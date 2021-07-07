UPDATE (Wednesday, July 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1944 10473.57 67 190 Atkinson 805 9663.87 20 128 Bacon 1306 11452.12 29 93 Baker 168 5391.53 10 36 Baldwin 3896 8769.24 119 329 Banks 1673 8372.54 36 204 Barrow 9016 10437.24 142 630 Bartow 11417 10306.85 219 851 Ben Hill 1509 9065.79 62 161 Berrien 1091 5659.89 34 75 Bibb 13633 8960.24 419 1812 Bleckley 812 6324.97 33 50 Brantley 974 5072.39 36 85 Brooks 965 6135.94 38 91 Bryan 2852 7287.22 38 187 Bulloch 5246 6601.48 62 226 Burke 1821 8150.57 40 163 Butts 2403 9545.56 83 141 Calhoun 448 7091.97 16 75 Camden 3370 6249.54 33 148 Candler 797 7354.43 38 64 Carroll 7562 6295.42 132 342 Catoosa 5910 8593.74 69 269 Charlton 1301 9818.13 28 68 Chatham 20760 7105.31 436 1674 Chattahoochee 3881 36105.68 13 33 Chattooga 2258 9117.34 67 186 Cherokee 22920 8596.6 317 1391 Clarke 12977 9999.31 142 506 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24720 8109.23 497 1453 Clinch 745 11192.91 25 68 Cobb 62378 7890.08 1015 3545 Coffee 4292 9971.66 145 663 Colquitt 3688 8124.6 87 265 Columbia 11268 7103.28 168 496 Cook 1187 6807.36 40 107 Coweta 8918 5867.07 218 407 Crawford 524 4285.25 19 72 Crisp 1464 6568.26 58 169 Dade 1239 7666.13 13 62 Dawson 2782 10295.7 48 252 Decatur 2184 8297.24 58 152 DeKalb 59329 7480.14 990 4899 Dodge 1091 5351.97 59 110 Dooly 804 6000 30 94 Dougherty 5702 6342.25 288 1064 Douglas 12353 8132 187 929 Early 1042 10270.06 42 78 Echols 362 9120.69 4 13 Effingham 3923 6127.2 71 268 Elbert 1544 8149.91 59 130 Emanuel 1780 7853.87 55 130 Evans 778 7279.87 19 77 Fannin 2211 8400.46 62 190 Fayette 6854 5831.01 160 280 Floyd 10087 10095.48 194 891 Forsyth 18383 7280.19 198 1010 Franklin 2421 10377.64 46 162 Fulton 84389 7677.44 1363 5418 Gilmer 2581 8215.3 77 231 Glascock 146 4826.45 7 22 Glynn 6876 7990.98 159 485 Gordon 6563 11305.97 107 335 Grady 1628 6634.07 50 189 Greene 1520 8120.96 54 141 Gwinnett 88154 9077.33 1130 5438 Habersham 4699 10259.83 156 484 Hall 25618 12414.89 470 2473 Hancock 847 10338.09 66 109 Haralson 1743 5673.46 35 80 Harris 2271 6542.41 61 167 Hart 1753 6714.67 40 132 Heard 655 5295.07 18 49 Henry 19834 8268.78 309 648 Houston 10262 6534.68 209 823 Irwin 782 8290.05 19 83 Jackson 8661 11594.38 139 525 Jasper 689 4852.45 20 62 Jeff Davis 1328 8766.83 36 95 Jefferson 1602 10461.7 61 163 Jenkins 737 8593.75 39 86 Johnson 797 8249.66 43 97 Jones 1625 5683.61 54 173 Lamar 1375 7107.05 47 128 Lanier 511 4936.72 9 29 Laurens 3777 7985.88 148 361 Lee 1630 5438.59 51 191 Liberty 3635 5872 63 234 Lincoln 535 6584.62 25 54 Long 699 3509.92 11 50 Lowndes 8072 6847.76 147 405 Lumpkin 2864 8472.87 69 297 Macon 632 4866.03 32 88 Madison 2789 9242.14 46 161 Marion 415 5004.22 22 41 McDuffie 1733 8024.26 45 168 McIntosh 701 4812.25 14 59 Meriwether 1582 7526.17 77 167 Miller 685 11884.11 9 41 Mitchell 1559 7068.37 76 234 Monroe 1935 6978.76 90 202 Montgomery 739 8011.71 21 43 Morgan 1218 6364.3 24 93 Murray 4249 10553.64 85 271 Muscogee 14911 7781.3 436 1268 Newton 7726 6876.48 239 692 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23698 0 496 1312 Oconee 3103 7434.65 66 132 Oglethorpe 1222 8018.37 30 79 Paulding 11159 6467.41 172 454 Peach 1904 6955.25 62 230 Pickens 2600 7754.25 64 231 Pierce 1313 6717.83 50 154 Pike 1109 5880.17 28 84 Polk 3987 9169.31 87 382 Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57 Putnam 1833 8375.6 59 168 Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11 Rabun 1593 9378.31 42 156 Randolph 481 7121.71 33 85 Richmond 20493 10133.01 438 1403 Rockdale 6276 6609.1 157 909 Schley 212 4018.96 5 21 Screven 835 6007.19 21 72 Seminole 758 9312.04 18 71 Spalding 4253 6153.96 169 501 Stephens 3043 11558.04 80 263 Stewart 966 15761.14 25 128 Sumter 1861 6330.15 97 274 Talbot 404 6560.57 19 43 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1887 7425.92 50 120 Taylor 519 6521.74 23 73 Telfair 740 4730.25 47 73 Terrell 586 6920.99 48 117 Thomas 3724 8381.54 116 365 Tift 3497 8564.78 101 425 Toombs 2995 11099.58 103 205 Towns 1153 9581.19 48 145 Treutlen 643 9415.73 31 55 Troup 6114 8682.93 199 547 Turner 623 7714.21 36 89 Twiggs 511 6319.56 39 109 Union 2119 8363.92 78 228 Unknown 2246 0 4 39 Upson 1844 7017.54 112 185 Walker 6783 9744.29 82 296 Walton 8217 8575.99 242 526 Ware 3098 8640.84 153 371 Warren 392 7523.99 17 52 Washington 1652 8137.13 62 119 Wayne 2806 9361.45 81 278 Webster 109 4274.51 4 16 Wheeler 465 5879.38 21 36 White 3026 9528.31 70 297 Whitfield 15029 14358.19 232 796 Wilcox 485 5517.63 30 75 Wilkes 696 6950.27 23 78 Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123 Worth 1204 5977.56 62 181

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,730,113 (9,183,154 reported molecular tests; 546,969 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 905,494 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

65,287 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,541 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



