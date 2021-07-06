UPDATE (Tuesday, July 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases reported per 100,000 people as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 7/6/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 905,068 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1944 10473.57 67 190
Atkinson 805 9663.87 20 128
Bacon 1306 11452.12 29 93
Baker 165 5295.25 10 36
Baldwin 3894 8764.74 119 329
Banks 1672 8367.53 36 204
Barrow 9011 10431.45 142 630
Bartow 11410 10300.53 219 849
Ben Hill 1508 9059.78 62 161
Berrien 1090 5654.7 34 75
Bibb 13625 8954.98 420 1811
Bleckley 811 6317.18 33 50
Brantley 973 5067.18 36 85
Brooks 965 6135.94 38 91
Bryan 2852 7287.22 38 187
Bulloch 5244 6598.97 62 225
Burke 1821 8150.57 40 163
Butts 2403 9545.56 83 141
Calhoun 449 7107.8 16 75
Camden 3364 6238.41 33 148
Candler 797 7354.43 38 64
Carroll 7560 6293.76 132 340
Catoosa 5909 8592.28 69 267
Charlton 1300 9810.58 28 68
Chatham 20744 7099.83 436 1672
Chattahoochee 3881 36105.68 13 33
Chattooga 2257 9113.3 67 186
Cherokee 22908 8592.1 317 1392
Clarke 12967 9991.6 142 506
Clay 186 6514.89 3 10
Clayton 24712 8106.6 497 1452
Clinch 745 11192.91 25 68
Cobb 62337 7884.89 1015 3535
Coffee 4281 9946.1 145 659
Colquitt 3687 8122.4 86 265
Columbia 11262 7099.5 168 496
Cook 1187 6807.36 40 107
Coweta 8914 5864.44 218 407
Crawford 523 4277.07 19 72
Crisp 1464 6568.26 58 169
Dade 1239 7666.13 13 62
Dawson 2782 10295.7 48 252
Decatur 2184 8297.24 58 152
DeKalb 59312 7477.99 989 4892
Dodge 1091 5351.97 59 110
Dooly 804 6000 30 94
Dougherty 5702 6342.25 288 1064
Douglas 12348 8128.71 187 929
Early 1042 10270.06 42 78
Echols 362 9120.69 4 13
Effingham 3921 6124.07 71 268
Elbert 1541 8134.07 59 130
Emanuel 1780 7853.87 55 130
Evans 777 7270.52 18 76
Fannin 2206 8381.46 62 190
Fayette 6850 5827.6 160 280
Floyd 10086 10094.48 194 890
Forsyth 18374 7276.63 198 1008
Franklin 2407 10317.63 46 162
Fulton 84352 7674.08 1362 5403
Gilmer 2577 8202.57 77 231
Glascock 146 4826.45 7 21
Glynn 6869 7982.85 159 484
Gordon 6562 11304.24 107 335
Grady 1628 6634.07 50 189
Greene 1520 8120.96 54 141
Gwinnett 88123 9074.13 1130 5446
Habersham 4698 10257.64 156 484
Hall 25595 12403.74 469 2469
Hancock 846 10325.89 66 109
Haralson 1741 5666.95 35 80
Harris 2270 6539.53 61 166
Hart 1755 6722.34 40 132
Heard 655 5295.07 17 49
Henry 19825 8265.03 309 647
Houston 10262 6534.68 209 822
Irwin 782 8290.05 19 83
Jackson 8655 11586.35 139 523
Jasper 689 4852.45 20 62
Jeff Davis 1328 8766.83 36 95
Jefferson 1602 10461.7 61 163
Jenkins 737 8593.75 39 86
Johnson 797 8249.66 43 97
Jones 1625 5683.61 54 173
Lamar 1373 7096.71 47 127
Lanier 511 4936.72 9 29
Laurens 3774 7979.53 148 361
Lee 1630 5438.59 51 191
Liberty 3634 5870.38 63 234
Lincoln 535 6584.62 25 54
Long 699 3509.92 11 50
Lowndes 8068 6844.36 147 405
Lumpkin 2861 8464 69 297
Macon 632 4866.03 32 88
Madison 2789 9242.14 46 161
Marion 414 4992.16 22 41
McDuffie 1732 8019.63 45 168
McIntosh 700 4805.38 14 59
Meriwether 1580 7516.65 77 167
Miller 685 11884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1559 7068.37 76 233
Monroe 1935 6978.76 90 202
Montgomery 739 8011.71 21 43
Morgan 1218 6364.3 24 93
Murray 4249 10553.64 85 270
Muscogee 14900 7775.56 436 1266
Newton 7720 6871.14 239 693
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23695 0 496 1310
Oconee 3099 7425.07 66 131
Oglethorpe 1222 8018.37 30 79
Paulding 11155 6465.09 172 454
Peach 1905 6958.9 62 230
Pickens 2600 7754.25 64 231
Pierce 1313 6717.83 50 154
Pike 1108 5874.87 28 82
Polk 3984 9162.41 87 382
Pulaski 617 5664.19 33 57
Putnam 1835 8384.74 59 168
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1593 9378.31 42 156
Randolph 481 7121.71 33 85
Richmond 20488 10130.54 438 1402
Rockdale 6274 6606.99 156 910
Schley 211 4000 5 21
Screven 835 6007.19 21 72
Seminole 758 9312.04 18 71
Spalding 4253 6153.96 168 500
Stephens 3043 11558.04 80 263
Stewart 965 15744.82 25 128
Sumter 1861 6330.15 97 274
Talbot 404 6560.57 19 43
Taliaferro 102 6250 3 9
Tattnall 1887 7425.92 50 120
Taylor 518 6509.17 23 73
Telfair 739 4723.86 47 72
Terrell 586 6920.99 48 117
Thomas 3718 8368.03 116 364
Tift 3492 8552.53 101 425
Toombs 2993 11092.17 103 205
Towns 1152 9572.88 48 144
Treutlen 643 9415.73 31 55
Troup 6106 8671.57 199 545
Turner 622 7701.83 36 89
Twiggs 511 6319.56 39 109
Union 2119 8363.92 78 228
Unknown 2245 0 4 39
Upson 1844 7017.54 112 185
Walker 6778 9737.11 82 295
Walton 8215 8573.9 242 525
Ware 3097 8638.05 153 370
Warren 392 7523.99 17 52
Washington 1652 8137.13 62 119
Wayne 2806 9361.45 81 278
Webster 108 4235.29 4 15
Wheeler 465 5879.38 21 35
White 3024 9522.01 70 297
Whitfield 15030 14359.14 232 796
Wilcox 485 5517.63 30 74
Wilkes 696 6950.27 23 78
Wilkinson 741 8308.11 27 123
Worth 1204 5977.56 62 181
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,721,214 (9,174,387 reported molecular tests; 546,827 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 905,068 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 65,213 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,534 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

