UPDATE (Thursday, June 24 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 24, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1925 10371.21 67 189 Atkinson 802 9627.85 20 127 Bacon 1298 11381.97 29 91 Baker 164 5263.16 10 35 Baldwin 3886 8746.74 118 329 Banks 1666 8337.5 36 201 Barrow 8984 10400.19 142 629 Bartow 11394 10286.09 218 846 Ben Hill 1505 9041.75 62 160 Berrien 1082 5613.2 33 75 Bibb 13563 8914.23 419 1805 Bleckley 809 6301.6 33 50 Brantley 969 5046.35 36 85 Brooks 961 6110.51 36 91 Bryan 2839 7254.01 38 186 Bulloch 5227 6577.57 62 224 Burke 1819 8141.62 40 162 Butts 2388 9485.98 83 140 Calhoun 449 7107.8 16 75 Camden 3309 6136.41 33 145 Candler 791 7299.07 38 63 Carroll 7529 6267.95 132 325 Catoosa 5898 8576.29 67 265 Charlton 1282 9674.74 28 68 Chatham 20659 7070.74 435 1668 Chattahoochee 3821 35547.49 13 33 Chattooga 2255 9105.22 67 186 Cherokee 22834 8564.35 318 1381 Clarke 12941 9971.57 142 505 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24607 8072.16 493 1444 Clinch 742 11147.84 25 68 Cobb 62086 7853.14 1009 3457 Coffee 4271 9922.87 144 659 Colquitt 3660 8062.92 85 262 Columbia 11233 7081.21 168 493 Cook 1180 6767.22 40 107 Coweta 8888 5847.33 217 402 Crawford 521 4260.71 19 72 Crisp 1461 6554.8 58 169 Dade 1242 7684.69 13 62 Dawson 2773 10262.39 48 252 Decatur 2170 8244.05 55 150 DeKalb 59160 7458.83 987 4860 Dodge 1092 5356.88 58 109 Dooly 802 5985.07 30 92 Dougherty 5676 6313.33 287 1062 Douglas 12305 8100.4 186 918 Early 1041 10260.2 42 78 Echols 364 9171.08 4 13 Effingham 3908 6103.77 69 265 Elbert 1539 8123.52 59 130 Emanuel 1783 7867.1 55 131 Evans 776 7261.16 18 76 Fannin 2190 8320.67 61 186 Fayette 6826 5807.19 160 277 Floyd 10075 10083.47 194 891 Forsyth 18329 7258.81 198 999 Franklin 2384 10219.04 43 156 Fulton 84042 7645.87 1352 5368 Gilmer 2566 8167.55 77 230 Glascock 146 4826.45 7 21 Glynn 6835 7943.33 159 481 Gordon 6553 11288.74 107 335 Grady 1619 6597.39 50 189 Greene 1520 8120.96 54 141 Gwinnett 87898 9050.97 1130 5483 Habersham 4699 10259.83 156 484 Hall 25517 12365.94 464 2457 Hancock 843 10289.27 66 108 Haralson 1728 5624.63 35 79 Harris 2252 6487.67 60 165 Hart 1751 6707.01 39 130 Heard 655 5295.07 17 49 Henry 19768 8241.27 308 642 Houston 10230 6514.31 207 818 Irwin 758 8035.62 19 82 Jackson 8629 11551.54 139 519 Jasper 688 4845.41 19 62 Jeff Davis 1319 8707.42 36 95 Jefferson 1597 10429.05 61 162 Jenkins 731 8523.79 39 85 Johnson 796 8239.31 43 97 Jones 1622 5673.11 53 172 Lamar 1369 7076.03 47 127 Lanier 514 4965.7 9 29 Laurens 3763 7956.28 148 360 Lee 1621 5408.56 51 189 Liberty 3621 5849.38 63 232 Lincoln 535 6584.62 25 54 Long 699 3509.92 11 50 Lowndes 8001 6787.53 145 397 Lumpkin 2859 8458.08 68 297 Macon 631 4858.33 31 87 Madison 2785 9228.88 47 161 Marion 408 4919.81 22 41 McDuffie 1726 7991.85 43 165 McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 59 Meriwether 1577 7502.38 76 163 Miller 684 11866.76 9 41 Mitchell 1553 7041.17 76 233 Monroe 1923 6935.48 89 202 Montgomery 739 8011.71 21 43 Morgan 1215 6348.63 24 93 Murray 4234 10516.38 85 268 Muscogee 14831 7739.56 434 1239 Newton 7692 6846.22 238 688 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23669 0 490 1299 Oconee 3095 7415.48 66 131 Oglethorpe 1221 8011.81 30 78 Paulding 11084 6423.94 172 448 Peach 1899 6936.99 61 230 Pickens 2595 7739.34 64 223 Pierce 1294 6620.62 49 149 Pike 1103 5848.36 28 77 Polk 3980 9153.21 85 382 Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57 Putnam 1821 8320.77 59 168 Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11 Rabun 1583 9319.44 42 155 Randolph 479 7092.09 33 84 Richmond 20434 10103.84 435 1398 Rockdale 6241 6572.24 156 911 Schley 211 4000 5 21 Screven 834 6000 21 72 Seminole 754 9262.9 18 70 Spalding 4245 6142.38 167 494 Stephens 3042 11554.24 79 260 Stewart 922 15043.24 25 128 Sumter 1850 6292.73 97 273 Talbot 401 6511.85 19 43 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1881 7402.31 50 120 Taylor 519 6521.74 23 74 Telfair 734 4691.89 47 71 Terrell 585 6909.18 48 117 Thomas 3678 8278 115 364 Tift 3480 8523.14 101 424 Toombs 2975 11025.46 102 203 Towns 1147 9531.33 48 141 Treutlen 642 9401.08 31 55 Troup 6051 8593.46 195 537 Turner 614 7602.77 35 88 Twiggs 512 6331.93 39 108 Union 2109 8324.45 77 226 Unknown 2248 0 4 38 Upson 1841 7006.13 112 185 Walker 6748 9694.01 82 295 Walton 8198 8556.16 242 522 Ware 3088 8612.95 152 362 Warren 393 7543.19 17 51 Washington 1650 8127.28 62 118 Wayne 2800 9341.43 81 278 Webster 107 4196.08 4 15 Wheeler 464 5866.73 21 35 White 3019 9506.27 70 295 Whitfield 15004 14334.3 232 788 Wilcox 483 5494.88 30 74 Wilkes 694 6930.3 23 78 Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123 Worth 1202 5967.63 62 181

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,596,535 (9,054,986 reported molecular tests; 541,549 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 901,926 (10.0 % of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

64,798 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,443 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



