49 13 33 Chattooga 2,256 9,109.26 67 186 Cherokee 22,846 8,568.85 318 1,383 Clarke 12,944 9,973.88 142 505 Clay 186 6,514.89 3 10 Clayton 24,625 8,078.06 494 1,447 Clinch 743 11,162.86 25 68 Cobb 62,104 7,855.42 1,012 3,472 Coffee 4,275 9,932.16 144 660 Colquitt 3,664 8,071.73 85 263 Columbia 11,244 7,088.15 168 493 Cook 1,181 6,772.95 40 107 Coweta 8,889 5,847.99 217 405 Crawford 521 4,260.71 19 72 Crisp 1,463 6,563.78 58 169 Dade 1,242 7,684.69 13 62 Dawson 2,774 10,266.09 48 252 Decatur 2,170 8,244.05 55 150 DeKalb 59,199 7,463.75 988 4,867 Dodge 1,091 5,351.97 58 109 Dooly 803 5,992.54 30 93 Dougherty 5,676 6,313.33 287 1,062 Douglas 12,310 8,103.70 186 919 Early 1,041 10,260.20 42 78 Echols 364 9,171.08 4 13 Effingham 3,909 6,105.33 70 265 Elbert 1,539 8,123.52 59 130 Emanuel 1,781 7,858.28 55 130 Evans 776 7,261.16 18 76 Fannin 2,191 8,324.47 61 186 Fayette 6,825 5,806.34 160 278 Floyd 10,081 10,089.48 194 889 Forsyth 18,336 7,261.58 197 1,000 Franklin 2,384 10,219.04 43 156 Fulton 84,088 7,650.06 1,358 5,381 Gilmer 2,570 8,180.28 77 230 Glascock 146 4,826.45 7 21 Glynn 6,838 7,946.82 159 481 Gordon 6,552 11,287.02 107 335 Grady 1,620 6,601.47 50 189 Greene 1,520 8,120.96 54 141 Gwinnett 87,931 9,054.36 1,129 5,486 Habersham 4,700 10,262.01 156 484 Hall 25,525 12,369.82 467 2,457 Hancock 844 10,301.48 66 108 Haralson 1,730 5,631.14 35 79 Harris 2,254 6,493.43 60 165 Hart 1,752 6,710.84 39 131 Heard 655 5,295.07 17 49 Henry 19,776 8,244.60 308 643 Houston 10,232 6,515.58 207 819 Irwin 759 8,046.22 19 82 Jackson 8,632 11,555.56 139 519 Jasper 688 4,845.41 19 62 Jeff Davis 1,320 8,714.02 36 95 Jefferson 1,599 10,442.11 61 162 Jenkins 735 8,570.43 39 86 Johnson 796 8,239.31 43 97 Jones 1,623 5,676.61 54 172 Lamar 1,369 7,076.03 47 127 Lanier 514 4,965.70 9 29 Laurens 3,765 7,960.50 148 360 Lee 1,621 5,408.56 51 189 Liberty 3,623 5,852.61 63 232 Lincoln 535 6,584.62 25 54 Long 699 3,509.92 11 50 Lowndes 8,004 6,790.07 146 398 Lumpkin 2,859 8,458.08 69 297 Macon 631 4,858.33 31 87 Madison 2,787 9,235.51 47 161 Marion 409 4,931.87 22 41 McDuffie 1,731 8,015.00 44 166 McIntosh 701 4,812.25 14 59 Meriwether 1,577 7,502.38 76 163 Miller 685 11,884.11 9 41 Mitchell 1,553 7,041.17 76 233 Monroe 1,922 6,931.87 89 201 Montgomery 737 7,990.03 21 43 Morgan 1,215 6,348.63 24 93 Murray 4,236 10,521.35 85 268 Muscogee 14,849 7,748.95 434 1,246 Newton 7,692 6,846.22 238 688 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,671 0 490 1,302 Oconee 3,095 7,415.48 66 131 Oglethorpe 1,221 8,011.81 30 78 Paulding 11,099 6,432.64 172 450 Peach 1,901 6,944.29 62 230 Pickens 2,596 7,742.32 64 224 Pierce 1,295 6,625.74 49 149 Pike 1,104 5,853.66 28 77 Polk 3,979 9,150.91 85 382 Pulaski 617 5,664.19 33 57 Putnam 1,824 8,334.48 59 168 Quitman 81 3,530.95 2 11 Rabun 1,586 9,337.10 42 155 Randolph 479 7,092.09 33 84 Richmond 20,451 10,112.24 437 1,400 Rockdale 6,246 6,577.51 156 911 Schley 211 4,000.00 5 21 Screven 834 6,000.00 21 72 Seminole 755 9,275.18 18 71 Spalding 4,247 6,145.28 167 497 Stephens 3,042 11,554.24 79 260 Stewart 939 15,320.61 25 128 Sumter 1,852 6,299.53 97 273 Talbot 401 6,511.85 19 43 Taliaferro 102 6,250.00 3 9 Tattnall 1,882 7,406.24 50 120 Taylor 519 6,521.74 23 74 Telfair 736 4,704.68 47 71 Terrell 585 6,909.18 48 117 Thomas 3,683 8,289.26 116 364 Tift 3,481 8,525.59 101 424 Toombs 2,978 11,036.58 103 203 Towns 1,150 9,556.26 48 142 Treutlen 642 9,401.08 31 55 Troup 6,056 8,600.56 197 540 Turner 614 7,602.77 36 88 Twiggs 512 6,331.93 39 108 Union 2,114 8,344.19 77 227 Unknown 2,245 0 4 38 Upson 1,842 7,009.93 112 185 Walker 6,755 9,704.07 82 295 Walton 8,200 8,558.25 242 523 Ware 3,089 8,615.74 152 365 Warren 393 7,543.19 17 51 Washington 1,653 8,142.05 62 118 Wayne 2,801 9,344.77 81 278 Webster 107 4,196.08 4 15 Wheeler 461 5,828.80 21 35 White 3,022 9,515.71 70 296 Whitfield 15,009 14,339.08 232 789 Wilcox 484 5,506.26 30 74 Wilkes 695 6,940.28 23 78 Wilkinson 741 8,308.11 27 123 Worth 1,202 5,967.63 62 181

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,621,253 (9,078,549 reported molecular tests; 542,704 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 902,390 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

64,894 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,469 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



