UPDATE (Friday, July 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 30, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 7/30/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 932,145 (+2,568*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 30, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2024 10904.58 67 197 Atkinson 846 10156.06 20 130 Bacon 1366 11978.25 29 95 Baker 183 5872.91 11 40 Baldwin 3947 8884.04 119 334 Banks 1713 8572.72 39 211 Barrow 9263 10723.17 142 646 Bartow 11644 10511.78 224 858 Ben Hill 1535 9221.99 61 164 Berrien 1140 5914.09 35 78 Bibb 14189 9325.67 422 1866 Bleckley 830 6465.18 32 51 Brantley 1035 5390.06 36 92 Brooks 1017 6466.59 38 94 Bryan 2981 7616.83 39 197 Bulloch 5451 6859.45 63 234 Burke 1870 8369.89 40 167 Butts 2460 9771.99 83 144 Calhoun 463 7329.43 16 77 Camden 3919 7267.64 36 165 Candler 825 7612.81 38 66 Carroll 7722 6428.62 133 353 Catoosa 6054 8803.13 70 271 Charlton 1398 10550.15 28 78 Chatham 21853 7479.4 445 1758 Chattahoochee 4219 39250.16 13 35 Chattooga 2310 9327.3 67 192 Cherokee 23363 8762.76 320 1435 Clarke 13266 10221.99 143 516 Clay 188 6584.94 3 10 Clayton 25579 8391.01 499 1507 Clinch 770 11568.51 25 68 Cobb 64027 8098.66 1029 3672 Coffee 4558 10589.66 148 679 Colquitt 3885 8558.59 87 278 Columbia 11530 7268.44 168 512 Cook 1229 7048.23 39 109 Coweta 9109 5992.72 222 417 Crawford 544 4448.81 19 77 Crisp 1486 6666.97 57 170 Dade 1268 7845.56 13 62 Dawson 2833 10484.44 48 255 Decatur 2269 8620.17 60 155 DeKalb 60968 7686.78 998 5059 Dodge 1104 5415.75 57 111 Dooly 816 6089.55 30 95 Dougherty 5862 6520.22 288 1083 Douglas 12751 8394.01 188 962 Early 1084 10684.01 42 79 Echols 362 9120.69 4 13 Effingham 4123 6439.57 73 280 Elbert 1563 8250.2 60 133 Emanuel 1835 8096.54 55 129 Evans 854 7991.02 19 81 Fannin 2284 8677.81 64 197 Fayette 7030 5980.74 162 320 Floyd 10276 10284.64 197 898 Forsyth 18795 7443.36 197 1028 Franklin 2477 10617.69 47 171 Fulton 86985 7913.62 1380 5588 Gilmer 2615 8323.52 78 237 Glascock 148 4892.56 7 24 Glynn 7183 8347.76 161 496 Gordon 6669 11488.57 107 339 Grady 1726 7033.41 51 195 Greene 1553 8297.27 54 142 Gwinnett 89765 9243.21 1136 5397 Habersham 4769 10412.66 156 501 Hall 26101 12648.96 476 2521 Hancock 859 10484.56 66 111 Haralson 1780 5793.89 36 80 Harris 2356 6787.28 63 173 Hart 1805 6913.85 39 134 Heard 681 5505.25 18 49 Henry 20667 8616.06 314 672 Houston 10566 6728.26 209 849 Irwin 791 8385.46 19 86 Jackson 8874 11879.52 140 544 Jasper 707 4979.22 20 62 Jeff Davis 1361 8984.68 37 98 Jefferson 1619 10572.72 61 169 Jenkins 756 8815.3 39 86 Johnson 813 8415.28 43 98 Jones 1680 5875.97 55 179 Lamar 1428 7380.99 48 135 Lanier 527 5091.3 10 29 Laurens 3936 8322.06 148 370 Lee 1704 5685.5 51 202 Liberty 3898 6296.85 63 243 Lincoln 543 6683.08 25 55 Long 770 3866.43 12 53 Lowndes 8249 6997.91 150 415 Lumpkin 2940 8697.71 71 312 Macon 643 4950.72 32 90 Madison 2857 9467.48 46 162 Marion 442 5329.8 23 43 McDuffie 1768 8186.32 45 172 McIntosh 719 4935.81 14 60 Meriwether 1615 7683.16 80 172 Miller 694 12040.25 9 43 Mitchell 1632 7399.35 77 237 Monroe 1983 7151.87 92 210 Montgomery 798 8651.34 21 48 Morgan 1269 6630.79 24 97 Murray 4365 10841.76 85 273 Muscogee 15442 8058.41 439 1302 Newton 7956 7081.19 241 698 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24496 0 498 1344 Oconee 3194 7652.68 67 137 Oglethorpe 1242 8149.61 30 81 Paulding 11489 6658.67 175 468 Peach 1948 7115.98 62 237 Pickens 2653 7912.32 63 233 Pierce 1387 7096.44 50 156 Pike 1162 6161.19 29 88 Polk 4051 9316.5 87 388 Pulaski 622 5710.09 32 57 Putnam 1952 8919.35 60 176 Quitman 84 3661.73 2 12 Rabun 1621 9543.15 43 160 Randolph 488 7225.35 33 87 Richmond 20923 10345.63 441 1429 Rockdale 6539 6886.06 160 931 Schley 227 4303.32 5 22 Screven 885 6366.91 21 73 Seminole 782 9606.88 18 76 Spalding 4430 6410.07 171 512 Stephens 3079 11694.77 80 263 Stewart 1053 17180.62 25 129 Sumter 1911 6500.22 97 281 Talbot 415 6739.2 18 44 Taliaferro 104 6372.55 3 10 Tattnall 2017 7937.51 51 127 Taylor 527 6622.27 23 75 Telfair 762 4870.88 47 77 Terrell 597 7050.9 48 119 Thomas 3979 8955.46 118 389 Tift 3618 8861.13 102 432 Toombs 3170 11748.14 105 215 Towns 1182 9822.17 48 151 Treutlen 672 9840.39 31 56 Troup 6411 9104.72 203 560 Turner 634 7850.42 36 92 Twiggs 524 6480.34 39 109 Union 2174 8581.01 81 237 Unknown 2291 0 4 40 Upson 1874 7131.71 112 191 Walker 6958 9995.69 83 298 Walton 8371 8736.72 242 539 Ware 3216 8969.96 156 385 Warren 403 7735.12 17 53 Washington 1676 8255.34 61 119 Wayne 2886 9628.34 81 291 Webster 113 4431.37 4 17 Wheeler 487 6157.54 22 39 White 3102 9767.62 72 311 Whitfield 15226 14546.39 235 804 Wilcox 490 5574.52 30 76 Wilkes 707 7060.12 23 79 Wilkinson 757 8487.5 27 126 Worth 1232 6116.57 62 185

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 10,041,680 (9,482,620 reported molecular tests; 559,060 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 932,145 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

66,991 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,711 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 30, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



