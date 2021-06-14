UPDATE (Monday, June 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, June 14, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1912 10301.17 67 187 Atkinson 802 9627.85 20 122 Bacon 1286 11276.75 29 91 Baker 164 5263.16 10 35 Baldwin 3887 8748.99 117 328 Banks 1663 8322.49 36 199 Barrow 8957 10368.94 139 624 Bartow 11399 10290.6 219 843 Ben Hill 1503 9029.74 61 159 Berrien 1076 5582.07 33 74 Bibb 13529 8891.88 417 1799 Bleckley 809 6301.6 33 50 Brantley 960 4999.48 35 85 Brooks 960 6104.15 36 90 Bryan 2831 7233.56 38 186 Bulloch 5200 6543.6 63 224 Burke 1810 8101.33 40 159 Butts 2374 9430.36 81 138 Calhoun 447 7076.14 16 75 Camden 3291 6103.03 32 142 Candler 785 7243.7 38 61 Carroll 7506 6248.8 132 316 Catoosa 5883 8554.48 65 262 Charlton 1260 9508.72 28 68 Chatham 20599 7050.2 434 1664 Chattahoochee 3744 34831.15 13 33 Chattooga 2262 9133.49 67 185 Cherokee 22785 8545.97 317 1369 Clarke 12922 9956.93 142 505 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24503 8038.04 489 1441 Clinch 732 10997.6 25 68 Cobb 61925 7832.78 1002 3380 Coffee 4258 9892.66 141 658 Colquitt 3644 8027.67 84 261 Columbia 11201 7061.04 166 487 Cook 1175 6738.54 40 107 Coweta 8861 5829.57 213 395 Crawford 522 4268.89 19 72 Crisp 1461 6554.8 58 168 Dade 1248 7721.82 13 62 Dawson 2763 10225.38 46 250 Decatur 2164 8221.26 55 150 DeKalb 58975 7435.5 975 4822 Dodge 1092 5356.88 58 109 Dooly 801 5977.61 30 92 Dougherty 5665 6301.1 285 1059 Douglas 12279 8083.29 184 901 Early 1041 10260.2 42 77 Echols 363 9145.88 4 13 Effingham 3889 6074.09 69 260 Elbert 1536 8107.68 59 130 Emanuel 1777 7840.63 54 131 Evans 768 7186.3 18 75 Fannin 2173 8256.08 61 185 Fayette 6806 5790.17 160 275 Floyd 10082 10090.48 194 892 Forsyth 18251 7227.92 194 994 Franklin 2380 10201.89 42 155 Fulton 83750 7619.31 1340 5314 Gilmer 2555 8132.54 77 227 Glascock 146 4826.45 7 20 Glynn 6808 7911.96 159 469 Gordon 6547 11278.4 104 333 Grady 1615 6581.09 49 187 Greene 1516 8099.59 54 141 Gwinnett 87809 9041.8 1116 5535 Habersham 4691 10242.36 154 484 Hall 25475 12345.59 465 2450 Hancock 842 10277.07 66 108 Haralson 1724 5611.61 35 79 Harris 2245 6467.5 60 164 Hart 1738 6657.22 39 130 Heard 654 5286.98 17 49 Henry 19687 8207.5 308 634 Houston 10209 6500.93 205 813 Irwin 756 8014.42 19 82 Jackson 8619 11538.15 139 518 Jasper 688 4845.41 18 61 Jeff Davis 1310 8648.01 35 93 Jefferson 1595 10415.99 61 159 Jenkins 730 8512.13 39 85 Johnson 794 8218.61 43 97 Jones 1620 5666.12 53 171 Lamar 1366 7060.53 47 125 Lanier 513 4956.04 9 28 Laurens 3754 7937.25 147 359 Lee 1622 5411.9 50 189 Liberty 3605 5823.53 62 230 Lincoln 532 6547.69 25 54 Long 690 3464.73 11 50 Lowndes 7986 6774.8 145 396 Lumpkin 2849 8428.5 67 296 Macon 628 4835.23 31 87 Madison 2784 9225.57 48 162 Marion 408 4919.81 21 41 McDuffie 1718 7954.81 43 164 McIntosh 703 4825.98 14 59 Meriwether 1570 7469.08 76 161 Miller 685 11884.11 9 41 Mitchell 1552 7036.63 76 233 Monroe 1916 6910.23 88 200 Montgomery 739 8011.71 21 43 Morgan 1213 6338.18 24 93 Murray 4236 10521.35 85 268 Muscogee 14786 7716.07 427 1228 Newton 7694 6848 235 679 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23703 0 487 1291 Oconee 3093 7410.69 66 131 Oglethorpe 1217 7985.56 29 77 Paulding 11049 6403.66 172 442 Peach 1898 6933.33 59 230 Pickens 2583 7703.55 64 221 Pierce 1286 6579.69 47 149 Pike 1098 5821.85 28 76 Polk 3980 9153.21 84 380 Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57 Putnam 1815 8293.35 59 167 Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11 Rabun 1574 9266.45 41 155 Randolph 476 7047.68 33 84 Richmond 20391 10082.58 430 1391 Rockdale 6211 6540.65 155 903 Schley 211 4000 5 21 Screven 831 5978.42 21 72 Seminole 751 9226.04 18 69 Spalding 4222 6109.1 167 481 Stephens 3031 11512.46 78 260 Stewart 838 13672.7 25 128 Sumter 1844 6272.32 96 270 Talbot 400 6495.62 18 43 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1877 7386.56 49 120 Taylor 516 6484.04 22 74 Telfair 734 4691.89 47 71 Terrell 584 6897.37 48 117 Thomas 3668 8255.5 114 363 Tift 3476 8513.35 101 419 Toombs 2966 10992.11 101 200 Towns 1132 9406.68 46 137 Treutlen 641 9386.44 29 55 Troup 6038 8575 194 536 Turner 616 7627.54 35 88 Twiggs 512 6331.93 39 107 Union 2096 8273.14 75 224 Unknown 2277 0 4 39 Upson 1836 6987.1 112 181 Walker 6742 9685.39 82 295 Walton 8189 8546.77 240 518 Ware 3078 8585.06 152 360 Warren 391 7504.8 17 50 Washington 1648 8117.43 62 118 Wayne 2791 9311.4 81 278 Webster 107 4196.08 4 15 Wheeler 463 5854.09 21 35 White 3015 9493.67 68 293 Whitfield 14989 14319.97 232 784 Wilcox 482 5483.5 30 74 Wilkes 690 6890.35 23 76 Wilkinson 739 8285.68 27 123 Worth 1202 5967.63 61 179

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,481,412 (8,944,191 reported molecular tests; 537,221 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 899,596 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

64,388 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,300 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, June 14, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.