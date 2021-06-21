UPDATE (Monday, June 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, June 21, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 6/21/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 901,198 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, June 21, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1,922 10,355.05 67 189
Atkinson 803 9,639.86 20 126
Bacon 1,296 11,364.43 29 91
Baker 164 5,263.16 10 35
Baldwin 3,887 8,748.99 117 328
Banks 1,666 8,337.50 36 201
Barrow 8,973 10,387.46 141 628
Bartow 11,393 10,285.18 219 844
Ben Hill 1,504 9,035.75 62 160
Berrien 1,081 5,608.01 33 75
Bibb 13,557 8,910.29 419 1,799
Bleckley 809 6,301.60 33 50
Brantley 968 5,041.14 35 85
Brooks 961 6,110.51 36 91
Bryan 2,836 7,246.34 38 186
Bulloch 5,223 6,572.54 62 224
Burke 1,814 8,119.24 40 162
Butts 2,379 9,450.23 83 139
Calhoun 449 7,107.80 16 75
Camden 3,307 6,132.71 32 144
Candler 790 7,289.84 38 63
Carroll 7,528 6,267.12 132 318
Catoosa 5,894 8,570.47 67 264
Charlton 1,277 9,637.01 28 68
Chatham 20,639 7,063.89 434 1,667
Chattahoochee 3,755 34,933.48 13 33
Chattooga 2,261 9,129.45 67 185
Cherokee 22,818 8,558.34 318 1,372
Clarke 12,934 9,966.17 142 505
Clay 186 6,514.89 3 10
Clayton 24,562 8,057.39 491 1,443
Clinch 741 11,132.81 25 68
Cobb 62,037 7,846.94 1,005 3,422
Coffee 4,261 9,899.63 144 657
Colquitt 3,658 8,058.51 85 262
Columbia 11,225 7,076.17 168 491
Cook 1,180 6,767.22 40 107
Coweta 8,881 5,842.72 215 400
Crawford 521 4,260.71 19 72
Crisp 1,460 6,550.32 58 168
Dade 1,244 7,697.07 13 62
Dawson 2,768 10,243.88 48 250
Decatur 2,168 8,236.46 55 150
DeKalb 59,094 7,450.51 984 4,843
Dodge 1,092 5,356.88 58 109
Dooly 801 5,977.61 30 92
Dougherty 5,671 6,307.77 287 1,060
Douglas 12,299 8,096.45 186 913
Early 1,041 10,260.20 42 77
Echols 364 9,171.08 4 13
Effingham 3,901 6,092.84 69 264
Elbert 1,538 8,118.24 59 130
Emanuel 1,783 7,867.10 55 131
Evans 777 7,270.52 18 75
Fannin 2,180 8,282.67 61 184
Fayette 6,816 5,798.68 160 275
Floyd 10,078 10,086.47 195 892
Forsyth 18,303 7,248.51 197 997
Franklin 2,383 10,214.75 43 155
Fulton 83,980 7,640.23 1,348 5,344
Gilmer 2,563 8,158.00 77 229
Glascock 146 4,826.45 7 20
Glynn 6,826 7,932.87 159 476
Gordon 6,560 11,300.80 105 333
Grady 1,621 6,605.54 49 189
Greene 1,517 8,104.93 54 141
Gwinnett 87,851 9,046.13 1,129 5,517
Habersham 4,697 10,255.46 156 484
Hall 25,500 12,357.70 463 2,453
Hancock 843 10,289.27 66 108
Haralson 1,726 5,618.12 35 79
Harris 2,251 6,484.79 60 164
Hart 1,750 6,703.18 39 130
Heard 655 5,295.07 17 49
Henry 19,750 8,233.76 308 639
Houston 10,220 6,507.94 207 816
Irwin 758 8,035.62 19 82
Jackson 8,628 11,550.20 139 519
Jasper 688 4,845.41 19 61
Jeff Davis 1,315 8,681.01 35 94
Jefferson 1,596 10,422.52 61 159
Jenkins 731 8,523.79 39 85
Johnson 797 8,249.66 43 98
Jones 1,622 5,673.11 53 172
Lamar 1,369 7,076.03 47 126
Lanier 514 4,965.70 9 29
Laurens 3,761 7,952.05 147 360
Lee 1,623 5,415.23 51 189
Liberty 3,616 5,841.30 63 231
Lincoln 534 6,572.31 25 54
Long 698 3,504.90 11 51
Lowndes 7,997 6,784.13 145 397
Lumpkin 2,856 8,449.20 68 297
Macon 631 4,858.33 31 87
Madison 2,785 9,228.88 47 162
Marion 408 4,919.81 22 41
McDuffie 1,723 7,977.96 43 164
McIntosh 701 4,812.25 14 59
Meriwether 1,572 7,478.59 76 163
Miller 685 11,884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1,553 7,041.17 76 233
Monroe 1,920 6,924.66 88 201
Montgomery 739 8,011.71 21 43
Morgan 1,213 6,338.18 24 93
Murray 4,236 10,521.35 86 268
Muscogee 14,821 7,734.34 433 1,234
Newton 7,689 6,843.55 237 684
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,697 0 489 1,296
Oconee 3,095 7,415.48 66 131
Oglethorpe 1,219 7,998.69 30 78
Paulding 11,075 6,418.73 173 444
Peach 1,897 6,929.68 61 229
Pickens 2,593 7,733.37 64 222
Pierce 1,291 6,605.27 49 149
Pike 1,102 5,843.05 28 77
Polk 3,981 9,155.51 84 381
Pulaski 618 5,673.37 33 57
Putnam 1,818 8,307.06 59 167
Quitman 81 3,530.95 2 11
Rabun 1,580 9,301.78 41 155
Randolph 478 7,077.29 33 84
Richmond 20,412 10,092.96 432 1,394
Rockdale 6,231 6,561.71 156 908
Schley 211 4,000.00 5 21
Screven 833 5,992.81 21 72
Seminole 754 9,262.90 18 70
Spalding 4,237 6,130.81 167 491
Stephens 3,039 11,542.84 79 260
Stewart 899 14,667.97 25 128
Sumter 1,848 6,285.93 96 270
Talbot 400 6,495.62 19 43
Taliaferro 102 6,250.00 3 9
Tattnall 1,881 7,402.31 50 120
Taylor 518 6,509.17 22 74
Telfair 734 4,691.89 47 71
Terrell 584 6,897.37 48 117
Thomas 3,677 8,275.75 114 364
Tift 3,480 8,523.14 101 424
Toombs 2,970 11,006.93 101 201
Towns 1,138 9,456.54 48 137
Treutlen 642 9,401.08 30 55
Troup 6,049 8,590.62 195 537
Turner 614 7,602.77 35 88
Twiggs 512 6,331.93 39 108
Union 2,105 8,308.66 76 226
Unknown 2,257 0 4 38
Upson 1,840 7,002.32 112 183
Walker 6,745 9,689.70 82 295
Walton 8,195 8,553.03 241 521
Ware 3,083 8,599.00 152 360
Warren 393 7,543.19 17 50
Washington 1,649 8,122.35 62 118
Wayne 2,797 9,331.42 81 278
Webster 107 4,196.08 4 15
Wheeler 464 5,866.73 21 35
White 3,014 9,490.52 69 294
Whitfield 15,004 14,334.30 233 787
Wilcox 483 5,494.88 30 74
Wilkes 693 6,920.31 23 78
Wilkinson 741 8,308.11 27 123
Worth 1,202 5,967.63 62 179
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,560,272 (9,013,644 reported molecular tests; 540,527 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 901,198 (10.0 % of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 64,624 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,403 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, June 21, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

