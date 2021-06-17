UPDATE (Thursday, June 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1920 10344.27 67 189 Atkinson 804 9651.86 20 125 Bacon 1294 11346.9 29 91 Baker 164 5263.16 10 35 Baldwin 3887 8748.99 117 328 Banks 1664 8327.49 36 200 Barrow 8965 10378.2 140 627 Bartow 11397 10288.79 219 844 Ben Hill 1504 9035.75 62 160 Berrien 1079 5597.63 33 75 Bibb 13547 8903.71 418 1799 Bleckley 809 6301.6 33 50 Brantley 963 5015.1 35 85 Brooks 961 6110.51 36 91 Bryan 2836 7246.34 38 186 Bulloch 5220 6568.76 62 224 Burke 1811 8105.81 40 160 Butts 2378 9446.25 83 139 Calhoun 449 7107.8 16 75 Camden 3297 6114.16 32 143 Candler 789 7280.61 38 63 Carroll 7521 6261.29 132 318 Catoosa 5885 8557.39 66 264 Charlton 1264 9538.9 28 68 Chatham 20628 7060.13 434 1665 Chattahoochee 3745 34840.45 13 33 Chattooga 2261 9129.45 67 185 Cherokee 22803 8552.72 318 1371 Clarke 12923 9957.7 142 505 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24534 8048.21 490 1442 Clinch 741 11132.81 25 68 Cobb 61975 7839.1 1003 3407 Coffee 4257 9890.34 143 656 Colquitt 3653 8047.5 85 262 Columbia 11204 7062.93 166 488 Cook 1176 6744.28 40 107 Coweta 8873 5837.46 214 398 Crawford 521 4260.71 19 72 Crisp 1460 6550.32 58 168 Dade 1244 7697.07 13 62 Dawson 2763 10225.38 48 250 Decatur 2166 8228.86 55 150 DeKalb 59044 7444.2 983 4835 Dodge 1092 5356.88 58 109 Dooly 802 5985.07 30 92 Dougherty 5668 6304.43 287 1059 Douglas 12284 8086.58 185 906 Early 1041 10260.2 42 77 Echols 363 9145.88 4 13 Effingham 3900 6091.28 69 261 Elbert 1537 8112.96 59 130 Emanuel 1778 7845.04 54 131 Evans 775 7251.8 18 75 Fannin 2175 8263.68 61 184 Fayette 6809 5792.72 160 275 Floyd 10076 10084.47 195 892 Forsyth 18269 7235.05 196 994 Franklin 2382 10210.47 43 155 Fulton 83871 7630.32 1345 5330 Gilmer 2559 8145.27 77 229 Glascock 146 4826.45 7 20 Glynn 6810 7914.28 159 472 Gordon 6554 11290.46 105 334 Grady 1618 6593.32 49 187 Greene 1516 8099.59 54 141 Gwinnett 87793 9040.15 1127 5531 Habersham 4693 10246.72 155 484 Hall 25496 12355.77 465 2454 Hancock 843 10289.27 66 108 Haralson 1724 5611.61 35 79 Harris 2250 6481.91 60 164 Hart 1746 6687.86 39 130 Heard 654 5286.98 17 49 Henry 19712 8217.92 308 636 Houston 10215 6504.75 207 816 Irwin 755 8003.82 19 82 Jackson 8624 11544.85 139 519 Jasper 688 4845.41 18 61 Jeff Davis 1313 8667.81 35 94 Jefferson 1594 10409.46 61 158 Jenkins 731 8523.79 39 85 Johnson 795 8228.96 43 98 Jones 1620 5666.12 53 171 Lamar 1367 7065.69 47 125 Lanier 513 4956.04 9 28 Laurens 3759 7947.82 147 360 Lee 1623 5415.23 51 189 Liberty 3613 5836.46 63 230 Lincoln 534 6572.31 25 54 Long 695 3489.83 11 51 Lowndes 7994 6781.59 145 397 Lumpkin 2853 8440.33 67 296 Macon 631 4858.33 31 87 Madison 2784 9225.57 47 162 Marion 408 4919.81 21 41 McDuffie 1721 7968.7 43 164 McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 59 Meriwether 1571 7473.83 76 162 Miller 685 11884.11 9 41 Mitchell 1552 7036.63 76 233 Monroe 1919 6921.05 88 200 Montgomery 739 8011.71 21 43 Morgan 1213 6338.18 24 93 Murray 4234 10516.38 86 267 Muscogee 14802 7724.42 431 1230 Newton 7684 6839.1 235 681 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23703 0 488 1292 Oconee 3095 7415.48 66 131 Oglethorpe 1218 7992.13 30 78 Paulding 11057 6408.29 173 443 Peach 1895 6922.37 59 229 Pickens 2586 7712.5 64 221 Pierce 1286 6579.69 49 149 Pike 1100 5832.45 28 77 Polk 3981 9155.51 84 381 Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57 Putnam 1816 8297.92 59 167 Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11 Rabun 1578 9290 41 155 Randolph 476 7047.68 33 84 Richmond 20398 10086.04 431 1395 Rockdale 6219 6549.07 156 904 Schley 211 4000 5 21 Screven 833 5992.81 21 72 Seminole 754 9262.9 18 70 Spalding 4230 6120.68 167 486 Stephens 3031 11512.46 78 260 Stewart 882 14390.6 25 128 Sumter 1848 6285.93 96 270 Talbot 400 6495.62 19 43 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1880 7398.37 50 120 Taylor 518 6509.17 22 74 Telfair 734 4691.89 47 71 Terrell 584 6897.37 48 117 Thomas 3674 8269 114 364 Tift 3478 8518.25 101 423 Toombs 2969 11003.22 101 201 Towns 1138 9456.54 47 137 Treutlen 642 9401.08 30 55 Troup 6044 8583.52 194 536 Turner 614 7602.77 35 88 Twiggs 512 6331.93 39 108 Union 2100 8288.93 76 225 Unknown 2263 0 4 39 Upson 1838 6994.71 112 182 Walker 6743 9686.83 82 295 Walton 8192 8549.9 240 521 Ware 3080 8590.63 152 360 Warren 391 7504.8 17 50 Washington 1649 8122.35 62 118 Wayne 2795 9324.75 81 278 Webster 107 4196.08 4 15 Wheeler 465 5879.38 21 35 White 3015 9493.67 68 293 Whitfield 14998 14328.57 232 784 Wilcox 483 5494.88 30 74 Wilkes 692 6910.33 23 76 Wilkinson 740 8296.89 27 123 Worth 1202 5967.63 62 179

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,515,064 (8,976,793 reported molecular tests; 538,271 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 900,368 (10.0 % of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

64,525 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,368 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



