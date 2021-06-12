UPDATE (Saturday, June 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 12, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1,912 10,301.17 67 186 Atkinson 801 9,615.85 20 122 Bacon 1,286 11,276.75 29 91 Baker 164 5,263.16 10 35 Baldwin 3,887 8,748.99 117 328 Banks 1,663 8,322.49 36 199 Barrow 8,951 10,361.99 139 624 Bartow 11,393 10,285.18 219 843 Ben Hill 1,503 9,029.74 61 159 Berrien 1,076 5,582.07 33 74 Bibb 13,523 8,887.94 417 1,799 Bleckley 809 6,301.60 33 50 Brantley 960 4,999.48 35 85 Brooks 959 6,097.79 36 90 Bryan 2,829 7,228.45 38 186 Bulloch 5,200 6,543.60 63 224 Burke 1,808 8,092.38 40 159 Butts 2,373 9,426.39 81 138 Calhoun 447 7,076.14 16 75 Camden 3,285 6,091.91 32 142 Candler 785 7,243.70 38 61 Carroll 7,502 6,245.47 132 316 Catoosa 5,881 8,551.57 65 262 Charlton 1,260 9,508.72 28 68 Chatham 20,590 7,047.12 434 1,664 Chattahoochee 3,743 34,821.84 13 33 Chattooga 2,262 9,133.49 67 185 Cherokee 22,774 8,541.84 317 1,369 Clarke 12,918 9,953.84 142 505 Clay 186 6,514.89 3 10 Clayton 24,490 8,033.78 489 1,440 Clinch 732 10,997.60 25 68 Cobb 61,893 7,828.73 1,002 3,374 Coffee 4,257 9,890.34 141 658 Colquitt 3,641 8,021.06 84 260 Columbia 11,197 7,058.52 166 486 Cook 1,175 6,738.54 40 107 Coweta 8,859 5,828.25 213 393 Crawford 521 4,260.71 19 72 Crisp 1,460 6,550.32 58 168 Dade 1,248 7,721.82 13 62 Dawson 2,763 10,225.38 46 249 Decatur 2,164 8,221.26 55 150 DeKalb 58,944 7,431.60 975 4,821 Dodge 1,092 5,356.88 58 109 Dooly 801 5,977.61 30 92 Dougherty 5,665 6,301.10 285 1,058 Douglas 12,275 8,080.66 184 901 Early 1,037 10,220.78 42 77 Echols 363 9,145.88 4 13 Effingham 3,886 6,069.41 69 260 Elbert 1,536 8,107.68 59 130 Emanuel 1,777 7,840.63 54 131 Evans 776 7,261.16 18 75 Fannin 2,171 8,248.48 61 185 Fayette 6,802 5,786.77 160 275 Floyd 10,079 10,087.47 194 892 Forsyth 18,248 7,226.73 194 994 Franklin 2,380 10,201.89 42 155 Fulton 83,721 7,616.67 1,340 5,312 Gilmer 2,549 8,113.44 77 227 Glascock 146 4,826.45 7 20 Glynn 6,808 7,911.96 159 469 Gordon 6,544 11,273.23 104 333 Grady 1,614 6,577.02 49 187 Greene 1,516 8,099.59 54 141 Gwinnett 87,786 9,039.43 1,116 5,529 Habersham 4,690 10,240.17 154 484 Hall 25,470 12,343.17 465 2,450 Hancock 842 10,277.07 66 108 Haralson 1,724 5,611.61 35 79 Harris 2,245 6,467.50 60 164 Hart 1,738 6,657.22 39 130 Heard 654 5,286.98 17 49 Henry 19,678 8,203.75 308 634 Houston 10,207 6,499.66 205 813 Irwin 756 8,014.42 19 82 Jackson 8,616 11,534.14 139 518 Jasper 688 4,845.41 18 61 Jeff Davis 1,309 8,641.40 35 93 Jefferson 1,595 10,415.99 61 159 Jenkins 730 8,512.13 39 85 Johnson 794 8,218.61 43 97 Jones 1,620 5,666.12 53 171 Lamar 1,366 7,060.53 47 125 Lanier 513 4,956.04 9 28 Laurens 3,753 7,935.13 147 359 Lee 1,622 5,411.90 50 189 Liberty 3,605 5,823.53 62 230 Lincoln 532 6,547.69 25 54 Long 690 3,464.73 11 50 Lowndes 7,983 6,772.26 145 396 Lumpkin 2,848 8,425.54 67 296 Macon 628 4,835.23 31 87 Madison 2,783 9,222.26 48 162 Marion 407 4,907.75 21 41 McDuffie 1,716 7,945.55 43 164 McIntosh 703 4,825.98 14 59 Meriwether 1,569 7,464.32 76 161 Miller 685 11,884.11 9 41 Mitchell 1,551 7,032.10 76 233 Monroe 1,917 6,913.84 88 200 Montgomery 737 7,990.03 21 43 Morgan 1,213 6,338.18 24 93 Murray 4,234 10,516.38 85 268 Muscogee 14,778 7,711.90 427 1,228 Newton 7,691 6,845.33 235 678 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,701 0 487 1,291 Oconee 3,092 7,408.29 66 131 Oglethorpe 1,217 7,985.56 29 77 Paulding 11,045 6,401.34 172 441 Peach 1,898 6,933.33 59 230 Pickens 2,583 7,703.55 64 220 Pierce 1,286 6,579.69 47 149 Pike 1,098 5,821.85 28 76 Polk 3,979 9,150.91 84 380 Pulaski 617 5,664.19 33 57 Putnam 1,815 8,293.35 59 167 Quitman 81 3,530.95 2 11 Rabun 1,574 9,266.45 41 155 Randolph 476 7,047.68 33 84 Richmond 20,386 10,080.10 430 1,390 Rockdale 6,208 6,537.49 155 902 Schley 211 4,000.00 5 21 Screven 830 5,971.22 21 72 Seminole 751 9,226.04 18 69 Spalding 4,220 6,106.21 167 481 Stephens 3,031 11,512.46 78 260 Stewart 838 13,672.70 25 128 Sumter 1,843 6,268.92 96 270 Talbot 400 6,495.62 18 43 Taliaferro 102 6,250.00 3 9 Tattnall 1,876 7,382.63 49 120 Taylor 516 6,484.04 22 74 Telfair 734 4,691.89 47 71 Terrell 584 6,897.37 48 117 Thomas 3,660 8,237.49 114 363 Tift 3,475 8,510.90 101 419 Toombs 2,966 10,992.11 101 200 Towns 1,132 9,406.68 46 137 Treutlen 641 9,386.44 29 55 Troup 6,036 8,572.16 194 536 Turner 615 7,615.16 35 88 Twiggs 512 6,331.93 39 107 Union 2,095 8,269.19 75 224 Unknown 2,283 0 4 39 Upson 1,835 6,983.29 112 181 Walker 6,741 9,683.95 82 295 Walton 8,185 8,542.59 240 518 Ware 3,077 8,582.27 152 360 Warren 391 7,504.80 17 50 Washington 1,648 8,117.43 62 118 Wayne 2,790 9,308.07 81 278 Webster 107 4,196.08 4 15 Wheeler 463 5,854.09 21 35 White 3,015 9,493.67 68 293 Whitfield 14,981 14,312.33 232 784 Wilcox 482 5,483.50 30 74 Wilkes 689 6,880.37 23 76 Wilkinson 737 8,263.26 27 123 Worth 1,202 5,967.63 61 179

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,462,670 (8,926,772 reported molecular tests; 535,898 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 899,276 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

64,360 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,300 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



