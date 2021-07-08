UPDATE (Thursday, July 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1944 10473.57 67 190 Atkinson 805 9663.87 20 128 Bacon 1306 11452.12 29 93 Baker 169 5423.62 10 37 Baldwin 3895 8766.99 119 329 Banks 1674 8377.54 36 204 Barrow 9028 10451.13 142 630 Bartow 11427 10315.88 219 853 Ben Hill 1509 9065.79 62 161 Berrien 1093 5670.26 34 75 Bibb 13638 8963.52 420 1814 Bleckley 811 6317.18 32 49 Brantley 974 5072.39 36 86 Brooks 966 6142.3 38 91 Bryan 2856 7297.44 38 189 Bulloch 5247 6602.74 62 226 Burke 1821 8150.57 40 163 Butts 2404 9549.54 83 141 Calhoun 448 7091.97 16 75 Camden 3374 6256.95 33 149 Candler 797 7354.43 38 64 Carroll 7566 6298.75 132 343 Catoosa 5919 8606.83 69 269 Charlton 1301 9818.13 28 68 Chatham 20779 7111.81 437 1682 Chattahoochee 3945 36701.09 13 33 Chattooga 2259 9121.38 67 187 Cherokee 22930 8600.35 317 1393 Clarke 12991 10010.09 142 506 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24735 8114.15 498 1457 Clinch 745 11192.91 25 68 Cobb 62430 7896.65 1016 3553 Coffee 4304 9999.54 145 669 Colquitt 3693 8135.62 87 265 Columbia 11274 7107.06 168 497 Cook 1188 6813.1 40 107 Coweta 8924 5871.01 218 407 Crawford 524 4285.25 19 72 Crisp 1464 6568.26 58 169 Dade 1240 7672.32 13 62 Dawson 2784 10303.1 48 254 Decatur 2185 8301.04 58 152 DeKalb 59345 7482.15 989 4910 Dodge 1091 5351.97 59 110 Dooly 805 6007.46 30 94 Dougherty 5704 6344.47 288 1064 Douglas 12358 8135.29 187 932 Early 1042 10270.06 42 78 Echols 362 9120.69 4 13 Effingham 3929 6136.57 71 269 Elbert 1545 8155.19 60 131 Emanuel 1780 7853.87 55 130 Evans 778 7279.87 19 77 Fannin 2212 8404.26 62 190 Fayette 6855 5831.86 160 280 Floyd 10087 10095.48 194 891 Forsyth 18391 7283.36 198 1010 Franklin 2431 10420.51 46 162 Fulton 84458 7683.72 1364 5425 Gilmer 2582 8218.48 77 231 Glascock 146 4826.45 7 22 Glynn 6882 7997.95 159 486 Gordon 6566 11311.13 107 335 Grady 1632 6650.37 50 189 Greene 1520 8120.96 54 141 Gwinnett 88215 9083.61 1130 5439 Habersham 4699 10259.83 156 484 Hall 25629 12420.22 470 2475 Hancock 847 10338.09 66 109 Haralson 1744 5676.71 35 80 Harris 2276 6556.81 61 167 Hart 1756 6726.17 40 132 Heard 655 5295.07 18 49 Henry 19842 8272.12 309 649 Houston 10266 6537.23 209 825 Irwin 782 8290.05 19 83 Jackson 8665 11599.73 139 526 Jasper 690 4859.5 20 63 Jeff Davis 1329 8773.44 36 95 Jefferson 1602 10461.7 61 165 Jenkins 737 8593.75 39 86 Johnson 797 8249.66 43 97 Jones 1625 5683.61 54 173 Lamar 1376 7112.21 47 129 Lanier 513 4956.04 9 29 Laurens 3777 7985.88 148 361 Lee 1632 5445.26 51 191 Liberty 3636 5873.61 63 234 Lincoln 537 6609.23 25 54 Long 700 3514.94 11 50 Lowndes 8079 6853.7 147 406 Lumpkin 2865 8475.83 69 298 Macon 634 4881.43 32 88 Madison 2790 9245.45 46 161 Marion 416 5016.28 22 41 McDuffie 1733 8024.26 45 168 McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 60 Meriwether 1583 7530.92 77 169 Miller 685 11884.11 9 41 Mitchell 1559 7068.37 76 234 Monroe 1939 6993.18 90 202 Montgomery 739 8011.71 21 43 Morgan 1218 6364.3 24 93 Murray 4251 10558.61 85 271 Muscogee 14927 7789.65 436 1269 Newton 7735 6884.49 239 692 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23700 0 496 1312 Oconee 3104 7437.05 66 132 Oglethorpe 1223 8024.93 30 79 Paulding 11173 6475.52 172 456 Peach 1903 6951.6 62 230 Pickens 2601 7757.23 64 231 Pierce 1314 6722.95 50 154 Pike 1110 5885.47 28 84 Polk 3987 9169.31 87 382 Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57 Putnam 1842 8416.72 59 168 Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11 Rabun 1593 9378.31 42 156 Randolph 481 7121.71 33 85 Richmond 20505 10138.94 438 1403 Rockdale 6288 6621.74 157 909 Schley 212 4018.96 5 21 Screven 835 6007.19 21 72 Seminole 759 9324.32 18 72 Spalding 4256 6158.3 168 502 Stephens 3043 11558.04 80 263 Stewart 966 15761.14 25 128 Sumter 1866 6347.15 97 275 Talbot 405 6576.81 19 43 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1889 7433.79 50 121 Taylor 519 6521.74 23 74 Telfair 740 4730.25 47 73 Terrell 586 6920.99 48 117 Thomas 3732 8399.54 116 366 Tift 3501 8574.58 101 426 Toombs 2998 11110.7 103 205 Towns 1154 9589.5 48 145 Treutlen 643 9415.73 31 55 Troup 6122 8694.29 199 547 Turner 623 7714.21 36 89 Twiggs 511 6319.56 39 109 Union 2121 8371.82 78 229 Unknown 2233 0 4 40 Upson 1842 7009.93 112 187 Walker 6791 9755.78 82 298 Walton 8219 8578.08 242 526 Ware 3098 8640.84 153 371 Warren 392 7523.99 17 52 Washington 1654 8146.98 62 119 Wayne 2806 9361.45 81 278 Webster 109 4274.51 4 16 Wheeler 465 5879.38 21 36 White 3027 9531.46 70 297 Whitfield 15033 14362.01 232 797 Wilcox 485 5517.63 30 75 Wilkes 696 6950.27 23 78 Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123 Worth 1205 5982.52 62 181

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,741,588 (9,194,381 reported molecular tests; 547,207 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 906,136 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

65,385 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,544 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



