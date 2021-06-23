UPDATE (Wednesday, June 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1925 10371.21 67 189 Atkinson 804 9651.86 20 127 Bacon 1298 11381.97 29 91 Baker 164 5263.16 10 35 Baldwin 3889 8753.49 118 329 Banks 1666 8337.5 36 201 Barrow 8981 10396.72 141 628 Bartow 11393 10285.18 218 847 Ben Hill 1505 9041.75 62 160 Berrien 1082 5613.2 33 75 Bibb 13563 8914.23 419 1802 Bleckley 809 6301.6 33 50 Brantley 969 5046.35 36 85 Brooks 961 6110.51 36 91 Bryan 2837 7248.89 38 186 Bulloch 5226 6576.31 62 224 Burke 1818 8137.14 40 162 Butts 2386 9478.03 83 140 Calhoun 449 7107.8 16 75 Camden 3307 6132.71 32 144 Candler 791 7299.07 38 63 Carroll 7530 6268.78 132 324 Catoosa 5896 8573.38 67 265 Charlton 1281 9667.19 28 68 Chatham 20652 7068.34 435 1667 Chattahoochee 3821 35547.49 13 33 Chattooga 2256 9109.26 67 186 Cherokee 22828 8562.09 318 1379 Clarke 12938 9969.26 142 505 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24598 8069.2 493 1444 Clinch 741 11132.81 25 68 Cobb 62073 7851.5 1008 3452 Coffee 4265 9908.93 144 657 Colquitt 3659 8060.71 85 262 Columbia 11231 7079.95 168 492 Cook 1180 6767.22 40 107 Coweta 8883 5844.04 216 402 Crawford 521 4260.71 19 72 Crisp 1460 6550.32 58 168 Dade 1242 7684.69 13 62 Dawson 2772 10258.69 48 251 Decatur 2170 8244.05 55 150 DeKalb 59145 7456.94 986 4857 Dodge 1092 5356.88 58 109 Dooly 802 5985.07 30 92 Dougherty 5675 6312.22 287 1061 Douglas 12302 8098.43 186 915 Early 1041 10260.2 42 78 Echols 364 9171.08 4 13 Effingham 3906 6100.65 69 265 Elbert 1539 8123.52 59 130 Emanuel 1783 7867.1 55 131 Evans 777 7270.52 18 76 Fannin 2189 8316.87 61 186 Fayette 6824 5805.49 160 276 Floyd 10073 10081.47 194 891 Forsyth 18326 7257.62 197 999 Franklin 2384 10219.04 43 156 Fulton 84024 7644.24 1350 5361 Gilmer 2564 8161.19 77 230 Glascock 146 4826.45 7 21 Glynn 6832 7939.85 159 479 Gordon 6559 11299.07 105 334 Grady 1618 6593.32 49 189 Greene 1520 8120.96 54 141 Gwinnett 87870 9048.08 1130 5514 Habersham 4699 10259.83 156 484 Hall 25515 12364.97 463 2456 Hancock 843 10289.27 66 108 Haralson 1726 5618.12 35 79 Harris 2252 6487.67 60 165 Hart 1751 6707.01 39 130 Heard 655 5295.07 17 49 Henry 19759 8237.52 308 641 Houston 10228 6513.03 207 818 Irwin 758 8035.62 19 82 Jackson 8628 11550.2 139 519 Jasper 688 4845.41 19 61 Jeff Davis 1316 8687.62 36 94 Jefferson 1597 10429.05 61 162 Jenkins 731 8523.79 39 85 Johnson 796 8239.31 43 97 Jones 1622 5673.11 53 172 Lamar 1369 7076.03 47 127 Lanier 514 4965.7 9 29 Laurens 3763 7956.28 147 360 Lee 1621 5408.56 51 189 Liberty 3618 5844.53 63 232 Lincoln 535 6584.62 25 54 Long 699 3509.92 11 51 Lowndes 8000 6786.68 145 397 Lumpkin 2858 8455.12 68 297 Macon 631 4858.33 31 87 Madison 2785 9228.88 47 161 Marion 408 4919.81 22 41 McDuffie 1725 7987.22 43 164 McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 59 Meriwether 1575 7492.86 76 163 Miller 684 11866.76 9 41 Mitchell 1552 7036.63 76 233 Monroe 1922 6931.87 89 202 Montgomery 739 8011.71 21 43 Morgan 1215 6348.63 24 93 Murray 4235 10518.86 86 268 Muscogee 14826 7736.95 434 1237 Newton 7691 6845.33 237 688 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23684 0 489 1298 Oconee 3095 7415.48 66 131 Oglethorpe 1221 8011.81 30 78 Paulding 11082 6422.78 173 447 Peach 1898 6933.33 61 229 Pickens 2595 7739.34 64 222 Pierce 1293 6615.5 49 149 Pike 1102 5843.05 28 77 Polk 3980 9153.21 84 381 Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57 Putnam 1820 8316.2 59 168 Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11 Rabun 1583 9319.44 42 155 Randolph 478 7077.29 33 84 Richmond 20429 10101.36 434 1397 Rockdale 6234 6564.87 156 911 Schley 211 4000 5 21 Screven 834 6000 21 72 Seminole 754 9262.9 18 70 Spalding 4243 6139.49 167 493 Stephens 3042 11554.24 79 260 Stewart 901 14700.6 25 128 Sumter 1850 6292.73 97 273 Talbot 400 6495.62 19 43 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1881 7402.31 50 120 Taylor 518 6509.17 23 74 Telfair 734 4691.89 47 71 Terrell 585 6909.18 48 117 Thomas 3675 8271.25 115 364 Tift 3480 8523.14 101 424 Toombs 2974 11021.75 101 201 Towns 1148 9539.64 48 139 Treutlen 642 9401.08 31 55 Troup 6049 8590.62 195 537 Turner 614 7602.77 35 88 Twiggs 512 6331.93 39 108 Union 2108 8320.51 76 226 Unknown 2249 0 4 38 Upson 1840 7002.32 112 184 Walker 6749 9695.45 82 295 Walton 8198 8556.16 242 522 Ware 3087 8610.16 152 361 Warren 393 7543.19 17 50 Washington 1650 8127.28 62 118 Wayne 2800 9341.43 81 278 Webster 107 4196.08 4 15 Wheeler 464 5866.73 21 35 White 3016 9496.82 69 294 Whitfield 15010 14340.03 233 789 Wilcox 483 5494.88 30 74 Wilkes 694 6930.3 23 78 Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123 Worth 1202 5967.63 62 181

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,580,521 (9,039,583 reported molecular tests; 540,938 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 901,723 (10.0 % of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

64,773 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,426 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



