UPDATE (Wednesday, June 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 6/23/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 901,723 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1925 10371.21 67 189
Atkinson 804 9651.86 20 127
Bacon 1298 11381.97 29 91
Baker 164 5263.16 10 35
Baldwin 3889 8753.49 118 329
Banks 1666 8337.5 36 201
Barrow 8981 10396.72 141 628
Bartow 11393 10285.18 218 847
Ben Hill 1505 9041.75 62 160
Berrien 1082 5613.2 33 75
Bibb 13563 8914.23 419 1802
Bleckley 809 6301.6 33 50
Brantley 969 5046.35 36 85
Brooks 961 6110.51 36 91
Bryan 2837 7248.89 38 186
Bulloch 5226 6576.31 62 224
Burke 1818 8137.14 40 162
Butts 2386 9478.03 83 140
Calhoun 449 7107.8 16 75
Camden 3307 6132.71 32 144
Candler 791 7299.07 38 63
Carroll 7530 6268.78 132 324
Catoosa 5896 8573.38 67 265
Charlton 1281 9667.19 28 68
Chatham 20652 7068.34 435 1667
Chattahoochee 3821 35547.49 13 33
Chattooga 2256 9109.26 67 186
Cherokee 22828 8562.09 318 1379
Clarke 12938 9969.26 142 505
Clay 186 6514.89 3 10
Clayton 24598 8069.2 493 1444
Clinch 741 11132.81 25 68
Cobb 62073 7851.5 1008 3452
Coffee 4265 9908.93 144 657
Colquitt 3659 8060.71 85 262
Columbia 11231 7079.95 168 492
Cook 1180 6767.22 40 107
Coweta 8883 5844.04 216 402
Crawford 521 4260.71 19 72
Crisp 1460 6550.32 58 168
Dade 1242 7684.69 13 62
Dawson 2772 10258.69 48 251
Decatur 2170 8244.05 55 150
DeKalb 59145 7456.94 986 4857
Dodge 1092 5356.88 58 109
Dooly 802 5985.07 30 92
Dougherty 5675 6312.22 287 1061
Douglas 12302 8098.43 186 915
Early 1041 10260.2 42 78
Echols 364 9171.08 4 13
Effingham 3906 6100.65 69 265
Elbert 1539 8123.52 59 130
Emanuel 1783 7867.1 55 131
Evans 777 7270.52 18 76
Fannin 2189 8316.87 61 186
Fayette 6824 5805.49 160 276
Floyd 10073 10081.47 194 891
Forsyth 18326 7257.62 197 999
Franklin 2384 10219.04 43 156
Fulton 84024 7644.24 1350 5361
Gilmer 2564 8161.19 77 230
Glascock 146 4826.45 7 21
Glynn 6832 7939.85 159 479
Gordon 6559 11299.07 105 334
Grady 1618 6593.32 49 189
Greene 1520 8120.96 54 141
Gwinnett 87870 9048.08 1130 5514
Habersham 4699 10259.83 156 484
Hall 25515 12364.97 463 2456
Hancock 843 10289.27 66 108
Haralson 1726 5618.12 35 79
Harris 2252 6487.67 60 165
Hart 1751 6707.01 39 130
Heard 655 5295.07 17 49
Henry 19759 8237.52 308 641
Houston 10228 6513.03 207 818
Irwin 758 8035.62 19 82
Jackson 8628 11550.2 139 519
Jasper 688 4845.41 19 61
Jeff Davis 1316 8687.62 36 94
Jefferson 1597 10429.05 61 162
Jenkins 731 8523.79 39 85
Johnson 796 8239.31 43 97
Jones 1622 5673.11 53 172
Lamar 1369 7076.03 47 127
Lanier 514 4965.7 9 29
Laurens 3763 7956.28 147 360
Lee 1621 5408.56 51 189
Liberty 3618 5844.53 63 232
Lincoln 535 6584.62 25 54
Long 699 3509.92 11 51
Lowndes 8000 6786.68 145 397
Lumpkin 2858 8455.12 68 297
Macon 631 4858.33 31 87
Madison 2785 9228.88 47 161
Marion 408 4919.81 22 41
McDuffie 1725 7987.22 43 164
McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 59
Meriwether 1575 7492.86 76 163
Miller 684 11866.76 9 41
Mitchell 1552 7036.63 76 233
Monroe 1922 6931.87 89 202
Montgomery 739 8011.71 21 43
Morgan 1215 6348.63 24 93
Murray 4235 10518.86 86 268
Muscogee 14826 7736.95 434 1237
Newton 7691 6845.33 237 688
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23684 0 489 1298
Oconee 3095 7415.48 66 131
Oglethorpe 1221 8011.81 30 78
Paulding 11082 6422.78 173 447
Peach 1898 6933.33 61 229
Pickens 2595 7739.34 64 222
Pierce 1293 6615.5 49 149
Pike 1102 5843.05 28 77
Polk 3980 9153.21 84 381
Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57
Putnam 1820 8316.2 59 168
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1583 9319.44 42 155
Randolph 478 7077.29 33 84
Richmond 20429 10101.36 434 1397
Rockdale 6234 6564.87 156 911
Schley 211 4000 5 21
Screven 834 6000 21 72
Seminole 754 9262.9 18 70
Spalding 4243 6139.49 167 493
Stephens 3042 11554.24 79 260
Stewart 901 14700.6 25 128
Sumter 1850 6292.73 97 273
Talbot 400 6495.62 19 43
Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9
Tattnall 1881 7402.31 50 120
Taylor 518 6509.17 23 74
Telfair 734 4691.89 47 71
Terrell 585 6909.18 48 117
Thomas 3675 8271.25 115 364
Tift 3480 8523.14 101 424
Toombs 2974 11021.75 101 201
Towns 1148 9539.64 48 139
Treutlen 642 9401.08 31 55
Troup 6049 8590.62 195 537
Turner 614 7602.77 35 88
Twiggs 512 6331.93 39 108
Union 2108 8320.51 76 226
Unknown 2249 0 4 38
Upson 1840 7002.32 112 184
Walker 6749 9695.45 82 295
Walton 8198 8556.16 242 522
Ware 3087 8610.16 152 361
Warren 393 7543.19 17 50
Washington 1650 8127.28 62 118
Wayne 2800 9341.43 81 278
Webster 107 4196.08 4 15
Wheeler 464 5866.73 21 35
White 3016 9496.82 69 294
Whitfield 15010 14340.03 233 789
Wilcox 483 5494.88 30 74
Wilkes 694 6930.3 23 78
Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123
Worth 1202 5967.63 62 181
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,580,521 (9,039,583 reported molecular tests; 540,938 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 901,723 (10.0 % of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 64,773 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,426 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

