UPDATE (Friday, June 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, June 25, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1925 10371.21 67 189 Atkinson 802 9627.85 20 127 Bacon 1299 11390.74 29 91 Baker 164 5263.16 10 35 Baldwin 3886 8746.74 118 329 Banks 1666 8337.5 36 202 Barrow 8987 10403.67 142 629 Bartow 11394 10286.09 218 846 Ben Hill 1505 9041.75 62 160 Berrien 1084 5623.57 33 75 Bibb 13564 8914.89 419 1807 Bleckley 811 6317.18 33 50 Brantley 969 5046.35 36 85 Brooks 962 6116.87 36 91 Bryan 2838 7251.45 38 186 Bulloch 5228 6578.83 62 224 Burke 1819 8141.62 40 162 Butts 2392 9501.87 83 140 Calhoun 448 7091.97 16 75 Camden 3312 6141.98 33 146 Candler 792 7308.3 38 63 Carroll 7530 6268.78 132 327 Catoosa 5897 8574.84 67 265 Charlton 1282 9674.74 28 68 Chatham 20664 7072.45 435 1668 Chattahoochee 3821 35547.49 13 33 Chattooga 2255 9105.22 67 186 Cherokee 22843 8567.72 318 1383 Clarke 12942 9972.34 142 505 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24615 8074.78 493 1445 Clinch 741 11132.81 25 68 Cobb 62090 7853.65 1010 3466 Coffee 4276 9934.48 144 660 Colquitt 3663 8069.53 85 262 Columbia 11241 7086.26 168 493 Cook 1180 6767.22 40 107 Coweta 8888 5847.33 217 404 Crawford 521 4260.71 19 72 Crisp 1463 6563.78 58 169 Dade 1242 7684.69 13 62 Dawson 2773 10262.39 48 252 Decatur 2171 8247.85 55 151 DeKalb 59176 7460.85 986 4861 Dodge 1091 5351.97 58 109 Dooly 802 5985.07 30 92 Dougherty 5675 6312.22 287 1062 Douglas 12307 8101.72 186 918 Early 1041 10260.2 42 78 Echols 364 9171.08 4 13 Effingham 3909 6105.33 69 265 Elbert 1539 8123.52 59 130 Emanuel 1779 7849.45 55 130 Evans 776 7261.16 18 76 Fannin 2191 8324.47 61 186 Fayette 6825 5806.34 160 278 Floyd 10080 10088.47 194 891 Forsyth 18332 7260 197 999 Franklin 2384 10219.04 43 156 Fulton 84056 7647.15 1354 5375 Gilmer 2567 8170.74 77 230 Glascock 146 4826.45 7 21 Glynn 6836 7944.5 159 481 Gordon 6555 11292.18 107 335 Grady 1620 6601.47 50 189 Greene 1520 8120.96 54 141 Gwinnett 87910 9052.2 1129 5485 Habersham 4700 10262.01 156 484 Hall 25523 12368.85 465 2458 Hancock 844 10301.48 66 108 Haralson 1729 5627.89 35 79 Harris 2253 6490.55 60 165 Hart 1751 6707.01 39 131 Heard 655 5295.07 17 49 Henry 19772 8242.94 308 643 Houston 10233 6516.22 207 820 Irwin 759 8046.22 19 82 Jackson 8631 11554.22 139 519 Jasper 688 4845.41 19 62 Jeff Davis 1319 8707.42 36 95 Jefferson 1599 10442.11 61 162 Jenkins 735 8570.43 39 86 Johnson 796 8239.31 43 97 Jones 1622 5673.11 53 172 Lamar 1369 7076.03 47 127 Lanier 514 4965.7 9 29 Laurens 3764 7958.39 148 360 Lee 1621 5408.56 51 189 Liberty 3622 5851 63 232 Lincoln 535 6584.62 25 54 Long 699 3509.92 11 50 Lowndes 8002 6788.37 145 397 Lumpkin 2859 8458.08 68 297 Macon 631 4858.33 31 87 Madison 2785 9228.88 47 161 Marion 409 4931.87 22 41 McDuffie 1731 8015 44 166 McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 59 Meriwether 1577 7502.38 76 163 Miller 684 11866.76 9 41 Mitchell 1553 7041.17 76 233 Monroe 1921 6928.26 89 201 Montgomery 736 7979.18 21 43 Morgan 1215 6348.63 24 93 Murray 4236 10521.35 85 268 Muscogee 14840 7744.25 434 1242 Newton 7691 6845.33 238 688 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23659 0 490 1301 Oconee 3095 7415.48 66 131 Oglethorpe 1221 8011.81 30 78 Paulding 11088 6426.26 172 450 Peach 1900 6940.64 61 230 Pickens 2595 7739.34 64 223 Pierce 1294 6620.62 49 149 Pike 1103 5848.36 28 77 Polk 3978 9148.61 85 382 Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57 Putnam 1821 8320.77 59 168 Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11 Rabun 1586 9337.1 42 155 Randolph 479 7092.09 33 84 Richmond 20447 10110.27 435 1400 Rockdale 6245 6576.45 156 911 Schley 211 4000 5 21 Screven 834 6000 21 72 Seminole 755 9275.18 18 71 Spalding 4246 6143.83 167 495 Stephens 3042 11554.24 79 260 Stewart 939 15320.61 25 128 Sumter 1851 6296.13 97 273 Talbot 401 6511.85 19 43 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1882 7406.24 50 120 Taylor 519 6521.74 23 74 Telfair 736 4704.68 47 71 Terrell 585 6909.18 48 117 Thomas 3682 8287.01 115 364 Tift 3480 8523.14 101 424 Toombs 2978 11036.58 102 203 Towns 1150 9556.26 48 142 Treutlen 642 9401.08 31 55 Troup 6053 8596.3 195 537 Turner 614 7602.77 35 88 Twiggs 512 6331.93 39 108 Union 2111 8332.35 77 227 Unknown 2245 0 4 38 Upson 1842 7009.93 112 185 Walker 6754 9702.63 82 295 Walton 8200 8558.25 242 523 Ware 3090 8618.53 152 362 Warren 393 7543.19 17 51 Washington 1652 8137.13 62 118 Wayne 2801 9344.77 81 278 Webster 107 4196.08 4 15 Wheeler 461 5828.8 21 35 White 3020 9509.41 70 296 Whitfield 15006 14336.21 232 789 Wilcox 484 5506.26 30 74 Wilkes 694 6930.3 23 78 Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123 Worth 1202 5967.63 62 181

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,609,721 (9,067,513 reported molecular tests; 542,208 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 902,142 (9.9 % of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

64,852 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,445 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, June 25, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



