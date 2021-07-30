UPDATE (Friday, July 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
July 30 Cases
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 30, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 7/30/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 932,145 (+2,568*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 30, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2024 10904.58 67 197
Atkinson 846 10156.06 20 130
Bacon 1366 11978.25 29 95
Baker 183 5872.91 11 40
Baldwin 3947 8884.04 119 334
Banks 1713 8572.72 39 211
Barrow 9263 10723.17 142 646
Bartow 11644 10511.78 224 858
Ben Hill 1535 9221.99 61 164
Berrien 1140 5914.09 35 78
Bibb 14189 9325.67 422 1866
Bleckley 830 6465.18 32 51
Brantley 1035 5390.06 36 92
Brooks 1017 6466.59 38 94
Bryan 2981 7616.83 39 197
Bulloch 5451 6859.45 63 234
Burke 1870 8369.89 40 167
Butts 2460 9771.99 83 144
Calhoun 463 7329.43 16 77
Camden 3919 7267.64 36 165
Candler 825 7612.81 38 66
Carroll 7722 6428.62 133 353
Catoosa 6054 8803.13 70 271
Charlton 1398 10550.15 28 78
Chatham 21853 7479.4 445 1758
Chattahoochee 4219 39250.16 13 35
Chattooga 2310 9327.3 67 192
Cherokee 23363 8762.76 320 1435
Clarke 13266 10221.99 143 516
Clay 188 6584.94 3 10
Clayton 25579 8391.01 499 1507
Clinch 770 11568.51 25 68
Cobb 64027 8098.66 1029 3672
Coffee 4558 10589.66 148 679
Colquitt 3885 8558.59 87 278
Columbia 11530 7268.44 168 512
Cook 1229 7048.23 39 109
Coweta 9109 5992.72 222 417
Crawford 544 4448.81 19 77
Crisp 1486 6666.97 57 170
Dade 1268 7845.56 13 62
Dawson 2833 10484.44 48 255
Decatur 2269 8620.17 60 155
DeKalb 60968 7686.78 998 5059
Dodge 1104 5415.75 57 111
Dooly 816 6089.55 30 95
Dougherty 5862 6520.22 288 1083
Douglas 12751 8394.01 188 962
Early 1084 10684.01 42 79
Echols 362 9120.69 4 13
Effingham 4123 6439.57 73 280
Elbert 1563 8250.2 60 133
Emanuel 1835 8096.54 55 129
Evans 854 7991.02 19 81
Fannin 2284 8677.81 64 197
Fayette 7030 5980.74 162 320
Floyd 10276 10284.64 197 898
Forsyth 18795 7443.36 197 1028
Franklin 2477 10617.69 47 171
Fulton 86985 7913.62 1380 5588
Gilmer 2615 8323.52 78 237
Glascock 148 4892.56 7 24
Glynn 7183 8347.76 161 496
Gordon 6669 11488.57 107 339
Grady 1726 7033.41 51 195
Greene 1553 8297.27 54 142
Gwinnett 89765 9243.21 1136 5397
Habersham 4769 10412.66 156 501
Hall 26101 12648.96 476 2521
Hancock 859 10484.56 66 111
Haralson 1780 5793.89 36 80
Harris 2356 6787.28 63 173
Hart 1805 6913.85 39 134
Heard 681 5505.25 18 49
Henry 20667 8616.06 314 672
Houston 10566 6728.26 209 849
Irwin 791 8385.46 19 86
Jackson 8874 11879.52 140 544
Jasper 707 4979.22 20 62
Jeff Davis 1361 8984.68 37 98
Jefferson 1619 10572.72 61 169
Jenkins 756 8815.3 39 86
Johnson 813 8415.28 43 98
Jones 1680 5875.97 55 179
Lamar 1428 7380.99 48 135
Lanier 527 5091.3 10 29
Laurens 3936 8322.06 148 370
Lee 1704 5685.5 51 202
Liberty 3898 6296.85 63 243
Lincoln 543 6683.08 25 55
Long 770 3866.43 12 53
Lowndes 8249 6997.91 150 415
Lumpkin 2940 8697.71 71 312
Macon 643 4950.72 32 90
Madison 2857 9467.48 46 162
Marion 442 5329.8 23 43
McDuffie 1768 8186.32 45 172
McIntosh 719 4935.81 14 60
Meriwether 1615 7683.16 80 172
Miller 694 12040.25 9 43
Mitchell 1632 7399.35 77 237
Monroe 1983 7151.87 92 210
Montgomery 798 8651.34 21 48
Morgan 1269 6630.79 24 97
Murray 4365 10841.76 85 273
Muscogee 15442 8058.41 439 1302
Newton 7956 7081.19 241 698
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24496 0 498 1344
Oconee 3194 7652.68 67 137
Oglethorpe 1242 8149.61 30 81
Paulding 11489 6658.67 175 468
Peach 1948 7115.98 62 237
Pickens 2653 7912.32 63 233
Pierce 1387 7096.44 50 156
Pike 1162 6161.19 29 88
Polk 4051 9316.5 87 388
Pulaski 622 5710.09 32 57
Putnam 1952 8919.35 60 176
Quitman 84 3661.73 2 12
Rabun 1621 9543.15 43 160
Randolph 488 7225.35 33 87
Richmond 20923 10345.63 441 1429
Rockdale 6539 6886.06 160 931
Schley 227 4303.32 5 22
Screven 885 6366.91 21 73
Seminole 782 9606.88 18 76
Spalding 4430 6410.07 171 512
Stephens 3079 11694.77 80 263
Stewart 1053 17180.62 25 129
Sumter 1911 6500.22 97 281
Talbot 415 6739.2 18 44
Taliaferro 104 6372.55 3 10
Tattnall 2017 7937.51 51 127
Taylor 527 6622.27 23 75
Telfair 762 4870.88 47 77
Terrell 597 7050.9 48 119
Thomas 3979 8955.46 118 389
Tift 3618 8861.13 102 432
Toombs 3170 11748.14 105 215
Towns 1182 9822.17 48 151
Treutlen 672 9840.39 31 56
Troup 6411 9104.72 203 560
Turner 634 7850.42 36 92
Twiggs 524 6480.34 39 109
Union 2174 8581.01 81 237
Unknown 2291 0 4 40
Upson 1874 7131.71 112 191
Walker 6958 9995.69 83 298
Walton 8371 8736.72 242 539
Ware 3216 8969.96 156 385
Warren 403 7735.12 17 53
Washington 1676 8255.34 61 119
Wayne 2886 9628.34 81 291
Webster 113 4431.37 4 17
Wheeler 487 6157.54 22 39
White 3102 9767.62 72 311
Whitfield 15226 14546.39 235 804
Wilcox 490 5574.52 30 76
Wilkes 707 7060.12 23 79
Wilkinson 757 8487.5 27 126
Worth 1232 6116.57 62 185
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 10,041,680 (9,482,620 reported molecular tests; 559,060 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 932,145 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 66,991 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,711 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 30, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related