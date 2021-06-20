UPDATE (Sunday, June 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 20, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1,922 10,355.05 67 189 Atkinson 803 9,639.86 20 126 Bacon 1,296 11,364.43 29 91 Baker 164 5,263.16 10 35 Baldwin 3,887 8,748.99 117 328 Banks 1,666 8,337.50 36 201 Barrow 8,973 10,387.46 141 628 Bartow 11,393 10,285.18 219 844 Ben Hill 1,504 9,035.75 62 160 Berrien 1,080 5,602.82 33 75 Bibb 13,555 8,908.97 419 1,799 Bleckley 809 6,301.60 33 50 Brantley 965 5,025.52 35 85 Brooks 961 6,110.51 36 91 Bryan 2,836 7,246.34 38 186 Bulloch 5,223 6,572.54 62 224 Burke 1,814 8,119.24 40 162 Butts 2,379 9,450.23 83 139 Calhoun 449 7,107.80 16 75 Camden 3,307 6,132.71 32 144 Candler 790 7,289.84 38 63 Carroll 7,527 6,266.29 132 318 Catoosa 5,891 8,566.11 67 264 Charlton 1,268 9,569.09 28 68 Chatham 20,637 7,063.21 434 1,667 Chattahoochee 3,755 34,933.48 13 33 Chattooga 2,261 9,129.45 67 185 Cherokee 22,813 8,556.47 318 1,372 Clarke 12,933 9,965.40 142 505 Clay 186 6,514.89 3 10 Clayton 24,560 8,056.74 491 1,443 Clinch 741 11,132.81 25 68 Cobb 62,030 7,846.06 1,005 3,424 Coffee 4,261 9,899.63 144 657 Colquitt 3,658 8,058.51 85 262 Columbia 11,224 7,075.54 168 491 Cook 1,180 6,767.22 40 107 Coweta 8,880 5,842.07 215 400 Crawford 521 4,260.71 19 72 Crisp 1,460 6,550.32 58 168 Dade 1,244 7,697.07 13 62 Dawson 2,768 10,243.88 48 250 Decatur 2,168 8,236.46 55 150 DeKalb 59,090 7,450.00 984 4,843 Dodge 1,092 5,356.88 58 109 Dooly 801 5,977.61 30 92 Dougherty 5,669 6,305.54 287 1,059 Douglas 12,297 8,095.14 186 913 Early 1,041 10,260.20 42 77 Echols 364 9,171.08 4 13 Effingham 3,901 6,092.84 69 264 Elbert 1,538 8,118.24 59 130 Emanuel 1,782 7,862.69 55 131 Evans 777 7,270.52 18 75 Fannin 2,179 8,278.88 61 184 Fayette 6,815 5,797.83 160 275 Floyd 10,078 10,086.47 195 892 Forsyth 18,300 7,247.32 197 996 Franklin 2,383 10,214.75 43 155 Fulton 83,968 7,639.14 1,348 5,344 Gilmer 2,563 8,158.00 77 229 Glascock 146 4,826.45 7 20 Glynn 6,824 7,930.55 159 476 Gordon 6,558 11,297.35 105 333 Grady 1,621 6,605.54 49 189 Greene 1,517 8,104.93 54 141 Gwinnett 87,840 9,044.99 1,129 5,516 Habersham 4,697 10,255.46 156 484 Hall 25,500 12,357.70 463 2,453 Hancock 843 10,289.27 66 108 Haralson 1,724 5,611.61 35 79 Harris 2,251 6,484.79 60 164 Hart 1,749 6,699.35 39 130 Heard 654 5,286.98 17 49 Henry 19,735 8,227.51 308 639 Houston 10,218 6,506.66 207 816 Irwin 758 8,035.62 19 82 Jackson 8,628 11,550.20 139 519 Jasper 688 4,845.41 19 61 Jeff Davis 1,315 8,681.01 35 94 Jefferson 1,596 10,422.52 61 159 Jenkins 731 8,523.79 39 85 Johnson 796 8,239.31 43 98 Jones 1,622 5,673.11 53 172 Lamar 1,369 7,076.03 47 126 Lanier 514 4,965.70 9 29 Laurens 3,761 7,952.05 147 360 Lee 1,623 5,415.23 51 189 Liberty 3,615 5,839.69 63 231 Lincoln 534 6,572.31 25 54 Long 695 3,489.83 11 51 Lowndes 7,997 6,784.13 145 397 Lumpkin 2,856 8,449.20 68 297 Macon 631 4,858.33 31 87 Madison 2,785 9,228.88 47 162 Marion 408 4,919.81 22 41 McDuffie 1,723 7,977.96 43 164 McIntosh 701 4,812.25 14 59 Meriwether 1,572 7,478.59 76 163 Miller 685 11,884.11 9 41 Mitchell 1,553 7,041.17 76 233 Monroe 1,919 6,921.05 88 201 Montgomery 739 8,011.71 21 43 Morgan 1,213 6,338.18 24 93 Murray 4,236 10,521.35 86 268 Muscogee 14,820 7,733.81 433 1,234 Newton 7,687 6,841.77 237 684 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,689 0 489 1,295 Oconee 3,095 7,415.48 66 131 Oglethorpe 1,219 7,998.69 30 78 Paulding 11,077 6,419.89 173 444 Peach 1,896 6,926.03 61 229 Pickens 2,593 7,733.37 64 222 Pierce 1,291 6,605.27 49 149 Pike 1,102 5,843.05 28 77 Polk 3,983 9,160.11 84 381 Pulaski 618 5,673.37 33 57 Putnam 1,816 8,297.92 59 167 Quitman 81 3,530.95 2 11 Rabun 1,580 9,301.78 41 155 Randolph 477 7,062.48 33 84 Richmond 20,412 10,092.96 432 1,394 Rockdale 6,229 6,559.60 156 908 Schley 211 4,000.00 5 21 Screven 833 5,992.81 21 72 Seminole 754 9,262.90 18 70 Spalding 4,234 6,126.47 167 491 Stephens 3,039 11,542.84 79 260 Stewart 899 14,667.97 25 128 Sumter 1,848 6,285.93 96 270 Talbot 400 6,495.62 19 43 Taliaferro 102 6,250.00 3 9 Tattnall 1,881 7,402.31 50 120 Taylor 518 6,509.17 22 74 Telfair 734 4,691.89 47 71 Terrell 584 6,897.37 48 117 Thomas 3,677 8,275.75 114 364 Tift 3,479 8,520.70 101 423 Toombs 2,970 11,006.93 101 201 Towns 1,138 9,456.54 48 137 Treutlen 642 9,401.08 30 55 Troup 6,047 8,587.78 195 536 Turner 614 7,602.77 35 88 Twiggs 512 6,331.93 39 108 Union 2,104 8,304.72 76 226 Unknown 2,258 0 4 38 Upson 1,840 7,002.32 112 183 Walker 6,743 9,686.83 82 295 Walton 8,195 8,553.03 241 521 Ware 3,081 8,593.42 152 360 Warren 393 7,543.19 17 50 Washington 1,649 8,122.35 62 118 Wayne 2,797 9,331.42 81 278 Webster 107 4,196.08 4 15 Wheeler 464 5,866.73 21 35 White 3,014 9,490.52 69 294 Whitfield 15,004 14,334.30 233 787 Wilcox 483 5,494.88 30 74 Wilkes 693 6,920.31 23 78 Wilkinson 741 8,308.11 27 123 Worth 1,201 5,962.67 62 179

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,553,829 (9,013,644 reported molecular tests; 540,185 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 901,068 (10.0 % of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

64,620 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,403 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 20, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



