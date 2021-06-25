UPDATE (Friday, June 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, June 25, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 6/25/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 902,142 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, June 25, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1925 10371.21 67 189
Atkinson 802 9627.85 20 127
Bacon 1299 11390.74 29 91
Baker 164 5263.16 10 35
Baldwin 3886 8746.74 118 329
Banks 1666 8337.5 36 202
Barrow 8987 10403.67 142 629
Bartow 11394 10286.09 218 846
Ben Hill 1505 9041.75 62 160
Berrien 1084 5623.57 33 75
Bibb 13564 8914.89 419 1807
Bleckley 811 6317.18 33 50
Brantley 969 5046.35 36 85
Brooks 962 6116.87 36 91
Bryan 2838 7251.45 38 186
Bulloch 5228 6578.83 62 224
Burke 1819 8141.62 40 162
Butts 2392 9501.87 83 140
Calhoun 448 7091.97 16 75
Camden 3312 6141.98 33 146
Candler 792 7308.3 38 63
Carroll 7530 6268.78 132 327
Catoosa 5897 8574.84 67 265
Charlton 1282 9674.74 28 68
Chatham 20664 7072.45 435 1668
Chattahoochee 3821 35547.49 13 33
Chattooga 2255 9105.22 67 186
Cherokee 22843 8567.72 318 1383
Clarke 12942 9972.34 142 505
Clay 186 6514.89 3 10
Clayton 24615 8074.78 493 1445
Clinch 741 11132.81 25 68
Cobb 62090 7853.65 1010 3466
Coffee 4276 9934.48 144 660
Colquitt 3663 8069.53 85 262
Columbia 11241 7086.26 168 493
Cook 1180 6767.22 40 107
Coweta 8888 5847.33 217 404
Crawford 521 4260.71 19 72
Crisp 1463 6563.78 58 169
Dade 1242 7684.69 13 62
Dawson 2773 10262.39 48 252
Decatur 2171 8247.85 55 151
DeKalb 59176 7460.85 986 4861
Dodge 1091 5351.97 58 109
Dooly 802 5985.07 30 92
Dougherty 5675 6312.22 287 1062
Douglas 12307 8101.72 186 918
Early 1041 10260.2 42 78
Echols 364 9171.08 4 13
Effingham 3909 6105.33 69 265
Elbert 1539 8123.52 59 130
Emanuel 1779 7849.45 55 130
Evans 776 7261.16 18 76
Fannin 2191 8324.47 61 186
Fayette 6825 5806.34 160 278
Floyd 10080 10088.47 194 891
Forsyth 18332 7260 197 999
Franklin 2384 10219.04 43 156
Fulton 84056 7647.15 1354 5375
Gilmer 2567 8170.74 77 230
Glascock 146 4826.45 7 21
Glynn 6836 7944.5 159 481
Gordon 6555 11292.18 107 335
Grady 1620 6601.47 50 189
Greene 1520 8120.96 54 141
Gwinnett 87910 9052.2 1129 5485
Habersham 4700 10262.01 156 484
Hall 25523 12368.85 465 2458
Hancock 844 10301.48 66 108
Haralson 1729 5627.89 35 79
Harris 2253 6490.55 60 165
Hart 1751 6707.01 39 131
Heard 655 5295.07 17 49
Henry 19772 8242.94 308 643
Houston 10233 6516.22 207 820
Irwin 759 8046.22 19 82
Jackson 8631 11554.22 139 519
Jasper 688 4845.41 19 62
Jeff Davis 1319 8707.42 36 95
Jefferson 1599 10442.11 61 162
Jenkins 735 8570.43 39 86
Johnson 796 8239.31 43 97
Jones 1622 5673.11 53 172
Lamar 1369 7076.03 47 127
Lanier 514 4965.7 9 29
Laurens 3764 7958.39 148 360
Lee 1621 5408.56 51 189
Liberty 3622 5851 63 232
Lincoln 535 6584.62 25 54
Long 699 3509.92 11 50
Lowndes 8002 6788.37 145 397
Lumpkin 2859 8458.08 68 297
Macon 631 4858.33 31 87
Madison 2785 9228.88 47 161
Marion 409 4931.87 22 41
McDuffie 1731 8015 44 166
McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 59
Meriwether 1577 7502.38 76 163
Miller 684 11866.76 9 41
Mitchell 1553 7041.17 76 233
Monroe 1921 6928.26 89 201
Montgomery 736 7979.18 21 43
Morgan 1215 6348.63 24 93
Murray 4236 10521.35 85 268
Muscogee 14840 7744.25 434 1242
Newton 7691 6845.33 238 688
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23659 0 490 1301
Oconee 3095 7415.48 66 131
Oglethorpe 1221 8011.81 30 78
Paulding 11088 6426.26 172 450
Peach 1900 6940.64 61 230
Pickens 2595 7739.34 64 223
Pierce 1294 6620.62 49 149
Pike 1103 5848.36 28 77
Polk 3978 9148.61 85 382
Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57
Putnam 1821 8320.77 59 168
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1586 9337.1 42 155
Randolph 479 7092.09 33 84
Richmond 20447 10110.27 435 1400
Rockdale 6245 6576.45 156 911
Schley 211 4000 5 21
Screven 834 6000 21 72
Seminole 755 9275.18 18 71
Spalding 4246 6143.83 167 495
Stephens 3042 11554.24 79 260
Stewart 939 15320.61 25 128
Sumter 1851 6296.13 97 273
Talbot 401 6511.85 19 43
Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9
Tattnall 1882 7406.24 50 120
Taylor 519 6521.74 23 74
Telfair 736 4704.68 47 71
Terrell 585 6909.18 48 117
Thomas 3682 8287.01 115 364
Tift 3480 8523.14 101 424
Toombs 2978 11036.58 102 203
Towns 1150 9556.26 48 142
Treutlen 642 9401.08 31 55
Troup 6053 8596.3 195 537
Turner 614 7602.77 35 88
Twiggs 512 6331.93 39 108
Union 2111 8332.35 77 227
Unknown 2245 0 4 38
Upson 1842 7009.93 112 185
Walker 6754 9702.63 82 295
Walton 8200 8558.25 242 523
Ware 3090 8618.53 152 362
Warren 393 7543.19 17 51
Washington 1652 8137.13 62 118
Wayne 2801 9344.77 81 278
Webster 107 4196.08 4 15
Wheeler 461 5828.8 21 35
White 3020 9509.41 70 296
Whitfield 15006 14336.21 232 789
Wilcox 484 5506.26 30 74
Wilkes 694 6930.3 23 78
Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123
Worth 1202 5967.63 62 181
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,609,721 (9,067,513 reported molecular tests; 542,208 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 902,142 (9.9 % of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 64,852 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,445 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, June 25, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

