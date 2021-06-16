UPDATE (Wednesday, June 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1913 10306.56 67 188 Atkinson 804 9651.86 20 125 Bacon 1286 11276.75 29 91 Baker 164 5263.16 10 35 Baldwin 3888 8751.24 117 328 Banks 1664 8327.49 36 200 Barrow 8964 10377.04 140 626 Bartow 11400 10291.5 219 844 Ben Hill 1504 9035.75 62 159 Berrien 1076 5582.07 33 74 Bibb 13539 8898.46 417 1799 Bleckley 809 6301.6 33 50 Brantley 961 5004.69 35 85 Brooks 961 6110.51 36 91 Bryan 2833 7238.67 38 186 Bulloch 5219 6567.51 62 224 Burke 1811 8105.81 40 160 Butts 2378 9446.25 83 139 Calhoun 448 7091.97 16 75 Camden 3295 6110.45 32 142 Candler 789 7280.61 38 63 Carroll 7518 6258.79 132 318 Catoosa 5879 8548.66 66 264 Charlton 1261 9516.26 28 68 Chatham 20616 7056.02 434 1665 Chattahoochee 3745 34840.45 13 33 Chattooga 2260 9125.41 67 185 Cherokee 22798 8550.84 317 1372 Clarke 12921 9956.16 142 505 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24520 8043.62 489 1442 Clinch 741 11132.81 25 68 Cobb 61955 7836.57 1003 3402 Coffee 4257 9890.34 142 656 Colquitt 3652 8045.29 84 262 Columbia 11202 7061.67 166 488 Cook 1176 6744.28 40 107 Coweta 8871 5836.15 214 398 Crawford 522 4268.89 19 72 Crisp 1460 6550.32 58 168 Dade 1243 7690.88 13 62 Dawson 2764 10229.08 48 251 Decatur 2164 8221.26 55 150 DeKalb 59009 7439.79 979 4828 Dodge 1092 5356.88 58 109 Dooly 801 5977.61 30 92 Dougherty 5666 6302.21 287 1059 Douglas 12282 8085.26 185 903 Early 1041 10260.2 42 77 Echols 363 9145.88 4 13 Effingham 3898 6088.15 69 260 Elbert 1537 8112.96 59 130 Emanuel 1778 7845.04 54 131 Evans 773 7233.09 18 75 Fannin 2175 8263.68 61 184 Fayette 6809 5792.72 160 275 Floyd 10077 10085.47 195 892 Forsyth 18261 7231.88 194 994 Franklin 2382 10210.47 43 155 Fulton 83831 7626.68 1344 5326 Gilmer 2559 8145.27 77 228 Glascock 146 4826.45 7 20 Glynn 6809 7913.12 159 470 Gordon 6550 11283.57 104 333 Grady 1617 6589.24 49 187 Greene 1516 8099.59 54 141 Gwinnett 87789 9039.74 1126 5529 Habersham 4692 10244.54 155 484 Hall 25488 12351.89 465 2452 Hancock 842 10277.07 66 108 Haralson 1724 5611.61 35 79 Harris 2250 6481.91 60 164 Hart 1746 6687.86 39 130 Heard 654 5286.98 17 49 Henry 19704 8214.59 308 637 Houston 10215 6504.75 204 814 Irwin 755 8003.82 19 82 Jackson 8622 11542.17 139 518 Jasper 688 4845.41 18 61 Jeff Davis 1311 8654.61 35 94 Jefferson 1594 10409.46 61 158 Jenkins 731 8523.79 39 85 Johnson 795 8228.96 43 97 Jones 1620 5666.12 53 171 Lamar 1367 7065.69 47 125 Lanier 513 4956.04 9 28 Laurens 3757 7943.59 147 360 Lee 1623 5415.23 51 189 Liberty 3612 5834.84 62 230 Lincoln 534 6572.31 25 54 Long 694 3484.81 11 50 Lowndes 7990 6778.19 145 397 Lumpkin 2853 8440.33 67 296 Macon 629 4842.93 31 87 Madison 2785 9228.88 47 162 Marion 408 4919.81 21 41 McDuffie 1719 7959.44 43 164 McIntosh 703 4825.98 14 59 Meriwether 1571 7473.83 76 162 Miller 685 11884.11 9 41 Mitchell 1552 7036.63 76 233 Monroe 1917 6913.84 88 200 Montgomery 739 8011.71 21 43 Morgan 1213 6338.18 24 93 Murray 4233 10513.9 86 267 Muscogee 14802 7724.42 431 1229 Newton 7687 6841.77 235 680 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23703 0 488 1293 Oconee 3094 7413.09 66 131 Oglethorpe 1217 7985.56 30 78 Paulding 11054 6406.56 173 443 Peach 1897 6929.68 59 230 Pickens 2585 7709.51 64 221 Pierce 1286 6579.69 49 149 Pike 1099 5827.15 28 77 Polk 3980 9153.21 84 381 Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57 Putnam 1815 8293.35 59 167 Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11 Rabun 1574 9266.45 41 155 Randolph 476 7047.68 33 84 Richmond 20397 10085.54 430 1394 Rockdale 6211 6540.65 156 902 Schley 211 4000 5 21 Screven 833 5992.81 21 72 Seminole 752 9238.33 18 69 Spalding 4225 6113.44 167 486 Stephens 3031 11512.46 78 260 Stewart 866 14129.55 25 128 Sumter 1846 6279.13 96 270 Talbot 400 6495.62 19 43 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1879 7394.44 50 120 Taylor 518 6509.17 22 74 Telfair 734 4691.89 47 71 Terrell 584 6897.37 48 117 Thomas 3670 8260 114 364 Tift 3477 8515.8 101 423 Toombs 2968 10999.52 101 201 Towns 1135 9431.61 46 137 Treutlen 642 9401.08 30 55 Troup 6038 8575 194 536 Turner 615 7615.16 35 88 Twiggs 512 6331.93 39 107 Union 2100 8288.93 76 225 Unknown 2267 0 4 39 Upson 1838 6994.71 112 182 Walker 6738 9679.64 82 295 Walton 8193 8550.94 240 519 Ware 3079 8587.84 152 360 Warren 391 7504.8 17 50 Washington 1649 8122.35 62 118 Wayne 2793 9318.08 81 278 Webster 107 4196.08 4 15 Wheeler 464 5866.73 21 35 White 3015 9493.67 68 293 Whitfield 15000 14330.48 233 783 Wilcox 482 5483.5 30 74 Wilkes 691 6900.34 23 76 Wilkinson 739 8285.68 27 123 Worth 1202 5967.63 61 179

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,500,798 (8,963,175 reported molecular tests; 537,623 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 900,067 (10.0 % of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

64,482 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,348 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



