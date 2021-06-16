UPDATE (Wednesday, June 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 6/16/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 900,067 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1913 10306.56 67 188
Atkinson 804 9651.86 20 125
Bacon 1286 11276.75 29 91
Baker 164 5263.16 10 35
Baldwin 3888 8751.24 117 328
Banks 1664 8327.49 36 200
Barrow 8964 10377.04 140 626
Bartow 11400 10291.5 219 844
Ben Hill 1504 9035.75 62 159
Berrien 1076 5582.07 33 74
Bibb 13539 8898.46 417 1799
Bleckley 809 6301.6 33 50
Brantley 961 5004.69 35 85
Brooks 961 6110.51 36 91
Bryan 2833 7238.67 38 186
Bulloch 5219 6567.51 62 224
Burke 1811 8105.81 40 160
Butts 2378 9446.25 83 139
Calhoun 448 7091.97 16 75
Camden 3295 6110.45 32 142
Candler 789 7280.61 38 63
Carroll 7518 6258.79 132 318
Catoosa 5879 8548.66 66 264
Charlton 1261 9516.26 28 68
Chatham 20616 7056.02 434 1665
Chattahoochee 3745 34840.45 13 33
Chattooga 2260 9125.41 67 185
Cherokee 22798 8550.84 317 1372
Clarke 12921 9956.16 142 505
Clay 186 6514.89 3 10
Clayton 24520 8043.62 489 1442
Clinch 741 11132.81 25 68
Cobb 61955 7836.57 1003 3402
Coffee 4257 9890.34 142 656
Colquitt 3652 8045.29 84 262
Columbia 11202 7061.67 166 488
Cook 1176 6744.28 40 107
Coweta 8871 5836.15 214 398
Crawford 522 4268.89 19 72
Crisp 1460 6550.32 58 168
Dade 1243 7690.88 13 62
Dawson 2764 10229.08 48 251
Decatur 2164 8221.26 55 150
DeKalb 59009 7439.79 979 4828
Dodge 1092 5356.88 58 109
Dooly 801 5977.61 30 92
Dougherty 5666 6302.21 287 1059
Douglas 12282 8085.26 185 903
Early 1041 10260.2 42 77
Echols 363 9145.88 4 13
Effingham 3898 6088.15 69 260
Elbert 1537 8112.96 59 130
Emanuel 1778 7845.04 54 131
Evans 773 7233.09 18 75
Fannin 2175 8263.68 61 184
Fayette 6809 5792.72 160 275
Floyd 10077 10085.47 195 892
Forsyth 18261 7231.88 194 994
Franklin 2382 10210.47 43 155
Fulton 83831 7626.68 1344 5326
Gilmer 2559 8145.27 77 228
Glascock 146 4826.45 7 20
Glynn 6809 7913.12 159 470
Gordon 6550 11283.57 104 333
Grady 1617 6589.24 49 187
Greene 1516 8099.59 54 141
Gwinnett 87789 9039.74 1126 5529
Habersham 4692 10244.54 155 484
Hall 25488 12351.89 465 2452
Hancock 842 10277.07 66 108
Haralson 1724 5611.61 35 79
Harris 2250 6481.91 60 164
Hart 1746 6687.86 39 130
Heard 654 5286.98 17 49
Henry 19704 8214.59 308 637
Houston 10215 6504.75 204 814
Irwin 755 8003.82 19 82
Jackson 8622 11542.17 139 518
Jasper 688 4845.41 18 61
Jeff Davis 1311 8654.61 35 94
Jefferson 1594 10409.46 61 158
Jenkins 731 8523.79 39 85
Johnson 795 8228.96 43 97
Jones 1620 5666.12 53 171
Lamar 1367 7065.69 47 125
Lanier 513 4956.04 9 28
Laurens 3757 7943.59 147 360
Lee 1623 5415.23 51 189
Liberty 3612 5834.84 62 230
Lincoln 534 6572.31 25 54
Long 694 3484.81 11 50
Lowndes 7990 6778.19 145 397
Lumpkin 2853 8440.33 67 296
Macon 629 4842.93 31 87
Madison 2785 9228.88 47 162
Marion 408 4919.81 21 41
McDuffie 1719 7959.44 43 164
McIntosh 703 4825.98 14 59
Meriwether 1571 7473.83 76 162
Miller 685 11884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1552 7036.63 76 233
Monroe 1917 6913.84 88 200
Montgomery 739 8011.71 21 43
Morgan 1213 6338.18 24 93
Murray 4233 10513.9 86 267
Muscogee 14802 7724.42 431 1229
Newton 7687 6841.77 235 680
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23703 0 488 1293
Oconee 3094 7413.09 66 131
Oglethorpe 1217 7985.56 30 78
Paulding 11054 6406.56 173 443
Peach 1897 6929.68 59 230
Pickens 2585 7709.51 64 221
Pierce 1286 6579.69 49 149
Pike 1099 5827.15 28 77
Polk 3980 9153.21 84 381
Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57
Putnam 1815 8293.35 59 167
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1574 9266.45 41 155
Randolph 476 7047.68 33 84
Richmond 20397 10085.54 430 1394
Rockdale 6211 6540.65 156 902
Schley 211 4000 5 21
Screven 833 5992.81 21 72
Seminole 752 9238.33 18 69
Spalding 4225 6113.44 167 486
Stephens 3031 11512.46 78 260
Stewart 866 14129.55 25 128
Sumter 1846 6279.13 96 270
Talbot 400 6495.62 19 43
Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9
Tattnall 1879 7394.44 50 120
Taylor 518 6509.17 22 74
Telfair 734 4691.89 47 71
Terrell 584 6897.37 48 117
Thomas 3670 8260 114 364
Tift 3477 8515.8 101 423
Toombs 2968 10999.52 101 201
Towns 1135 9431.61 46 137
Treutlen 642 9401.08 30 55
Troup 6038 8575 194 536
Turner 615 7615.16 35 88
Twiggs 512 6331.93 39 107
Union 2100 8288.93 76 225
Unknown 2267 0 4 39
Upson 1838 6994.71 112 182
Walker 6738 9679.64 82 295
Walton 8193 8550.94 240 519
Ware 3079 8587.84 152 360
Warren 391 7504.8 17 50
Washington 1649 8122.35 62 118
Wayne 2793 9318.08 81 278
Webster 107 4196.08 4 15
Wheeler 464 5866.73 21 35
White 3015 9493.67 68 293
Whitfield 15000 14330.48 233 783
Wilcox 482 5483.5 30 74
Wilkes 691 6900.34 23 76
Wilkinson 739 8285.68 27 123
Worth 1202 5967.63 61 179
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,500,798 (8,963,175 reported molecular tests; 537,623 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 900,067 (10.0 % of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 64,482 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,348 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

