UPDATE (Friday, July 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
July 23 Cases
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 23, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 7/23/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 916,373 (+1,440*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 23, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1977 10651.37 67 193
Atkinson 821 9855.94 20 129
Bacon 1331 11671.34 29 93
Baker 179 5744.54 10 40
Baldwin 3916 8814.26 118 332
Banks 1689 8452.61 37 206
Barrow 9106 10541.43 142 635
Bartow 11577 10451.29 224 856
Ben Hill 1523 9149.89 61 163
Berrien 1112 5768.83 34 77
Bibb 13863 9111.4 423 1837
Bleckley 819 6379.5 32 51
Brantley 1004 5228.62 36 89
Brooks 972 6180.45 38 92
Bryan 2913 7443.08 38 192
Bulloch 5322 6697.12 63 232
Burke 1864 8343.03 40 166
Butts 2422 9621.04 83 143
Calhoun 452 7155.3 16 76
Camden 3690 6842.96 36 159
Candler 800 7382.12 38 65
Carroll 7630 6352.03 133 350
Catoosa 5982 8698.43 69 271
Charlton 1377 10391.67 28 76
Chatham 21288 7286.02 442 1730
Chattahoochee 4140 38515.21 13 34
Chattooga 2288 9238.47 67 190
Cherokee 23127 8674.24 319 1415
Clarke 13111 10102.56 143 511
Clay 187 6549.91 3 10
Clayton 25111 8237.49 498 1490
Clinch 752 11298.08 25 68
Cobb 63148 7987.47 1025 3636
Coffee 4416 10259.75 148 676
Colquitt 3761 8285.42 87 272
Columbia 11351 7155.6 168 503
Cook 1199 6876.18 39 107
Coweta 9012 5928.91 220 414
Crawford 533 4358.85 19 75
Crisp 1473 6608.64 57 170
Dade 1257 7777.5 13 62
Dawson 2797 10351.21 48 254
Decatur 2220 8434.01 59 155
DeKalb 60099 7577.22 995 5001
Dodge 1094 5366.69 59 110
Dooly 809 6037.31 30 95
Dougherty 5752 6397.86 288 1076
Douglas 12532 8249.84 187 948
Early 1048 10329.19 42 79
Echols 356 8969.51 4 13
Effingham 4022 6281.82 71 274
Elbert 1556 8213.25 60 131
Emanuel 1798 7933.29 55 129
Evans 800 7485.73 19 79
Fannin 2249 8544.83 64 196
Fayette 6932 5897.37 162 305
Floyd 10237 10245.61 196 895
Forsyth 18561 7350.69 197 1021
Franklin 2463 10557.67 48 169
Fulton 85603 7787.89 1373 5530
Gilmer 2603 8285.32 77 234
Glascock 148 4892.56 7 24
Glynn 7010 8146.71 159 491
Gordon 6626 11414.49 107 338
Grady 1672 6813.37 51 194
Greene 1534 8195.76 54 142
Gwinnett 88983 9162.69 1135 5408
Habersham 4734 10336.24 157 490
Hall 25848 12526.35 475 2497
Hancock 849 10362.5 66 110
Haralson 1758 5722.28 36 80
Harris 2321 6686.45 63 170
Hart 1786 6841.08 39 133
Heard 669 5408.25 18 49
Henry 20268 8449.72 314 662
Houston 10392 6617.46 209 840
Irwin 785 8321.85 19 84
Jackson 8766 11734.94 140 537
Jasper 696 4901.75 20 61
Jeff Davis 1337 8826.25 36 97
Jefferson 1610 10513.94 61 167
Jenkins 744 8675.37 39 86
Johnson 805 8332.47 43 97
Jones 1642 5743.07 55 175
Lamar 1389 7179.41 48 131
Lanier 513 4956.04 10 29
Laurens 3850 8140.22 148 364
Lee 1672 5578.73 51 199
Liberty 3745 6049.69 63 239
Lincoln 543 6683.08 25 55
Long 713 3580.22 12 52
Lowndes 8012 6796.86 149 410
Lumpkin 2897 8570.5 70 303
Macon 641 4935.32 32 90
Madison 2824 9358.12 46 162
Marion 428 5160.98 23 42
McDuffie 1747 8089.09 45 170
McIntosh 711 4880.9 14 60
Meriwether 1592 7573.74 79 170
Miller 689 11953.5 9 41
Mitchell 1594 7227.06 77 236
Monroe 1955 7050.89 92 206
Montgomery 761 8250.22 21 45
Morgan 1250 6531.51 24 97
Murray 4297 10672.86 85 273
Muscogee 15174 7918.55 438 1293
Newton 7844 6981.5 241 693
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24036 0 497 1334
Oconee 3136 7513.72 66 135
Oglethorpe 1230 8070.87 30 81
Paulding 11310 6554.93 174 463
Peach 1917 7002.74 62 233
Pickens 2631 7846.7 64 232
Pierce 1341 6861.09 50 154
Pike 1137 6028.63 29 87
Polk 4012 9226.81 87 385
Pulaski 618 5673.37 32 57
Putnam 1882 8599.5 59 173
Quitman 84 3661.73 2 12
Rabun 1608 9466.62 43 158
Randolph 484 7166.12 33 87
Richmond 20671 10221.02 441 1419
Rockdale 6417 6757.58 160 915
Schley 214 4056.87 5 22
Screven 856 6158.27 21 73
Seminole 770 9459.46 18 73
Spalding 4320 6250.9 170 508
Stephens 3055 11603.62 80 263
Stewart 1023 16691.14 25 129
Sumter 1889 6425.39 97 279
Talbot 410 6658.01 18 44
Taliaferro 103 6311.27 3 9
Tattnall 1934 7610.88 50 125
Taylor 523 6572 23 75
Telfair 748 4781.39 47 77
Terrell 591 6980.04 48 119
Thomas 3878 8728.14 118 385
Tift 3554 8704.38 102 428
Toombs 3080 11414.59 104 210
Towns 1172 9739.07 48 150
Treutlen 658 9635.38 31 56
Troup 6294 8938.56 202 556
Turner 623 7714.21 36 91
Twiggs 516 6381.4 39 109
Union 2150 8486.28 80 237
Unknown 2242 0 4 39
Upson 1849 7036.57 112 188
Walker 6871 9870.71 83 298
Walton 8289 8651.14 242 531
Ware 3149 8783.09 153 381
Warren 395 7581.57 17 53
Washington 1658 8166.68 62 120
Wayne 2820 9408.15 81 285
Webster 113 4431.37 4 16
Wheeler 471 5955.24 22 36
White 3050 9603.88 71 303
Whitfield 15128 14452.77 235 799
Wilcox 486 5529.01 30 76
Wilkes 706 7050.13 24 79
Wilkinson 751 8420.23 27 124
Worth 1212 6017.28 62 181
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,922,079 (9,367,744 reported molecular tests; 554,335 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 917,915 (9.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 66,324 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,663 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 23, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

