UPDATE (Saturday, June 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 12, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 6/12/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 899,276 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1,912 10,301.17 67 186
Atkinson 801 9,615.85 20 122
Bacon 1,286 11,276.75 29 91
Baker 164 5,263.16 10 35
Baldwin 3,887 8,748.99 117 328
Banks 1,663 8,322.49 36 199
Barrow 8,951 10,361.99 139 624
Bartow 11,393 10,285.18 219 843
Ben Hill 1,503 9,029.74 61 159
Berrien 1,076 5,582.07 33 74
Bibb 13,523 8,887.94 417 1,799
Bleckley 809 6,301.60 33 50
Brantley 960 4,999.48 35 85
Brooks 959 6,097.79 36 90
Bryan 2,829 7,228.45 38 186
Bulloch 5,200 6,543.60 63 224
Burke 1,808 8,092.38 40 159
Butts 2,373 9,426.39 81 138
Calhoun 447 7,076.14 16 75
Camden 3,285 6,091.91 32 142
Candler 785 7,243.70 38 61
Carroll 7,502 6,245.47 132 316
Catoosa 5,881 8,551.57 65 262
Charlton 1,260 9,508.72 28 68
Chatham 20,590 7,047.12 434 1,664
Chattahoochee 3,743 34,821.84 13 33
Chattooga 2,262 9,133.49 67 185
Cherokee 22,774 8,541.84 317 1,369
Clarke 12,918 9,953.84 142 505
Clay 186 6,514.89 3 10
Clayton 24,490 8,033.78 489 1,440
Clinch 732 10,997.60 25 68
Cobb 61,893 7,828.73 1,002 3,374
Coffee 4,257 9,890.34 141 658
Colquitt 3,641 8,021.06 84 260
Columbia 11,197 7,058.52 166 486
Cook 1,175 6,738.54 40 107
Coweta 8,859 5,828.25 213 393
Crawford 521 4,260.71 19 72
Crisp 1,460 6,550.32 58 168
Dade 1,248 7,721.82 13 62
Dawson 2,763 10,225.38 46 249
Decatur 2,164 8,221.26 55 150
DeKalb 58,944 7,431.60 975 4,821
Dodge 1,092 5,356.88 58 109
Dooly 801 5,977.61 30 92
Dougherty 5,665 6,301.10 285 1,058
Douglas 12,275 8,080.66 184 901
Early 1,037 10,220.78 42 77
Echols 363 9,145.88 4 13
Effingham 3,886 6,069.41 69 260
Elbert 1,536 8,107.68 59 130
Emanuel 1,777 7,840.63 54 131
Evans 776 7,261.16 18 75
Fannin 2,171 8,248.48 61 185
Fayette 6,802 5,786.77 160 275
Floyd 10,079 10,087.47 194 892
Forsyth 18,248 7,226.73 194 994
Franklin 2,380 10,201.89 42 155
Fulton 83,721 7,616.67 1,340 5,312
Gilmer 2,549 8,113.44 77 227
Glascock 146 4,826.45 7 20
Glynn 6,808 7,911.96 159 469
Gordon 6,544 11,273.23 104 333
Grady 1,614 6,577.02 49 187
Greene 1,516 8,099.59 54 141
Gwinnett 87,786 9,039.43 1,116 5,529
Habersham 4,690 10,240.17 154 484
Hall 25,470 12,343.17 465 2,450
Hancock 842 10,277.07 66 108
Haralson 1,724 5,611.61 35 79
Harris 2,245 6,467.50 60 164
Hart 1,738 6,657.22 39 130
Heard 654 5,286.98 17 49
Henry 19,678 8,203.75 308 634
Houston 10,207 6,499.66 205 813
Irwin 756 8,014.42 19 82
Jackson 8,616 11,534.14 139 518
Jasper 688 4,845.41 18 61
Jeff Davis 1,309 8,641.40 35 93
Jefferson 1,595 10,415.99 61 159
Jenkins 730 8,512.13 39 85
Johnson 794 8,218.61 43 97
Jones 1,620 5,666.12 53 171
Lamar 1,366 7,060.53 47 125
Lanier 513 4,956.04 9 28
Laurens 3,753 7,935.13 147 359
Lee 1,622 5,411.90 50 189
Liberty 3,605 5,823.53 62 230
Lincoln 532 6,547.69 25 54
Long 690 3,464.73 11 50
Lowndes 7,983 6,772.26 145 396
Lumpkin 2,848 8,425.54 67 296
Macon 628 4,835.23 31 87
Madison 2,783 9,222.26 48 162
Marion 407 4,907.75 21 41
McDuffie 1,716 7,945.55 43 164
McIntosh 703 4,825.98 14 59
Meriwether 1,569 7,464.32 76 161
Miller 685 11,884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1,551 7,032.10 76 233
Monroe 1,917 6,913.84 88 200
Montgomery 737 7,990.03 21 43
Morgan 1,213 6,338.18 24 93
Murray 4,234 10,516.38 85 268
Muscogee 14,778 7,711.90 427 1,228
Newton 7,691 6,845.33 235 678
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,701 0 487 1,291
Oconee 3,092 7,408.29 66 131
Oglethorpe 1,217 7,985.56 29 77
Paulding 11,045 6,401.34 172 441
Peach 1,898 6,933.33 59 230
Pickens 2,583 7,703.55 64 220
Pierce 1,286 6,579.69 47 149
Pike 1,098 5,821.85 28 76
Polk 3,979 9,150.91 84 380
Pulaski 617 5,664.19 33 57
Putnam 1,815 8,293.35 59 167
Quitman 81 3,530.95 2 11
Rabun 1,574 9,266.45 41 155
Randolph 476 7,047.68 33 84
Richmond 20,386 10,080.10 430 1,390
Rockdale 6,208 6,537.49 155 902
Schley 211 4,000.00 5 21
Screven 830 5,971.22 21 72
Seminole 751 9,226.04 18 69
Spalding 4,220 6,106.21 167 481
Stephens 3,031 11,512.46 78 260
Stewart 838 13,672.70 25 128
Sumter 1,843 6,268.92 96 270
Talbot 400 6,495.62 18 43
Taliaferro 102 6,250.00 3 9
Tattnall 1,876 7,382.63 49 120
Taylor 516 6,484.04 22 74
Telfair 734 4,691.89 47 71
Terrell 584 6,897.37 48 117
Thomas 3,660 8,237.49 114 363
Tift 3,475 8,510.90 101 419
Toombs 2,966 10,992.11 101 200
Towns 1,132 9,406.68 46 137
Treutlen 641 9,386.44 29 55
Troup 6,036 8,572.16 194 536
Turner 615 7,615.16 35 88
Twiggs 512 6,331.93 39 107
Union 2,095 8,269.19 75 224
Unknown 2,283 0 4 39
Upson 1,835 6,983.29 112 181
Walker 6,741 9,683.95 82 295
Walton 8,185 8,542.59 240 518
Ware 3,077 8,582.27 152 360
Warren 391 7,504.80 17 50
Washington 1,648 8,117.43 62 118
Wayne 2,790 9,308.07 81 278
Webster 107 4,196.08 4 15
Wheeler 463 5,854.09 21 35
White 3,015 9,493.67 68 293
Whitfield 14,981 14,312.33 232 784
Wilcox 482 5,483.50 30 74
Wilkes 689 6,880.37 23 76
Wilkinson 737 8,263.26 27 123
Worth 1,202 5,967.63 61 179
 
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,462,670 (8,926,772 reported molecular tests; 535,898 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 899,276 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 64,360 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,300 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

