UPDATE (Saturday, June 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 19, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1922 10355.05 67 189 Atkinson 803 9639.86 20 126 Bacon 1296 11364.43 29 91 Baker 164 5263.16 10 35 Baldwin 3887 8748.99 117 328 Banks 1666 8337.5 36 201 Barrow 8972 10386.3 141 628 Bartow 11390 10282.47 219 844 Ben Hill 1504 9035.75 62 160 Berrien 1080 5602.82 33 75 Bibb 13553 8907.66 419 1799 Bleckley 809 6301.6 33 50 Brantley 964 5020.31 35 85 Brooks 961 6110.51 36 91 Bryan 2836 7246.34 38 186 Bulloch 5223 6572.54 62 224 Burke 1814 8119.24 40 162 Butts 2379 9450.23 83 139 Calhoun 449 7107.8 16 75 Camden 3305 6129 32 144 Candler 790 7289.84 38 63 Carroll 7525 6264.62 132 318 Catoosa 5891 8566.11 67 264 Charlton 1268 9569.09 28 68 Chatham 20637 7063.21 434 1667 Chattahoochee 3755 34933.48 13 33 Chattooga 2261 9129.45 67 185 Cherokee 22813 8556.47 318 1372 Clarke 12932 9964.63 142 505 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24558 8056.08 491 1443 Clinch 741 11132.81 25 68 Cobb 62018 7844.54 1006 3422 Coffee 4259 9894.99 144 657 Colquitt 3657 8056.31 85 262 Columbia 11221 7073.65 167 490 Cook 1180 6767.22 40 107 Coweta 8878 5840.75 215 398 Crawford 521 4260.71 19 72 Crisp 1460 6550.32 58 168 Dade 1244 7697.07 13 62 Dawson 2767 10240.18 48 250 Decatur 2168 8236.46 55 150 DeKalb 59076 7448.24 984 4843 Dodge 1092 5356.88 58 109 Dooly 801 5977.61 30 92 Dougherty 5668 6304.43 287 1059 Douglas 12297 8095.14 186 911 Early 1041 10260.2 42 77 Echols 364 9171.08 4 13 Effingham 3900 6091.28 69 264 Elbert 1538 8118.24 59 130 Emanuel 1782 7862.69 55 131 Evans 776 7261.16 18 75 Fannin 2179 8278.88 61 184 Fayette 6815 5797.83 160 275 Floyd 10078 10086.47 195 892 Forsyth 18296 7245.74 197 995 Franklin 2383 10214.75 43 155 Fulton 83947 7637.23 1348 5341 Gilmer 2562 8154.82 77 229 Glascock 146 4826.45 7 20 Glynn 6821 7927.06 159 476 Gordon 6557 11295.63 105 333 Grady 1621 6605.54 49 189 Greene 1517 8104.93 54 141 Gwinnett 87823 9043.24 1129 5516 Habersham 4697 10255.46 156 484 Hall 25499 12357.22 463 2452 Hancock 843 10289.27 66 108 Haralson 1724 5611.61 35 79 Harris 2251 6484.79 60 164 Hart 1749 6699.35 39 130 Heard 654 5286.98 17 49 Henry 19733 8226.68 308 639 Houston 10216 6505.39 207 816 Irwin 758 8035.62 19 82 Jackson 8627 11548.86 139 519 Jasper 688 4845.41 19 61 Jeff Davis 1315 8681.01 35 94 Jefferson 1595 10415.99 61 159 Jenkins 731 8523.79 39 85 Johnson 795 8228.96 43 98 Jones 1622 5673.11 53 172 Lamar 1369 7076.03 47 126 Lanier 514 4965.7 9 29 Laurens 3760 7949.93 147 360 Lee 1623 5415.23 51 189 Liberty 3615 5839.69 63 231 Lincoln 534 6572.31 25 54 Long 695 3489.83 11 51 Lowndes 7997 6784.13 145 397 Lumpkin 2856 8449.2 68 297 Macon 631 4858.33 31 87 Madison 2785 9228.88 47 162 Marion 408 4919.81 22 41 McDuffie 1722 7973.33 43 164 McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 59 Meriwether 1571 7473.83 76 163 Miller 685 11884.11 9 41 Mitchell 1552 7036.63 76 233 Monroe 1919 6921.05 88 201 Montgomery 739 8011.71 21 43 Morgan 1213 6338.18 24 93 Murray 4235 10518.86 86 268 Muscogee 14813 7730.16 433 1233 Newton 7685 6839.99 237 683 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23700 0 489 1295 Oconee 3095 7415.48 66 131 Oglethorpe 1219 7998.69 30 78 Paulding 11070 6415.83 173 444 Peach 1896 6926.03 61 229 Pickens 2592 7730.39 64 222 Pierce 1289 6595.04 49 149 Pike 1102 5843.05 28 77 Polk 3982 9157.81 84 381 Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57 Putnam 1816 8297.92 59 167 Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11 Rabun 1579 9295.89 41 155 Randolph 476 7047.68 33 84 Richmond 20413 10093.45 433 1395 Rockdale 6226 6556.44 156 908 Schley 211 4000 5 21 Screven 833 5992.81 21 72 Seminole 754 9262.9 18 70 Spalding 4233 6125.02 167 491 Stephens 3039 11542.84 79 260 Stewart 899 14667.97 25 128 Sumter 1848 6285.93 96 270 Talbot 400 6495.62 19 43 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1881 7402.31 50 120 Taylor 518 6509.17 22 74 Telfair 734 4691.89 47 71 Terrell 584 6897.37 48 117 Thomas 3676 8273.5 114 364 Tift 3479 8520.7 101 423 Toombs 2970 11006.93 101 201 Towns 1138 9456.54 48 137 Treutlen 642 9401.08 30 55 Troup 6046 8586.36 195 536 Turner 614 7602.77 35 88 Twiggs 512 6331.93 39 108 Union 2104 8304.72 76 226 Unknown 2262 0 4 38 Upson 1840 7002.32 112 183 Walker 6743 9686.83 82 295 Walton 8194 8551.99 241 521 Ware 3080 8590.63 152 360 Warren 393 7543.19 17 50 Washington 1649 8122.35 62 118 Wayne 2796 9328.08 81 278 Webster 107 4196.08 4 15 Wheeler 464 5866.73 21 35 White 3014 9490.52 69 294 Whitfield 15002 14332.39 233 785 Wilcox 483 5494.88 30 74 Wilkes 693 6920.31 23 78 Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123 Worth 1201 5962.67 62 179

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,543,932 (9,004,394 reported molecular tests; 539,538 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 900,938 (10.0 % of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

64,605 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,404 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



