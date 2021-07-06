UPDATE (Tuesday, July 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 1944 10473.57 67 190 Atkinson 805 9663.87 20 128 Bacon 1306 11452.12 29 93 Baker 165 5295.25 10 36 Baldwin 3894 8764.74 119 329 Banks 1672 8367.53 36 204 Barrow 9011 10431.45 142 630 Bartow 11410 10300.53 219 849 Ben Hill 1508 9059.78 62 161 Berrien 1090 5654.7 34 75 Bibb 13625 8954.98 420 1811 Bleckley 811 6317.18 33 50 Brantley 973 5067.18 36 85 Brooks 965 6135.94 38 91 Bryan 2852 7287.22 38 187 Bulloch 5244 6598.97 62 225 Burke 1821 8150.57 40 163 Butts 2403 9545.56 83 141 Calhoun 449 7107.8 16 75 Camden 3364 6238.41 33 148 Candler 797 7354.43 38 64 Carroll 7560 6293.76 132 340 Catoosa 5909 8592.28 69 267 Charlton 1300 9810.58 28 68 Chatham 20744 7099.83 436 1672 Chattahoochee 3881 36105.68 13 33 Chattooga 2257 9113.3 67 186 Cherokee 22908 8592.1 317 1392 Clarke 12967 9991.6 142 506 Clay 186 6514.89 3 10 Clayton 24712 8106.6 497 1452 Clinch 745 11192.91 25 68 Cobb 62337 7884.89 1015 3535 Coffee 4281 9946.1 145 659 Colquitt 3687 8122.4 86 265 Columbia 11262 7099.5 168 496 Cook 1187 6807.36 40 107 Coweta 8914 5864.44 218 407 Crawford 523 4277.07 19 72 Crisp 1464 6568.26 58 169 Dade 1239 7666.13 13 62 Dawson 2782 10295.7 48 252 Decatur 2184 8297.24 58 152 DeKalb 59312 7477.99 989 4892 Dodge 1091 5351.97 59 110 Dooly 804 6000 30 94 Dougherty 5702 6342.25 288 1064 Douglas 12348 8128.71 187 929 Early 1042 10270.06 42 78 Echols 362 9120.69 4 13 Effingham 3921 6124.07 71 268 Elbert 1541 8134.07 59 130 Emanuel 1780 7853.87 55 130 Evans 777 7270.52 18 76 Fannin 2206 8381.46 62 190 Fayette 6850 5827.6 160 280 Floyd 10086 10094.48 194 890 Forsyth 18374 7276.63 198 1008 Franklin 2407 10317.63 46 162 Fulton 84352 7674.08 1362 5403 Gilmer 2577 8202.57 77 231 Glascock 146 4826.45 7 21 Glynn 6869 7982.85 159 484 Gordon 6562 11304.24 107 335 Grady 1628 6634.07 50 189 Greene 1520 8120.96 54 141 Gwinnett 88123 9074.13 1130 5446 Habersham 4698 10257.64 156 484 Hall 25595 12403.74 469 2469 Hancock 846 10325.89 66 109 Haralson 1741 5666.95 35 80 Harris 2270 6539.53 61 166 Hart 1755 6722.34 40 132 Heard 655 5295.07 17 49 Henry 19825 8265.03 309 647 Houston 10262 6534.68 209 822 Irwin 782 8290.05 19 83 Jackson 8655 11586.35 139 523 Jasper 689 4852.45 20 62 Jeff Davis 1328 8766.83 36 95 Jefferson 1602 10461.7 61 163 Jenkins 737 8593.75 39 86 Johnson 797 8249.66 43 97 Jones 1625 5683.61 54 173 Lamar 1373 7096.71 47 127 Lanier 511 4936.72 9 29 Laurens 3774 7979.53 148 361 Lee 1630 5438.59 51 191 Liberty 3634 5870.38 63 234 Lincoln 535 6584.62 25 54 Long 699 3509.92 11 50 Lowndes 8068 6844.36 147 405 Lumpkin 2861 8464 69 297 Macon 632 4866.03 32 88 Madison 2789 9242.14 46 161 Marion 414 4992.16 22 41 McDuffie 1732 8019.63 45 168 McIntosh 700 4805.38 14 59 Meriwether 1580 7516.65 77 167 Miller 685 11884.11 9 41 Mitchell 1559 7068.37 76 233 Monroe 1935 6978.76 90 202 Montgomery 739 8011.71 21 43 Morgan 1218 6364.3 24 93 Murray 4249 10553.64 85 270 Muscogee 14900 7775.56 436 1266 Newton 7720 6871.14 239 693 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23695 0 496 1310 Oconee 3099 7425.07 66 131 Oglethorpe 1222 8018.37 30 79 Paulding 11155 6465.09 172 454 Peach 1905 6958.9 62 230 Pickens 2600 7754.25 64 231 Pierce 1313 6717.83 50 154 Pike 1108 5874.87 28 82 Polk 3984 9162.41 87 382 Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57 Putnam 1835 8384.74 59 168 Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11 Rabun 1593 9378.31 42 156 Randolph 481 7121.71 33 85 Richmond 20488 10130.54 438 1402 Rockdale 6274 6606.99 156 910 Schley 211 4000 5 21 Screven 835 6007.19 21 72 Seminole 758 9312.04 18 71 Spalding 4253 6153.96 168 500 Stephens 3043 11558.04 80 263 Stewart 965 15744.82 25 128 Sumter 1861 6330.15 97 274 Talbot 404 6560.57 19 43 Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9 Tattnall 1887 7425.92 50 120 Taylor 518 6509.17 23 73 Telfair 739 4723.86 47 72 Terrell 586 6920.99 48 117 Thomas 3718 8368.03 116 364 Tift 3492 8552.53 101 425 Toombs 2993 11092.17 103 205 Towns 1152 9572.88 48 144 Treutlen 643 9415.73 31 55 Troup 6106 8671.57 199 545 Turner 622 7701.83 36 89 Twiggs 511 6319.56 39 109 Union 2119 8363.92 78 228 Unknown 2245 0 4 39 Upson 1844 7017.54 112 185 Walker 6778 9737.11 82 295 Walton 8215 8573.9 242 525 Ware 3097 8638.05 153 370 Warren 392 7523.99 17 52 Washington 1652 8137.13 62 119 Wayne 2806 9361.45 81 278 Webster 108 4235.29 4 15 Wheeler 465 5879.38 21 35 White 3024 9522.01 70 297 Whitfield 15030 14359.14 232 796 Wilcox 485 5517.63 30 74 Wilkes 696 6950.27 23 78 Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123 Worth 1204 5977.56 62 181

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 9,721,214 (9,174,387 reported molecular tests; 546,827 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 905,068 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

65,213 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,534 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



